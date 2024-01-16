Duemani
All hours
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 9:00 pm
DUEMANI MEANS TWO HANDS AND REFERS TO THE WAY IN WHICH WE CREATE, COLLABORATE, CONNECT + SHARE We are an approachable and refined restaurant, situated in the heart of Aspen. We're driven by the desire to create great-tasting uncomplicated food of exceptional quality. Where the ebb and flow of new flavors + traditional foundations come together! Highlighting contemporary Coastal Mediterranian flavors, composed seafood dishes + prime grilled meats.
216 South Monarch Street, Aspen, CO 81611