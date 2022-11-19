- Home
Dublin Square - Vlahakis Group 327 Abbot Road
327 Abbot Road
East Lansing, MI 48823
Appetizers
Beer Battered Mushrooms
Guinness beer battered mushrooms. Served with chipotle ranch.
Boneless Wings
Seven crispy coated boneless wings spun in one of our signature sauces. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Calamari
Lightly dusted in seasoned flour and flash fried. Served with lemon aioli.
Chicken Tenders
Crispy coated flash fried. Served with ranch or bbq.
Homemade Potato Skins
Loaded with Colby jack cheese and applewood bacon. Topped with scallions and served with sour cream.
Irish Nachos
Slow roasted pulled pork, baked over house cut potato chips with Colby jack cheese. Finished with lettuce and tomato. Served with chipotle ranch and sour cream.
Loaded Fries
Our French fries loaded with bacon and melted Colby jack cheese. Served with sour cream.
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy coated cheese flash fried. Served with ranch or marinara.
Scotch Eggs
Hard boiled eggs wrapped in mild sausage, rolled in seasoned crumbs and flash fried. Served with our stone ground mustard.
Sesame Tuna
Sesame crusted and pan seared rare. Served with rice wine pickles, crispy pita bread and wasabi aioli.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Topped with Colby jack cheese and oven fried. Served with crispy pita chips.
Traditional Wings
Seven crispy coated wings spun in one of our signature sauces. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Basket of Fries
Side of Chips
Sandwiches and Wraps
Applewood Chicken
Topped with applewood bacon on a Kaiser with kale crunch slaw.
Bar-Be-Que Beef-N-Cheddar
Grilled, shaved beef topped with baby rays and smoked cheddar served in a kaiser roll. Served with horsey sauce on the side.
Black & Tan Fish Sandwich
Crispy coated North Atlantic cod on a Kaiser with smoked cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of tartar.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy coated flash fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce. Served in a toasted brioche with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of bleu cheese.
Irish Beef Dip
Shaved road beef, caramelized onions and melted provolone cheese. Served on a sourdough roll with a side of Au jus.
Tavern Turkey
Shaved turkey, provolone cheese, applewood bacon and honey mustard on a sourdough bun with lettuce and tomato.
The Irish Mother
Slow roasted pulled pork, house bbq, apple coleslaw and smoked cheddar cheese served on a grilled sourdough roll.
Traditional Reuben
Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye. Served with 1000 island.
Turkey Reuben
Shaved oven roasted turkey, house made Cole slaw and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye. Served with 1000 island.
Dublin Deluxe Wrap
Shaved turkey, provolone cheese, applewood bacon and honey mustard on a sourdough bun with lettuce and tomato.
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
Shaved turkey, provolone cheese, applewood bacon and honey mustard on a sourdough bun with lettuce and tomato.
Turkey Club Wrap
Shaved turkey, provolone cheese, applewood bacon and honey mustard on a sourdough bun with lettuce and tomato.
Burgers
The Limerick
Served with your choice of cheese.
The American
Topped with crisp applewood bacon and American cheese.
Mushroom & Swiss
Topped with Swiss cheese and sautéed button mushrooms.
Olive
Topped with our house made olive spread and provolone cheese.
The Dubliner
Topped with pulled pork, house made pickles and Swiss cheese.
BBQ Burger
Irish Melt
8 oz patty on grilled marble rye with smoked cheddar and 1000 island.
Entrees
Tavern Sirloin
10oz center cut sirloin chargrilled to order on garlic mashers and served with veggie of the day.
Classic Baked Mac N' Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed with a four cheese blend sauce and baked in an iron skillet.
Fish & Chips
Guinness beer battered North Atlantic cod served with fries and a side of our apple coleslaw.
