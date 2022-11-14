- Home
due focaccerie (doo-eh)
No reviews yet
475 Fairview Ave S
St Paul, MN 55105
Popular Items
STREET SANDWICHES
THE DUET (SANDWICH & 1/2 SALAD OR SOUP COMBO)
Welcome the "duet". Choose your favorite street sandwich paired with your choice between the selection of a 1/2 house-made salads or soup.
FAMILY (4) LUNCH BOX
TAKE & MAKE: Enough to feed the family on any day, no oven required. INCLUDES: Choice of (2) Foccacia street sandwiches cut half, dolce selection, salad selection. SERVES 4
HERBED HAM COTTO
We call this Italian street sandwich the Ham & Jam. Made with pistachios herby ham, fig jam, percorino romano.
CARNE
Street sandwich served with finocchina, hot coppa, mortadella, pecorino crema, artichoke pate.
SMOKED TURKEY
Street sandwich made with house-smoked turkey, romesco (contains nuts), greens, percorino romano.
PASTRAMI
Street sandwich served with house smoked pastrami, black garlic aioli, giardiniera.
PROSCUITTO
Street sandwich served with fresh mozzarella, tomato conserva, arugula, fresh basil.
TUNA CONSERVA
Creme Fraiche, herbs, roasted pepper, quick pickle, sprouts
ZUCCA CECI
Roasted butternut squash, red onion, green apple, dried cherries, nutmeg, sage (vegan)
DOLCE NUTELLA FOCACCIA
Piccolo house focaccia with Nutella Spread (vegitarian)
HOUSE HERB & SEA SALT CHIPS
Fresh made house crips, tossed in herbs and sea salt
FOCACCIA
FOCACCIA ROUND
Our take-home focaccia round to enjoy with family and friends, traditional style with olive oil and sea salt. Pro-Tip: Try our Extra Virgin Olive Oil or House-made Lemon Butter for dipping!
TOMATO MOZZARELLA ROUND
Our take-home focaccia round to enjoy with family and friends. Topped with fresh mozzarella and cherry tomatoes. Pro-Tip: Try our Extra Virgin Olive Oil or House-made Lemon Butter for dips and spreads!
SEASONAL FOCACCIA ROUND (LIMITED & ROTATING)
TODAY'S SELECTIONAL: CHIVE & CHEDDAR Our take-home rotating focaccia round to enjoy with family and friends. Topped with seasonal specialties for you to enjoy at home. Flavors can change throughout the day and may be updated without notice. Pro-Tip: Try our Extra Virgin Olive Oil or House-made Lemon Butter for dipping!
BREAD & SPREAD PACK
Welcome everyones favorite party pair. Choose your favorite focaccia round loaf paired with your choice between our house made deli spread selections. *Spreads selections vary on size options.*
FOCACCIA BREAD PLATE
Plate of sliced house made focaccia, drizzled with our imported extra virgin olive oil and sea salt served with our lemon butter.
FOCACCIA HERBED CRUTONS
Focaccia croutons tossed in olive oil and herbs and Parmesan cheese. Perfect for salads, soups or snacking. 1 pint
GREENS & SOUPS
PATATA SALAD
Roasted potato, artichoke, pomodoraccio, capers, crumble house chips, smoked paprika, vegan mayo (vegetarian) (gluten free)
ROASTED BEET SALAD
Ricotta, sesame seeds, pickled vegetables, red onion vinaigrette.
TOMATO BASIL SOUP
Fresh tomato soup made from san marzano, topped with whipped ricotta.
BOXES & SHARES
FORMAGGIO & CARNE BOX
Market selection of imported formaggio and carne with house made accompaniments.
CIPOLLA SHARE
Caramelized onion dip, cashews, balsamic onion marmalade, sesame seed, seasonal crudite, focaccia (vegan)
HOUSE RICOTTA SHARE
House made goat ricotta platter served with tomato conserva, focaccia.
DOLCE
TIRAMISU
Creamy custard and coffee infused Italian dessert with soaked ladyfingers and cocoa.
CANNOLI
Pastry shell piped with whipped mascarpone and ricotta filling.
CANNOLI (4) PACK
Incudes 4 house made hand filled Cannolis. Pastry shell piped with whipped mascarpone and ricotta filling.
FRUTTA TORTA (SLICE)
(LIMITED) (SLICE) House-made butter cake, topped with fresh figs, meant to grab and go!
CANNOLI TORTA (SLICE)
(LIMITED) (SLICE) Cannoli inspired crumb cake with ricotta, pistachios, chocolate chips and orange zest
AFFOGATO
Vanilla gelato topped with hot espresso.
(NEW) un dito: GELATO & SORBETTO
Proud to announce we are now featuring our little brother UN DITO house-made gelato and sorbet. Selection varies daily and with the seasons!
BAMBINO KIDS
BAMBINO: SANDWICH (KIDS)
Assorted fresh italian cheese and fruit.
BAMBINO: BOX (KIDS)
Veggies formaggi, carne, assorted seasonal fruit.
BAMBINO: GELATO SPRINKLE CUP (KIDS)
Perfect for every bambino. Enjoy a scoop of vanilla gelato with fun packed sprinkles on the go.
BAMBINO: SORBET SPRINKLE CUP (KIDS)
Perfect for every bambino. Enjoy a scoop of seasonal sorbet with fun packed sprinkles and fresh fruit on the go.
