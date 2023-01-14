Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dueling Brews

14298 Bank Street

Becker, MN 55308

Coffee Brews

Americano

$3.00

Rich espresso, topped with water

Macchiato

$3.50

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25

Cappuccino

$3.50

Breve

$5.25

Mocha

$5.25

Turtle Mocha

$5.50

White Mocha

$5.25

Latte

$4.75

Vanilla Lavender

$5.25

Nitro

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Coffee-Less Brews

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Kombucha 16 oz.

$5.00

Fountain Soda 16 oz.

$2.00

Organic Earl Grey Tea

$3.75

Organic Breakfast Blend Tea

$3.75

Chamomile Citrus Tea

$3.75

Organic Spring Jasmine Tea

$3.75

Chai Tea

$3.75

Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

Bottle / Fountain Drinks

Orange Juice

$2.50

Bottle

Apple Juice

$2.50

Bottle

White Milk

$2.50

Bottle

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Bottle

Bubblr

$3.00

Bottle

Naked

$4.50

Bottle

Water

$1.50

Bottle

Diet Coke

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Baked fresh from Backwards Bread.

Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.50

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Gluten Free Monster Cookie

$3.00

Raspberry White Chocolate Scone

$4.50

Soft, crumbly, dought baked engulfing raspberries & white chocolate.

Almond Croissant

$5.00

A fresh croissant covered in an almond flavored crumble dough, baked and topped with powdered sugar.

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$3.00

Breakfast

Bagel Sandwich

$5.00

English Muffin Sandwich

$5.00

Croissant Sandwich

$6.00

Breakfast Wrap

$6.00

Fruit Cup (Grab 'n' Go)

$4.00

With Granola

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Adult Lunch

Ceasar Salad

$7.00

Crispy romaine lettuce topped with bits of crispy bits of bacon, shaved parmesan cheese and crunchy croutons.

Grilled Chicken Craisin Salad

$9.00

Fresh greens topped with grilled chicken, crispy bits of bacon, shredded cheese and craisins. Served with a raspberry vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

$9.00

A combination of grilled chicken, crunchy bacon bits, diced red onion, tomatoes, avocado and feta cheese served atop fresh, crisp greens.

Chef Salad

$9.00

Crispy romaine lettuce topped with ham, turkey, crunchy bacon bits, hard-boiled egg, shredded cheese, cucumber, tomatoes and crunchy croutons.

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.00

A hearty broth filled with shredded chicken, thick egg noodles, chopped carrots and celery.

Chicken Wild Rice Soup

$5.00

A thick, creamy broth filled with shredded chicken, wild rice, chopped carrots, celery,

Bowl of Vegetable Soup

$6.50

A savory broth with tender beef and a colorful variety of vegetables and grains.

Baked Potato Soup

$5.00

A rich, creamy base filled with diced potatoes, onions, celery and herbs.

Turkey, Bacon Panini

$9.00

Ciabata sliced and toasted, filled with sliced turkey, crisp bacon, cheese, sliced and pickled onions.

Ham & Cheese Panini

$9.00

Toasted sour dough bread filled with sliced ham, topped with cheddar cheese, swiss cheese and thinly sliced onions.

Rueben Panini

$9.00

Rye bread, grilled, with sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing.

Caprese Panini

$9.00

Grilled ciabata bread, toasted and filled with fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil leaves, and a balsamic vinegar glaze.

Kids Lunch

Kids Ham & Cheese

$4.00

A soft bun filled with layers of ham and swiss cheese.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Toasted bread with thick, melted cheese.

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$4.00

A soft bun filled with turkey and cheddar cheese.

Kids Charcuterie

$6.00

A mix of ham, turkey, cheese, crackers, fruit and vegetables

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Fried, crispy on the outside, tangy on the inside.

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Deep fried and cheesy.

Onion Rings

$7.00

Thick rings of onion, fried.

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Chicken Wings

$7.00

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Giant Pretzel w/Cheese

$6.00

Crisp on the outside, super soft on the inside. A pretzel to dip in thick, gouda cheese spread.

Dinner

Hamburger

$7.00

A thick, juicy burger, atop a soft bun filled with your desired toppings.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled chicken breast, served in a soft bun and filled with desired toppings

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Fried chicken breast, served on a bun, topped with desired toppings.

Flatbreads: Truffle

$7.00

A garlic, oil sauce topped with a combination of shiitake, button and portabello mushrooms, carmelized onions, mozzarella and white cheddar cheese, a swirl of garlic aioli and black truffle oil.

Flatbreads: Veggie

$7.00

A garlic, oil sauce topped with tomatoes, thinly sliced red onion, olives, fresh basil and feta cheese.

Flatbreads: Philly Cheese Steak

$7.00

A creamy, garlic cheese sauce topped with tender sliced steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

Sweatshirts

Hooded Hockey Sweatshirt

$48.00

T-Shirts

Black T-Shirt

$28.00

White T-Shirt

$28.00

Gray T-Shirt

$28.00

Long-Sleeve Lightweight Shirts

Black Long Sleeve

$30.00

Hats

Embroidered Trucker Hat

$26.00

Leather Patch Trucker Hat

$30.00

Cups

Black Engraved Cup

$35.00

White Engraved Cup

$35.00

16 oz Plastic Tumbler

$18.00
Dueling Brews, located in Becker, MN, will serve as a coffee shop / cafe by day and local taproom / full bar / restaurant in the evenings. With indoor seating for around 100 people, we will also have a drive thru option for those on-the-go during the daytime hours. Dueling Brews will have space for small meetings, a kid's room and an outdoor patio.

Location

14298 Bank Street, Becker, MN 55308