Soups & Salads
Desserts
Extra Sauce
Cocktails
Dublin Ruby
Strawberry Lemonade
Dublin Diablo
Rusty Nail
Rob Roy
Oaks Lily
Margarita
Auld Fashioned
St. James' Gate
Blarney Sorbet
Irish Mule
Moscow Mule
Dark and Stormy Mule
Drunken Donkey Mule
Pina-Mule-Ada Mule
Cosmopolitan
Watermelon Splash
Peach Blossom
Wine
Mark West Pinot Noir GLS
Meiomi Pinot Noir GLS
19 Crimes Red Blend GLS
Murphy Goode Cabernet GLS
House Cabernet
House Merlot
BV Merlot
Mark West Pinot Noir BTL
Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL
19 Crimes Red Blend BTL
Murphy Goode Cabernet BTL
House Merlot
House Cabernet
BV Merlot
13 Celsius GLS
Ruffino Pinot Grigio GLS
Chateau Grand Traverse Riesling GLS
Kendall Jackson Chardonney GLS
Opera Prima Blue Moscato GLS
House Chardonnay
13 Celsius BTL
Ruffino Pinot Grigio BTL
Chateau Grand Traverse Riesling BTL
Kendall Jackson Chardonney BTL
Opera Prima Blue Moscato BTL
House Chardonnay
Cristilino Brut GLS
Cristilino Brut BTL
Veuve Clicquot BTL
Beer
Angry Orchard DFT
Bass DFT
Black and Tan DFT
Blue Moon DFT
Bud Light DFT
Crescent Fresh DFT
Bum's Beach
All Day IPA
Oberon DFT
Guinness DFT
Harp DFT
Fresh Squeezed IPA
Miller Lite DFT
Blood Brothers IPA
Mango Cart DFT
Stella
Smithwick's DFT
Strongbow DFT
Two Hearted Dft
Summer Shandy DFT
Founders Solid Gold
Angry Orchard BTL
Bacardi Mojito
Bud Light BTL
Budweiser BTL
Coors Light BTL
Corona Extra BTL
Heineken BTL
Heineken N/A BTL
Labatt Light BTL
Michelob Ultra BTL
Miller Lite BTL
Truly BTL
Whiteclaw - Mango BTL
Whiteclaw - Black Cherry BTL
Liquor
Cherry
Citrus
Grape
Grey Goose
Gypsi
Huckleberry
Ketel One
Loopy
Orange
Peach
Raspberry
Stoli
Strawberry
Tito’s
Vanilla
Vodka
Whipped
Tequila
Correlajo
Hornitos
Cuervo
1800
Patron Silver
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Silver
Gin
Tanqueray
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Rum
Bacardi
Malibu
Bacardi Dragonberry
Captain Morgan
Meyers Dark
Basil Hayden’s
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jim Beam
Knob Creek Bourbon
Knob Creek Rye
Makers Mark
Seagrams 7
Whiskey
Woodford Reserve
Southern Comfort
Screwball
Angel's Envy
Bushmills
Green Spot
Jameson
Jameson 18
John Powers
Tullamore Dew
Redbreast 12
Middleton
Tyrconnell
2 Gingers
Glenlivet 12
Glenlivet 15
Glenlivet 18
Dewars
Dalwhinnie 15
Laphroaig 10
Lagavulin 16
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker Red
Macallan 12
Macallan 18
Aberlour
Aberlour
Amaretto
Blue Curaçao
Brady’s
Butterscotch Schnapps
Campari
Chambord
Creme De Banana
Creme De Cocoa
Creme De Menthe
Fireball
Frangelico
Goldschlager
Grand Mariner
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Kahlua Midnight
Kamora
Liquour 43
Melon Schnapps
Peach Scnapps
Rootbeer Schnapps
Rumchata
Rumpleminze
Sambuca
Sour Apple Schnapps
St. Germain
Tuaca
Watermelon Schnapps
Mixed A-F
Amaretto Sour
Apple Jack
Apple Martini
Apple Sauce
Baby Guinness
Bacardi Bomb
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blow Job
Blue Motorcycle
Chocolate Razz Martini
Butter Crown
Buttery Nipple
Caramel Apple
Bahama Mama
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Martini
Colorado Build
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Chocolate Pretzel
Duck Fart
Daryl Dawkins
Dirty Girl Scout
Four Horsemen
Flavor Bomb
Fuzzy Navel
Fireball
Fruit Loop
Fire and Ice
Dirty Leprechaun
Mixed G-N
Godfather
Irish Breakfast
Honey Badger
Green Tea
Gummy Bear
Jagerbomb
Jesus Bomb
Hairy Navel
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Flag
Irish Coffee
John Daley
Johnny Vegas
Jolly Rancher
Kamikazee
Long Island
Lemondrop
Liquid Cocaine
Liquid MJ
Long Beach
Long Island Top Shelf
Lunch Box
Lynchburg Lem
Kid Royale
Mai Tai
Irish Mudslide
Melon Ball
Mimosa
Mind Eraser
Nutty Irish CF
Mixed O-S
Paul Bunyan
Oatmeal Cookie
Purple Gatorade
Prairie Fire
Purple Haze
Roy Rogers
Royal Flush
Pineapple Upside-down Cake
Purple Rain
Red Headed Slut
Rusty Nail
Screaming Orgasm
Slippery Nipple
Surfer on Acid
Sea Breeze
Soco Lime
Sex on the Beach
Starry night
Salty Dog
Sicilian Kiss
Superman
Mixed T-Z
N/A Bevs
Vodka
Whiskey
Rum
Tequila
Gin
Blue Moon DFT
Bud Light DFT
Miller Lite DFT
Two Hearted Dft
Guinness DFT
Captain Morgan
Jack Daniels
Tito’s
Bloody Mary
Mimosa
Long Island
Sex on the Beach
Bud Light BTL
Corona Extra BTL
Miller Lite BTL
Flavor Bomb
Dirty Girl Scout
Green Tea
Gummy Bear
Irish Car Bomb
Jagerbomb
Johnny Vegas
Kamikazee
Lemondrop
Purple Gatorade
Red Bull
Red Headed Slut
Rumpleminze
Superman
Accidental Mayor
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|8:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
327 Abbot Road, East Lansing, MI 48823
Photos coming soon!