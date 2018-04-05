Duetto Pizza and Gelato
540 Greene St
Key West, FL 33040
Popular Items
Salads
Half Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Toasted Croutons, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing on the side
Half Caesar Salad With Chicken
Romaine Lettuce, Toasted Croutons, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing on the side
Full Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Toasted Croutons, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing on the side
Full Caesar Salad With Chicken
Romaine Lettuce, Toasted Croutons, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing on the side
Half Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Scrambled Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Vinegar Dressing on the side.
Half Greek Salad With Chicken
Romaine Lettuce, Scrambled Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Vinegar Dressing on the side.
Full Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Scrambled Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Vinegar Dressing on the side.
Full Greek Salad With Chicken
Romaine Lettuce, Scrambled Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Vinegar Dressing on the side.
Half Garden Salad
Romaine Lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded Parmesan cheese, balsamic vinegar dressing on the side.
Half Garden Salad With Chicken
Romaine Lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded Parmesan cheese, Grilled Chicken, Balsamic vinegar dressing on the side.
Full Garden Salad
Romaine Lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded Parmesan cheese, Balsamic vinegar dressing on the side.
Full Garden Salad With Chicken
Romaine Lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded Parmesan cheese, Grilled Chicken, Balsamic vinegar dressing on the side.
Half Caprese Salad
Slices of vine ripe tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, baby arugula, already dressed with balsamic dressing, extravirgin olive oil and balsamic glaze.
Half Caprese Salad With Chicken
Slices of vine ripe tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, baby arugula, already dressed with balsamic dressing, extravirgin olive oil and balsamic glaze, topped with grilled chicken.
Full Caprese Salad
Slices of vine ripe tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, baby arugula, already dressed with balsamic dressing, extravirgin olive oil and balsamic glaze.
Full Caprese Salad With Chicken
Slices of vine ripe tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, baby arugula, already dressed with balsamic dressing, extravirgin olive oil and balsamic glaze, topped with grilled chicken.
Half Antipasto Salad
Romaine Lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded Parmesan cheese, Genoa Salami, Mozzarella and ham, Balsamic vinegar dressing on the side.
Half Antipasto salad with Chicken
Romaine Lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded Parmesan cheese, Genoa Salami, Mozzarella and ham, Grilled Chicken, Balsamic vinegar dressing on the side.
Full Antipasto Salad
Romaine Lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded Parmesan cheese, Genoa Salami, Mozzarella and ham, Balsamic vinegar dressing on the side.
Full Antipasto Salad with Chicken
Romaine Lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded Parmesan cheese, Genoa Salami, Mozzarella and ham, Grilled Chicken, Balsamic vinegar dressing on the side.
Meatballs
Half & Half Pizza
Classic Pizza
Special Pizza
4 Formaggi Pizza-Four Cheeses
(Vegetarian) Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Swiss and mozzarella cheese. Red or White sauce
Biancaneve Pizza
Ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, spinach and garlic (White only)
Broccoli and Sausage Pizza
Broccoli, mild Italian sausage and mozzarella
Caprese Pizza
Fresh sliced and chopped tomatoes, fresh basil and fresh Italian Ovoline mozzarella.
Capricciosa Pizza
Ham, mushrooms, black olives, artichoke hearts, mozzarella cheese and our special tomato sauce
Con Pollo Pizza
Grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella and our special tomato sauce
Con Carne-Meat Lovers Pizza
(Meat Lovers) Ham, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, mozzarella cheese and our special tomato sauce
Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, fresh pineapple, mozzarella and our special tomato sauce
In Campagna-Veggie Lover Pizza
(Vegetarian) Mushrooms, onion, mild green peppers, fresh tomatoes, broccoli, fresh basil, artichoke hearts, mozzarella cheese and our special tomato sauce
Italia Pizza
Sliced tomatoes, chopped spinach, garlic, parmesan, gorgonzola, ricotta, mozzarella, oregano and our special tomato sauce.
