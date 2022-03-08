  • Home
Duckie Buddies Bakery & Cafe Locally Owned & Operated

No reviews yet

54 Main Street

Suite 2

Oakland, ME 04963

Add-Ons

Duckie Buddies Merchandise

$18.99+

Snacks & To Go

$1.89+

Baked Goods

Bakery - Add On

$2.29+

Beverages

Cooler Items

Duck Energy Drinks (24oz)

$5.99

Duckie Buddies Lemonade & Iced Tea (16oz)

$2.29

Hot Cocoa (8oz)

$1.59

Hot Coffee (16oz)

$1.69

Pipping Hot Freshly Made Coffee

Iced Cold Brew Coffee (24oz)

$3.89

Yogurt Smoothies (16oz)

$3.99

Bread - Loaf

Bread Flavors

$6.99+

Cheesecakes

Cheesecakes

$65.99+

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.19

Fancy Cookie (Large)

$3.29

Fancy Cookie (Small)

$2.89

Gingerbread Cookie

$1.99

Lemon Crinkle Cookie

$1.59

Macarons

$2.59

No Bake Cookie

$1.99

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.99

Peanut Butter Bloom

$1.59

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.99

Peanut Butter Pillows

$0.79

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$1.99

Pumpkin Cookie

$1.59

Raspberry Filled

$1.89

Snickerdoodle

$1.99

Sugar Cookie

$1.99

Sugar Cookie - Fancy (Special Order)

$4.99

Sugar Cookie - Frosted

$2.29

Thumbprints

$0.79

Cupcakes

12 Pack - Fancy 21+

$54.99

12 Pack - Ready

$24.99

12 Pack - Special Order

$31.99

6 Pack - Ready

$10.99

Gluten Free/Dairy Free - Special Order

$52.99

Gluten Free/Dairy Free -- 6pk

$27.99

Gluten Free/Dairy Free -- Single

$4.99

KETO - Single

$4.99

KETO - Special Order (12pk)

$52.99

Single - Fancy

$3.79

Single - Regular

$2.79

Vegan - Single

$4.99

Vegan - Special Order (12pk)

$52.99

Donuts

Donut Flavors

$1.89+

Gluten Free Items

GF - Bagel

$3.29

GF - Banana Bread Slice

$1.99

GF - Brownie

$1.99

GF - Cake Slices

$4.79

GF - Cakesicles

$2.99

GF - Cheesecake Slice - Fancy

$13.99

GF - Cheesecake Slice - Regular

$10.99

GF - Cupcakes

$4.59

GF - Mini Donuts

$2.79

GF - Muffins

$3.29

GF - Poptarts

$2.99

GF - Snack Cake

$2.59

GF - Toast

$2.59

GF - Whoopie Pie

$5.49

Muffins

Muffin Flavors

$2.39+

Whole Pies

Apple

$24.99

Banana Cream

$24.99

Blueberry

$24.99

Cherry

$24.99

Chicken Pot Pie

$28.99

Chocolate Cream

$24.99

Coconut Cream

$24.99

Lemon

$24.99

Meat Pie

$29.99

Peach

$24.99

Pecan

$27.99

Pumpkin Cream

$24.99

Strawberry Rhubarb

$26.99

Pretzels

Pretzel Flavors

$3.59+

Whoopie Pies

Whoopie Pie Flavors

$1.99+

Holiday Platters

Small (8-10 Treats)

$29.99

Medium (10-12 Treats)

$39.99

Large (12-14 Treats)

$49.99

X-Large (14-16 Treats)

$59.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bagel

$2.29

Bagel - To Go

$5.99

Bagel - Veggie

$4.79

Biscuit

$1.89

Biscuit - To Go

$4.99

Biscuit - Veggie

$3.89

Corissant - Veggie

$4.89

Croissant

$2.89

Croissant - To Go

$6.29

English - To Go

$5.59

English Muffin

$1.99

Gluten Free (Bagel)

$2.99

Gluten Free (Toast)

$1.99

Gluten Free (Wrap)

$2.79

Guacamole Toast - W/ Seasoning (1 Slice)

$3.29

Quack Attack (Long Donut Base)

$7.29

Quack Attack (Round Donut Base)

$6.29

Toast

$1.29

Toast - Veggie

$3.79

White Wrap

$1.69

Wrap - Cheddar Jalapeño

$1.89

Wrap - Roasted Red Pepper

$1.89

Salads

Build Your Own

$8.99

Create your own - protein add on for additional cost.

