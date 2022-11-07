Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs

Dublin 4 Gastropub

642 Reviews

$$

26342 Oso Pkwy Suite 102

Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish and Chips
Cottage Pie - Individual Serving
Charred Brussel Sprouts

Start and Share

Guinness Brown Bread

$10.00

kerrygold butter, clover honey, jacobsen sea salt

Classic Caesar

$15.00

roma tomatoes, roasted garlic brioche croutons, fried capers, shaved parmesan

Heirloom Beet Salad

$15.00

wild rocket, humboldt fog, toasted hazelnuts, balsamic reduction, smoked salt

Kale & Quinoa

$17.00

marcona almonds, cherry tomato, roasted red pepper, spring onion, feta, meyer lemon

Charred Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

chorizo bilbao, maple dijon vinaigrette, citrus zest

Oven Baked Wild Mushrooms

$16.00

thyme cream sauce, herb boursin cheese, house-made garlic croutons

Burrata Bruschetta Crostini

$16.00

basil pesto, roma tomatoes, balsamic reduction, fleur de sel

Tipperary Irish Cheddar Mac and Cheese

$15.00

white truffle parmesan toasted breadcrumbs

Curry Chips

$11.00

house made curry sauce, thick hand-cut fries

D4 Reuben Rolls

$14.00

house cured corned beef, sauerkraut, irish cheddar cheese, D4 dipping sauce

Wild Caught White Shrimp

$18.00

pepper & smoked paprika butter, tasso, thyme scented polenta

Disposable Utensil Set (upon request)

Entrees

Fish and Chips

$26.00

fresh norwegian cod, allagash white beer batter, crushed garden peas, sea salt + malt vinegar hand-cut fries *Ali would pair this with 'Lieu Dit Melon, Santa Maria Valley, CA 2018' or the 'Chapman Crafted Pilsner'

D4 Gastro Burger

$25.00

aged irish cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions, dijon aioli

Colorado Lamb Burger

$25.00

roasted red pepper, goat cheese, pickled red onion, arugula, roasted garlic aioli

House-Cured Corned Beef Reuben

$25.00

house-made sauerkraut, gruyere, D4 dressing, marbled bread

Bangers & Mash

$24.00

potato puree, caramelized onion, whole grain mustard jameson cream sauce

Braised Short Rib

$38.00

horseradish potato puree, baby root vegetables, caramelized pearl onions, braising jus

Fabled Fried Chicken

$30.00

jalapeno cheddar cornbread, smoked bacon collard greens, potato puree

Cottage Pie - Individual Serving

$26.00

prime beef, roasted pearl onions, fresh shucked peas, aged irish cheddar potato puree, cabernet reduction *Darren would pair this with 'Tre Leoni By Whitehall Lane,' or a Guinness

Cottage Pie - Family Portion 4 Servings

$90.00

prime beef, roasted pearl onions, fresh-shucked peas, aged Irish cheddar potato puree, cabernet reduction

House Made Bucatini

$25.00

pancetta, english peas, caramelized onion, parmesan cream, fermented lemon pesto

House Made Bucatini - Family Portion 4 Servings

$90.00

pancetta, english peas, caramelized onion, parmesan cream, fermented lemon pesto

Prince Edward Island Mussels

$25.00

white wine, garlic buter, thyme fries

Pan Roasted Salmon

$34.00

celery root puree, blistered heirloom tomatoes, caramelized shallot

Alaskan Halibut

$45.00

sunchoke puree, baby kale, sauce vierge, citrus nage

Kurobuta Pork Chop

$40.00

sweet potato, chorizo bilbao, d'anjou pear, sweet onion jam

Australian Rack of Lamb

$54.00

wild mushroom risotto, caramelized onion, triple cream pinot noir reduction

Creekstone Farms Filet Mignon

$56.00

roasted garlic potato puree, asparagus, truffle lardo, cabernet reduction

Desserts

Blueberry Meyer Lemon Bread Pudding

$14.00

blueberry compote, creme anglaise

D4 Signature Irish Coffee Gift Box

$120.00Out of stock

Pick Up, Tuesday 12/21, Wednesday 12/22, Thursday 12/23 ONLY Contents Include: one bottle of Roe & Co Irish Whiskey, one bag of artisan coffee, D4 Signature Molasses sugar, two D4 engraved Irish coffee glasses, assortment of treats

$100 Wine Packages

TABLAS CREEK PACKAGE

$100.00

Tablas Creek Vineyard ‘Esprit Blanc de Tablas’, Adelaida district, Paso Robles 2018 Tablas Creek Vineyard ‘Esprit de Tablas’ Adelaida district, Paso Robles 2018

GROTH ESTATE PACKAGE

$100.00

Groth Chardonnay ‘Hillview Vineyard’ Napa Valley 2020 Groth Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville, Napa Valley 2018

GROTH MAGNUM

$100.00Out of stock

Groth Magnum Oakville Napa Valley 2015

NAPA VALLEY CABERNET SAUVIGNON PACKAGE

$100.00

Post & Beam By Far Niente Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 Crocker & Starr ‘RLC’ Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2017

WHITE BURGUNDY CHABLIS PACKAGE

$100.00

Jean collet & fils Chablis France 2019 Jean collet & fils chablis grand cru ‘valmur’ france 2019

THE TUSCAN PACKAGE

$100.00

Arcanum ‘Super Tuscan’ Toscana Italy 2015 Querciabella Chianti Classico Tuscana Italy 2017

BORDEAUX PACKAGE

$100.00

La Dame de Montrose Saint-Estephe France 2014 Le Closerie de Fourtet Saint Emilion Grand Cru France 2012

KONGSGAARD SINGLE BOTTLE

$100.00

Kongsgaard Chardonnay Napa Valley 2019

$200 Wine Packages

QUINTESSA WINERY SINGLE BOTTLE

$200.00

Quintessa Red Wine Rutherford, Napa Valley 2018

CHAMPAGNE PACKAGE

$200.00Out of stock

Perrier Jouet ‘Belle Epoque’ Champagne France 2012 Lanson Pere & Fils Champagne France NV

JONATA PACKAGE

$200.00

Jonata La Sangre de Jonata Syrah 2013 Jonata The Paring Red Blend CA 2017

RED BURGUNDY PINOT NOIR PACKAGE

$200.00Out of stock

Didier Montchovel Pomerol France 2014 Jean Luc & Eric Buruet ‘Mes Favorites’ Gevrey-Chambertin France 2018

STA. RITA HILLS PINOT NOIR PACKAGE

$200.00Out of stock

Sea Smoke ‘Southing’ Pinot Noir Sta. Rita Hills CA 2019 racines Pinot Noir Sta. Rita Hills CA 2018

BOOKER WINERY PACKAGE

$200.00

Booker fracture syrah paso robles ca 2019 Booker oublie gms paso robles ca 2017

CAIN WINERY PACKAGE

$200.00

Cain concept spring mountain district napa valley 2013 Cain five spring mountain district napa valley ca 2016

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Location

26342 Oso Pkwy Suite 102, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Directions