Lombarda Pizza
Gorgonzola, red onions, walnuts, mozzarella, topped with arugula and shredded parmesan (White only)
Margherita Pizza
Fresh Ovoline mozzarella, fresh Basil and our special tomato sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
Grilled Eggplant, parmesan, fresh basil, mozzarella and our special tomato sauce
Polpette Pizza
Meatballs, ricotta, mozzarella and our special tomato sauce
Soppressata
(Spicy Salami) Soppressata, mushroom, fresh tomato and mozzarella (White)
Suprema Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, mild green peppers, red onions, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella and our special tomato sauce
Tricolore Pizza
(Vegetarian) Fresh diced tomatoes, fresh arugula, parmesan and mozzarella
Lasagna
Grandma
Calzones
Stuffed Pizza
Half Stuffed Ham and Cheese Pizza
Whole Stuffed Ham and Cheese Pizza
Half Stuffed Meat Lover Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatball, mozzarella and provolone
Whole Stuffed Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatball, mozzarella and provolone
Half Stuffed Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Steak, onions, mild green peppers, garlic, mozzarella and provolone
Whole Stuffed Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Steak, onions, mild green pepper, garlic, mozzarella and provolone
Half Stuffed Spinach Ricotta Pizza
Chopped spinach, ricotta, mozzarella and provolone
Whole Stuffed Spinach Ricotta Pizza
Chopped spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, and provolone
Half Stuffed Veggie Lover Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, broccoli, artichoke hearts, mozzarella and our special tomato sauce
Whole Stuffed Veggie Lover Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, broccoli, artichoke hearts, mozzarella and our special tomato sauce
Heart Shaped Valentino Pizza
Valentino Pizza
Heart Shaped pizza with smile and eyes made with pepperoni
Valentino Cheese Pizza
Valentino Pepperoni Pizza
Valentino 4 Formaggi-Four Cheeses Pizza
Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Swiss and Italian mozzarella cheese.
Valentino Biancaneve Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, Spinach, Fresh Ricotta Cheese, Shredded Parmesan Cheese.
Valentino Broccoli and Sausage Pizza
Broccoli, mild Italian sausage, Italian mozzarella cheese.
Valentino Capricciosa Pizza
Valentino Col Pollo Pizza
Grilled chicken, onion, Italian mozzarella cheese and our special tomato sauce.
Valentino Meat Lover Pizza
Ham, Pepperoni, Meatballs, Sausage, Italian Mozzarella cheese and our special tomato sauce.
Valentino Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, Italian Mozzarella Cheese.
Valentino Veggie lover Pizza
Mushrooms, Onion, Mild Green Pepper, Black Olives, Fresh tomatoes, Eggplant, broccoli, sliced zucchini, basil, artichokes harts, Italian Mozzarella cheese and our special tomato sauce.
Valentino Margherta Classica Pizza
Fresh Italian Ovoline Mozzarella, Fresh Basil and our special tomato sauce.
Valentino Pamigiana Pizza
Grilled Eggplant, Parmesan cheese, fresh basil, Italian mozzarella cheese, our special tomato sauce.
Valentino Polpette Pizza
Meatballs, ricotta cheese, Italian mozzarella cheese and our special tomato sauce.
Valentino Suprema Pizza
Mild Italian Sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, mild green pepper, red onion, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, Italian mozzarella cheese and our special tomato sauce.
Valentino Tricolore Pizza
Chopped tomatoes, fresh baby arugula, shredded Parmesan and Italian mozzarella cheese.
Focaccia and Breads
Sandwiches
Chicken Breast Panini
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss, vine ripened tomatoes, baby spinach, our special house spread, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar
Genova Panini
Genoa salami, provolone, black olives, baby spinach, our famous house spread, salt&pepper, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
Molise Panini
Roasted eggplant, provolone, artichoke hearts, baby spinach, Italian basil, our famous house spread, salt&pepper, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
Parma Panini
Finely sliced Italian Prosciutto, fresh Ovoline mozzarella, Italian basil, extra virgin olive oil, salt&pepper
Rostini Panini
Roast beef, Swiss cheese, mushrooms, black olives, oregano, baby spinach, our famous house spread, salt&pepper, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
Torino Panini
Turkey, swiss, vine ripened tomatoes, mushrooms, baby spinach, our famous house spread, salt&pepper, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
Diavolo Panini
Soppressata, provolone, vine ripened tomatoes, baby spinach, our famous house spread, salt&pepper, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
Potato Chips
San Remo
Mozzarella, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, vine ripened tomatoes, our special house spread, salt& pepper, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
Meatball Parmesan Hero
Gelato
Sides & Dressings
Gluten Free Pizza
GF - Cheese
GF- Pepperoni
GF - Margherita
GF - Caprese
GF - In Campagna
GF - Italia
GF - Con Carne
GF - Con Pollo
GF - Hawaiian
GF - Eggplant Parmigiana
GF - Suprema
GF - Polpette
GF- Lasagna
GF - Biancaneve
GF - Lombarda
GF - Soppressata
GF - Tricolore
GF - 4 Formaggi
GF - La Rossa
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
540 Greene St, # 1, Key West, FL 33040