Ceaser Salad

$8.99

Fresh Romaine mixed with fresh parmesan cheese & croutons topped with creamy ceaser dressing.

Chef Salad

$13.99

Fresh Romaine, Tomato, Cucumbers, Carrots, Onions, Hard Boiled Egg, Turkey, Ham & Cheese topped with your favorite dressing choice.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Fresh Romaine mixed with fresh parmesan cheese & croutons topped with freshly grilled chicken and creamy Caesar dressing.

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Fresh garden mixture with freshly made ALL White Meat Chicken Salad - topped with your favorite dressing.

Chicken, Bacon & Ranch

$11.99

Fresh bed of Romaine topped with grilled chicken, bacon crumbles, cheddar cheese and topped with creamy ranch dressing.

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Packed with crispy bacon, hard-boiled eggs, chicken, tomatoes, creamy blue cheese, avocado, romaine, and green onion topped with your favorite dressing.

Egg Salad

$10.99

Fresh garden mixture with freshly made egg salad- topped with your favorite dressing.

Greek Salad

$12.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese Crumbles, Greek Olives topped with Greek Dressing.

House Salad

$9.99

Fresh Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Rainbow Peppers, Carrots and Onions - topped with your dressing choice.

Tuna Salad

$11.99

Fresh garden mixture with freshly made ALL White Tuna Salad - topped with your favorite dressing.

Sandwhiches

All Meat

$13.99

All the protein in ONE place - Yumm... Ham, Turkey, Salami, American Cheese, Romaine, Onion & Tomato all piled between two slices of toasted bread finished with our DB Mayo Sauce.

BLT

$10.99

Thick cut cooked to perfection bacon, topped with fresh romaine and juicy tomatoes - finished with mayo - layered all in between 2 freshly toasted slices of bread.

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken breasts with tomatoes and fresh mozzarella tucked between two slices of a ciabatta roll slathered with pesto…it is everything you can ask for a caprese sandwich.

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Made in house chicken salad piled high on a bed of romaine on delish white bread - ready to sink your teeth into flavor in EVERY bite.

Chicken, Bacon & Ranch

$13.99

Tender, juicy grilled chicken is tossed with ranch dressing, then piled high on toasted bread with crisp thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, and 2 slices of cheddar cheese.

Egg Salad

$9.99

Our Egg Salad is made with fresh hard-boiled eggs, mayonnaise, celery, Dijon mustard & seasonings all between 2 slices of freshly baked bread and fresh romaine.

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

4 slices of cheese tucked into between 2 slices of toasted bread, toasted to perfection.

Special - Toast W/Chicken Salad, Guacamole & Everything Seasoning

$5.99

Special - Turkey - BLT

$12.99

Tuna Salad

$12.99

All white Tuna Salad made in house placed between 2 slices bread and topped with Romaine and Cheese.

Very Veggie

$10.99

Veggies are your thing, we've got you covered. Fresh garden veggie sandwich made to certainly take over those taste buds. Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Thinly sliced Cucumbers, American Cheese all in between toasted bread topped with Duckie Buddies House Sauce.

Soup

Add On - Cup of Soup

$2.59

Beef Stew

$3.59+

Bowl Bread Bowl

$2.99

Broccoli & Cheese

$4.29+

Chicken Noodle

$3.59+

Chili

$3.59+

Corn Chowder

$3.79+

Creamy Tomato

$3.59+

Cup Bread Bowl

$2.25

French Onion Soup

$2.99+

Mac & Cheese - Fancy

$3.99+

Mac & Cheese - Regular

$3.89+

Seasonal Favorite

$3.79+

Wrap Specials

Buffalo Chicken Wrap - Special

$10.99

Turkey - BLT Wrap - Special

$11.99
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Freshly Baked & Prepared Bakery & Café items

Location

54 Main Street, Suite 2, Oakland, ME 04963

Directions

