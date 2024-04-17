Duck and Drake Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Our menu highlights global street foods and tapas-inspired small plates, along with a handful of bigger plate options, all suited to share, or not. Come and enjoy foreign and domestic flavors and passionately prepared foods in a very relaxed and welcoming environment. Follow us on Social Media to stay updated on events and our current menu.
Location
1215 edgewater drive, orlando, FL 32804
