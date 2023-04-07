Main picView gallery

Dub House Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

301 US HWY 68 E

Benton, KY 42025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

White Chocolate Mocha
Caramel Macchiato
Mocha


SPECIALTY LATTES

Latte

Latte

$3.55

The word "latte" means "milk" in Italian. In our Caffe Latte, milk rounds out espresso's assertive flavors in a soft, enjoyable drink.

Vanilla

$3.75

Vanilla takes a refreshing turn with the milk of your choice and freshly pulled espresso.

Caramel

$3.75

Salted Caramel

$3.75

Caramel Macchiato

$3.85

Rich, buttery caramel, concentrated and intense ristretto shots of espresso, and a hint of vanilla with caramel drizzle.

Mocha

$3.85

Hand-made Chocolate Sauce and rich espresso meet for the ultimate indulgence. Traditionally topped with whip cream.

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.85

Smooth white chocolate and rich espresso swirl together with your choice of milk. Top it off with whip cream OR sweet cream cold foam for an extra treat!

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

$4.25

Our most popular flavor! White Chocolate and Toasted Marshmallow come together and make your taste buds dance.

Samoa

$4.25

Just like the Girl Scout Cookie! Rich Espresso mixed with Caramel, Mocha, and Coconut to give you a cookie in a cup.

Polar Bear

$4.25

Our sweetest latte on the menu. White Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow, and Peanut Butter. I know... it sounds a little odd, just trust us with this one.

Romeo & Juliet

$4.25

Just as Romeo & Juliet go together, so does White Chocolate & Peanut Butter.

Turtle

$4.25

One of our top sellers. The Turtle is made up of Mocha, Caramel, and Almond. The Almond comes through on the back end with a nutty flavor.

Snickers

$4.25

Caramel, Peanut Butter, and our house-made chocolate sauce come together to give you out Snickers Latte.

Twix

$4.25

Left or Right? Which side do you choose? I don't know about you, but I'm eating BOTH! Or all 4 in a King Size!

Almond Joy

$4.25

Mocha, Almond, and Coconut come together to taste just like an old favorite.

S'mores

$3.95

Our Smore's is sugar free, but you would never know it!

Double Choc. Chip Cookie Dough

$4.25

One of the fan favorites out of the Sugar Free options. You can get it regular as well.

Fudge Brownie Mocha

$4.25

This dark chocolate delight is sugar free, but you would never know it!!

Cinnamon Bun

$4.25

Like a warm Cinnamon Bun coming out of the oven. Add Sweet Cream Cold Foam for the ultimate Cinnamon Bun experience!

White Chocolate Hazelnut

$4.25

Decadent White Chocolate and sweet Hazelnut make the perfect combination, hot or iced.

Cinnamon Toast

$4.25

I like to describe this one as drinking the milk after eating Cinnamon Toast Crunch. This one will make your taste buds dance with or without Sweet Cream Cold Foam.

Salted Butter Pecan

$4.25

Butter Pecan

$4.25
The Steele

The Steele

$7.45

Large, extra hot, extra shot, sugar free vanilla with Breve and whip cream on top. This one is brought to you by one of our favorite regulars, he's been coming everyday since we opened!

Russell 1/2 Caff

Russell 1/2 Caff

$5.90

Large Iced White Chocolate Mocha, 1/2 Caffeine, Caramel drizzle, Sweet Cream Cold Foam, and heavy on the ice!

The Brittany Lee

The Brittany Lee

$7.10

We love our Brittany Lee! She is another on of our regulars, so you can thank her for building this one for you. A large, Iced, sugar free Turtle latte with Breve and Sweet Cream Cold Foam.

Driver Turtle SF/Decaf

$4.85

Decaf, Sugar Free Turtle Frappe with Breve as the milk alternative. This one is great for ANYONE looking to get a 'not so guilty' treat.

Dark Clark

$7.55Out of stock

This drink comes to you from one of my soccer mom's. Large Vanilla Cold Brew, add 2 shots of Espresso and Vanilla Sweet Cream Foam. With 405mg of caffeine, this should keep you going for a few hours!

Raspberry White Chocolate

$4.25

Have you ever tried Raspberry in your coffee? Give it a shot one day! You may be pleasantly surprised.

Autumn Harvest

$4.25

This earthy latte will bring Fall alive! A mixture of Caramel and Hazelnut can really warm a body up.

Chocolate Truffle

$4.25

Mocha lovers delight! Our Chocolate Truffle is rich dark chocolate and sweet Hazelnut.

Delgado Cuban

$5.65

Fresh pulled espresso and sweetened condensed milk make a Cuban Coffee lover's dream come true.

Matcha

$4.25

Ceremonial Matcha made just the way you like it. Iced, hot, frozen, with a shot of espresso? Add Vanilla for a refreshing sweetness.

Strawberry Matcha

$5.50

Matcha and Strawberry Puree meet for a refreshing, healthy drink.

Chai

$4.25

Toasted Vanilla Chai

$4.85

Oreo Frappe

$4.85

Espresso and Oreos blended together for the BEST FRAPPE EVER!

Brown Sugar Latte

$4.25

Apple Pie

$4.25

Raspberry Royal

$4.25

Raspberry Beret

$4.25

Blackberry White Chocolate

$4.25

Roasted Nut

$4.25

What makes a Roasted Nut Latte you ask? Caramel and Peanut Butter make for a smooth, slightly sweet latte.

Dancing Leprechaun

$4.25

White Chocolate Andes

$4.25

Dark Chocolate Andes

$4.25

Honey Bun

$4.25

HOT or ICED COFFEE

Drip House Blend

$1.10

Dub House’s signature dark roast coffee, brewed every 30minutes so you can get the most flavorful, freshest cup. Available in our Organic Roast.

Cold Brew

$3.20Out of stock

Americano

$3.00

An Americano is two ingredients: espresso and hot water. When rich, hand-pulled Espresso Forte is poured into hot water, you retain the perfect crema in a pleasantly sippable cup with notes of malty hazelnut. The Americano is said to have been invented in Italy during WWII, when American GIs craved a mug of coffee they could sip and savor, but the Italians only had espresso machines for brewing.

Espresso Shot

$2.45

Our beans are deep roasted, our shots hand-pulled. Taste the finest & freshest espresso shot in town.

Cappuccino

$3.65

Dark, rich espresso lies under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam.

Cafe A Lait

$2.85

Steamed milk, foam and freshly brewed Peet’s Dark roast coffee

Strawberry Matcha

$5.50

Matcha and Strawberry Puree meet for a refreshing, healthy drink.

Pup Cup

$0.25

DUB HOUSE SPECIALS

Dub-le Rush

$4.50

Red Bull based energy drinks mixed up to perfection! Choose your flavor!

G-Fuel Energy Refresher

G-Fuel Energy Refresher

$4.45

Need a boost but you’re not a coffee person? Our G-Fuel is the perfect thing for you! G-Fuel energy formula is SUGAR FREE and gives you focus & energy without all the jitters. Come try it! (Flavors may vary)

Ginger Soda

$3.50

Kid friendly beverage. Ginger ale mixed with any flavor of your choice. Choose up to three!

Protein Shake

Protein Shake

$8.50

Work hard, recover hard. Need a boost of caffeine with your protein? We got you covered. Our Protein shakes come with 3 shots of espresso!!

96oz Dub Brews to-go

$20.99

Need coffee for a big crowd? Serves about 12 cups of coffee . Comes with all necessities: cups, lids, sleeves, cream, and sugar.

NON-COFFEE

Non-Coffee Frappe

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.15

White Hot Chocolate

$2.15

Cup of milk

$2.15

Strawberry Milk

$2.15

Strawberry Lemonade Shaker

$2.45

Our Strawberry Lemonade Shaker is a mixer of Tea, Lemonade, and Strawberry Puree shaken up to perfection. Topped with dried strawberries.

Sweet Tea

$1.80

Lemonade

$2.45

Cup of water

Food

Danish

Danish

$2.50

Cream Cheese, Cherry, or Apple

Muffin

Muffin

$1.85

Double Chocolate Chip, Blueberry, Banana Nut, & Cinnamon Toast

Oatmeal

$1.75

Maple & Brown Sugar, Apples & Cinnamon, Cinnamon & Spice

Teas

Strawberrie's & Cream

$4.25

Green Tea, Strawberry Puree, & coconut milk shaken to perfection and poured over ice.

Green Tea

$2.70

Tropical green tea boasts smooth green tea leaves that harmoniously blend with sweet tropical fruits to create a sensation.

Organic Earl Grey

$2.85

Made of rich organically grown black tea leaves and golden buds with a twist of citrus-y organic bergamot.

Decaf Oragnic Earl Grey

$2.85

Made of rich organically grown black tea leaves and golden buds with a twist of citrus-y organic bergamot.

Merchandise

Logo Shirt

$22.00

House Blend Ground 32oz

$30.00

32oz of our dark roast coffee grounds, ready to be brewed at home!

Espresso Forte 12oz

$16.00

Have an espresso machine at home? 12oz bag of our dark roast espresso beans.

Tumbler

$30.00

Once purchased, bring your tumbler back in and get 10% off your drink!

Hoodie

$42.00

Bella Canvas brand hoodie, very soft and comfy. Sizes and colors may vary

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Drive Thru Only

Location

301 US HWY 68 E, Benton, KY 42025

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rocket Fired Pizza Family Fun Center
orange starNo Reviews
292 US Hwy 68 East Benton, KY 42025
View restaurantnext
J-MACK BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
2323 US HWY 62 Gilbertsville, KY 42044
View restaurantnext
Ralph's Harborview Bar & Grill at Moors Resort & Marina
orange star4.4 • 323
570 Moors Rd Gilbertsville, KY 42044
View restaurantnext
Between The Lakes Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
1940 J H O'Bryan Ave Grand Rivers, KY 42045
View restaurantnext
Thirsty Turtle
orange starNo Reviews
265 Nautical Dr Grand Rivers, KY 42045
View restaurantnext
DOCKERS ON THE BAY
orange star3.6 • 14
269 Green Turtle Bay Dr Grand Rivers, KY 42045
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Benton
Grand Rivers
review star
Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Murray
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Paducah
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Paris
review star
No reviews yet
Martin
review star
No reviews yet
Union City
review star
No reviews yet
Madisonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (23 restaurants)
Cape Girardeau
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston