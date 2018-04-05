Restaurant header imageView gallery

Duetto Pizza and Gelato

4,287 Reviews

$

540 Greene St

# 1

Key West, FL 33040

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Soda
Pepperoni Pizza

Salads

Half Caesar Salad

$6.25

Romaine Lettuce, Toasted Croutons, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing on the side

Half Caesar Salad With Chicken

$9.75

Romaine Lettuce, Toasted Croutons, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing on the side

Full Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine Lettuce, Toasted Croutons, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing on the side

Full Caesar Salad With Chicken

$15.45

Romaine Lettuce, Toasted Croutons, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing on the side

Half Greek Salad

$6.25

Romaine Lettuce, Scrambled Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Vinegar Dressing on the side.

Half Greek Salad With Chicken

$9.75

Romaine Lettuce, Scrambled Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Vinegar Dressing on the side.

Full Greek Salad

$10.95

Romaine Lettuce, Scrambled Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Vinegar Dressing on the side.

Full Greek Salad With Chicken

$15.45

Romaine Lettuce, Scrambled Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Vinegar Dressing on the side.

Half Garden Salad

$6.25

Romaine Lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded Parmesan cheese, balsamic vinegar dressing on the side.

Half Garden Salad With Chicken

$9.75

Romaine Lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded Parmesan cheese, Grilled Chicken, Balsamic vinegar dressing on the side.

Full Garden Salad

$10.95

Romaine Lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded Parmesan cheese, Balsamic vinegar dressing on the side.

Full Garden Salad With Chicken

$15.45

Romaine Lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded Parmesan cheese, Grilled Chicken, Balsamic vinegar dressing on the side.

Half Caprese Salad

$6.25

Slices of vine ripe tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, baby arugula, already dressed with balsamic dressing, extravirgin olive oil and balsamic glaze.

Half Caprese Salad With Chicken

$9.50

Slices of vine ripe tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, baby arugula, already dressed with balsamic dressing, extravirgin olive oil and balsamic glaze, topped with grilled chicken.

Full Caprese Salad

$10.65

Slices of vine ripe tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, baby arugula, already dressed with balsamic dressing, extravirgin olive oil and balsamic glaze.

Full Caprese Salad With Chicken

$14.90

Slices of vine ripe tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, baby arugula, already dressed with balsamic dressing, extravirgin olive oil and balsamic glaze, topped with grilled chicken.

Half Antipasto Salad

$7.50

Romaine Lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded Parmesan cheese, Genoa Salami, Mozzarella and ham, Balsamic vinegar dressing on the side.

Half Antipasto salad with Chicken

$10.75

Romaine Lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded Parmesan cheese, Genoa Salami, Mozzarella and ham, Grilled Chicken, Balsamic vinegar dressing on the side.

Full Antipasto Salad

$13.95

Romaine Lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded Parmesan cheese, Genoa Salami, Mozzarella and ham, Balsamic vinegar dressing on the side.

Full Antipasto Salad with Chicken

$18.20

Romaine Lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded Parmesan cheese, Genoa Salami, Mozzarella and ham, Grilled Chicken, Balsamic vinegar dressing on the side.

Meatballs

5 Meatballs with marinara sauce, Ricotta and parmesan cheese. Served with toasted ciabatta bread.
Meatballs

Meatballs

$9.25

5 Home made meatballs with marinara sauce, ricotta and parmesan. Served with toasted ciabatta bread.

Half & Half Pizza

16 Inches, 6 Slices.

Half & Half Pizza

Classic Pizza

16 Inches, 6 Slices.

La Rossa Pizza

$17.00

(No cheese) Black olives, capers, oregano and our special tomato sauce

Cheese Pizza

$17.75

Mozzerella and our special tomato sauce

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.75

"Roni Cups" that curl up to keep the mouth-watering oil on your pizza, mozzarella and our special tomato sauce

Special Pizza

16 Inches, 6 Slices.

4 Formaggi Pizza-Four Cheeses

$23.75

(Vegetarian) Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Swiss and mozzarella cheese. Red or White sauce

Biancaneve Pizza

$23.75

Ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, spinach and garlic (White only)

Broccoli and Sausage Pizza

$23.75

Broccoli, mild Italian sausage and mozzarella

Caprese Pizza

$23.75

Fresh sliced and chopped tomatoes, fresh basil and fresh Italian Ovoline mozzarella.

Capricciosa Pizza

$23.75

Ham, mushrooms, black olives, artichoke hearts, mozzarella cheese and our special tomato sauce

Con Pollo Pizza

$23.75

Grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella and our special tomato sauce

Con Carne-Meat Lovers Pizza

$23.75

(Meat Lovers) Ham, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, mozzarella cheese and our special tomato sauce

Hawaiian Pizza

$23.75

Ham, fresh pineapple, mozzarella and our special tomato sauce

In Campagna-Veggie Lover Pizza

$23.75

(Vegetarian) Mushrooms, onion, mild green peppers, fresh tomatoes, broccoli, fresh basil, artichoke hearts, mozzarella cheese and our special tomato sauce

Italia Pizza

$23.75

Sliced tomatoes, chopped spinach, garlic, parmesan, gorgonzola, ricotta, mozzarella, oregano and our special tomato sauce.

Lombarda Pizza

$23.75

Gorgonzola, red onions, walnuts, mozzarella, topped with arugula and shredded parmesan (White only)

Margherita Pizza

$23.75

Fresh Ovoline mozzarella, fresh Basil and our special tomato sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$23.75

Grilled Eggplant, parmesan, fresh basil, mozzarella and our special tomato sauce

Polpette Pizza

$23.75

Meatballs, ricotta, mozzarella and our special tomato sauce

Soppressata

$23.75

(Spicy Salami) Soppressata, mushroom, fresh tomato and mozzarella (White)

Suprema Pizza

$23.75

Italian sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, mild green peppers, red onions, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella and our special tomato sauce

Tricolore Pizza

$23.75

(Vegetarian) Fresh diced tomatoes, fresh arugula, parmesan and mozzarella

Lasagna

$23.75

Grandma

$26.50

Calzones

Calzone Tomato Cheese

$18.25

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta and fresh basil

Calzone Cotto e Funghi

$20.75

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, mushrooms, ricotta, fresh basil.

Stuffed Pizza

Whole Pie 8 Slices

Half Stuffed Ham and Cheese Pizza

$17.25
Whole Stuffed Ham and Cheese Pizza

Whole Stuffed Ham and Cheese Pizza

$29.95

Half Stuffed Meat Lover Pizza

$17.25

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatball, mozzarella and provolone

Whole Stuffed Meat Lover

$29.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatball, mozzarella and provolone

Half Stuffed Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$17.25

Steak, onions, mild green peppers, garlic, mozzarella and provolone

Whole Stuffed Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$29.95

Steak, onions, mild green pepper, garlic, mozzarella and provolone

Half Stuffed Spinach Ricotta Pizza

$17.25

Chopped spinach, ricotta, mozzarella and provolone

Whole Stuffed Spinach Ricotta Pizza

$29.95

Chopped spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, and provolone

Half Stuffed Veggie Lover Pizza

$17.25

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, broccoli, artichoke hearts, mozzarella and our special tomato sauce

Whole Stuffed Veggie Lover Pizza

$29.95

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, broccoli, artichoke hearts, mozzarella and our special tomato sauce

Heart Shaped Valentino Pizza

Please Choose 1
Valentino Pizza

Valentino Pizza

$20.00

Heart Shaped pizza with smile and eyes made with pepperoni

Valentino Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Valentino Pepperoni Pizza

$21.50

Valentino 4 Formaggi-Four Cheeses Pizza

$24.75

Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Swiss and Italian mozzarella cheese.

Valentino Biancaneve Pizza

$24.75

Mozzarella cheese, Spinach, Fresh Ricotta Cheese, Shredded Parmesan Cheese.

Valentino Broccoli and Sausage Pizza

$24.75

Broccoli, mild Italian sausage, Italian mozzarella cheese.

Valentino Capricciosa Pizza

$24.75

Valentino Col Pollo Pizza

$24.75

Grilled chicken, onion, Italian mozzarella cheese and our special tomato sauce.

Valentino Meat Lover Pizza

$24.75

Ham, Pepperoni, Meatballs, Sausage, Italian Mozzarella cheese and our special tomato sauce.

Valentino Hawaiian Pizza

$24.75

Ham, Pineapple, Italian Mozzarella Cheese.

Valentino Veggie lover Pizza

$24.75

Mushrooms, Onion, Mild Green Pepper, Black Olives, Fresh tomatoes, Eggplant, broccoli, sliced zucchini, basil, artichokes harts, Italian Mozzarella cheese and our special tomato sauce.

Valentino Margherta Classica Pizza

$24.75

Fresh Italian Ovoline Mozzarella, Fresh Basil and our special tomato sauce.

Valentino Pamigiana Pizza

$24.75

Grilled Eggplant, Parmesan cheese, fresh basil, Italian mozzarella cheese, our special tomato sauce.

Valentino Polpette Pizza

$24.75

Meatballs, ricotta cheese, Italian mozzarella cheese and our special tomato sauce.

Valentino Suprema Pizza

$24.75

Mild Italian Sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, mild green pepper, red onion, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, Italian mozzarella cheese and our special tomato sauce.

Valentino Tricolore Pizza

$24.75

Chopped tomatoes, fresh baby arugula, shredded Parmesan and Italian mozzarella cheese.

Focaccia and Breads

Focaccia

Focaccia

$23.75

Whole round 12" focaccia - 4 sandwiches With your choice of MEAT, Swiss cheese , fresh sliced tomatoes, baby Spinach and Arugula salad

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$12.50

12 Inches 8 slices

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$8.95

Garlic Knots

$5.95

Sandwiches

Chicken Breast Panini

$11.25

Grilled chicken breast, Swiss, vine ripened tomatoes, baby spinach, our special house spread, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar

Genova Panini

$11.25

Genoa salami, provolone, black olives, baby spinach, our famous house spread, salt&pepper, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Molise Panini

$10.25

Roasted eggplant, provolone, artichoke hearts, baby spinach, Italian basil, our famous house spread, salt&pepper, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Parma Panini

$11.75

Finely sliced Italian Prosciutto, fresh Ovoline mozzarella, Italian basil, extra virgin olive oil, salt&pepper

Rostini Panini

$11.25

Roast beef, Swiss cheese, mushrooms, black olives, oregano, baby spinach, our famous house spread, salt&pepper, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Torino Panini

$11.25

Turkey, swiss, vine ripened tomatoes, mushrooms, baby spinach, our famous house spread, salt&pepper, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Diavolo Panini

$11.25

Soppressata, provolone, vine ripened tomatoes, baby spinach, our famous house spread, salt&pepper, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Potato Chips

$2.00

San Remo

$10.25

Mozzarella, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, vine ripened tomatoes, our special house spread, salt& pepper, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Meatball Parmesan Hero

$11.50

Gelato

Pint of Gelato

Pint of Gelato

$13.50

Sides & Dressings

Potato chips

$1.50

Side Grated Parmesan Cheese

$0.45

Side Marinara sauce

$0.45

Side Mayo/Pesto

$0.25

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.45

Side Balsamic Dressing

$0.45

Side Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Side Italian Dressing

$0.45

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.45

Gluten Free Pizza

12" pizza with Gluten free crust

GF - Cheese

$28.95

GF- Pepperoni

$29.95

GF - Margherita

$32.95

GF - Caprese

$32.95

GF - In Campagna

$32.95

GF - Italia

$32.95

GF - Con Carne

$32.95

GF - Con Pollo

$32.95

GF - Hawaiian

$32.95

GF - Eggplant Parmigiana

$32.95

GF - Suprema

$32.95

GF - Polpette

$32.95

GF- Lasagna

$32.95

GF - Biancaneve

$32.95

GF - Lombarda

$32.95

GF - Soppressata

$32.95

GF - Tricolore

$32.95

GF - 4 Formaggi

$32.95

GF - La Rossa

$28.95

Soft drinks

Soda

Soda

$3.25
Regular Water

Regular Water

$2.95
San Pellegrino Water

San Pellegrino Water

$3.10
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The best Italian Pizza that you can find on Key West. Come and try out the real Italian heaven!

Website

Location

540 Greene St, # 1, Key West, FL 33040

Directions

