Restaurant info

Dueling Brews, located in Becker, MN, will serve as a coffee shop / cafe by day and local taproom / full bar / restaurant in the evenings. With indoor seating for around 100 people, we will also have a drive thru option for those on-the-go during the daytime hours. Dueling Brews will have space for small meetings, a kid's room and an outdoor patio.

Website