Duck Duck Goose Bethesda

7929 Norfolk Ave.

Bethesda, MD 20814

Chicken Forgione
Frites with Curry Aïoli
Spicy Broccolini

Chicklets

Bread Service

Charcuterie Board

$9.00+

Duck Prosciutto, Chicken Liver Pâté, Wild Boar Saison Sec, Jamon de Bayonne, Wild Boar Lonza

Cheese Board

$7.00+

Camembert - Groton, NY Blue Cheese - Point Reyes, CA Harvest Moon - Goshen, NY Jersey Girl Colby - Milford, NY Montchevre Goat - Belmont WI

Foie Gras App

$20.00

Fledglings

Beet Salad

$14.00

whipped labneh, toasted almonds

Charred Broccolini

$15.00

almond purée, lemon curd

Duck w/ Bucatini

$23.00

jersey tomatoes, pecorino

French Onion Soup

$15.00

gruyere cheese, crostini

Mushroom Tart

$18.00

roasted and glazed wild mushrooms, camembert cheese

Ratatouille

$14.00

japanese eggplant, tomatoes, yellow & green squash

Steak Tartare

$20.00

prime beef, dijon, egg yolk

Burrata

$18.00

Mussels

$20.00

The Ducking

Cauliflower Steak

$23.00

date & cauliflower purée

Chicken Forgione

$28.00

confit potatoes, spicy broccolini, chicken demi

Crispy Trout

$35.00

brown butter, lemon

DDG Burger

$35.00

angus beef, gruyere, blueberry jam, foie gras

Duck Confit

$32.00

buttered potatoes, cherry jus

Sweet Corn Risotto

$35.00

Steak Tartare Entree

$30.00

Risotto No Shrimp

$25.00

Cote de Boeuf

$137.00

Sides

Frites with Curry Aïoli

$7.00

Pomme Purée

$7.00

Spicy Broccolini

$7.00

Truffle Mac

$7.00

Rice Almondine

$7.00

Side Spinach

$7.00Out of stock

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
