Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

Duck 'N Sum

review star

No reviews yet

3015 Grand Ave

Coconut Grove, FL 33133

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

ROASTED DUCK
PORK FRIED RICE
GINGER BEEF

SPECIALS

SESAME CHILI DUCK WINGS

SESAME CHILI DUCK WINGS

$12.00

3 PIECE DUCK WINGS TOSSED IN A SESAME CHILI SAUCE TOPPED WITH CILANTRO.

DIM SUM

PORK & BEANS

PORK & BEANS

$13.00

STEAMED BUNS WITH CHAR SIU PORK, SWEET RED BEAN, GINGER, SPRING ONION, TOPPED WITH SESAME SEEDS. HOISIN FOR DIPPING

CHICKEN SCALLION DUMPLINGS

CHICKEN SCALLION DUMPLINGS

$11.00

3 HAND FOLDED STEAMED OR FRIED DUMPLINGS WITH CHICKEN, SCALLION, GREEN CABBAGE, GARLIC & GINGER. SERVED WITH A SESAME CHILI SAUCE.

DUCK WONTONS

DUCK WONTONS

$12.00

WONTONS WITH ROASTED DUCK, CORIANDER, CARROT, SPRING ONION & A SWEET HOISIN FOR DIPPING.

CHILI PRAWN DUMPLINGS

CHILI PRAWN DUMPLINGS

$13.00

STEAMED DUMPLINGS WITH PRAWN, CORIANDER, SPRING ONION, CARROT TOPPED WITH PICKLED FRESNO & DRIZZLED WITH A SWEET CHILI SAUCE.

SPRING ROLL

SPRING ROLL

$11.00

CRISPY ROLLS WITH RICE NOODLE, SHIITAKE, CARROT AND SPROUTS. SERVED WITH SWEET CHILI FOR DIPPING.

SUM BAOS

ROASTED DUCK

ROASTED DUCK

$14.00

STEAMED BAOS WITH ROASTED DUCK, CORIANDER, CUCUMBER, CARROT, SESAME SEEDS WITH A SWEET HOISIN.

PORK BAO

PORK BAO

$13.00

STEAMED BAOS WITH ROASTED CHAR SIU PORK, PICKLED CUCUMBER, CORIANDER & CABBAGE.

MA PO BAO

MA PO BAO

$11.00

STEAMED BAOS WITH CRISPY TOFU, SWEET CHILI, PICKLED APPLE, CABBAGE & CHILIES. TOPPED WITH SESAME SEEDS & CRISPY NORI SERVED WITH SWEET CHILI.

DUCK & PORK

PORK FRIED RICE

PORK FRIED RICE

$15.00

ROASTED CHAR SIU PORK SERVED OVER FRIED RICE WITH GARLIC GINGER BOK CHOY & CHINESE TEA EGG.

CHAR SIU PORK

CHAR SIU PORK

$19.00

ROASTED CHAR SIU PORK WITH WHITE RICE, HOUSE PICKLES & STEAMED BAO BUNS.

ROASTED DUCK BREAST WITH RICE

ROASTED DUCK BREAST WITH RICE

$25.00

ROASTED & SLICED DUCK BREAST WITH WHITE RICE, PANCAKES, CUCUMBER, CARROTS & HOUSE HOISIN.

ROASTED DUCK LEG

ROASTED DUCK LEG

$11.00

ROASTED THEN FRIED BONE IN DUCK LEG WITH WHITE RICE & HOUSE HOISIN.

ROASTED DUCK FRIED RICE

ROASTED DUCK FRIED RICE

$23.00

ROASTED DUCK BREAST OVER FRIED RICE SERVED WITH GARLIC GINGER BOK CHOY & CHINESE TEA EGG.

DUCK FRIED RICE

DUCK FRIED RICE

$19.00

ROASTED PULLED DUCK OVER FRIED RICE TOPPED WITH HOUSE HOISIN SESAME SEEDS, SERVED WITH GARLIC GINGER BOK CHOY & CHINESE TEA EGG.

1/2 DUCK

1/2 DUCK

$33.00

1/2 ROSTED DUCK WITH, CUCUMBER, CARROTS, PANCAKES, SCALLIONS & HOUSE HOISIN. SERVED WITH WHITE RICE

SUM MORE

GINGER BEEF

GINGER BEEF

$17.00

MARINATED AMERICAN WAGYU TOSSED WITH GINGER & SPRING ONION. SERVED WITH WHITE RICE.

SWEET CHILI CHICKEN

SWEET CHILI CHICKEN

$16.00

CHICKEN TOSSED WITH SWEET CHILI, YELLOW PEPPERS, CARROTS, SCALLIONS AND SERVED WITH WHITE RICE.

GROVE CHOW FUN

GROVE CHOW FUN

$18.00

MARINATED AMERICAN WAGYU TOSSED WITH GINGER, SPRING ONION, CARROT & RICE NOODLES.

CHICKEN CHOW FUN

CHICKEN CHOW FUN

$16.00

MARINATED CHICKEN TOSSED WITH GINGER, SPRING ONION, CARROT & WIDE NOODLES.

