DubSea Fish Sticks 1321 SW 102nd St (Mel Olson Stadium)

Order Again

HOT DOGS

THE CHILI CHEESE DOG

$8.00

GRILLED ALL BEEF HOT DOG ON A GOURMET BUN TOPPED WITH CHILI, SHREDDED CHEESE AND CHOPPED ONIONS

THE CORN DOG

$4.00

HONEY BATTERED DEEP FRIED CORN DOG ON A STICK

THE LOADED CHILI CHEESE CORN DOG

$8.00

DEEP FRIED CORN DOG LOADED WITH CHILI, SHREDDED CHEESE, JALAPENOS, CHOPPED ONIONS AND OUR STRIKE OUT GARLIC SOUR CREAM SAUCE.

THE LOADED FRY DOG

$8.00

GRILLED ALL BEEF HOT DOG ON A GOURMET BUN SURROUNDED BY OUR CRISPY GOLDEN FRENCH FRIES, NACHO CHEESE SAUCE AND TOPPED WITH OUR STRIKE OUT GARLIC SOUR CREAM SAUCE.

THE LOADED PULLED PORK DOG

$8.00

GRILLED ALL BEEF HOT DOG ON A GOURMET BUN LOADED WITH ALL THE FIXINGS- CREAM CHEESE, OUR HOMEMADE MAC & CHEESE, PULLED PORK, NACHO CHEESE SAUCE, JALAPENOS, GRILLED ONIONS AND TOPPED WITH SHREDDED CHEESE AND OUR STRIKE OUT GARLIC SOUR CREAM SAUCE.

THE MAC & CHEESE DOG

$8.00

GRILLED ALL BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH HOMEMADE MAC & CHEESE AND OUR STRIKE OUT GARLIC SOUR CREAM SAUCE

THE ORIGINAL DOG

$6.00

ALL BEEF GRILLED HOT DOG ON A GOURMET BUN

THE SEATTLE DOG

$8.00

GRILLED ALL BEEF HOT DOG ON A GOURMET BUN LOADED WITH CREAM CHEESE AND TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONIONS.

HOT FOOD

CHILI CHEESE BAKED POTATO

$8.00

GARLIC PARMASIAN BUTTER, CHILI, SHREDDED CHEESE, ONIONS, SOUR CREAM

CUP OF NOODLE

$3.00

ELOTE CORN CUP

$5.00

LIME, MAYO, BUTTER, CHILE POWDER, TOPPED WITH COTIJA CHEESE

FISHSTICKS - 5 PIECE

$6.00

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$5.00

CHEESEY GARLIC PARMESAN BUTTER GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

GRILLED CHEESE W/ PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$6.00

BUTTERY GRILLED CHEESE STUFFED WITH PAT'S FAMOUS PULLED PORK AND DRIZZELED WITH OUR HOMEMADE BBQ SAUCE

GRILLED MAC & CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.00

CHEESEY MAC & CHEESE STUFFED BETWEEN TWO SLICES OF OUR GRILLED GARLIC BUTTER TOAST

JUMBO BAKED POTATO

$5.00

GARLIC PARMASIAN BUTTER, SHREDDED CHEESE AND SOUR CREAM

LOADED PULLED PORK BAKED POTATO

$8.00

GARLIC PARMASIAN BUTTER, PULLED PORK, SHREDDED CHEESE AND SOUR CREAM

MAC & CHEESE BOWL

$5.00

OUR CREAMY HOMEMADE MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE WITH HOT DOGS

$6.50

MINI PULLED PORK SUNDAE

$6.00

HALF SIZE -4 LAYERS OF MASH POTATOES, SHREDDED CHEESE, PULLED PORK,SOUR CREAM, BAKED BEANS AND TOPPED WITH COLESLAW

PULLED PORK MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

BOWL OF OUR DELICIOUS MAC & CHEESE TOPPED WITH OUR FAMOUS PAT'S PULLED PORK

PULLED PORK SUNDAE

$8.00

LAYERS OF MASH POTATOES, SHREDDED CHEESE, PULLED PORK, BBQ SAUCE, ROASTED CORN AND TOPPED WITH COLESLAW

PULLED PORK TACOS

$8.00

2 TACOS - MELTED QUESO CHEESE SAUCE, PULLED PORK, COJITA CHEESE, TOPPED WITH PICKELED ONIONS

FIESTA SHRIMP TACOS

$8.00

WARM PRETZEL

$5.00

FISH TACOS

$8.00

LITTLE LEAGUER MEALS

KIDS CORN DOG MEAL

$7.00

A GOLDEN BROWN CHRISPY CORN DOG. YOUR SIDE CHOICE OF EITHER A KIDS FRY OR MAC & CHEESE. ALSO INCLUDES A KIDS DRINK AND A YUMMY TREAT.

KIDS FISH STICK MEAL

$7.00

3 PIECE FISH STICKS, KIDS FRIES OR MAC & CHEESE, KIDS DRINK AND A TREAT

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE MEAL

$7.00

KIDS HOT DOG MEAL

$7.00

A GRILLED KIDS SIZE BEEF HOT DOG ON A BUN, YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE MAC & CHEESE OR FRENCH FRIES. ALSO INCLUDED IS A KIDS DRINK AND A TREAT.

DESSERTS

ICE CREAM COOKIE SANDWICH

$5.00

ICE CREAM SUNDAE

$4.00

APPLE PIE SLICE

$3.00

APPLE PIE WITH ICE CREAM

$4.00

MINI PANCAKES

$4.00+

MINI PANCAKE COME WITH BUTTER, SYRUP, POWDERED SUGAR AND WHIP TOPPING - ADD ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS TO CREATE YOUR OWN YUMMY MASTERPIECE

WATERMELON CUP

$4.00

FROZEN HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.00

FRIES

FRIES

$5.00

REGULAR FRIES

STRIKE OUT GARLIC FRIES

$6.00

OUR CRISPY GOLDEN FRIED FRENCH FRIES TOSSED IN A DELICIOUS GARLIC SAUCE.

ELOTE FRIES

$7.00

OUR CRISPY GOLDEN FRENCH FRIES TOPPED WITH CORN, LIME, MAYO, CHILI POWDER, COTIJA CHEESE, AND CILANTRO

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

OUR CHRISPY GOLDEN FRIES TOPPED WITH OUR HEARTY CHILI, NACHO CHEESE SAUCE, SHREDDED CHEESE, CHOPPED ONIONS AND FINISHED WITH A DRIZZEL OF OUR HOUSEMADE STRIKE OUT GARLIC SOUR CREAM SAUCE.

FILTHY FRIES

$12.00

OUR DELICIOUS CRISTY GOLDEN GARLIC PARMESAN FRENCH FRIES TOPPED WITH PAT'S FAMOUS PULLED PORK, QUESO CHEESE SAUCE, CHILI, OUR HOUSEMADE STRIKE OUT SAUCE, JALAPENOS, AND FINISHED OFF WITH SOUR CREAM YOU BETTER BRING YOUR APPETITE FOR THIS ONE !

PULLED PORK FRIES - QUESO CHEESE

$8.00

NACHOS

CHILI CHEESE NACHOS

$8.00

LARGE ROUND CORN TORTILLA CHIPS COVERED IN NACHO CHEESE SAUCE, HEARTY CHILI, CHOPPED ONIONS, AND TOPPED WITH SOUR CREAM

CHIPS AND NACHO CHEESE

$6.00

LOADS OF ROUND TORTILLA CHIPS COVERED WITH NACHO CHEESE SAUCE. OUR NACHOS ARE HUGE, BUT YOU WONT WANT TO SHARE!

NACHO SUPREME

$10.00

LARGE ROUND CORN TORTILLA CHIPS LOADED WITH NACHO CHEESE SAUCE, BLACK OLIVES, CHOPPED ONIONS, JALAPENOS, SALSA AND FINISHED OFF WITH SOUR CREAM. YOU'LL NEED A FORK FOR THIS ONE!

PULLED PORK NACHOS

$12.00

OUR LARGE ROUND CORN TORTILLA CHIPS TOPPED WITH NACHO CHEESE SAUCE, PAT'S FAMOUS PULLED PORK, BLACK OLIVES, CHOPPED ONIONS, THEN DRIZZELED WITH OUR HOUSEMADE BBQ SAUCE AND FINISHED WITH OUR STRIKE OUT GARLIC SOUR CREAM AND PICO DE GALLO SALSA THIS IS THE GRAND SLAM OF ALL NACHOS !

SANDWICHES

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$8.00

PAT'S FAMOUS PULLED PORK DRIZZELED WITH OUR HOUSEMADE BBQ SAUCE STUFFED INSIDE A SOFT BRIOCHE ROLL AND TOPPED WITH CREAMY COLESLAW

FISH STICK POBOY

$8.00

A FUN TWIST ON A PO'BOY SANDWICH. A TOASTED LOBSTER ROLL BUN LAYERED WITH CABBAGE SLAW, CRUNCHY FISHSTICKS AND A HOUSEMADE FISH SAUCE WITH A ZIP, TOPPED WITH SHREDDED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

CHEESEY GARLIC PARMESAN BUTTER GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

GRILLED MAC & CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.00

CHEESEY MAC & CHEESE STUFFED BETWEEN TWO SLICES OF OUR GRILLED GARLIC BUTTER TOAST

GRILLED CHEESE W/ PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$6.00

BUTTERY GRILLED CHEESE STUFFED WITH PAT'S FAMOUS PULLED PORK AND DRIZZELED WITH OUR HOMEMADE BBQ SAUCE

SIDES

MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

CUP OF OUR HOMEMADE CHEESY MAC & CHEESE

IVAR'S CLAM CHOWDER CUP

$5.00

A CUP OF IVAR'S CLAM CHOWDER. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF SALTINE CRACKERS

BAKED BEANS

$3.00

A CUP OF DELICIOUS HEARTY BAKED BEANS

COLESLAW

$3.00

A CUP OF OUR CREAMY SHREDDED COLESLAW

SAUCES

TARTAR SAUCE

$0.50

HOUSEMADE TARTAR SAUCE WITH A ZIP

HOME PLATE FRY SAUCE

$0.50

HOUSEMADE FRY SAUCE

RANCH

$0.50

HOUSE MADE BBQ SAUCE

$0.50

HOUSE MADE BBQ SAUCE

SNACKS

AIRHEADS

$0.50

NERD ROPE

$2.00

BOXED CANDY

$4.00

CANDY BARS

$4.00

CHIPS

$4.00

INDIVIDUAL BAG

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES - FRESH BAKED

$1.00+

POPCORN - REGULAR BAG

$4.00

BEVERAGES

BOTTLED WATER 20 OZ

$4.00

AQUAFINA

FOUNTAIN DRINK 22 OZ

$4.00

16 OZ FOUNTAIN DRINK

FOUNTAIN DRINK 32 OZ

$6.00

24 OZ FOUNTAIN DRINK

ITALIAN SODA

$7.00

LEMONADE

$4.00+

MONSTER ENERGY DRINK - CAN

$5.00

MONSTER ENERGY SPRITZER

$8.00

POWERADE - RED

$4.00

POWERADE- BLUE

$4.00

32 OZ

RED BULL ENERGY 8.5 OZ CAN

$5.00

8.4 OZ CAN

RED BULL INFUSION

$8.00

SODA BOTTLE - 20 OZ

$5.00

SOUVENIR CUP 32 OZ -

$6.00

FREE REFILL

SWEET TEA

$4.00+

BODY ARMOUR - FRUIT PUNCH

$4.00

BODY ARMOUR - STRAWBERRY BANANNA

$4.00

HOT BEVERAGES

COFFEE

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

HOT CIDER

$3.00

MEAL DEALS

FISHSTICKS - 4 PIECE| FRIES | 22oz FOUNTAIN DRINK

$12.00

ALL BEEF HOTDOG | CHIPS | 22OZ FOUNTAIN DRINK

$12.00

POPCORN | 22 OZ FOUNTAIN DRINK

$10.00

GARLIC FRIES | 22 OZ FOUNTAIN DRINK

$10.00

FIESTA SHRIMP AND FRIES BASKET

$12.00

6 FIESTA SHRIMP WITH FRIES

FISH AND SHRIMP BASKET

$15.00

3 FISH STICKS 6 FIESTA SHRIMP WITH FRIES

ROOT BEER GARDEN

ROOT BEER SODA 12 OZ

$4.00

3 SCOOPS OF VANILLA BEAN ICE CREAM WITH YOUR CHOICE OF ROOT BEER SODA FLAVOR

ROOT BEER FLOAT SMALL

$5.00

1 SCOOP OF VANILLA BEAN ICE CREAM WITH YOUR CHOICE OF ROOT BEER FLAVOR SODA

ROOT BEER BATTER OF THE GAME

$1.00

DESSERT

VANILLA ICE CREAM SUNDAE - SMALL

$2.75

1 SCOOP OF VANILLA ICE CREAM WITH CARAMEL OR CHOCOLATE SAUCE TOPPING

VANILLA ICE CREAM SUNDAE- LARGE

$4.00

3 SCOOPS OF VANILLA ICE CREAM WITH CARAMEL OR CHOCOLATE SAUCE TOPPING

