Dublin's Irish Pub 2070 W 9th Ave
No reviews yet
2070 W 9th Ave
Oshkosh, WI 54904
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Starters
- French Fries$3.00
- Tater Tots$3.00
- Black & Tan fried Pickles$9.00
- Bone-in Wings$9.75
- Boneless Wings$7.75
- Cheese Curds$8.50
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
- Chicken Tenders$8.00
- Irish Rolls$10.00
- Mini Chicken Taco Nachos$13.00
- Pretzel Bites$7.50
- Sampler$18.00
- Soda Bread$6.50
- Spicy Green Beans$8.50
- Wisconsin Poutine$12.00
- Assorted Potato Chips$1.75
- WI Beer Cheese Cup$3.75
- WI Cheese BOWL$8.50
- Special Cup$3.75
- Special BOWL$8.50
Irish Fare
Burger's
Eatstreet
- Bangers & Mash
- Black & Tan fried Pickles$10.80
- Bone-in Wings
- Boneless Chunks$8.40
- Bowl of soup
- Buid Your Own
- Cheese Curds
- Cheese Quesadilla
- Chicken Tenders$9.60
- Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch
- Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch
- Classic Caesar
- Classic Caesar
- Corned Beef & Cabbage
- County Cork
- Crispy Chicken
- Cuban
- Cup of Soup
- Dublin's Signature Banger Burger
- Fish & Chips
- Fresh Garden
- Fresh Garden
- Gourmet Carrot Cake
- Irish Rolls$11.40
- Irish Stew
- Mini Chicken Taco Nachoes$13.20
- New York Vanilla Cheesecake
- Pretzel Bites$9.00
- Prime Rib
- Reuben
- Sampler$18.90
- Sheperd's Pie
- Sides
- Soda Bread
- Spicy Green Beans$10.20
- St. Patty Melt
- The Dubliner
- Turkey BLT
- Wisconsin Poutine
- Mashed tato w/ gravy
A LA CARTE
Bar Menu
Beer
- Becks$4.00
- Bush Lite$3.50
- Coors Light$3.50
- Corona$4.00
- Dogfish Head 120 IPA$20.00
- Dos Equis$4.00
- Heineken 0.0$4.00
- Killians Red$4.00
- Kona Big Wave$4.00
- Magners Pear$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$3.50
- Miller High Life$3.50
- Miller Lite$3.50
- Modelo$5.00
- Stella Artois$4.00
- Strongbow$5.00
- Boddingtons 16oz$5.00
- Schlitz Gustu 16oz$3.50
- High Noon$5.00
- Carbliss$6.00
- White Claw$5.00
- Guinness O.0$5.00
Brandy\Whiskey\Bourbon
- Rail Brandy Single$4.00
- Rail Whiskey Single$4.00
- Bardstown Discovery single$15.00
- Bardstown single$6.00
- Basil Hayden single$7.00
- Blanton Gold single$40.00
- Blanton single$25.00
- Booker's single$20.00
- Bulliet$6.00
- Bulliet Rye single$6.00
- Candian CLub single$4.00
- Colonel Taylor Barrel Proof single$12.00
- Colonel Taylor RYE single$9.00
- Colonel Taylor Small Batch single$8.00
- Crown Royal Boubon Mash single$5.50
- Crown Royal single$5.50
- David Nicholson 100 proof single$4.75
- Downtown Toodeloo RYE single$4.00
- Eagle Rare 10yr single$6.00
- Elijah Craig single$4.75
- Fireball$4.75
- Four Roses single$7.00
- Hater Royale single
- Hochstadter's RYE single$4.00
- J. Henry single$4.00
- Jack Daniels single$6.00
- Jack Honey single$4.75
- Jefferson single$4.75
- Jim Beam RYE single$4.75
- Jim Beam single$4.75
- Jim Beam Single Barrel single$6.00
- Keeper's Heart 110proof single$6.00
- Kentcky Owl St. Patrick's single$12.00
- Kentcky Owl Wiseman single$6.00
- Korbel Single$4.25
- Knob Creek single$4.75
- Makers Mark single$5.50
- Micher's RYE single$6.00
- Mount Royal single$4.00
- Old Fitzgerald single$4.00
- Old Forester 1920 Edtion single$8.00
- Old Smokey Mango Hobenaro single$4.75
- Pappy Van Winkel 10yr single$40.00
- Old Smokey Salted Caremael single$4.75
- Penelope Architect single$7.00
- Penelope Rose Cask single$7.00
- Penelope single$7.00
- Piggy Back 10yr single$9.50
- Piggy Back 6yr single$5.50
- Rabbit Hole single$8.50
- Segrams 7 Single$4.00
- Skrewball Peanutbutter single$4.75
- Southern Comfort single$4.75
- Stagg Bourbon Single$6.00
- Tight Barrel Maple single$4.00
- Woodford Reserve single$8.00
- YellowStone single$6.00
- Rail Brandy Double$4.75
- Rail Whiskey Double$4.75
- Bardstown double$8.00
- Bardstown Discovery double$30.00
- Basil Hayden double$12.00
- Blanton double$50.00
- Blanton Gold double$80.00
- Booker's double$30.00
- Bulliet Double$8.00
- Bulliet Rye double$8.00
- Candian CLub double$5.50
- Crown Royal double$7.00
- Crown Royal Boubon Mash double$7.00
- Colonel Taylor Barrel Proof double$14.00
- Colonel Taylor RYE double$17.00
- Colonel Taylor Small Batch double$14.00
- David Nicholson 100 proof double$6.50
- Downtown Toodeloo RYE double$5.50
- Eagle Rare 10yr double$9.00
- Elijah Craig double$6.50
- Fireball$6.50
- Four Roses double$12.00
- Hater Royale double
- Hochstadter's RYE double$5.50
- Jack Daniel's double$7.50
- Jack Honey double$6.50
- Jack Fire double$6.50
- Jefferson double$6.50
- Jim Beam double$6.50
- Jim Beam RYE double$6.50
- Jim Beam Single Barrel double$9.00
- J. Henry double$4.75
- Keeper's Heart 110proof double$9.00
- Kentcky Owl St. Patrick's double$14.00
- Kentcky Owl Wiseman double$9.00
- Korbel Double$5.50
- Knob Creek double$6.50
- Makers Mark double$7.00
- Micher's RYE double$9.00
- Mount Royal double$5.50
- Old Fitzgerald double$5.50
- Old Forester 1920 Edtion double$14.00
- Old Smokey Mango Hobenaro double$6.50
- Old Smokey Salted Caremael double$6.50
- Pappy Van Winkel 10yr double$80.00
- Penelope double
- Penelope Architect double
- Penelope Rose Cask double
- Piggy Back 6yr double$7.00
- Piggy Back 10yr double$17.00
- Rabbit Hole double$14.00
- Segrams 7 Double$5.50
- Skrewball Peanutbutter double$6.50
- Southern Comfort double$6.50
- Stagg Bourbon Double$9.00
- Tight Barrel Maple double$5.50
- Woodford Reserve double$14.00
- YellowStone double$9.00
- Bulleit Shot$5.50
- Canadian Club Shot
- Crown Royal Shot$4.50
- David Nicholson Shot$4.00
- Downtown Toodeloo Rye Shot$3.50
- Elijah Craig Shot$4.00
- Fireball$4.00
- Jack Daniels Shot$5.00
- Jefferson Bourbon Shot$4.00