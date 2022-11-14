Restaurant header imageView gallery
due focaccerie (doo-eh)

475 Fairview Ave S

St Paul, MN 55105

Popular Items

PROSCUITTO
PASTRAMI
SMOKED TURKEY

STREET SANDWICHES

Southern Italian-style street sandwiches made from house-made focaccia and layered with the highest quality ingredients.
THE DUET (SANDWICH & 1/2 SALAD OR SOUP COMBO)

THE DUET (SANDWICH & 1/2 SALAD OR SOUP COMBO)

Welcome the "duet". Choose your favorite street sandwich paired with your choice between the selection of a 1/2 house-made salads or soup.

FAMILY (4) LUNCH BOX

FAMILY (4) LUNCH BOX

TAKE & MAKE: Enough to feed the family on any day, no oven required. INCLUDES: Choice of (2) Foccacia street sandwiches cut half, dolce selection, salad selection. SERVES 4

HERBED HAM COTTO
$12.75

HERBED HAM COTTO

$12.75

We call this Italian street sandwich the Ham & Jam. Made with pistachios herby ham, fig jam, percorino romano.

CARNE

CARNE

$13.75

Street sandwich served with finocchina, hot coppa, mortadella, pecorino crema, artichoke pate.

SMOKED TURKEY

SMOKED TURKEY

$12.75

Street sandwich made with house-smoked turkey, romesco (contains nuts), greens, percorino romano.

PASTRAMI

PASTRAMI

$14.50

Street sandwich served with house smoked pastrami, black garlic aioli, giardiniera.

PROSCUITTO

PROSCUITTO

$14.50

Street sandwich served with fresh mozzarella, tomato conserva, arugula, fresh basil.

TUNA CONSERVA

TUNA CONSERVA

$13.25

Creme Fraiche, herbs, roasted pepper, quick pickle, sprouts

ZUCCA CECI

ZUCCA CECI

$11.75

Roasted butternut squash, red onion, green apple, dried cherries, nutmeg, sage (vegan)

DOLCE NUTELLA FOCACCIA
$5.00

DOLCE NUTELLA FOCACCIA

$5.00

Piccolo house focaccia with Nutella Spread (vegitarian)

HOUSE HERB & SEA SALT CHIPS
$2.50

HOUSE HERB & SEA SALT CHIPS

$2.50

Fresh made house crips, tossed in herbs and sea salt

FOCACCIA

Grab & go fresh focaccia made with love and care.
FOCACCIA ROUND
$6.25

FOCACCIA ROUND

$6.25

Our take-home focaccia round to enjoy with family and friends, traditional style with olive oil and sea salt. Pro-Tip: Try our Extra Virgin Olive Oil or House-made Lemon Butter for dipping!

TOMATO MOZZARELLA ROUND
$6.75

TOMATO MOZZARELLA ROUND

$6.75

Our take-home focaccia round to enjoy with family and friends. Topped with fresh mozzarella and cherry tomatoes. Pro-Tip: Try our Extra Virgin Olive Oil or House-made Lemon Butter for dips and spreads!

SEASONAL FOCACCIA ROUND (LIMITED & ROTATING)
$6.75

SEASONAL FOCACCIA ROUND (LIMITED & ROTATING)

$6.75

TODAY'S SELECTIONAL: CHIVE & CHEDDAR Our take-home rotating focaccia round to enjoy with family and friends. Topped with seasonal specialties for you to enjoy at home. Flavors can change throughout the day and may be updated without notice. Pro-Tip: Try our Extra Virgin Olive Oil or House-made Lemon Butter for dipping!

BREAD & SPREAD PACK

BREAD & SPREAD PACK

Welcome everyones favorite party pair. Choose your favorite focaccia round loaf paired with your choice between our house made deli spread selections. *Spreads selections vary on size options.*

FOCACCIA BREAD PLATE
$6.00

FOCACCIA BREAD PLATE

$6.00

Plate of sliced house made focaccia, drizzled with our imported extra virgin olive oil and sea salt served with our lemon butter.

HOUSE HERB & SEA SALT CHIPS
$2.50

HOUSE HERB & SEA SALT CHIPS

$2.50

Fresh made house crips, tossed in herbs and sea salt

FOCACCIA HERBED CRUTONS
$2.50

FOCACCIA HERBED CRUTONS

$2.50

Focaccia croutons tossed in olive oil and herbs and Parmesan cheese. Perfect for salads, soups or snacking. 1 pint

GREENS & SOUPS

Made to order salads with fresh and flavorful nods to the Italian kitchen.
PATATA SALAD

PATATA SALAD

$10.00

Roasted potato, artichoke, pomodoraccio, capers, crumble house chips, smoked paprika, vegan mayo (vegetarian) (gluten free)

ROASTED BEET SALAD
$10.00

ROASTED BEET SALAD

$10.00

Ricotta, sesame seeds, pickled vegetables, red onion vinaigrette.

TOMATO BASIL SOUP
$6.00

TOMATO BASIL SOUP

$6.00

Fresh tomato soup made from san marzano, topped with whipped ricotta.

BOXES & SHARES

Platters and shares curated to add any wow factor for your next special evening.
FORMAGGIO & CARNE BOX
$18.75

FORMAGGIO & CARNE BOX

$18.75

Market selection of imported formaggio and carne with house made accompaniments.

CIPOLLA SHARE

CIPOLLA SHARE

$14.50

Caramelized onion dip, cashews, balsamic onion marmalade, sesame seed, seasonal crudite, focaccia (vegan)

HOUSE RICOTTA SHARE
$16.00

HOUSE RICOTTA SHARE

$16.00

House made goat ricotta platter served with tomato conserva, focaccia.

HOUSE HERB & SEA SALT CHIPS
$2.50

HOUSE HERB & SEA SALT CHIPS

$2.50

Fresh made house crips, tossed in herbs and sea salt

DOLCE

Take a bite out of the Italian classics, all made in house and meant to cure your sweet tooth. You'll also find offerings for our bambinos.
TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$5.00

Creamy custard and coffee infused Italian dessert with soaked ladyfingers and cocoa.

CANNOLI

CANNOLI

$3.50

Pastry shell piped with whipped mascarpone and ricotta filling.

CANNOLI (4) PACK
$13.75

CANNOLI (4) PACK

$13.75

Incudes 4 house made hand filled Cannolis. Pastry shell piped with whipped mascarpone and ricotta filling.

FRUTTA TORTA (SLICE)
$3.50

FRUTTA TORTA (SLICE)

$3.50

(LIMITED) (SLICE) House-made butter cake, topped with fresh figs, meant to grab and go!

CANNOLI TORTA (SLICE)
$3.50

CANNOLI TORTA (SLICE)

$3.50

(LIMITED) (SLICE) Cannoli inspired crumb cake with ricotta, pistachios, chocolate chips and orange zest

AFFOGATO

AFFOGATO

$5.50

Vanilla gelato topped with hot espresso.

(NEW) un dito: GELATO & SORBETTO

(NEW) un dito: GELATO & SORBETTO

Proud to announce we are now featuring our little brother UN DITO house-made gelato and sorbet. Selection varies daily and with the seasons!

DOLCE NUTELLA FOCACCIA
$5.00

DOLCE NUTELLA FOCACCIA

$5.00

Piccolo house focaccia with Nutella Spread (vegitarian)

BAMBINO KIDS

Take a bite out of the Italian classics, all made in house and meant to cure your sweet tooth. You'll also find offerings for our bambinos.
BAMBINO: SANDWICH (KIDS)
$9.00

BAMBINO: SANDWICH (KIDS)

$9.00

Assorted fresh italian cheese and fruit.

BAMBINO: BOX (KIDS)
$9.00

BAMBINO: BOX (KIDS)

$9.00

Veggies formaggi, carne, assorted seasonal fruit.

BAMBINO: GELATO SPRINKLE CUP (KIDS)
$3.50

BAMBINO: GELATO SPRINKLE CUP (KIDS)

$3.50

Perfect for every bambino. Enjoy a scoop of vanilla gelato with fun packed sprinkles on the go.

BAMBINO: SORBET SPRINKLE CUP (KIDS)
$3.50

BAMBINO: SORBET SPRINKLE CUP (KIDS)

$3.50

Perfect for every bambino. Enjoy a scoop of seasonal sorbet with fun packed sprinkles and fresh fruit on the go.

