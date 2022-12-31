  • Home
Duck & Drake Kitchen 1215 Edgewater Drive

No reviews yet

1215 Edgewater Drive

Orlando, FL 32804

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tapas Starters

Pan Roasted Green Beans & Gulf Coast Shrimp

Pan Roasted Green Beans & Gulf Coast Shrimp

$12.00

Pan-roasted green beans, lightly battered shrimp, served with Unagi ponzu dressing & Masago- Wasabi aioli

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$6.00

Greek Olives, Harissa, cold press olive oil, citrus, focaccia

Fungi Jon Mushrooms Flatbread

Fungi Jon Mushrooms Flatbread

$14.00

Truffled goats cheese, toasted seeds, homemade sourdough flatbread

Garlic Truffle Frites

Garlic Truffle Frites

$8.00

Hand-cut frites, garlic truffle butter, aged Romano

Cheese Box

Cheese Box

$11.00

A rotating selection of vintage & fresh cheeses. Served with fruit jam, pickles, dried fruits and nuts mustard seeds & Focaccia

Gigante Bean Hummus & Burrata

Gigante Bean Hummus & Burrata

$10.00

Calabrian chili crisp, local burrata, cured vegetables, homemade focaccia toasties

Braised Beef Empanadillas (5)

Braised Beef Empanadillas (5)

$12.00

Fungi Jon mushrooms and braised beef baked in homemade pastry served w/ Salsa Verde

Foie Grass Beef Meatballs (5)

Foie Grass Beef Meatballs (5)

$10.00

Syrah & foie grass emulsion, focaccia crisps

Beets & Burrata

Beets & Burrata

$9.00

Roasted & cured beets roots & greens, Sherry maple vinaigrette, focaccia crisps

Blistered Padron Peppers (Shishito Peppers)

Blistered Padron Peppers (Shishito Peppers)

$8.00

Pomegranate gastrique, Maldon sea salt

Blue Crab Croquettes (5)

Blue Crab Croquettes (5)

$11.00

Crispy & Creamy Crab & Potato Croquettes w/ Aji Amarillo Aioli

Catalan Frittata

Catalan Frittata

$9.00

Golden Potatoes & Caramelized Onions Frittata w/ Chilled Crab in Smoked Paprika & Pimenton Aioli

Charred Pulpo (Octopus) & Papas Bravas

Charred Pulpo (Octopus) & Papas Bravas

$13.00

Golden potatoes, Spanish chorizo, spiked tomato, Lemon aioli

Cod Croquettes (5)

Cod Croquettes (5)

$9.00

Salt Cod and Potato Croquettes, served with lemon caper dressing

Fresh Baked Duck Empanadillas (5)

Fresh Baked Duck Empanadillas (5)

$10.00

Confit duck and Fungi Jon mushrooms in a homemade pastry served with Salsa Verde

Florida Wild Boar Terrine

Florida Wild Boar Terrine

$12.00

Apple mostarda, fig jam, chicharron crisps

Garlic Chili Fries

Garlic Chili Fries

$7.00

Crispy golden potato fries with sweet chili & garlic Labneh sauce

Glazed Lamb Ribs

Glazed Lamb Ribs

$11.00

Tender lamb ribs, honey-garlic- chili glaze, mint, Dukkah spice

Glazed Pork Belly

Glazed Pork Belly

$12.00

Gochujang glaze, green papaya & cabbage slaw

Gulf Coast Shrimp al Ajillo

Gulf Coast Shrimp al Ajillo

$11.00

Gulf Coast shrimp, garlic-chili butter, Focaccia toast

Shrimp al Ajillo Toasties

Shrimp al Ajillo Toasties

$12.00

Gulf Coast shrimp, tomato, chorizo, lemon herb butter on homemade sourdough focaccia

Gulf Coast Shrimp Skewers

Gulf Coast Shrimp Skewers

$12.00

Jerk marinade, dark rum & mango glaze

Hand Cut Potato Frites

Hand Cut Potato Frites

$9.00

Braised duck gravy, buttermilk ricotta & aged romano

Heritage Chorizo Corn Dogs (3)

Heritage Chorizo Corn Dogs (3)

$8.00

Served with grain mustard sauce

Papas Bravas

Papas Bravas

$8.00

Chorizo spiked tomato passata, garlic aioli

Roasted Brussels & Cauliflower

Roasted Brussels & Cauliflower

$8.00

Calabrian Chili Crisp & Pickled Currants and Raisins

Truffled Duck Rillette

Truffled Duck Rillette

$11.00

Served with fruit jam, pickles, mustard seeds & Focaccia

Tuna Tostadas

Tuna Tostadas

$9.00

Fresh Tuna, Ponzu dressing, Masago -Wasabi crema

Twice Cooked Crispy Duck Wings

Twice Cooked Crispy Duck Wings

$9.00

Confit & flash-fried duck wings, local habanero sambal & hot orange blossom honey

Zaatar Fries

Zaatar Fries

$8.00

Za'atar Spiced Frites, Golden potatoes, Zaatar dust, Coriander chutney

Summer Rillette

Summer Rillette

$12.00

Confit & truffled beef & bacon, jam, mustard, pickles, and homemade focaccia.

