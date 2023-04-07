Dub House Coffee
No reviews yet
301 US HWY 68 E
Benton, KY 42025
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
SPECIALTY LATTES
Latte
The word "latte" means "milk" in Italian. In our Caffe Latte, milk rounds out espresso's assertive flavors in a soft, enjoyable drink.
Vanilla
Vanilla takes a refreshing turn with the milk of your choice and freshly pulled espresso.
Caramel
Salted Caramel
Caramel Macchiato
Rich, buttery caramel, concentrated and intense ristretto shots of espresso, and a hint of vanilla with caramel drizzle.
Mocha
Hand-made Chocolate Sauce and rich espresso meet for the ultimate indulgence. Traditionally topped with whip cream.
White Chocolate Mocha
Smooth white chocolate and rich espresso swirl together with your choice of milk. Top it off with whip cream OR sweet cream cold foam for an extra treat!
Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
Our most popular flavor! White Chocolate and Toasted Marshmallow come together and make your taste buds dance.
Samoa
Just like the Girl Scout Cookie! Rich Espresso mixed with Caramel, Mocha, and Coconut to give you a cookie in a cup.
Polar Bear
Our sweetest latte on the menu. White Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow, and Peanut Butter. I know... it sounds a little odd, just trust us with this one.
Romeo & Juliet
Just as Romeo & Juliet go together, so does White Chocolate & Peanut Butter.
Turtle
One of our top sellers. The Turtle is made up of Mocha, Caramel, and Almond. The Almond comes through on the back end with a nutty flavor.
Snickers
Caramel, Peanut Butter, and our house-made chocolate sauce come together to give you out Snickers Latte.
Twix
Left or Right? Which side do you choose? I don't know about you, but I'm eating BOTH! Or all 4 in a King Size!
Almond Joy
Mocha, Almond, and Coconut come together to taste just like an old favorite.
S'mores
Our Smore's is sugar free, but you would never know it!
Double Choc. Chip Cookie Dough
One of the fan favorites out of the Sugar Free options. You can get it regular as well.
Fudge Brownie Mocha
This dark chocolate delight is sugar free, but you would never know it!!
Cinnamon Bun
Like a warm Cinnamon Bun coming out of the oven. Add Sweet Cream Cold Foam for the ultimate Cinnamon Bun experience!
White Chocolate Hazelnut
Decadent White Chocolate and sweet Hazelnut make the perfect combination, hot or iced.
Cinnamon Toast
I like to describe this one as drinking the milk after eating Cinnamon Toast Crunch. This one will make your taste buds dance with or without Sweet Cream Cold Foam.
Salted Butter Pecan
Butter Pecan
The Steele
Large, extra hot, extra shot, sugar free vanilla with Breve and whip cream on top. This one is brought to you by one of our favorite regulars, he's been coming everyday since we opened!
Russell 1/2 Caff
Large Iced White Chocolate Mocha, 1/2 Caffeine, Caramel drizzle, Sweet Cream Cold Foam, and heavy on the ice!
The Brittany Lee
We love our Brittany Lee! She is another on of our regulars, so you can thank her for building this one for you. A large, Iced, sugar free Turtle latte with Breve and Sweet Cream Cold Foam.
Driver Turtle SF/Decaf
Decaf, Sugar Free Turtle Frappe with Breve as the milk alternative. This one is great for ANYONE looking to get a 'not so guilty' treat.
Dark Clark
This drink comes to you from one of my soccer mom's. Large Vanilla Cold Brew, add 2 shots of Espresso and Vanilla Sweet Cream Foam. With 405mg of caffeine, this should keep you going for a few hours!
Raspberry White Chocolate
Have you ever tried Raspberry in your coffee? Give it a shot one day! You may be pleasantly surprised.
Autumn Harvest
This earthy latte will bring Fall alive! A mixture of Caramel and Hazelnut can really warm a body up.
Chocolate Truffle
Mocha lovers delight! Our Chocolate Truffle is rich dark chocolate and sweet Hazelnut.