DELI CASE

Grab & go fresh pastas, sauces, and spreads all ready for fast assembly in the comfort of your own home.
CHEESE - Fresh Goat Ricotta
$12.00

CHEESE - Fresh Goat Ricotta

$12.00

Goat ricotta made in house, creamy, lemon, and, a hint a fresh zest. 1 cup

CHEESE - Fresh Buffalo Milk Mozzarella
$12.00

CHEESE - Fresh Buffalo Milk Mozzarella

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella hand-pulled imported from Italy made from buffalo milk. 1 cup

CHEESE - Grated Grana Padano
$5.00

CHEESE - Grated Grana Padano

$5.00

Fresh grated Grana Padano. 4-6 serving size. 1 cup

CHEESE - Grated Pecorino Romano
$5.00

CHEESE - Grated Pecorino Romano

$5.00

Freshly grated young Pecorino Romano with creamy and salty notes. 1 cup

SPREADS - Tomato Conserva
$7.00

SPREADS - Tomato Conserva

$7.00

Roasted cherry tomatoes, shaved garlic, evoo, salt. 2-3 servings. 1 cup

SPREADS - Pickled Red Onion
$3.00

SPREADS - Pickled Red Onion

$3.00

Pickled red onions. Great for sandwiches, salads and more. 1 cup

SPREADS - Fig Spread
$8.00

SPREADS - Fig Spread

$8.00

Fresh figs stew down with honey and Marsala. 3-4 servings. 1 cup

SPREADS - Romesco
$6.00

SPREADS - Romesco

$6.00

Stewed tomato-based sauce made with almonds, garlic, spices, tomatoes, and olives. 3-4 servings. 1 cup

SPREADS - Giardinara
$4.00

SPREADS - Giardinara

$4.00

Fresh & tangy topping made with spices, onions, vinegar and oregano. Great for topping sandwiches, salads or as a garnish. 1 pint

SPREADS- Lemon Butter
$5.00

SPREADS- Lemon Butter

$5.00

Fresh lemon compound butter. 1 cup.

DELI - Imported Mixed Olives
$11.00

DELI - Imported Mixed Olives

$11.00

Mixed olives imported from Italy. 1 Pint

DELI - EVOO - UMBRIA - 2020 HARVEST
$15.50

DELI - EVOO - UMBRIA - 2020 HARVEST

$15.50

2020 Hand-harvested extra virgin olive oil imported directly to due focacceria from the central hills in Umbria. We work closely with our family friends the Carletti family to ensure the best quality olive oil around. New harvests come every year and depending on shipping and importing arrive between December and January.

FOCACCIA HERBED CRUTONS
$2.50

FOCACCIA HERBED CRUTONS

$2.50

Focaccia croutons tossed in olive oil and herbs and Parmesan cheese. Perfect for salads, soups or snacking. 1 pint

FEATURE: TAKE & MAKE

ARANCINI POUCH: TOMATO MOZZERLA
$15.75

ARANCINI POUCH: TOMATO MOZZERLA

$15.75

TAKE & MAKE: Butter, onion, white wine, risotto, San Marzano tomatoes, parmesan, basil, mozzarella, bread crumbs COOKING INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED. PACKAGED FROZEN. REQUIRES OVEN 15-30MIN SERVES 4 (3 OUNCE ARANCINI)

ARANCINI POUCH: BOLOGNESE
$17.50

ARANCINI POUCH: BOLOGNESE

$17.50

TAKE & MAKE: Butter, onion, white wine, risotto, san marzano tomatoes, parmesan, flour, panko bread crumbs, beef, pork, chicken liver, celery, carrot, garlic, red wine, milk, cream, anchovies, herbs, spices COOKING INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED. PACKAGED FROZEN. REQUIRES OVEN 15-30MIN SERVES 4 (3 OUNCE ARANCINI)

PASTA POUCH

PASTA POUCH

TAKE & MAKE: You're at home pasta kit complete with restaurant-quality goods. INCLUDES: (1) CUP GRANA PADANO (1) QT SELECTION OF FRESH NOODLE (1) QT SELECTION OF SAUCE SERVES: 2-3 COOKING INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED

FRESH PASTA NOODLES (QT)

FRESH PASTA NOODLES (QT)

From our dough room, select your favorite fresh noodle type to make any dish at home elevated to restaurant quality.

