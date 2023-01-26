  • Home
Duck & Drake Kitchen 1215 Edgewater Drive

No reviews yet

1215 Edgewater Drive

Orlando, FL 32804

Starters & Tapas

Cheese Box

Cheese Box

$12.00

A rotating selection of vintage & fresh cheeses. Served with fruit jam, pickles, dried fruits and nuts mustard seeds & Focaccia

Fresh Baked Duck Empanadillas (5)

Fresh Baked Duck Empanadillas (5)

$12.00

Confit duck, Fungi Jon mushrooms, in homemade pastry Served with Salsa Verde

Bavarian Sourdough Pretzels

Bavarian Sourdough Pretzels

$12.00

Pimento cheese fonduta

Local Dicuru Burrata & Tomato Focaccia

Local Dicuru Burrata & Tomato Focaccia

$12.00

Olives & roasted pepper caponata, balsamic emulsion, homemade sourdough focaccia

Brandied Duck Liver Pate

Brandied Duck Liver Pate

$12.00

Truffle butter, stone fruit mostarda, pickles, and homemade focaccia crisps

Mushrooms & Tomato Arancini (Risotto Croquettes) (5)

Mushrooms & Tomato Arancini (Risotto Croquettes) (5)

$11.00

Fungi Jon Mushrooms & Tomato risotto, Manchego, Black garlic aioli

Truffled Frites

Truffled Frites

$9.00

Hand-cut frites, garlic-herb truffle oil, aged Romano

Pork Belly Bites

Pork Belly Bites

$12.00

Kimchi butter, Furikake

Shareables & Entrees

Seasonal Greens Salad

Seasonal Greens Salad

$11.00

Everoak Farms fresh greens, rainbow radishes, tomatoes, toasted seeds, Cucumbers, croutons, citrus sherry vinaigrette

Hot Chicken Sliders (3)

Hot Chicken Sliders (3)

$14.00

Mango Habanero Chutney & Sriracha Mayo

Prime Beef & Lamb Sliders (3)

Prime Beef & Lamb Sliders (3)

$15.00

Beef & lamb slider with Feta aioli, pickled pink onions

Wagyu Beef Sliders (2)

Wagyu Beef Sliders (2)

$17.00

Wagyu Beef Patties, King Trumpet Tartufata, Raclette Melt

Fungi Jon Mushrooms Risotto

Fungi Jon Mushrooms Risotto

$13.00

Seasonal 4 Roots vegetables, Dicuru Burrata

Braised Oxtail Risotto

Braised Oxtail Risotto

$17.00

Fungi Jon Mushrooms, 4 Roots vegetables, cured rainbow radishes, toasted seeds

Confit & Roasted Lollipop Duck Leg

Confit & Roasted Lollipop Duck Leg

$17.00

Fungi John Mushroom Risotto, Lemon herb oil

Pulpo (Octopus), Gulf Coast Shrimp & Chorizo Risotto

Pulpo (Octopus), Gulf Coast Shrimp & Chorizo Risotto

$18.00

Roasted octopus, gulf coast shrimp, chorizo, tomato, garlic butter, Fungi Jon Mushrooms risotto

Braised Lamb Pie

Braised Lamb Pie

$15.00

Fungi Jon mushrooms, local roots, Everoak Farms greens

Fungi Jon Mushrooms Pizza

Fungi Jon Mushrooms Pizza

$16.00

Fungi Jon Mushrooms confit, toasted seeds, truffles, homemade sourdough

Desserts & Sides

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

A smaller personal version of our featured salad

Sea Salt Fries

Sea Salt Fries

$6.00

Sea Salt Frites, Seasoned golden potatoes w/ sea salt and Malt vinegar powder

Add Hot Chicken Slider (1)

Add Hot Chicken Slider (1)

$4.66

Mango Habanero Chutney & Sriracha Mayo

Add Prime Beef & Lamb Slider (1)

Add Prime Beef & Lamb Slider (1)

$5.00

Beef & lamb slider with Feta aioli, pickled pink onions

Add Wagyu Slider (1)

Add Wagyu Slider (1)

$8.50

King Trumpet Tartufata, Raclette Melt

Seasonal Risotto Side

Seasonal Risotto Side

$5.00

Smaller, personal version of our featured seasonal risotto

Almond Alfajores

Almond Alfajores

$6.00

Almond & Coconut Cookie, filled with coconut-date "dulce de leche" Vegan, Corn & Gluten Free

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thank you for joining us! Enjoy!

Location

1215 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, FL 32804

