Ducks Bar & Grill

89 Reviews

$$

213 N Lake Ave

Crandon, WI 54520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Chicken Strips Basket
Bacon Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Battered Green Beans

Battered Green Beans

$6.50

Green beans in a light, crispy seasoned batter. Served with homemade ranch.

Battered Mushrooms

$6.50

Whole mushrooms coated in a golden batter.

Beer Battered Fries

$4.50

Extra crispy draft beer battered fries.

Broccoli Cheese Bites

$6.50

Breaded broccoli & cheddar bites.

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Honey breaded wings. Served with your choice of sauce.

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Creamy chopped slaw.

Homemade Fries

$4.00

Fresh cut to order.

House Fries

House Fries

$4.50

Thin cut steak fry.

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00

Honey battered mini hotdogs.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Lightly battered mozzarella cheese sticks. Served with marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

$7.50

Double dipped in a seasoned beer batter. Served with onion ring sauce.

Pub Pretzels

$8.50

Spicy Curds

$7.50

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

These vibrantly colored, crinkle cut fries are naturally sweet. Served with honey butter.

White Cheese Curds

$7.50

White cheddar cheese curds battered and fried to a golden brown.

Baskets

Beer Battered Cod Basket

$14.50

Flaky mild cod with an authentic pub flavor in a crispy batter. Served with homemade french fries & a side of tartar sauce.

Chicken Strips Basket

$10.00

Boneless breaded chicken tenders. Served with homemade french fries and your choice of sauce.

Popcorn Chicken Basket

$10.50Out of stock

Boneless bite sized chicken fritters. Served with homemade french fries and your choice of sauce.

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Golden brown, bite sized shrimp. Served with homemade french fries and cocktail sauce.

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.50

1/2 pound fresh hand-pattied burger served on a homemade bun topped with american cheese & bacon. Served with chips & pickles.

BBQ Burger

$11.50

1/2 pound fresh hand-pattied burger served on a homemade bun topped with american cheese, bacon, french fried onions & bbq sauce. Served with chips & pickles.

Cheeseburger

$8.75

1/2 pound fresh hand-pattied burger served on a homemade bun topped with american cheese. Served with chips & pickles.

Cowboy Burger

$12.50

1/2 pound fresh hand-pattied burger served on a homemade bun topped with american cheese, bacon, french fried onions & bbq sauce. Served with chips & pickles.

Hamburger

$8.50

1/2 pound fresh hand-pattied burger served on a homemade bun. Served with chips & pickles.

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$9.50

1/2 pound fresh hand-pattied burger served on a homemade bun topped with swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms. Served with chips & pickles

Patty Melt

$12.50

1/2 pound fresh hand-pattied burger served on toasted multi-grain bread topped with american & pepperjack cheese, french fried onions & bacon. Served with chips & pickles

Wisco Burger

Wisco Burger

$13.00

1/2 pound fresh hand-pattied burger served on a homemade bun topped with pepperjack cheese, bacon, onion rings, mozzarella stick & yellow cheese curds. Served with chips & pickles

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.00

Large salad includes lettuce, tomato. shredded cheddar, crispy chicken breast, croutons & your choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Large salad includes lettuce, tomato. shredded cheddar, grilled chicken breast, croutons & your choice of dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Large salad includes lettuce, tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg, shredded cheddar, croutons & your choice of dressing.

Side Salad

$4.00

Small salad includes lettuce, tomato. shredded cheddar, croutons & your choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork

$8.50Out of stock

Slow cooked pork topped with bbq sauce served on a homemade bun. Served with chips.

BLT

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo served on your choice of homemade white or multi-grain bread. Served with chips.

Cod Sandwich

$10.50

Breaded flaky cod, deep fried until golden brown. Served on homemade bun and topped with tartar sauce. Served with chips.

Crispy Chicken Breast

$9.00

Deep fried, breaded chicken breast served on a homemade bun topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with chips.

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Texas sized homemade white bread topped with american cheese. Served with chips.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast served on a homemade bun topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with chips.

Shredded Beef

Shredded Beef

$10.50

Slow cooked beef roast, shredded and served on a homemade bun. Served with chips.

Soup/Chili

Bowl Chili

Bowl Chili

$4.00

Hearty with just the right amount of spice. YES, our chili has macaroni! Served with crackers.

Bowl Soup

$3.50
Cup Chili

Cup Chili

$2.50

Hearty with just the right amount of spice. YES, our chili has macaroni! Served with crackers.

Cup Soup

$2.00

Wraps

Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap

$8.50

Bacon, chicken strips, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar & ranch inside a flour tortilla. Served with chips.

Buffalo Blue Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Cream cheese based buffalo blue sauce, grilled chicken breast & lettuce inside a flour tortilla. Served with chips.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Breaded & deep fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar & choice of sauce inside a flour tortilla. Served with chips.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar & choice of sauce inside a flour tortilla. Served with chips.

Specials

Oktoberfest Burger

$13.50Out of stock

Curdburger

$13.50
Jack n Dill Burger

Jack n Dill Burger

$13.50

1/2 pound fresh hand-pattied burger served on a homemade bun topped with pepperjack cheese, bacon, onion rings, mozzarella stick & yellow cheese curds. Served with chips & pickles

Corn Dog on a Stick

$3.00
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.50Out of stock

5 - Mild jalapeño pepper halves stuffed with rich cream cheese coated in a light, crispy potato flake breading

Jalapeño Nacho Bites

$6.50Out of stock
Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$6.50

tangy thin-cut dill pickle fries lightly coated

Yellow Cheese Curds

$7.50Out of stock

Seasoned hashbrowns

$4.00

Buffalo Bomber

$9.50Out of stock

Meatball Sub

$9.50Out of stock

Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.50Out of stock

Fish Taco

$3.50Out of stock

Meatball Dinner

$9.50Out of stock

Stuffed Pepper Dinner

$9.50Out of stock

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00Out of stock

1\2 Biscuits & Gravy

$4.00Out of stock

Unlimited Breakfast

$10.00Out of stock

Brat

$5.00Out of stock

Hot dog

$5.00Out of stock

Walking taco

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken O Basket

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken ala king

$9.00Out of stock

Beverages

Bloody Mary Juice Only

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Club Soda

$1.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Mt. Dew

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Sierra Mist

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$4.75

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Monster

$5.00

Mt. Dew

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pepsi

$1.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Raspberry Tea

$1.50

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$6.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$6.00

Root Beer

$1.50

Seltzer

$1.50

Sierra Mist

$1.50

Sour

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Tonic Water

$1.50

Unsweetened Tea

$1.50

Bar Food

Nachos

Nachos

$3.00

Pickled Egg

$1.00

Pickled Egg Hot

$1.00

Pickled Sausage

$1.50

Pickled Sausage Hot

$1.50

Pretzel Sticks

$3.75

Perfect for dunking, these pretzel sticks have a crunchy exterior, light and fluffy interior. Served with nacho cheese.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
THE place to go for a great burger & a cold drink!

213 N Lake Ave, Crandon, WI 54520

