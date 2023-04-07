Dub House Coffee

Americano

$3.00

An Americano is two ingredients: espresso and hot water. When rich, hand-pulled Espresso Forte is poured into hot water, you retain the perfect crema in a pleasantly sippable cup with notes of malty hazelnut. The Americano is said to have been invented in Italy during WWII, when American GIs craved a mug of coffee they could sip and savor, but the Italians only had espresso machines for brewing.