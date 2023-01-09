Restaurant header imageView gallery

Duelies 7000 E Mayo Blvd Suite 1072,

7000 E Mayo Blvd Suite 1072,

Phoenix, AZ 85054

Burgers

Classic Rock

$13.00

Seasoned Smash Patty, Fresh Lettuce, House Tomato Relish, and Duelie’s Fry Sauce.

Green Room

$16.00

Seasoned Smash Patty, Fresh Lettuce, House Tomato Relish, Roasted Jalapeno Spread, Bacon, Green Chilis, And Pepperjack Cheese.

New Wave

$15.00

Seasoned Smash Patty, Fresh Lettuce, Marinated Mushrooms, Muenster, Fresh Avocado, and Duelies Boss Sauce.

Piano Man

$14.00

Seasoned Smash Patty, Caramelized Onions, Muenster, Duelie’s Boss Sauce, Crispy Cherry Pepper Straws, and Balsamic Reduction.

Chicken

Dixie Chicken

$14.00

Signature Lightly Battered Chicken, Duelie’s Fry Sauce, Fresh Lettuce, House Tomato Relish.

The Jerry Lee

$14.00

Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Crispy Cherry Pepper Straws, Roasted Jalapeno Spread, Fresh Lettuce, and House Tomato Relish.

Love Me Tenders

$15.00

Still Rockin’; But No Roll! Lightly Battered and Fried. Served with Fries and your choice of: Duelie’s Boss Sauce, Duelie’s Fry Sauce, Honey Mustard, or Ranch.

Hot Dogs

The Chicago Way

$12.00

This Chicago Tribute will have you wanting more! All Beef Frank, Caramelized Onions, a Line of Yellow Mustard, and House Giardiniera.

The Sassy Dog

$12.00

All Beef Frank, House Tomato Relish, Roasted Jalapeno Spread, and Crispy Cherry Pepper Straws.

Salads

Ceasar

$13.00

Fresh Cut Romaine, House made Croutons, and Shaved Parmesan.

Bringing Down the House

$16.00

Our Take on the House Salad. Romaine Lettuce, Marinated Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Cauliflower, Shaved Parmesan, Tossed in our Roasted Shallot Vinaigrette, and Balsamic Drizzle.

Wings

Classic Fried Chicken Wings with your Choice of Sauce. $15 (Mild) Classic Wing Sauce; (Medium) Hatch Green Chili. (Hot) A Fiery end of Chili’s and seasonings. (Hottest) Hurt’s so good!

Wings

$15.00

Classic Fried Chicken Wings with your Choice of one of our from Scratch Sauces. $15 We Didn’t Start the Fire (Mild) An easy classic wing flavor and spice, sweeping you away in a familiar catchy melody. More than a feeling (Medium) Hatch Green Chili Sauce brings attention-getting start with a mouth-watering finish. Living On a Prayer (Hot) You can’t ignore the heat! A Fiery Blend of Chili’s and seasonings playing your song. Highway to Hell (Hottest) Not for the faint of heart. Hurt’s so good!

Baby Grands

Chicken Bites - Kids

$8.00

Lightly Fried Chicken Bites served with Fries. Choice or Ketchup, Ranch, or Honey Mustard.

Cheeseburger - Kids

$8.00

Seasoned Smash Patty with Cheddar Cheese. Served with Fries.

Rainbow Noodle - Kids

$8.00

Tricolor Corkscrew noodles with Butter and Parmesan Cheese.

Side Sauces

Boss Sauce - 2 oz - OS

$1.25

Bufalo - Xtra Hot

$1.50

Buffalo - Hot

$1.50

Buffalo - Mild

$1.50

Ceasar - 2 oz - OS

$1.00

Fry Sauce - 2 oz - OS

$1.00

Giardiniera - 2 oz - OS

$2.00

Green Chili Sauce

$1.50

Honey Mustard - 2 oz - OS

$1.00

Jalapeno Spread - 2 oz - OS

$1.25

Ranch - 2 oz - OS

Shallot Vinaigrette - 2 oz - OS

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:45 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:45 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:45 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:45 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:45 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:45 am - 3:59 am