SAUCE - Pomodoro QT
$11.00

SAUCE - Pomodoro QT

$11.00

House mother simmered and pureed tomatoes, herbs, onion and garlic finished with garlic butter and extra virgin olive oil (GF)

SAUCE - Bolognese QT
$17.00

SAUCE - Bolognese QT

$17.00

House mother bolo sauce slow stewed with pork, beef, san marzano tomatoes, red wine, chili flake, herbs, onion and garlic finished with garlic butter and extra virgin olive oil and cheese (GF)

SOUP - Tomato Soup QT
$14.00

SOUP - Tomato Soup QT

$14.00

TAKE & BAKE: Fresh tomato basil soup made from san marzano,.1 QUART Save or heat up and serve at desired temperature.

CAFE

We take our coffee program just as serious as the Italian's do. Allow us to fill your cup.
CAPPUCCINO (traditional Italian-style)
$4.75

CAPPUCCINO (traditional Italian-style)

$4.75

Italy's traditional cappuccino is made with espresso and lightly frothed milk served in a small 5oz cup.

LATTE

LATTE

$5.00

Espresso with steamed milk served in 8 ounce cup.

MOCHA

MOCHA

$5.25

Espresso, steamed milk and dark chocolate ganache.

CAFE MEILE

CAFE MEILE

$5.25

Miele, meaning "honey" is made with espresso, steamed milk, honey and cinnamon.

AMERICANO CAFE
$3.50

AMERICANO CAFE

$3.50

Espresso and hot water.

MACCHIATO

MACCHIATO

$4.00

One shot of espresso with a dash of steamed milk.

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$3.50

Single espresso shot.

DOPPIO

DOPPIO

$6.50

Double shot of espresso.

GIBRALTAR

GIBRALTAR

$4.00

Espresso-based drink with steamed milk served in a small glass tumbler.

COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$4.50

Chilled coffee made from steeped coffee grounds.

HOT COCOA

HOT COCOA

$4.00

Steamed milk with dark chocolate ganache.

HOT TEA

HOT TEA

$4.50

Choose your favorite local selection:

CHAI

CHAI

$5.25

Flavored tea beverage made by brewing black tea with a mixture of aromatic spices and herbs with steamed milk.

AFFOGATO

AFFOGATO

$5.50

Vanilla gelato topped with hot espresso.

NON ALCOHOLIC

Choose from a variety of imported refreshments or fresh pressed offerings.
HOUSE LEMONADE
$4.00

HOUSE LEMONADE

$4.00

Fresh made house lemonade.

SEASONAL LIMEADE
$5.00

SEASONAL LIMEADE

$5.00

Fresh made seasonal lemon/limeade currently: cucumber, ginger, mint, lemon, lime.

ARNIE PALMER
$4.75

ARNIE PALMER

$4.75

House made lemonade mixed with a fresh brewed minnesota nice ice tea.

ICED TEA

ICED TEA

$4.50

Freshly brewed and iced black tea, jasmine green tea, natural flavors, lemongrass, rose petals, cornflower.

COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$4.00

House brewed cold brew from local Spyhouse Roasters Women Producer.

NORTHERN SODA CO | ROOT BEER
$4.75

NORTHERN SODA CO | ROOT BEER

$4.75

Locally sourced small batch rootbeer made in Minnesota.

NORTHERN SODA CO | CREAM SODA
$4.75

NORTHERN SODA CO | CREAM SODA

$4.75

Locally sourced small batch cream soda made in Minnesota.

SAN PELLEGRINO
$4.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$4.00

Imported Italian frizzanti (sparkling) water.

AQUA PANNA

AQUA PANNA

$4.00

Imported Italian natural still water.

A'SICILIANA LIMONATA
$4.00

A'SICILIANA LIMONATA

$4.00

Italian artisan sparkling water with natural flavors of freshly squeezed lemons from the coast of Sicily.

A'SICILIANA ARANCIATA
$4.00

A'SICILIANA ARANCIATA

$4.00

Italian artisan sparkling water with natural flavors of freshly squeezed blood oranges from the coast of Sicily.

COKE

COKE

$2.25
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.25
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.25
GINGERBEER

GINGERBEER

$4.50

Cock & Bull all natural fizzy soda made from real ginger, lime, and soda.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

due (doo-eh) your neighborhood eatery located in the lovely Mac Groveland / Highland nook of St. Paul. Celebrating life around the table.

Website

Location

475 Fairview Ave S, St Paul, MN 55105

Directions