SINGAPORE NOODLES

SINGAPORE NOODLES

$15.00

RICE NOODLES TOSSED WITH SPRING ONION, YELLOW PEPPER, CARROT, CORIANDER, SNOW PEA & SHIITAKE MUSHROOM, PORK & PRAWN.

SINGAPORE NOODLES (vg)

SINGAPORE NOODLES (vg)

$13.00

RICE NOODLES TOSSED WITH SPRING ONION, YELLOW PEPPER, CARROT, CORIANDER, SNOW PEA & SHIITAKE MUSHROOM.

HOISIN DUCK NOODLES

$17.00

RICE NOODLES TOSSED WITH DUCK, SPRING ONION, CORIANDER, CARROT & HOUSE STIR FRY HOISIN.

SIDES & SAUCES

SPICY EGGPLANT

SPICY EGGPLANT

$7.00

CHINESE EGGPLANT TOSSED WITH CHILIES & HOISIN.

SPICY CUCUMBER SALAD

SPICY CUCUMBER SALAD

$6.00

SMASHED CUCUMBERS MARINATED IN A SPICY SESAME CHILI DRESSING.

GARLIC GINGER BOK CHOY

GARLIC GINGER BOK CHOY

$8.00

STEAMED BOK CHOY TOSSED IN OUR GARLIC GINGER SAUCE, TOPPED WITH ROASTED NUTS.

GARLIC NOODLES

GARLIC NOODLES

$9.00

RICE NOODLES TOSSED WITH GARLIC, SHIITAKE, YELLOW PEPPER & SPRING ONION.

GOLDEN FRIED RICE

GOLDEN FRIED RICE

$6.00

FRIED RICE, EGG, CARROT, SPRING ONION, DAIKON SHIITAKE, SNOW PEA, GARLIC, BEAN SPROUTS & YELLOW PEPPER.

WHITE RICE

WHITE RICE

$4.00

STEAMED RICE TOPPED WITH ROASTED SESAME SEEDS.

STEAM BUNS

$5.00

3 PLAIN STEAM BAO BUNS.

HOUSE HOISIN

$0.50

SESAME HOISIN

$0.50

CHILI OIL

$0.50Out of stock

SWEET CHILI

$0.50

BLACK VINEGAR

$0.50

HOUSE PICKLES

$0.50

PICKLED CABAGE

$0.50

SRIRACHA

$0.50

N/A BEVERAGES

COKE

COKE

$2.00
COKE 0

COKE 0

$2.00
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.00

SPARKLING WATER

$3.00
WATER

WATER

$2.00
RAMUNE ORIGINAL CITRUS

RAMUNE ORIGINAL CITRUS

$5.00
RAMUNE LYCHEE

RAMUNE LYCHEE

$5.00
RAMUNE STRAWBERRY

RAMUNE STRAWBERRY

$5.00
CALPICO CITRUSY

CALPICO CITRUSY

$5.00
CALPICO MANGO

CALPICO MANGO

$5.00
CALPICO WHITE PEACH

CALPICO WHITE PEACH

$5.00
ITO EN UNSWEETENED GREEN TEA

ITO EN UNSWEETENED GREEN TEA

$5.00
ITO EN UNSWEETENED OOLONG TEA

ITO EN UNSWEETENED OOLONG TEA

$5.00

SAKE

SOTO SAKE CAN

SOTO SAKE CAN

$9.00

CLEAN & LIGHT ON THE PALATE, FLAVORS OF APPLES, TOUCH OF UMAMI. 14% ABV/VOL, 180ML ONLINE ORDERS MUST SHOW ID FOR PICK UP. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER.

SOTO SAKE BTL

$22.00

PREMIUM JUNMAI TASTING NOTES: CLEAN AND LIGHT ON THE PALATE, APPLE, SOFT RICE, TOUCH OF UMAMI. NOSE: CLEAN, FRESH AROMATICS, APPLE, NOUGAT 15.5% ABV/VOL, 300ML ONLINE ORDERS MUST SHOW ID FOR PICK UP. MUST BE 21 OR OLDER.

MIZUBASHO

$14.00

A very floral sake with notes of apple, banana, white flowers. Well structures and balanced, smooth with a dry finish

BEER

ASAHI

$7.00

SINGHA

$7.00

WINE

BTL RED BLEND

$29.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Roasted Duck & Pork Specialist! Located on the corner of Virginia St & Florida Ave. 3342 Virginia St.

Website

Location

3015 Grand Ave, Coconut Grove, FL 33133

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
DUCK 'N SUM image
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Maki - South Miami
orange star4.5 • 1,821
5812 Sunset Dr Miami, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Awa Miami @ Riverside
orange starNo Reviews
25 SE 5th st awa brickell, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Sushi Maki - Baptist Hospital
orange star4.2 • 750
8900 North Kendall Drive Miami, FL 33176
View restaurantnext
Pubbelly Sushi - Miami Beach
orange star4.2 • 2,578
1424 20th Street Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Sushi Maki - Palmetto Bay
orange star4.2 • 750
14491 S Dixie Hwy Miami, FL 33176
View restaurantnext
Sushi Maki - Kendall Marketplace
orange star4.2 • 750
11531 SW 88th St Miami, FL 33176
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Coconut Grove

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coconut Grove
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston