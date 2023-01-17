Due South 301 Water Street Southeast

A map showing the location of Due South 301 Water Street SoutheastView gallery

Starters

Cup of brunswick stew

$7.00

Smoked pork, brisket, okra,lima beans, tomato broth

Bowl Brunswick Stew

$13.00

Corn Muffins

$7.00

With rosemary molasses butter

Smoked Chicken Wings (6)

$13.00

Bbq dry rub, alabama white sauce, and crudités

Smoked Chicken Wings (12)

$21.00

Bbq dry rub, alabama white sauce, and crudités

Pimento Cheese Arancini

$13.00

Spicy creole tomato dipping sauce

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Hot honey, toasted pecans, and feta cheese

Smoked Brisket Tacos

$13.00

Horseradish bbq sauce, pickled slaw, scallions, on flour tortillas

Chesapeke Bay Broiled Oysters

$19.00Out of stock

6 oysters in herb-garlic butter, hot sauce, and lemon

Chefs Boards

$23.00

Edward’s smokehouse country ham, jalapeño cheddar sausage, pimento cheese, pepper jelly, creole mustard, and buttermilk biscuits

Hot Crab And Artichoke Dip

$19.00

Grilled pita bread and crudités

L Biscuit

$3.00

Salad

Kale And Farro Salad

$16.00

Kale, carrots, farro, pumpkin seeds, avocado, feta cheese, charred scallions, green goddess dressing

Chopped Romaine Cobb

$19.00

Chopped romaine, smoked turkey, bacon, hard boiled egg, cucumber, pickled red onion, blue cheese, bon-ton dressing

Golden Beet And Fried Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Bibb lettuce, golden beets, toasted pecans, fried goat cheese, maple-cider vinaigrette, balsamic reduction

Lunch Plates

Shrimp And Grits

$26.00

Tasso ham, baby heirloom tomatoes, sautéed kale, jalapeño cheddar grits

Fried Chicken

$23.00

Mac and cheese, bacon braised collard greens, hot sauce, and alabama white sauce on the side

Butternut Squash Orzo Bowl

$19.00

Roasted butternut squash, cauliflower, kale, cipollini onions, lemon sage butter

Lunch Blackened Catfish

$21.00

Sea island peas and rice, sautéed brussels sprouts, shishito peppers, corn chow chow, creole butter sauce

Smoked Brisket Meatloaf

$21.00

Yukon gold mashed potatoes, sautéed green beans, cipollini onions, and roasted shallot gravy

Due Plate Special

$23.00

Choose Pulled Pork, Smoked Turkey, or Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, two sides, and a choice of soup or salad

Sandwich

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Fried chicken breast, coleslaw, b&b pickles, on a brioche bun. Choice of hot sauce or jalapeño aioli.

Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger

$19.00

Applewood smoked bacon, beefsteak tomato, tobacco onions, b&b pickles, on a sesame seed bun

Blackened Catfish Po Boy

$19.00

Smoked Turkey BLT

$19.00

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

$20.00

Comeback Burger

$19.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00

Smoked pork shoulder, nc style vinegar bbq, coleslaw, b&b pickles, brioc

Kids Food

Cheeseburger

$10.95

All meals are served with french fries, mandarin oranges, and a choice of apple juice or milk

Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.95

All meals are served with french fries, mandarin oranges, and a choice of apple juice or milk

Fried Chicken Strips

$10.95

All meals are served with french fries, mandarin oranges, and a choice of apple juice or milk

Catfish Fingers

$10.95

All meals are served with french fries, mandarin oranges, and a choice of apple juice or milk

Mac & Cheese

$10.95

All meals are served with french fries, mandarin oranges, and a choice of apple juice or milk

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Yukon Gold Potato Salad

$5.00

Sea Island Peas And Rice

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Bacon Braise Collard Greens

$6.00

Jalepeno Cheddar Grits

$6.00

Mac And Cheese

$7.00

MG Carrots

$6.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Brisket

$8.00

Side Pulled Pork

$6.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Mashed Potato

side salad

$5.00

Tom Cuc Salad

$6.00

Side grilled shrimp

$8.00

Side Jal.sausage

$6.00

Sauteed Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Sauce

Alabama White

Mustard BBQ Sauce

Due South BBQ

Carolina BBQ Sauce

Dessert

Bread pudding

$8.00

Pecan pie bar

$8.00

Chefs Dessert

$8.00

3 scoops ice cream

$5.00

Cocktails To Go

Draft Spiked Peach Tea

$15.00
