Restaurant header imageView gallery

Due Amici Italian Cuisine Ristorante

review star

No reviews yet

417 Paterson Ave

Wallington, NJ 07057

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cavatelli Chicken & Broccoli
Homemade Apple Crumb
Baked Clams Oreganata

Hot Appetizer

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Baked Clams Oreganata

$12.00

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$12.95

Fried Calamari

$12.95

Shrimp Scampi

$12.95

Coconut Shrimp

$12.95

Crispy Buffalo Wings

$12.95

Mussels

$13.00

Zuppa De Clams

$14.00

Mozzarella In Carrozza

$10.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.95

Cold Appetizer

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.95

Calamari Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Pasta

Linguine Marichiara

$21.95

Linguine w/ Italian

$18.95

Linguine w/ White Clam Sauce

$18.95

Penne w/Marinara sauce

$15.95

Penne w/Vodka sauce

$17.95

Penne alla Norma

$18.95

Cheese Tortellini

$17.95

Homemade Fettuccini

$17.95

Capellini Primavera

$17.95

Cavatelli Chicken & Broccoli

$19.95

Traditional Italian Lasagna

$17.95

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$17.95

Lobster Ravioli Mushroom & Shrimp

$21.95

Lobster Ravioli Chopped Spinach Shrimp

$22.95

Cheese Ravioli Marinara

$17.95

Cheese Ravioli

$18.95

Baked Ziti

$17.95

Cavatelli Tuscany

$19.95

Homemade Eggplant Parmesan

$18.95

Soup

Soup Cup

$4.95

Soup Bowl

$5.95

Chicken

Due Amici Dish Boneless Chicken and Shrimp

$22.95

Chicken Parmigiana w/Linguine

$19.95

Chicken Oreganata

$18.85

Chicken Marsala

$19.95

Chicken Milanese

$19.95

Chicken Country Style On The Bone

$21.95

Chicken Carbonara

$19.95

Chicken Saltimbocca

$21.95

Chicken Sorrentino

$21.95

Chicken Piccata

$19.95

Chicken Caccciatore

$21.95

Chicken Scarpiello

$21.95

Chicken Francese

$19.95

Steak & Chops

NY Steak Strip

$29.95

Rib Eye Steak

$29.95

Grilled French Cut Pork Chop

$24.95

Grilled Loin Lamb Chop

$29.95

Veal

Veal Marsala

$26.95

Veal Francese

$26.95

Veal Piccata

$26.95

Veal Sorrentino

$28.95

Veal Saltibocca

$28.95

Veal Parmigiana w/linguine

$26.95

Seafood

Blackened Broiled Salmon

$23.95

Broiled Salmon Lemon And Butter

$23.95

Broiled Salmon Over Sauteed Spinach

$24.95

Fillet Sole Francese

$23.95

Blackened Grilled Tuna

$23.95

Shrimp Francese or Parmesan

$23.95

Shrimp Scampi Over Linguine

$23.95

Pepper Lemon Shrimp

$22.95

Zuppa De Pesce

$25.95

Personal Pizza

Plain Cheese

$12.00

Margherita Personal Pizza

$13.95

Buffalo Personal Pizza

$13.95

Hawaiian Personal Pizza

$13.95

Pizza

Plain Cheese Medium

$17.95

Plain Cheese Large

$19.95

Margherita Pizza Medium

$19.95

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Medium

$19.95

Hawaiian Pizza Medium

$19.95

Margherita Pizza Large

$22.95

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Large

$22.95

Hawaiian Pizza Large

$22.95

Kids

(k) Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.95

(k)Mac and Cheese

$9.95

Chicken Fingers w/French Fries

$8.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Sides

Broccoli

$7.00

Spinach

$8.00

French Fries

$6.00

Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$7.95

Cheesecake

$6.95

Tiramisu

$7.95

Tartufo

$7.95

Homemade Apple Crumb

$9.95

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.95

Additional

Chicken

$5.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Due Amici Salad

$12.00

Arugula Salad

$14.95

Antipasto Platter

$14.95

Caprese Salad

$10.95

House Salad

$8.00

Specials

Buffalo Fried Calamari

$12.95

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$12.95

1. Penne With Shrimp

$23.95

2.Chicken Eggplant Parmigiana served with Linguine

$21.95

3.Fillet Sole Milanese Over Caesar Salad

$22.95

4.grilled NY Steak Strip Mushrooms ANd Cherry Peppers

$30.00

Party Menu Per Person

$34.95

Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Snapple

$3.00

Homemade Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$2.25

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Smoothie

$5.95

Bottle Water

$1.75

Pelligrino

$7.00

Aqua Panna

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Try our pizza, pasta, and specialty entrees. Italian cuisine you'll love! Come in and enjoy!

Location

417 Paterson Ave, Wallington, NJ 07057

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tavolino Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 426
435 Paterson Ave Wallington, NJ 07057
View restaurantnext
Steven's Cafe - 106 Park ave
orange starNo Reviews
106 Park ave Rutherford, NJ 07070
View restaurantnext
Song E Napule - NJ - 106 Park Ave
orange starNo Reviews
106 Park Ave Rutherford, NJ 07070
View restaurantnext
Vapoforno | Pizza E Panini
orange starNo Reviews
104 Park Ave Rutherford, NJ 07070
View restaurantnext
DUMPLING DOJO
orange starNo Reviews
16 Glen Rd Rutherford, NJ 07070
View restaurantnext
Bobby Wong’s Tao House - Rutherford
orange starNo Reviews
73 Park Avenue Rutherford, NJ 07070
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wallington

Tavolino Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 426
435 Paterson Ave Wallington, NJ 07057
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wallington
Passaic
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Garfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Moonachie
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Rutherford
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Carlstadt
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
East Rutherford
review star
No reviews yet
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston