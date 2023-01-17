Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dublin Pub 4 Pine Street

review star

No reviews yet

4 Pine Street

Morristown, NJ 07960

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

$11.95

with bleu cheese dressing

Chicken Fingers

$11.95

with french fries & honey mustard

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

with house guacamole

Coconut Shrimp

$12.95

with teriyaki mango sauce

Chili

$3.95

Dumplings

$9.95

with teriyaki sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

with marinara

Nacho Platter

$9.95

Pretzel Bites

$8.95

with beer cheese sauce

Soup of Day (cup)

$3.95

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.95

with pita chips

French Onion Soup

$6.95

APP

Soup of Day (bowl)

$6.95

Salads

Fresh Garden Salad

$7.75

Wedge of Iceberg

$9.95

Crisp bacon, tomato, red onion & bleu cheese

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romain, egg & croutons, house made dressing

Spinach Salad

$12.95

Bacon, egg, red onion, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, with warm bacon dressing

Tropical Waldorf Salad

$13.95

Field Greens, arugula, goat cheese, mandarins, apple, toasted almonds, & sun dried cranberries with raspberry vinaigrette

Cavan Cobb Salad

$13.95

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bacon, avocado, egg & crumbled bleu cheese

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.95

Choice of bread: rye, white, or wheat

Dublin Chicken

$15.95

Cheddar Cheese, bacon, horseradish sauce

Jimmy's Special Rueben

$13.95

with Corned Beef or Pastrami

Hot Corned Beef

$13.95

Hot Patstrami

$13.95

Roasted Turkey Club

$13.95

Roasted Turkey Hot Open Faced

$14.95

Burgers

1/2 lb Burger

$12.95

1/2 lb Cheeseburger

$13.95

Add bacon

Dublin Burger

$14.95

Sautéed mushrooms & Irish Cheddar

California Paddy Melt

$13.95

Jack & Cheddar cheese, sautéed onion & fresh avocado on toasted rye

Black Bean Burger

$12.95

Chef made on toasted grain roll with arugula, tomato, fresh avocado & aioli

Turkey Burger

$14.95

brioche, avocado, Swiss cheese, red onion, tomato, arugula, cranberry aioli

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

Entrees

Beef Stew

$17.95

Fish & Chips

$17.95

J.P.'s Special Sliced Steak

$19.95

with onion rings & baked potato

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$17.95

with potatoes & carrots

Bangers & Mash

$14.95

with baked beans

Shepherd's Pie

$16.95

Boston Baked Scrod

$18.95

with potato & vegetable

Atlantic Salmon

$19.95

Lemon pepper crusted, rice & vegetable

Sides

Baked Potato

$5.95

French Fries

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Veggies

$4.95

Dessert

Whiskey Cake

$7.95

Choc Mousse Cake

$7.95

Kids Menu

Kids Fingers

$7.95

Kids Fish

$11.95

Kids Burger

$7.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Specials

Cuban Sandwich

$15.95

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.95

Avocado Toast

$14.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Beer Battered Shrimp

$19.95

Taylor Ham & Cheese

$13.95

Liverwurst & Onion

$12.95

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.95

Child Soda

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.95

Coke Diet

$2.95

Cranberry juice

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Grapefruit Jucie

$2.95

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Draft Beer

Black & Blue

$8.00

Black & Tan

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Blue Point Winter

$8.00

Brew Dog Hazy Jane IPA

$8.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Dogfish IPA

$8.00

Glenbrook Red Irish Ale

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Half & Half

$7.50

Harp Lager

$8.00

Kane Head High

$8.00

Kane Sneakbox

$8.00

Kona Big Wave

$8.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$8.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Modelo

$7.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$8.00

Small Beer

$4.00

Small Guinness

$4.00

Smithwick's

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Amstel light BTL

$6.00

Angry Orchard Hard Cider BTL

$6.00

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Budweiser BTL

$5.00

Coors Light BTL

$5.00

Corona Extra BTL

$6.00

Corona Light BTL

$6.00

Heineken BTL

$6.50

Kaliber BTL

$6.00

Magners BTL

$6.50

Michelob Ultra BTL

$5.00

Miller Lite BTL

$5.00

Canned Beer

White Claw

$6.00

White Wine

Chardonnay

$9.50

Kendall Jackson (Chard)

$11.00

Mantanzas Creek (Sav Blanc)

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.50

Prosecco

$9.00

Riesling

$10.00

Santa Margharita (Pinot Grigio)

$15.00

Sav Blanc

$9.50

White Zifandel

$9.00

Santa Margarita BTL

$52.00

Essence BTL

$34.00

Giesen BTL

$32.00

Matanzas Creek BTL

$34.00

Chard, Kendall-Jackson BTL

$36.00

White Zifandel BTL

$30.00

Chard, Kendall-Jackson Half Craft

$18.00

Pinot Grigio Half Craft

$18.00

Pinot Grigio, Santa Margarita Half Craft

$18.00

Riesling, Essence Half Craft

$18.00

Sav Blanc, Giesen Half Craft

$18.00

Sav Blanc, Mantanzas Creek Half Craft

$18.00

White Zifandel Half Craft

$18.00

Chard, Kendall-Jackson Full Craft

$32.00

Pinot Grigio Full Craft

$32.00

Pinot Grigio, Santa Margarita Full Craft

$32.00

Riesling, Essence Full Craft

$32.00

Sav Blanc, Giesen Full Craft

$32.00

Sav Blanc, Mantanzas Creek Full Craft

$32.00

White Zifandel Full Craft

$32.00

Red Wine

Cab

$11.50

Cab Kendall Jackson

$14.00

Firesteed

$10.50

Malbec, Kaiken

$10.00

Merlot

$11.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

J Lohr

$12.50

Mal, Kaiken BTL

$34.00

Cab, J.LOHR "7 Oaks" BTL

$38.00

Cab, Kendall-Jackson BTL

$48.00

Firesteed BTL

$36.00

Rascal Oregon BTL

$30.00

Ryder Estate BTL

$36.00

Rhiannon California BTL

$32.00

Cab Half Craft

$18.00

Cab, Kendall Jackson Half Craft

$18.00

Malbec, Kaiken Half Craft

$18.00

Merlot Half Craft

$18.00

Pinot Noir Half Craft

$18.00

Pinot Noir, Firesteed Half Craft

$18.00

Rhiannon Half Craft

$18.00

Cab Full Craft

$32.00

Cab, Kendall Jackson Full Craft

$32.00

Malbec, Kaiken Full Craft

$32.00

Merlot Full Craft

$32.00

Pinot Noir Full Craft

$32.00

Pinot Noir, Firesteed Full Craft

$32.00

Rhiannon Full Craft

$32.00

Rose

Palm Rose

$10.00

Palm Rosé Bottle

$34.00

Palm Rose Half Craft

$18.00

Palm Rose Full Craft

$32.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.50

Absolut

$8.50

Absolut Citron

$8.50

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$11.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Firefly

$8.50

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Citron

$12.00

Grey Goose La Poire

$12.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Ketel One Cucumber/Mint

$10.00

Stoli

$8.50

Stoli "O"

$9.00

Stoli Bluberry

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Tito's

$8.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Gordons

$8.50

Gunpowder

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.50

Bacardi

$8.50

Bacardi Limon

$8.50

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Malibu

$8.50

Meyers

$9.00

Meyers Silver

$9.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.50

1800 Blanco

$10.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Añejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Corazon Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio Añejo

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Patron Añejo

$15.00

Patron Café

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Bushmills

$8.50

Bushmills Black

$9.50

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Diabolique

$12.00

Fireball

$6.50

Irish Mist

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jack Daniels Fire

$8.50

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Black

$10.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$10.00

Jim Beam

$7.50

Knob Creek

$13.00

Makers 46

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Redbreast

$14.00

Seagrams

$8.50

Slane

$8.50

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Teeling

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

VO

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Writers Tears

$12.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$8.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Angels Envy

$13.00

Balvenie

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Cutty Sark

$8.50

Deveron

$12.00

Dewars White Label

$11.00

Famous Grouse

$11.00

Glenfiddich

$13.00

Glenfiddich Blue Label

$15.00

Hennessy

$13.50

Highland Mist

$12.00

Hudson Whiskey NY

$12.00

Jim Beam

$7.50

Macallan

$16.00

Makers Mark

$9.50

Red Breast

$16.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

Slane

$8.50

Whistle Pig

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$13.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.00

Aperol

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.50

Campari

$8.50

Champbord

$11.00

Chartreuse, Green

$11.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Dekuyper Buttershots

$8.00

Dekuyper Peachtree

$8.00

Dekuyper Pomegranate

$8.00

Dekuyper Sour Apple

$8.00

Dekuyper Watermelon

$8.00

Disaronno

$11.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Drysack Sherry

$9.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Harvey's Bristol Cream Sherry

$8.00

Irish Mist

$10.00

Jagermeister

$7.50

Kahlua

$10.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Leroux Blackberry Brandy

$8.50

Leroux Peppermint Schnapps

$8.50

Licor 43

$10.00

Marquette Melon

$9.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$10.00

Mozart Chocolate Dark

$11.00

Mr Black Coffee

$12.00

Tia Maria

$11.00

Cocktails

Black Russian

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Chocca Mocha

$9.00

Coco tini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dirty Shirley

$9.00

Electric Lemonade

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$8.50

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$11.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.50

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$9.00

St Patrick's Day Menu

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Specialty Coffee

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Bailey”s &Coffee

$9.00

Mexican Coffee

$9.00

Nutty Irish Coffee

$9.00

Jamaican Coffee

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

One of New Jersey’s oldest Irish Pubs. A gathering place where you meet old friends, and make new ones

Location

4 Pine Street, Morristown, NJ 07960

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

LOKL cafe
orange starNo Reviews
80 South Street MORRISTOWN, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Coniglio's Old Fashioned - 11 South Street
orange starNo Reviews
11 South Street Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Iron Bar - 5 South Street
orange starNo Reviews
5 South Street Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Salad House - Morristown
orange starNo Reviews
40 Market Street Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
119 Morris St Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
The Committed Pig - Morristown - 28 West Park Place
orange starNo Reviews
28 West Park Place Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Morristown

Sushi Lounge - Morristown
orange star4.5 • 3,195
12 Schuyler Pl Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
End of Elm
orange star4.4 • 1,983
140 Morris St Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Tito's Burritos & Wings - Morristown
orange star4.0 • 887
26 Washington Street Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Morristown
orange star4.7 • 121
68 South St. Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Morristown
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Parsippany
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Rockaway
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Summit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Short Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Berkeley Heights
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Montville
review star
No reviews yet
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston