Due North Coffee Co Kasson

review star

No reviews yet

301 Mantorville Avenue South, Suite 1000

Kasson, MN 55944

Order Again

Specialty Drinks

Paul Bunyan's Brew

Paul Bunyan's Brew

Chocolate and White Chocolate with Vanilla Protein Powder.

Ole & Lena's Latte

Ole & Lena's Latte

Due North Favorite: Vanilla and Caramel Swirl Latte

-60 Below Mocha

-60 Below Mocha

Chocolate and Toasted Marshmallow Mocha

Looney Nitro

Looney Nitro

$4.99+

Due North Nitro Cold Brew and Caramel.

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever

Gingerbread latte with Honey and Cinnamon.

Harvest Brew

Harvest Brew

Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Hazelnut, Caramel and Espresso

NITRO Ole & Lena

$5.80+

Coffee Drinks

Latte w/ Flavor

Latte w/ Flavor

Latte

Latte

Mocha w/ Flavor

Mocha w/ Flavor

Mocha

Mocha

House Coffee

House Coffee

$2.40+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

Americano

Americano

$3.10+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25+
Espresso

Espresso

$3.10+
Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$3.80+
Cold Press

Cold Press

$4.50+
Cold Press w/ Flavor

Cold Press w/ Flavor

$4.90+
Nitro Brew

Nitro Brew

$4.50+
Nitro +Flavor

Nitro +Flavor

$4.99+

Nitro LATTE

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Water

$0.50+

Shakers/Tea

Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$4.25+
Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$4.25+
Iced Passion Tea

Iced Passion Tea

$4.25+
Raspberry and Cream

Raspberry and Cream

$5.50+

Raspberry Shaker + coconut milk

Strawberry and Cream

Strawberry and Cream

$5.50+

Strawberry Shaker + Coconut milk

Vanilla Berry

Vanilla Berry

$5.25+
Wild Berry Hibiscus

Wild Berry Hibiscus

$5.25+
Acai Berry

Acai Berry

$5.25+
Watermelon Cucumber Mint

Watermelon Cucumber Mint

$5.25+

Arnold Palmer

$4.25+
Raspberry Shaker

Raspberry Shaker

$5.25+
Strawberry Shaker

Strawberry Shaker

$5.25+
Strawberry Kiwi Shaker

Strawberry Kiwi Shaker

$5.25+

Kids Drinks

Shark in the Lake

Shark in the Lake

$3.25+

Lemonade, Cotton Candy Flavor with Whip Cream and a Gummy Shark

Dinosaur Juice

Dinosaur Juice

$3.25+

Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Coconut Juice with Whip Cream and a Gummy Dinosaur

Kermie

Kermie

$3.25+

Lemonade, Kiwi Flavor with Whip Cream and a Gummy Frog

Adventure Juice

Adventure Juice

$3.25+

Orange Punch, Lemonade, Sparkling Water with Whip Cream and a Gummy Orange Slice

North Shore

North Shore

$3.25+

Lemonade, Huckleberry Flavor with Whip Cream and Gummy Bears

Moo Milk

$3.25+

Steamed Milk with Flavor (Strawberry, Raspberry or Chocolate)

Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.75+

EXTRAS

Extra Items

BLENDED

Orange Creamsicle Frappe

Orange Creamsicle Frappe

Ole and Lena Frappe

Vanilla Frappe

Vanilla Frappe

Caramel Frappe

Mocha Frappe

Turtle Mocha Frappe

Blended Mocha with caramel syrup

Mini Donuts

Donuts- Cinnamon Sugar

Donuts- Cinnamon Sugar

$4.25
Donuts- Apple Cider

Donuts- Apple Cider

$4.25
Donuts- Pumpkin Spice

Donuts- Pumpkin Spice

$4.25

Due North Coffee Co. Gear

Cork Hat

Cork Hat

$32.95
Cork Hat (grey)

Cork Hat (grey)

$32.95
Beanie (black)

Beanie (black)

$24.99

Beanie (green)

$24.99

Due North Coffee Co. Mugs

Carabineer Clip

$17.99
MIRR Camp Cup

MIRR Camp Cup

$36.99Out of stock

12oz Camp Cup.

20oz MIRR Cup

20oz MIRR Cup

$42.00Out of stock

20oz Camp Cup.

Travel Mug (black)

Travel Mug (black)

$22.00

Due North Tumbler

$13.99

Due North Coffee Bags

NORDIC BREEZE -Light Roast

NORDIC BREEZE -Light Roast

$13.99

Our Peruvian Blend: Grown high in the Andes mountains, our Peruvian blend comes from one of the most reputable and strongest cooperatives in Peru. They use strict quality standards and have a focus on organic fertilization. We love coffees from Peru have found this region to improve every year. Certification : Fair Trade Region : Cajamarca Farm: Various Smallholders Variety: Typica, Caturra, Bourbon Altitude: 1200-2200 masl Processing Method: Fully Washed and Sun Dried

GLACIAL LAKES -Medium roast

GLACIAL LAKES -Medium roast

$13.99

Our Guatemalan Blend: Guatemala is known for delicious coffee, especially from the region of Antigua. That is why we have chosen to offer this coffee – it is complex, rich, and unique, an all-around pleasing cup with a fragrant aroma. Coffee was introduced to Guatemala in the 1850’s. Over the years, the region of Antigua, in the central highlands of Guatemala, seemed to produce especially delicious coffee. Antigua is actually a city, at one point Guatemala’s capital, that is known for beautiful Spanish Baroque architecture among its historical buildings, such as churches and convents, and many tourists visit Antigua from cruise stops. With high elevation, volcanic soil, high humidity, rain, and shade from lush tropical forests, Antigua proves to be an excellent home for coffee.

BLACK ICE -Dark roast

BLACK ICE -Dark roast

$13.99

From the frozen banks of the Mississippi arose a bustling metropolis full of hardworking and hearty, flannel clad Midwesterners with a love for all things local. These are our people and this is our coffee. Black Ice is a bold and savory dark roast blend that will leave you feeling like you just got a hug from your favorite “Minnesota Nice” coffee roasters. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do.

DNCC Espresso Beans

DNCC Espresso Beans

$14.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Minnesota's Drive-thru Coffee Shop

Location

301 Mantorville Avenue South, Suite 1000, Kasson, MN 55944

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

