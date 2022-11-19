A map showing the location of Dublin Square - Vlahakis Group 327 Abbot RoadView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Dublin Square - Vlahakis Group 327 Abbot Road

review star

No reviews yet

327 Abbot Road

East Lansing, MI 48823

Appetizers

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$10.99

Guinness beer battered mushrooms. Served with chipotle ranch.

Boneless Wings

$10.99

Seven crispy coated boneless wings spun in one of our signature sauces. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Calamari

$10.99Out of stock

Lightly dusted in seasoned flour and flash fried. Served with lemon aioli.

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Crispy coated flash fried. Served with ranch or bbq.

Homemade Potato Skins

$9.99Out of stock

Loaded with Colby jack cheese and applewood bacon. Topped with scallions and served with sour cream.

Irish Nachos

$11.99

Slow roasted pulled pork, baked over house cut potato chips with Colby jack cheese. Finished with lettuce and tomato. Served with chipotle ranch and sour cream.

Loaded Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Our French fries loaded with bacon and melted Colby jack cheese. Served with sour cream.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Crispy coated cheese flash fried. Served with ranch or marinara.

Scotch Eggs

$10.99Out of stock

Hard boiled eggs wrapped in mild sausage, rolled in seasoned crumbs and flash fried. Served with our stone ground mustard.

Sesame Tuna

$11.99Out of stock

Sesame crusted and pan seared rare. Served with rice wine pickles, crispy pita bread and wasabi aioli.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.99Out of stock

Topped with Colby jack cheese and oven fried. Served with crispy pita chips.

Traditional Wings

$10.99

Seven crispy coated wings spun in one of our signature sauces. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Basket of Fries

$2.99

Side of Chips

$1.99

Sandwiches and Wraps

Applewood Chicken

$10.99

Topped with applewood bacon on a Kaiser with kale crunch slaw.

Bar-Be-Que Beef-N-Cheddar

$10.99

Grilled, shaved beef topped with baby rays and smoked cheddar served in a kaiser roll. Served with horsey sauce on the side.

Black & Tan Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy coated North Atlantic cod on a Kaiser with smoked cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of tartar.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy coated flash fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce. Served in a toasted brioche with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of bleu cheese.

Irish Beef Dip

$10.99

Shaved road beef, caramelized onions and melted provolone cheese. Served on a sourdough roll with a side of Au jus.

Tavern Turkey

$9.99

Shaved turkey, provolone cheese, applewood bacon and honey mustard on a sourdough bun with lettuce and tomato.

The Irish Mother

$10.99

Slow roasted pulled pork, house bbq, apple coleslaw and smoked cheddar cheese served on a grilled sourdough roll.

Traditional Reuben

$10.99

Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye. Served with 1000 island.

Turkey Reuben

$10.99

Shaved oven roasted turkey, house made Cole slaw and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye. Served with 1000 island.

Dublin Deluxe Wrap

$10.99Out of stock

Shaved turkey, provolone cheese, applewood bacon and honey mustard on a sourdough bun with lettuce and tomato.

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Shaved turkey, provolone cheese, applewood bacon and honey mustard on a sourdough bun with lettuce and tomato.

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.99

Shaved turkey, provolone cheese, applewood bacon and honey mustard on a sourdough bun with lettuce and tomato.

Burgers

The Limerick

$10.99

Served with your choice of cheese.

The American

$10.99

Topped with crisp applewood bacon and American cheese.

Mushroom & Swiss

$10.99

Topped with Swiss cheese and sautéed button mushrooms.

Olive

$10.99

Topped with our house made olive spread and provolone cheese.

The Dubliner

$12.99

Topped with pulled pork, house made pickles and Swiss cheese.

BBQ Burger

$10.99

Irish Melt

$11.99

8 oz patty on grilled marble rye with smoked cheddar and 1000 island.

Entrees

Tavern Sirloin

$17.99Out of stock

10oz center cut sirloin chargrilled to order on garlic mashers and served with veggie of the day.

Classic Baked Mac N' Cheese

$11.99Out of stock

Cavatappi pasta tossed with a four cheese blend sauce and baked in an iron skillet.

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Guinness beer battered North Atlantic cod served with fries and a side of our apple coleslaw.

Soups & Salads

Soup De Jour

$4.99+Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

$4.99+Out of stock

Dublin's House Salad

$6.99+

Grilled Salmon Salad

$13.99

Bally Castle Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Steakhouse Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Shamus Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Small Caesar Salad

$6.99

Desserts

Cookie Skillet

$7.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99Out of stock

Extra Sauce

1000 Island

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Guinness Mustard

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horsey Sauce

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Lemon Aioli

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Rasp Vin

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Balsamic

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Wasabi Aioli

$0.50

Cocktails

Dublin Ruby

$7.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

Dublin Diablo

$7.00

Rusty Nail

$7.00

Rob Roy

$7.00

Oaks Lily

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Auld Fashioned

$7.00

St. James' Gate

$7.00

Blarney Sorbet

$7.00

Irish Mule

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Dark and Stormy Mule

$7.00

Drunken Donkey Mule

$7.00

Pina-Mule-Ada Mule

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Watermelon Splash

$8.00

Peach Blossom

$8.00

Wine

Mark West Pinot Noir GLS

$6.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir GLS

$9.00

19 Crimes Red Blend GLS

$7.00

Murphy Goode Cabernet GLS

$9.00

House Cabernet

$5.00

House Merlot

$5.00

BV Merlot

$9.00

Mark West Pinot Noir BTL

$21.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL

$32.00

19 Crimes Red Blend BTL

$25.00

Murphy Goode Cabernet BTL

$32.00

House Merlot

$16.00

House Cabernet

$16.00

BV Merlot

$32.00

13 Celsius GLS

$7.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio GLS

$7.00

Chateau Grand Traverse Riesling GLS

$7.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonney GLS

$7.00

Opera Prima Blue Moscato GLS

$5.00

House Chardonnay

$5.00

13 Celsius BTL

$22.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio BTL

$22.00

Chateau Grand Traverse Riesling BTL

$22.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonney BTL

$22.00

Opera Prima Blue Moscato BTL

$20.00

House Chardonnay

$16.00

Cristilino Brut GLS

$7.00

Cristilino Brut BTL

$21.00

Veuve Clicquot BTL

$120.00Out of stock

Beer

Angry Orchard DFT

$5.00

Bass DFT

$5.00

Black and Tan DFT

$5.00

Blue Moon DFT

$5.00

Bud Light DFT

$4.00

Crescent Fresh DFT

$6.00

Bum's Beach

$6.00

All Day IPA

$6.00

Oberon DFT

$6.00

Guinness DFT

$5.00

Harp DFT

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed IPA

$6.00

Miller Lite DFT

$4.00

Blood Brothers IPA

$6.00

Mango Cart DFT

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Smithwick's DFT

$5.00

Strongbow DFT

$5.00

Two Hearted Dft

$6.00

Summer Shandy DFT

$6.00

Founders Solid Gold

$6.00

Angry Orchard BTL

$5.00

Bacardi Mojito

$6.00

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Budweiser BTL

$4.00

Coors Light BTL

$4.00

Corona Extra BTL

$5.00

Heineken BTL

$5.00

Heineken N/A BTL

$5.00

Labatt Light BTL

$4.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$4.00

Miller Lite BTL

$4.00

Truly BTL

$5.00

Whiteclaw - Mango BTL

$5.00

Whiteclaw - Black Cherry BTL

$5.00

Liquor

Cherry

$6.00

Citrus

$6.00

Grape

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.50

Gypsi

$6.00Out of stock

Huckleberry

$6.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Loopy

$6.00

Orange

$6.00

Peach

$6.00

Raspberry

$6.00

Stoli

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Tito’s

$6.00

Vanilla

$6.00

Vodka

$4.50

Whipped

$6.00Out of stock

Tequila

$4.50

Correlajo

$7.50

Hornitos

$6.00

Cuervo

$6.00

1800

$7.00

Patron Silver

$9.00Out of stock

Don Julio 1942

$25.00Out of stock

Don Julio Silver

$7.50Out of stock

Gin

$4.50

Tanqueray

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.50

Hendricks

$7.50

Rum

$4.50

Bacardi

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$6.00Out of stock

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Meyers Dark

$6.00

Basil Hayden’s

$10.00

Blantons

$13.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Jack Honey

$6.00Out of stock

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$8.50

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Whiskey

$4.50

Woodford Reserve

$8.50

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Screwball

$6.00Out of stock

Angel's Envy

$18.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Green Spot

$12.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson 18

$19.00

John Powers

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Redbreast 12

$13.00

Middleton

$24.00

Tyrconnell

$9.00Out of stock

2 Gingers

$6.00

Glenlivet 12

$9.00

Glenlivet 15

$15.00

Glenlivet 18

$25.00

Dewars

$6.00

Dalwhinnie 15

$15.00

Laphroaig 10

$11.00

Lagavulin 16

$19.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$40.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Macallan 18

$50.00Out of stock

Aberlour

$10.00Out of stock

Aberlour

$15.00

Amaretto

$4.50

Blue Curaçao

$4.50

Brady’s

$6.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.50

Campari

$6.00Out of stock

Chambord

$7.00

Creme De Banana

$4.50

Creme De Cocoa

$4.50

Creme De Menthe

$4.50

Fireball

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Goldschlager

$6.00

Grand Mariner

$6.50

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Kahlua Midnight

$5.00

Kamora

$4.50

Liquour 43

$6.00

Melon Schnapps

$4.50

Peach Scnapps

$4.50

Rootbeer Schnapps

$4.50

Rumchata

$6.00

Rumpleminze

$6.00

Sambuca

$6.00Out of stock

Sour Apple Schnapps

$4.50

St. Germain

$5.50

Tuaca

$5.50

Watermelon Schnapps

$4.50

Mixed A-F

Amaretto Sour

$4.50

Apple Jack

$5.50

Apple Martini

$7.00

Apple Sauce

$5.00

Baby Guinness

$6.00

Bacardi Bomb

$6.50

Bay Breeze

$5.00

Black Russian

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blow Job

$6.00

Blue Motorcycle

$8.00

Chocolate Razz Martini

$8.00

Butter Crown

$5.50

Buttery Nipple

$5.50

Caramel Apple

$5.00

Bahama Mama

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Martini

$7.00

Colorado Build

$5.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$5.50

Chocolate Pretzel

$5.50

Duck Fart

$5.50

Daryl Dawkins

$6.00

Dirty Girl Scout

$5.50

Four Horsemen

$6.00

Flavor Bomb

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Fireball

$6.00

Fruit Loop

$5.50

Fire and Ice

$5.50

Dirty Leprechaun

$7.00

Mixed G-N

Godfather

$5.00

Irish Breakfast

$6.00

Honey Badger

$5.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Gummy Bear

$5.00

Jagerbomb

$7.00

Jesus Bomb

$7.00

Hairy Navel

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.50

Irish Flag

$5.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

John Daley

$5.00

Johnny Vegas

$7.00

Jolly Rancher

$5.00

Kamikazee

$6.00

Long Island

$8.00

Lemondrop

$6.00

Liquid Cocaine

$5.00

Liquid MJ

$5.00

Long Beach

$8.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$10.00

Lunch Box

$5.00

Lynchburg Lem

$5.00

Kid Royale

$7.00

Mai Tai

$6.00

Irish Mudslide

$8.00

Melon Ball

$5.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$5.00

Nutty Irish CF

$5.00

Mixed O-S

Paul Bunyan

$5.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$5.00

Purple Gatorade

$6.00

Prairie Fire

$5.00

Purple Haze

$5.00

Roy Rogers

$5.00

Royal Flush

$5.00

Pineapple Upside-down Cake

$5.00

Purple Rain

$5.00

Red Headed Slut

$5.00

Rusty Nail

$7.00

Screaming Orgasm

$5.00

Slippery Nipple

$5.00

Surfer on Acid

$5.00

Sea Breeze

$5.00

Soco Lime

$5.50

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Starry night

$5.00

Salty Dog

$5.50

Sicilian Kiss

$5.00

Superman

$5.00

Mixed T-Z

3 Wisemen

$6.00

Tom Collins

$5.50

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Vodka Collins

$5.50

Vegas Hangover

$5.00

Wet Pussy

$5.00

Washington Apple

$5.00

White Russian

$6.00

Water Moccasin

$5.00

N/A Bevs

Club Soda

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.25

Sugar free Red Bull

$4.25

SPEED SCREEN

Vodka

$4.50

Whiskey

$4.50

Rum

$4.50

Tequila

$4.50

Gin

$4.50

Blue Moon DFT

$5.00

Bud Light DFT

$4.00

Miller Lite DFT

$4.00

Two Hearted Dft

$6.00

Guinness DFT

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Tito’s

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Long Island

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Corona Extra BTL

$5.00

Miller Lite BTL

$4.00

Flavor Bomb

$7.00

Dirty Girl Scout

$5.50

Green Tea

$6.00

Gummy Bear

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.50

Jagerbomb

$7.00

Johnny Vegas

$7.00

Kamikazee

$6.00

Lemondrop

$6.00

Purple Gatorade

$6.00

Red Bull

$4.25

Red Headed Slut

$5.00

Rumpleminze

$6.00

Superman

$5.00

Accidental Mayor

$7.00

Drink Special

$3.50 Corona Btl

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

327 Abbot Road, East Lansing, MI 48823

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