Delgado Cuban
Fresh pulled espresso and sweetened condensed milk make a Cuban Coffee lover's dream come true.
Matcha
Ceremonial Matcha made just the way you like it. Iced, hot, frozen, with a shot of espresso? Add Vanilla for a refreshing sweetness.
Strawberry Matcha
Matcha and Strawberry Puree meet for a refreshing, healthy drink.
Chai
Toasted Vanilla Chai
Oreo Frappe
Espresso and Oreos blended together for the BEST FRAPPE EVER!
Brown Sugar Latte
Apple Pie
Raspberry Royal
Raspberry Beret
Blackberry White Chocolate
Roasted Nut
What makes a Roasted Nut Latte you ask? Caramel and Peanut Butter make for a smooth, slightly sweet latte.
Dancing Leprechaun
White Chocolate Andes
Dark Chocolate Andes
Honey Bun
HOT or ICED COFFEE
Drip House Blend
Dub House’s signature dark roast coffee, brewed every 30minutes so you can get the most flavorful, freshest cup. Available in our Organic Roast.
Cold Brew
Americano
An Americano is two ingredients: espresso and hot water. When rich, hand-pulled Espresso Forte is poured into hot water, you retain the perfect crema in a pleasantly sippable cup with notes of malty hazelnut. The Americano is said to have been invented in Italy during WWII, when American GIs craved a mug of coffee they could sip and savor, but the Italians only had espresso machines for brewing.
Espresso Shot
Our beans are deep roasted, our shots hand-pulled. Taste the finest & freshest espresso shot in town.
Cappuccino
Dark, rich espresso lies under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam.
Cafe A Lait
Steamed milk, foam and freshly brewed Peet’s Dark roast coffee
Strawberry Matcha
Matcha and Strawberry Puree meet for a refreshing, healthy drink.
Pup Cup
DUB HOUSE SPECIALS
Dub-le Rush
Red Bull based energy drinks mixed up to perfection! Choose your flavor!
G-Fuel Energy Refresher
Need a boost but you’re not a coffee person? Our G-Fuel is the perfect thing for you! G-Fuel energy formula is SUGAR FREE and gives you focus & energy without all the jitters. Come try it! (Flavors may vary)
Ginger Soda
Kid friendly beverage. Ginger ale mixed with any flavor of your choice. Choose up to three!
Protein Shake
Work hard, recover hard. Need a boost of caffeine with your protein? We got you covered. Our Protein shakes come with 3 shots of espresso!!
96oz Dub Brews to-go
Need coffee for a big crowd? Serves about 12 cups of coffee . Comes with all necessities: cups, lids, sleeves, cream, and sugar.
NON-COFFEE
Non-Coffee Frappe
Hot Chocolate
White Hot Chocolate
Cup of milk
Strawberry Milk
Strawberry Lemonade Shaker
Our Strawberry Lemonade Shaker is a mixer of Tea, Lemonade, and Strawberry Puree shaken up to perfection. Topped with dried strawberries.
Sweet Tea
Lemonade
Cup of water
Food
Teas
Strawberrie's & Cream
Green Tea, Strawberry Puree, & coconut milk shaken to perfection and poured over ice.
Green Tea
Tropical green tea boasts smooth green tea leaves that harmoniously blend with sweet tropical fruits to create a sensation.
Organic Earl Grey
Made of rich organically grown black tea leaves and golden buds with a twist of citrus-y organic bergamot.
Decaf Oragnic Earl Grey
Made of rich organically grown black tea leaves and golden buds with a twist of citrus-y organic bergamot.
Merchandise
Logo Shirt
House Blend Ground 32oz
32oz of our dark roast coffee grounds, ready to be brewed at home!
Espresso Forte 12oz
Have an espresso machine at home? 12oz bag of our dark roast espresso beans.
Tumbler
Once purchased, bring your tumbler back in and get 10% off your drink!
Hoodie
Bella Canvas brand hoodie, very soft and comfy. Sizes and colors may vary
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Drive Thru Only
301 US HWY 68 E, Benton, KY 42025