Duckies Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

100 Ashfield Street

Piedmont, WV 26750

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Pizza/Stromboli

Small Pizza 3 Topping

$7.00

Large Pizza 3 Topping

$14.00

Stromboli

$9.99

Starters

1/2 lb. Steamed Shrimp

$13.99

1lb. Steamed Shrimp

$18.99

Battered Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Beer Battered Cheese Balls

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Crabby Duck Fries

$13.99

Fried Breadsticks

$5.99

Pickle Chips

$5.99

Italian Breaded Zucchini Sticks

$5.99

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Loaded Nachos

$9.99

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$9.99

Tortilla Chips & Queso

$5.99

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Nashville Hot Cheeseballs

$7.99

Jalep Poppers

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip & Chips

$8.99

Salads

Apple Walnut Salad

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Cheese Steak Salad

$9.99

Cobb Salad

$8.99

House Salad

$5.99

Wedge Salad

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Tri-Salad Plate

$13.99

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$8.99

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.49

BBQ Bacon Bleu

$10.49

Mushroom Swiss

$9.49

WV Licker Burger

$9.99

Tennessee Whiskey Burger

$10.49

Beyond Burger

$8.99

BYO Burger

$6.00

Pizza Burger

$8.99

Aloha Burger

$11.00

Bacon Jam Burger

$10.99

Wings

Nothing

Traditional

$0.80

Boneless

$0.70

5 Traditional Wings

$4.00

5 Boneless Wings

$3.50

8 Trad Wings

$6.40

6 Boneless Wings

$4.20

10 Traditional Wings

$8.00

10 Boneless Wings

$7.00

Sandwiches & Subs

Reuben

$9.99

Yuengling Battered Cod Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

2 Hot Dogs

$4.99

Steak & Cheese Sub

$8.99

BLT

$8.99

Pepperoni Roll

$6.99

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Chimi

$10.99

Chicken BLT Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Salmon Cake Sandwich

$9.00

Chili With Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Hot Ham And Cheese Choice

$8.99

Sides

Duck Fries

$2.79

Old Bay Duck Fries

$2.99

Crinkle Fries

$2.99

Brew City Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Onion Rings

$4.99

Applesauce

$2.49

Side Salad

$3.99

Sauce/Dressing

$0.65

Extra Celery/Carrots

$2.00

Veggie Of The Day

$2.49

Mac N Cheese

$2.99

Queso

$2.49

Gravy

$1.99

Large Ranch

$10.99

Large Bleu Cheese

$15.00

Small Honey Jar

$10.99

Large Honey Jar

$15.99

Mug Club

$40.00

Mug Only, Not The Club

$25.00

T-Shirt

$15.99

Delivery Fee $5

$5.00

Delivery Fee $2

$2.00

Jarred Wing Sauce

$7.99

Penny Charge

$0.01

Side Hotdog Chili

$1.99

Kids Meal

Kid Hamburger

$8.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid Hot Dog

$8.00

Kid Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kids Corn Dog

$8.00

Kids 1 Top Pizza

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!!

100 Ashfield Street, Piedmont, WV 26750

Directions

