Dudley's

review star

No reviews yet

85 Orchard Street

New York City, NY 10002

Order Again

Popular Items

Dudleys Chop Salad
Big Brekkie
Brown Rice Bowl

BREKKIE

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$4.00

Freshly baked in-house

Croissant

Croissant

$4.00

Freshly Baked Buttery Croissants

Granola

Granola

$8.00

House Granola, Greek Yogurt, Seasonal Berries, Mint.

Organic Eggs

Organic Eggs

$10.00

Two Eggs Any Style, Salsa Verde, Toast + Salad.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Avocado toast on sourdough with salsa verde, pea tendrils, radishes, chives, lemon, olive oil

Ricotta Hotcakes

Ricotta Hotcakes

$14.00

Honeycomb butter, banana, maple syrup + nutella

Big Brekkie

Big Brekkie

$18.00

Two eggs any style, bacon, mushrooms, grilled haloumi, avocado, roast tomatoes, arugula, Bourke St Bakery sourdough

BLT

BLT

$13.00

Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sourdough bread + avo

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Fried egg, tomato jam, arugula, BBQ mayo, hash brown, sesame bun + bacon

Shrooms Benedict

Shrooms Benedict

$16.00

Poached Eggs, Mushrooms, English Muffin, Salsa Verde, Hollandaise, Greens.

Smoked Salmon Benedict

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$17.00

Poached eggs, smoked salmon, english muffin, salsa verde, hollandaise + greens

Sausage Roll!

$6.00Out of stock

SALADS & BOWLS

Crispy Rice Salad

Crispy Rice Salad

$14.00

Fried egg, herbs, arugula, cherry toms, cucumber, onion, ginger, lemon, spicy aioli

Brown Rice Bowl

Brown Rice Bowl

$14.00

Poached egg, kohlrabi, avocado, pumpkin seed pesto, seasonal greens

Little Gem Caesar

Little Gem Caesar

$14.00

Baby gem, croutons, boquerones (anchovies), parmigiano reggiano

Dudleys Chop Salad

Dudleys Chop Salad

$14.00

Broccolini, cabbage, edamame, avo, herbs, chickpea dressing

Cauliflower Soup

$10.00

BURGERS / SANDWICHES

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$16.00

L.T.O, american cheese, pickles, special sauce, potato bun

Bronte Burger

Bronte Burger

$16.00

Seasoned beef patty, sweet chIli sauce, swiss cheese, baby spinach, tomato, mayo

Rotisserie Chicken Roll Dip

Rotisserie Chicken Roll Dip

$16.00

Rotisserie chicken, coleslaw, mayo, chicken jus

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

pickles, spicy mayo, coleslaw, sesame seed bun

Beyond Burger

$18.00

MAINS

Shrimp Linguine

Shrimp Linguine

$20.00

Chili, Garlic, Lemon, Pangrattato, Cream.

Chicken Schnitzel

$20.00

Sweet Creamed Corn, Bibb Lettuce Salad.

Half Rotisserie Chicken

Half Rotisserie Chicken

$22.00

With Fries or Salad and Chicken Jus.

Black Truffle Tagliatelle

$30.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00Out of stock

DAYTIME SIDES + SNACKS

Fries

Fries

$7.00

With truffled aioli

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00
Broccolini

Broccolini

$8.00

Broccolini with chili, garlic, lemon

Olives+Haloumi

$8.00

House Bibb Salad

$7.00
Sausage Roll

Sausage Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Pork + Fennel on a Crispy Pastry Puff. Freshly Baked in House.

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Bacon

$6.00

Haloumi

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Avocado

$4.00

Roasted Tomatoes

$4.00

Mushrooms

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Side of Two Eggs

$5.00

Side Of Bread

$1.00

Side Of Berries

$3.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Mashed Potato

$10.00

DESSERT

Banofee Sundae

$10.00

Chocolate Pot

$9.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00

Espresso soaked lady fingers, mascarpone zabaglione, chocolate

Affogato

$6.00

Cake Fee

$4.00

Coffee/Teas

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Cold Brew

$4.50

Chai Latte

$6.00

Golden Latte

$6.00

Iced Chai

$6.00

Matcha

$6.00

Iced Matcha

$6.00

Iced Mocha

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Dirty Chai

$7.50

Iced Dirty Chai

$7.50

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$6.00

COFFEE

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Coffee

$3.25

Americano

$3.75

Latte

$4.75

Cappuccino

$4.75

Flat White

$4.75

Matcha Latte

$6.25

Single Espresso

$3.75

Double Espresso

$4.25

Cortado

$4.25

Macchiato

$4.25

Mocha

$4.75

Hot Chocolate

$5.25

Iced Tea

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Glass of Milk

$3.25
Partners Coffee 12oz Bag

Partners Coffee 12oz Bag

$15.25Out of stock

JumpStart Blend. Tasting Notes: Caramel, Jordan, Almonds and Poached Pears.

TEA

English Breakfast

$3.75Out of stock

Earl Grey

$3.75

Ginger Twist

$3.75

Peppermint

$3.75

Green

$3.75

Chamomile

$3.75

COCKTAILS TO GO

Athletic Brewing, IPA - Non Alcoholic (To Go)

$6.00
Channel Orange

Channel Orange

$16.00
Espresso Martini

Espresso Martini

$16.00
Orchard and Broome

Orchard and Broome

$16.00

Mint to Be

$16.00

HOUSE SPECIALS & JUICES

Pom Sunrise

Pom Sunrise

$7.25Out of stock

Pomegranate, Pineapple Juice, Lime, Soda, Mint, Bitters

Dudley's Bitters

$7.25Out of stock

Lime, Lemon, Ginger Syrup, Soda, Bitters

Organic Ginger Beer

$5.25

Fever Tree

Pineapple Mint Shake

$7.25Out of stock

Fresh Pineapple Juice and Mint

Cucumber Ginger Shake

$7.25

Fresh Cucumber Juice and Ginger

Strawberry Mint Lemonade

$7.25

Fresh Muddled Strawberries, Mint and Lemonade

Matcha Lemonade

$7.25

Matcha, Sweetener and Lemonade

Orange Juice

$6.25

Grapefruit Juice

$6.25

Pineapple Juice

$6.25

Cucumber Juice

$6.25

3 COURSE PRIX FIXE/GUEST

3 Couse Prix Fixe/Guest

$65.00

Olives + Haloumi

Out of stock

Whipped Ricotta

Out of stock

Salt + Pepper Calamari

Out of stock

Steak Frites

Out of stock

Shrimp Linguine

Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Out of stock

Chicken Schnitzel

Out of stock

Bannofee Sundae

Out of stock

Tiramisu

Out of stock

MERCH

Hat

$20.00

Beanie

$20.00

Beanie (Staff)

$10.00

Mug

$15.00

Mug

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tucked in the heart of the Lower East Side, Dudley’s is an Aussie-American café that beams good food and vibes.

Website

Location

85 Orchard Street, New York City, NY 10002

Directions

Gallery
Dudleys image
Dudleys image
Dudleys image
Dudleys image

