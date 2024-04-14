Dublin Skillet
7265 Amador Valley Blvd
Dublin, CA 94568
Breakfast All Day
Omelettes
- 1. Plain Omelette$13.90
- 2. Ham Omelette$15.90
- 3. Bacon Omelette$15.90
- 4. Denver Omelette$15.90
- 5. Spanish Omelette$15.40
- 6. Ham & Pineapple Omelette$15.90
- 7. Onion Omelette$14.90
- 8. Mushroom Omelette$15.90
- 9. Turkey Omelette$15.90
- 10. Avocado Omelette$15.90
- 11. Ham, Mushroom, Onion Omelette$17.90
- 12. Fresh Spinach Omelette$15.90
- 13. Sausage Omelette$15.90
- 14. Linguisa Omelette$15.90
- 15. Shrimp Omelette$18.00
- 16. Turkey Avocado & Spinach Omelette$17.90
- 17. Ham, Onion, Bell Pepper, Pineapple Omelette$17.90
- 18. Linguisa, Mushroom, Tomato Omelette$17.90
- 19. Bacon, Tomato, Mushroom Omelette$17.90
- 20. Ham, Mushroom, Tomato, Onion Omelette$18.40
- 21. Linguisa, Onion, Tomato, Mushroom Omelette$18.40
- 22. Turkey, Avocado, Bell Pepper Omelette$18.40
- 23. Turkey & Spinach Omelette$16.90
- 24. Spinach & Bacon Omelette$16.90
- 25. Fresh Spinach, Onion, Italian Sausage Omelette$18.40
- 26. Ham, Avocado, Bacon Omelette$17.40
- 27. Green Chile & Onion Omelette$16.90
- 28. Ham & Mushroom Omelette$16.90
- 29. Bacon & Mushroom Omelette$16.90
- 30. Bacon & Avocado Omelette$16.90
- 31. Bacon, Avocado, Fresh Spinach & Mushroom Omelette$18.40
- 32. Avocado & Mushroom Omelette$16.90
- 33. Bacon, Ham & Linguisa Omelette$17.90
- 34. Italian Sausage, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato Omelette$18.40
- 35. Bell Pepper & Italian Sausage Omelette$16.90
- 36. Green Chile, Chives, Italian Sausage Omelette$17.90
- 37. Green Chile, Mushrooms, Tomato, Italian Sausage Omelette$18.40
- 38. Tomato, Onion, Potatoes Omelette$16.90
- 39. Taco Omelette$16.90
- 40. Chili Beans & Cheddar Cheese Omelette$16.90
- 41. Zucchini, Green Chile, Mushroom, Tomato Omelette$17.90
- 42. Mushroom, Onion, Zucchini, Tomato Omelette$17.90
- 43. Shrimp & Avocado Omelette$19.90
- 44. Veggie Omelette$16.75
Fresh spinach, zucchini, mushrooms, onions and tomato
- Mexico Omelette$16.90
Combination of scrambled eggs, ham or linguisa and cheese rolled in tortillas covered with Spanish sauce, served with hash browns or country potatoes and sour cream
Special Breakfast
- Two Eggs, Any Style with Choice of Protein$15.15
Hash browns or country potatoes, toast
- Two Eggs with 1/3 lb Hamburger$15.65
- Twos Eggs with Linguisa$15.65
- Two Eggs with Corned Beef Hash$15.40
- Two Eggs with Chicken Fried Steak$16.65
- One Egg, Any Style$13.15
With hash browns or country potatoes, toast
- Two Eggs and Toast$13.15
- Two Eggs$13.40
With hash browns or country potatoes and toast
- Two Plus Two$13.65
Two eggs and choice of two sausages or two strips of bacon or one slice of ham, toast
- Two Plus Two with 1/3lb Hamburger$14.15
- Two Plus Two with Linguisa$14.15
- Diced Ham and Eggs$16.90
Three eggs scrambled with ham and cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns and toast
- Silver Special$14.40
2 pancakes 1 fresh ranch egg, 2 bacon or 1 sausage
- Skillet Special$13.65
2 fresh ranch eggs and 4 pancakes
- Gold Special$16.15
2 fresh ranch eggs, 2 ham, 4 bacon or 3 sausage & 6 pancakes
- Gold Special with Linguisa$16.40
- Six Delicious Pancakes$13.05
A breakfast treat
- Short Stack Pancakes$11.00
- 2 Pancakes$9.00
- Waffle & Chicken$18.15
Until 2 pm
- Waffle$12.90
Fresh baked. Served until 2 pm
- Waffle with Choice of Protein$14.65
- Waffle with Chicken Fried Steak$17.65
- French Toast$13.15
6 halves
- Half Order French Toast$13.90
With 2 bacon strips or sausage links and 2 eggs. No waffle after 3:00 p.m
- Half Order Waffle$13.90
With 2 bacon strips or sausage links and 2 eggs. No waffle after 3:00 p.m