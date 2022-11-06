A map showing the location of Duck Duck Goose 2100 P Street NorthwestView gallery
French
Bars & Lounges

Duck Duck Goose 2100 P Street Northwest

review star

No reviews yet

2100 P Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20037

Popular Items

Duck Leg Confit

Chicklets

Charcuterie Board

$9.00+

Cheese Board

$9.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

Guacamole

$17.00

Foie Appetizer with Bread

$29.00

Fledglings

French Onion Soup

$17.00

Charred Broccolini

$16.00

Duck Bucatini

$23.00

Burgundy Escargot

$19.00

Steak Tartare

$19.00

Black Truffle Agnolotti

$19.00

Ratatouille

$16.00

Butter Lettuce Salad

$19.00

Burratta

$19.00

The Ducking Entrees

Rolled Omlette

$17.00

Parisian Gnocchi

$25.00

Steak Frites

$33.00

Chicken

$27.00

Shortrib Bourguignon

$57.00

Duck Leg Confit

$27.00

Duck Breast

$31.00

Lamb Wellington

$45.00

Cauliflower Steak

$25.00

Croque Madame

$25.00

DDG Burger

$34.00

Salmon

$34.00

Sides

Bread For Escargot

$2.00

Frites

$9.00

Rice Almondine

$9.00

Pomme purée

$9.00

Rosti

$10.00

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Farmers Salad

$9.00

Side Foie

$24.00

Side Shrimp

$20.00

Dessert

Black Forest Éclair

$13.00

Croissant Bread Pudding

$13.00Out of stock

Toffee Pudding

$13.00

Opera Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Pavlova

$13.00

Pâte de Fruit

Chef Dessert

$13.00

Pumpkin Napoleon

$13.00Out of stock

Open Food

As Ready

All Together

On The Fly

$25.00 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$75 Gift Card

$75.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

$150 Gift Card

$150.00

$250 Gift Card

$250.00

DONT MAKE

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

French Brasserie

Location

2100 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
