due focaccerie (doo-eh)

SEASONAL FOCACCIA ROUND (LIMITED & ROTATING)

$6.75

TODAY'S SELECTIONAL: CHIVE & CHEDDAR Our take-home rotating focaccia round to enjoy with family and friends. Topped with seasonal specialties for you to enjoy at home. Flavors can change throughout the day and may be updated without notice. Pro-Tip: Try our Extra Virgin Olive Oil or House-made Lemon Butter for dipping!