Bavarian Sourdough Pretzels

Bavarian Sourdough Pretzels

$12.00

with Pimento cheese fondutta

Carrots & Harissa Hummus

Carrots & Harissa Hummus

$10.00

Carrot top pesto, seasonal vegetables

Peas & Fennel Arancini (Risotto Croquettes) (5)

Peas & Fennel Arancini (Risotto Croquettes) (5)

$11.00

Manchego cheese & Arrabiata aioli

Pork Belly Bites

Pork Belly Bites

$12.00

Kimchi butter, Furikake

Summer Terrine

$12.00

A savory confit of cured heritage pork shoulder and Serrano ham served with stone fruit mostarda, pickles and homemade focaccia

Wok Flashed Gulf Coast Shrimp & Cauliflower

Wok Flashed Gulf Coast Shrimp & Cauliflower

$14.00

Calabrian Chilies, pickled raisins, capers

Snack Box For 2

Snack Box For 2

$15.00

A rotating selection of homemade and locally sourced cured meats, pates, and terrines, vintage & fresh cheeses, stone fruit mustarda, pickles, and homemade focaccia

Local Dicuru Burrata & Tomato Focaccia

Local Dicuru Burrata & Tomato Focaccia

$12.00

Olives & roasted pepper caponata, balsamic emulsion, homemade sourdough focaccia

Unagi Frites

Unagi Frites

$8.00

Hand cut potato fries, unagi glaze, Masago aioli, Furikake

Brandied Duck Liver Pate

Brandied Duck Liver Pate

$12.00

Truffle butter, stone fruit mostarda, pickles, and homemade focaccia crisps

Saffron Arancini (Risotto Croquettes) (5)

Saffron Arancini (Risotto Croquettes) (5)

$10.00

Saffron & Asiago risotto croquettes, roasted pepper remoulade

Entrees

Seasonal Crunch Salad

Seasonal Crunch Salad

$11.00

Farm fresh greens, tomatoes, pepitas, croutons, Pancetta, creamy gorgonzola dressing

Gulf Coast Shrimp Gnocchi

Gulf Coast Shrimp Gnocchi

$15.00

Potato gnocchi, smoked salmon, gin, grape tomatoes, light herbed cream sauce

Wagyu Beef Sliders (2)

Wagyu Beef Sliders (2)

$17.00

Wagyu Beef Patties, King Trumpet Tartufata, Raclette Melt

Tender Rosemary Marinated

Tender Rosemary Marinated

$18.00

Fungi Jon Mushrooms risotto, chimichurri dressing

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$15.00

Bell & Evans Chicken breast, Fungi Jon Mushrooms risotto, preserved lemon oil

Prime Beef & Lamb Sliders (3)

Prime Beef & Lamb Sliders (3)

$15.00

Beef & lamb slider with Feta aioli, pickled pink onions

Hot Chicken Sliders (3)

Hot Chicken Sliders (3)

$14.00

Mango Habanero Chutney & Sriracha Mayo

Add Wagyu Slider (1)

Add Wagyu Slider (1)

$8.50

King Trumpet Tartufata, Raclette Melt

Add Hot Chicken Slider (1)

Add Hot Chicken Slider (1)

$4.66

Mango Habanero Chutney & Sriracha Mayo

Add Prime Beef & Lamb Slider (1)

Add Prime Beef & Lamb Slider (1)

$5.00

Beef & lamb slider with Feta aioli, pickled pink onions

Braised Spring Lamb Shoulder

Braised Spring Lamb Shoulder

$17.00

Seasonal Risotto, pickled Everoak, radishes, mint chimichurri

Catalan Style Chicken & Rice

Catalan Style Chicken & Rice

$13.00

Bell & Evans Chicken, Saffron, Spanish chorizo, roasted peppers

Pulpo (Octopus) & Gulf Coast Shrimp Risotto

Pulpo (Octopus) & Gulf Coast Shrimp Risotto

$15.00

Pan-roasted with lemon herb butter served with Seasonal risotto

Citrus Cured Shrimp & Pulpo (Octopus) Ceviche

Citrus Cured Shrimp & Pulpo (Octopus) Ceviche

$14.00

Slow roasted, citrus and habanero cured, gulf shrimp & octopus ceviche, w/ corn tostadas

Confit & Roasted Duck Leg Lollipop

Confit & Roasted Duck Leg Lollipop

$16.00

Seasonal risotto, Everoak Farms veg, cherry gastrique

Confit Duck Ragú w/ Homemade Penne Pasta

Confit Duck Ragú w/ Homemade Penne Pasta

$14.00

Confit Duck Ragú w/ Homemade Penne Pasta

Fungi Jon King Trumpet Mushrooms Gnocchi

Fungi Jon King Trumpet Mushrooms Gnocchi

$13.00

Potato gnocchi, Fungi Jon mushrooms confit, seasonal vegetables, Arugula pesto, garlic butter

Gulf Coast Shrimp Gnocchi

Gulf Coast Shrimp Gnocchi

$15.00

Potato gnocchi, smoked salmon, gin, grape tomatoes in a light herbed cream sauce

Heritage Tender Pork Loin

$14.00

Seasonal risotto, Kimchi-Miso Butter

Lamb Bolognese

Lamb Bolognese

$16.00

Potato Gnocchi, Pomodoro passata, whipped goats ricotta

Lemon Herb Roasted Chicken Breast

Lemon Herb Roasted Chicken Breast

$13.00

Roasted Bell & Evans chicken breast, steamed rice, roasted Fungi Jon mushrooms, Shishito peppers, and basil vinaigrette

Mojo Roasted Heritage Pork

Mojo Roasted Heritage Pork

$12.00

Mojo marinated and tender roasted Heritage pork, black bean rice, onion escabeche

Pan Roasted Scallops

Pan Roasted Scallops

$15.00

Corn risotto, Everoak Farms squash, Crispy Prosciutto

Rioja Braised Beef Short Rib Ragu

Rioja Braised Beef Short Rib Ragu

$16.00

Potato gnocchi, Fungi Jon mushrooms confit and red wine jus

Rioja Braised Short Rib

Rioja Braised Short Rib

$16.00

Rioja Braised Beef, Fungi Jon Mushrooms Confit, Seasonal Risotto

Rosemary Roasted Quail

Rosemary Roasted Quail

$15.00

Seasonal vegetable risotto and foie gras emulsion

Seafood Paella

Seafood Paella

$16.00

Shrimp, Pulpo (Octopus), Scallops, Mussels, Chorizo-spiked rice, Lemon rouille

Braised Beef & Kidney Pie

Braised Beef & Kidney Pie

$15.00

Braised beef and kidney in homemade pastry, mixed greens, and horseradish cream

Shawarma Spiced Chicken

$14.00

Southern-fried Bell & Evans chicken thighs, chickpeas, Carrots, Pepperonatta

Duck Confit Summer Bap

Duck Confit Summer Bap

$16.00

Season-inspired duck confit & rice bowl, Princess Flock egg, Fungi Jon mushrooms, Lake Meadows greens, eggplant and Cured cucumbers, Gochujang dressing

Summer Bap Vegetarian

Summer Bap Vegetarian

$13.00

Season-inspired rice bowl, Princes Flock egg, Fungi Jon mushrooms, Lake Meadows greens, eggplant and Cured cucumbers, Gochujang dressing Vegan also Available

Shrimp & Lobster Sliders

Shrimp & Lobster Sliders

$17.00

Celery dressing, toasted homemade brioche

Tender Steak Frites

Tender Steak Frites

$18.00

Tender rosemary marinated beef steak, Tarragon bearnaise aioli, hand-cut potato fries

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$15.00

Bell & Evans Chicken Breast, summer veg Ratatouille, local greens, preserved lemon oil

Pulpo (Octopus), Gulf Coast Shrimp & Chorizo Risotto

Pulpo (Octopus), Gulf Coast Shrimp & Chorizo Risotto

$18.00

Roasted octopus, gulf coast shrimp, chorizo, tomato, garlic butter, Fungi Jon Mushrooms risotto

Braised Oxtail Risotto

Braised Oxtail Risotto

$17.00

Fungi Jon Mushrooms, 4 Roots vegetables, cured rainbow radishes, toasted seeds

Dessert

Double Chocolate Mousse Parfait

Double Chocolate Mousse Parfait

$6.00

Praline & sweet coconut crema

Kaffir Lime Tart

Kaffir Lime Tart

$6.00

Kaffir Lime infused custard, Graham cracker crust, whipped cream, Chambord berry coulis

Pumpkin Spice Parfait

Pumpkin Spice Parfait

$6.00

Pumpkin seed praline, cinnamon cream

Summer Peach Parfait

Summer Peach Parfait

$6.00

Summer peaches & sweet cream parfait

Local Strawberry & Basil Parfait

Local Strawberry & Basil Parfait

$6.00

Local strawberry & basil silky custard w/ shortbread cookie and sweet cream

Matcha Milk Parfait

Matcha Milk Parfait

$6.00

Matcha infused parfait & sweet coconut crema

Spiced Pumpkin Loaf Cake

Spiced Pumpkin Loaf Cake

$6.00

Marinated berries and cinnamon crema

Honey & Almond Panna Cotta

$6.00

with Amaretto macerated berries

Mango Yogurt Mousse Tart

Mango Yogurt Mousse Tart

$6.00

Coconut graham cracker crust, yogurt custard, mango glace, Chambord berry coulis

Almond Alfajores

Almond Alfajores

$6.00

Almond & Coconut Cookie, filled with coconut-date "dulce de leche" Vegan, Corn & Gluten Free

Sides

Sea Salt Fries

Sea Salt Fries

$6.00

Sea Salt Frites, Seasoned golden potatoes w/ sea salt and Malt vinegar powder

Seasonal Risotto Side

Seasonal Risotto Side

$5.00

Smaller, personal version of our featured seasonal risotto

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

A smaller personal version of our featured salad

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location

1215 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, FL 32804

