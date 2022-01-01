Due North Coffee Co Kasson

GLACIAL LAKES -Medium roast

$13.99

Our Guatemalan Blend: Guatemala is known for delicious coffee, especially from the region of Antigua. That is why we have chosen to offer this coffee – it is complex, rich, and unique, an all-around pleasing cup with a fragrant aroma. Coffee was introduced to Guatemala in the 1850’s. Over the years, the region of Antigua, in the central highlands of Guatemala, seemed to produce especially delicious coffee. Antigua is actually a city, at one point Guatemala’s capital, that is known for beautiful Spanish Baroque architecture among its historical buildings, such as churches and convents, and many tourists visit Antigua from cruise stops. With high elevation, volcanic soil, high humidity, rain, and shade from lush tropical forests, Antigua proves to be an excellent home for coffee.