Duelies 7000 E Mayo Blvd Suite 1072,

Wings

$15.00

Classic Fried Chicken Wings with your Choice of one of our from Scratch Sauces. $15 We Didn’t Start the Fire (Mild) An easy classic wing flavor and spice, sweeping you away in a familiar catchy melody. More than a feeling (Medium) Hatch Green Chili Sauce brings attention-getting start with a mouth-watering finish. Living On a Prayer (Hot) You can’t ignore the heat! A Fiery Blend of Chili’s and seasonings playing your song. Highway to Hell (Hottest) Not for the faint of heart. Hurt’s so good!