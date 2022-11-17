Duckies Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
100 Ashfield Street, Piedmont, WV 26750
Gallery