DELI CASE
CHEESE - Fresh Goat Ricotta
Goat ricotta made in house, creamy, lemon, and, a hint a fresh zest. 1 cup
CHEESE - Fresh Buffalo Milk Mozzarella
Fresh Mozzarella hand-pulled imported from Italy made from buffalo milk. 1 cup
CHEESE - Grated Grana Padano
Fresh grated Grana Padano. 4-6 serving size. 1 cup
CHEESE - Grated Pecorino Romano
Freshly grated young Pecorino Romano with creamy and salty notes. 1 cup
SPREADS - Tomato Conserva
Roasted cherry tomatoes, shaved garlic, evoo, salt. 2-3 servings. 1 cup
SPREADS - Pickled Red Onion
Pickled red onions. Great for sandwiches, salads and more. 1 cup
SPREADS - Fig Spread
Fresh figs stew down with honey and Marsala. 3-4 servings. 1 cup
SPREADS - Romesco
Stewed tomato-based sauce made with almonds, garlic, spices, tomatoes, and olives. 3-4 servings. 1 cup
SPREADS - Giardinara
Fresh & tangy topping made with spices, onions, vinegar and oregano. Great for topping sandwiches, salads or as a garnish. 1 pint
SPREADS- Lemon Butter
Fresh lemon compound butter. 1 cup.
DELI - Imported Mixed Olives
Mixed olives imported from Italy. 1 Pint
DELI - EVOO - UMBRIA - 2020 HARVEST
2020 Hand-harvested extra virgin olive oil imported directly to due focacceria from the central hills in Umbria. We work closely with our family friends the Carletti family to ensure the best quality olive oil around. New harvests come every year and depending on shipping and importing arrive between December and January.
FOCACCIA HERBED CRUTONS
Focaccia croutons tossed in olive oil and herbs and Parmesan cheese. Perfect for salads, soups or snacking. 1 pint
FEATURE: TAKE & MAKE
ARANCINI POUCH: TOMATO MOZZERLA
TAKE & MAKE: Butter, onion, white wine, risotto, San Marzano tomatoes, parmesan, basil, mozzarella, bread crumbs COOKING INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED. PACKAGED FROZEN. REQUIRES OVEN 15-30MIN SERVES 4 (3 OUNCE ARANCINI)
ARANCINI POUCH: BOLOGNESE
TAKE & MAKE: Butter, onion, white wine, risotto, san marzano tomatoes, parmesan, flour, panko bread crumbs, beef, pork, chicken liver, celery, carrot, garlic, red wine, milk, cream, anchovies, herbs, spices COOKING INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED. PACKAGED FROZEN. REQUIRES OVEN 15-30MIN SERVES 4 (3 OUNCE ARANCINI)
PASTA POUCH
TAKE & MAKE: You're at home pasta kit complete with restaurant-quality goods. INCLUDES: (1) CUP GRANA PADANO (1) QT SELECTION OF FRESH NOODLE (1) QT SELECTION OF SAUCE SERVES: 2-3 COOKING INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED
FRESH PASTA NOODLES (QT)
From our dough room, select your favorite fresh noodle type to make any dish at home elevated to restaurant quality.
SAUCE - Pomodoro QT
House mother simmered and pureed tomatoes, herbs, onion and garlic finished with garlic butter and extra virgin olive oil (GF)
SAUCE - Bolognese QT
House mother bolo sauce slow stewed with pork, beef, san marzano tomatoes, red wine, chili flake, herbs, onion and garlic finished with garlic butter and extra virgin olive oil and cheese (GF)
SOUP - Tomato Soup QT
TAKE & BAKE: Fresh tomato basil soup made from san marzano,.1 QUART Save or heat up and serve at desired temperature.
CAFE
CAPPUCCINO (traditional Italian-style)
Italy's traditional cappuccino is made with espresso and lightly frothed milk served in a small 5oz cup.
LATTE
Espresso with steamed milk served in 8 ounce cup.
MOCHA
Espresso, steamed milk and dark chocolate ganache.
CAFE MEILE
Miele, meaning "honey" is made with espresso, steamed milk, honey and cinnamon.
AMERICANO CAFE
Espresso and hot water.
MACCHIATO
One shot of espresso with a dash of steamed milk.
ESPRESSO
Single espresso shot.
DOPPIO
Double shot of espresso.
GIBRALTAR
Espresso-based drink with steamed milk served in a small glass tumbler.
COLD BREW
Chilled coffee made from steeped coffee grounds.
HOT COCOA
Steamed milk with dark chocolate ganache.
HOT TEA
Choose your favorite local selection:
CHAI
Flavored tea beverage made by brewing black tea with a mixture of aromatic spices and herbs with steamed milk.
NON ALCOHOLIC
HOUSE LEMONADE
Fresh made house lemonade.
SEASONAL LIMEADE
Fresh made seasonal lemon/limeade currently: cucumber, ginger, mint, lemon, lime.
ARNIE PALMER
House made lemonade mixed with a fresh brewed minnesota nice ice tea.
ICED TEA
Freshly brewed and iced black tea, jasmine green tea, natural flavors, lemongrass, rose petals, cornflower.
COLD BREW
House brewed cold brew from local Spyhouse Roasters Women Producer.
NORTHERN SODA CO | ROOT BEER
Locally sourced small batch rootbeer made in Minnesota.
NORTHERN SODA CO | CREAM SODA
Locally sourced small batch cream soda made in Minnesota.
SAN PELLEGRINO
Imported Italian frizzanti (sparkling) water.
AQUA PANNA
Imported Italian natural still water.
A'SICILIANA LIMONATA
Italian artisan sparkling water with natural flavors of freshly squeezed lemons from the coast of Sicily.
A'SICILIANA ARANCIATA
Italian artisan sparkling water with natural flavors of freshly squeezed blood oranges from the coast of Sicily.
COKE
DIET COKE
SPRITE
GINGERBEER
Cock & Bull all natural fizzy soda made from real ginger, lime, and soda.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
due (doo-eh) your neighborhood eatery located in the lovely Mac Groveland / Highland nook of St. Paul. Celebrating life around the table.
475 Fairview Ave S, St Paul, MN 55105