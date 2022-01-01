THE CORNER CAFE imageView gallery

DuBois Corner Cafe

5522 Shaffer Rd Suite 45

DUBOIS, PA 15801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Breakfast Specials

Special #1

$3.99

TWO EGGS YOUR WAY AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST.

Special #2

$5.99

TWO EGGS YOUR WAY WITH CHOICE OF BREAKFAST MEAT (BACON, SAUSAGE PATTY, OR HAM), AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST

Special #3

$6.99

TWO EGGS YOUR WAY WITH CHOICE OF BREAKFAST MEAT (BACON, SAUSAGE PATTY, OR HAM), BREAKFAST POTATOES, AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST

Breakfast Trio

$6.99+

THICK CUT BREAD DIPPED IN EGG CUSTARD WITH VANILLA AND CINNAMON. SERVED WITH WHIPPED BUTTER, POWDERED SUGAR, AND WARM SYRUP

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$3.49

STUFFED WITH SCRAMBLED EGGS, CHOICE OF BACON, HAM, OR SAUSAGE PATTY, AND CHEESE AVAILABLE ONTOASTED WHITE, WHEAT, RYE, HOUSE MADE BISCUIT, ENGLISH MUFFIN, OR BAGEL

Omelets

Build Your Own Omelet

$5.99

Western Omelet

$6.99

Philly Cheesesteak Omelet

$8.99

Veggie Omelet

$7.99

Sides

Country Ham (2 Slices)

$2.99

Sausage Links (2)

$2.99

Applewood Smoked Bacon (4 Strips)

$2.99

Sliced Home Fries

$2.49

Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Oatmeal w/ Brown Sugar & Milk

$3.99

Fresh Cut Fruit

$2.99

Vanilla Yogurt w/ Granola

$3.99

Toast

$1.49

Bagel

$1.99

English Muffin

$1.99

One Extra Egg

$1.29

Chicken Gravy

$0.99

Brown Gravy

$0.99

Extra Cheese

$0.99

Cream Cheese

$0.99

Early Risers

Steak & Eggs

$12.99

Mess

$8.99

Eggs Benedict

$8.99

Sausage Gravy and Biscuit

$7.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.49

The French connection

$8.99

Pancakes/Waffles/French Toast

Pancakes

$1.99+

Belgian Waffle

$5.99

French Toast

$3.99

Starters

Zucchini Planks

$5.99

Squealin' Nachos

$8.99

Garlic Cheese Curds

$6.99

South Street Philly Dip

$7.99

Bavarian Pretzel

$6.99

Pepperoni Roll

$4.99

Arancini

$4.99

Cheesey bread sticks

$7.99

Wings

Full Wings

$12.99

Half Wings

$6.99

Full BONELESS Wings

$9.99

Half BONELESS Wings

$5.49

Soup & Salad

Ultimate Baked Potato Soup

$3.99+

Soup of the Day

$3.99+

Filet Steak Salad

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Yinzer

$11.99

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

$8.99

Cheesesteak

$10.99

Monte Cristo

$8.99

Chicken N Biscuit

$8.99

Rachel

$9.99

Burgers

Corner Burger

$8.99

Southwest Burger

$12.99

KC Burger

$11.99

Angry Burger

$11.99

Pittsburgher

$11.99

Entrees

Bistro Filet Tips

$15.99

Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

Haddock

$13.99

Four Cheese Alfredo

$10.99

Sirloin Steak

$15.99

Half Chicken

$14.99

Sides

Side Salad

$2.99

French Fries

$2.49

Baked Potato

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

Fresh Fruit

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Vegetable of the Day

$2.99

Bread Bowl Add On

$3.00

Small side of Dressing

$0.50

Large side of dressing

$1.00

small side of ranch

$0.50

large side of ranch

$1.00

small side of blue cheese

$0.50

large side of blue cheese

$1.00

large side of sauce

$1.00

large side of beer cheese

$1.00

Salsa

$0.50

Guacamole

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Pizza/Stromboli/Calzone

12" Cheese Pizza

$9.99

16" Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Sm Stromboli

$11.99

LG Stromboli

$15.99

Sm Calzone

$11.99

LG Calzone

$15.99

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Kids Burger w/ FF

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ FF

$3.99

Kids Chicken Tenders w/ FF

$3.99

Kids Hot Dog w/ FF

$3.99

Kids Pizza

$4.99

Fountain Soft Drinks

Cherry Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Orange Crush

$1.99

Root beer

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Sierra mist

$1.99

Sweet tea

$2.25

Unsweet tea

$2.25

Water

Lemonade

$2.25

Add A Flavor Shot

$0.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee Drinks

Latte 12oz

$2.79

Latte 16oz

$3.49

Cappuccino 12oz

$2.79

Cappuccino 16oz

$3.49

Mocha 12oz

$3.29

Mocha 16oz

$3.99

Mocha with flavor 12oz

$3.29

Mocha with flavor 16oz

$3.99

Extra Espresso

$0.80

Extra Flavor

$0.50

Espresso Double Shot

$1.99

Coffee 12oz

$1.69

Coffee 16oz

$1.99

Decaf Coffee 12oz

$1.69

Decaf Coffee 16oz

$1.99

Hot Tea 12oz

$1.69

Hot Tea 16oz

$1.99

Iced Coffee 16oz

$1.99

Hot Chocolate 12 oz

$1.99

Hot Chocolate 16 oz

$2.49

Milkshakes

Chocolate

$3.99

Vanilla

$3.99

Variety

$3.99

Smoothies

Strawberry

$3.99

Raspberry

$3.99

Watermelon

$3.99

Mango

$3.99

Peach

$3.99

Bottled Beverages

Bottled drinks

$2.25

Ramune

$3.95

Energy drink

$3.00

Bottled tea

$2.50

Bubble tea

Large Blueberry

$4.95

Large Lychee

$4.95

Large Mango

$4.95

Large Passionfruit

$4.95

Large Peach

$4.95

Large Raspberry

$4.95

Large Strawberry

$4.95

Large Green Apple

$4.95

Large Honey

$4.95

Large Yogurt

$4.95

Large Pink Rose

$4.95

Large Orange

$4.95

Large Cherry

$4.95

Large Kiwi

$4.95

Large Dragon Fruit

$4.95

Large Pomegranate

$4.95

Small Blueberry

$3.00

Small Strawberry

$3.00

Small Peach

$3.00

Small Mango

$3.00

Small Raspberry

$3.00

Small Lychee

$3.00

Small Passionfruit

$3.00

Small Green Apple

$3.00

Small Honey

$3.00

Small Yogurt

$3.00

Small Pink Rose

$3.00

Small Orange

$3.00

Small Cherry

$3.00

Small Kiwi

$3.00

Small Dragon Fruit

$3.00

Small Pomegranate

$3.00

Flavor Shot

$0.50

Floats

Pepsi Float

$2.99

Root Beer Float

$2.99

Orange Crush Float

$2.99

Other soda Float

$2.99

Water

Water

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.29

Dessert Variable

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Cookie

$3.00

Scone

$4.00

Cinnamon roll

$5.00

Mini Muffins

$2.00

Brownie

$4.00

Assorted pastry

$3.00

Donuts

$3.00

Large Muffin

$4.00

Pie slice

$4.00

Cake Pop

$2.50

Macaroon

$3.00

Berry Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$6.99

Six Layer Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$4.99

Tiramisu

$6.99

Red Velvet Cake

$6.99

Cannoli

$2.50

2 Cannoli

$3.99

Ice Cream

Soft Serve Sm

$1.99

Soft Serve Lg

$3.50

Kids hard

$1.50

1 scoop

$2.25

2 scoops

$3.75

Nuts

1 bag

$4.00

2 bags

$7.50

3 bags

$10.00

Daily specials

8.99 special

$8.99

9.99 special

$9.99

10.99 special

$10.99

Personal Pizza and Side Salad Special

$8.99

Ruben with Chips Special

$8.99

Ruben with Fries Special

$10.99

Taco Salad Special

$10.99

French Dip with Chips Special

$8.99

French Dip with Fries Special

$10.99

Lobster Roll with Fries Special

$10.99

Hot Dog Special with fries and soda

$5.00

Cheeseburger Special with fries and soda

$11.99

3 Tacos soft shell

$8.99

3 Tacos hard shell

$8.99

3 Supreme Tacos soft shell

$9.99

3 Supreme Tacos hard shell

$9.99

Nachos with cheese

$3.99

Supreme Nachos

$7.99

Buffet

Adult Buffet

$15.95

Children Buffet

$7.99

Buffet To Go

$6.75

Mother's Day Specials

Chicken Parm

$14.95

Shrimp with Pasta

$14.95

Chicken with Pasta

$14.95

Sirloin Steak

$14.95

Steak Tips

$14.95

Surf and Turf

$14.95

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$14.95

Pasta with Meatballs

$14.95

Baked Ziti

$14.95

Veggie Lasagna

$14.95

Salmon

$14.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5522 Shaffer Rd Suite 45, DUBOIS, PA 15801

Directions

