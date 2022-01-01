A map showing the location of Duffer's 950 N Western aveView gallery

Duffer's 950 N Western ave

950 N Western ave

Lake Forest, IL 60044

Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizza

2" Thick Traditional Chicago Crust served with sauce on top. Fork and Knife Pizza
Cheese Deep Dish

Cheese Deep Dish

$9.95+

2" Thick Traditional Chicago Pizza. This pie has the sauce on top. Fork and Knife Pizza.

Double Dough

West Coast Deep Dish. Cooked in a 14" round pan, all these toppings are on top of the sauce.

14" Roma

$20.95

West Coast Deep Dish. Cooked in a 14" round pan, all these toppings are on top of the sauce.

Gluten Free

Cheese Gluten Free Deep Dish

Cheese Gluten Free Deep Dish

$12.95+

Our homemade Gluten Free dough pressed out for Chicago Deep Dish Lovers.

Cheese Gluten Free Thin Crust

$12.95+
10" Gluten Free Detroit

10" Gluten Free Detroit

$14.95

Our homemade Gluten Free Dough pressed out for a Detroit Pizza (Garlic Buttery crust)

10" Cauliflower Crust

$12.95

Tavern Style

All thin crust pizzas are cut into squares unless specified. Try one of our Pizza Specialties or build your own specialty.
Cheese Tavern Style

Cheese Tavern Style

$15.95+

Traditional Chicago thin crust pizza cut in squares

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Basket of Tots

$5.00

Bruschetta

$13.95

Caprese Bites

$13.95

Chicago Sliders

$13.95

Crazy Bread

$12.95

Fried Mozzarella

$12.95

Fried Ravioli

$13.95

Pretzel Bites

$12.95

Spicy Meatballs

$12.95

Truffle Mushroom Flat Bread

$16.95

Burgers

BBQ Burger

$15.95

Hangover

$15.95

Mushroom and Swiss

$15.95

Pub Classic

$15.95

Pasta

Baked Zitti

$15.95

Cheese Ravioli

$15.95

Meat Tortellini

$15.95

Pub Mac 'N Cheese

$15.95

Salad

Antipasti Salad

$15.95

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Caprese Salad

$15.95

Chopped Salad

$15.95

House Salad

$13.95

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

Side House Salad

$5.95

Sandwiches

Caprese Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled Cheese

$15.95

Grilled Chicken

$15.95

Muffalata

$15.95

Spicy Meatball Sandwich

$15.95

Steak Sandwich

$15.95

Wings

Boneless Wings (7)

$15.95

Traditional WIngs (7)

$15.95

Bottle Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Banquet

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

High Noon-Black Cherry

$6.50

High Noon-Grapefruit

$6.50

High Noon-Pineapple

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller High Life

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Modelo

$6.00

PBR

$4.50

Stella Artois

$6.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$11.00

Long Island

$14.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Tequila Mule

$11.00

Draft Beer

Blue Moon

$7.00+

Buckledown Belt and Suspenders

$9.00+

Firestone Walker Mind Haze

$9.00+

Goose Island IPA

$9.00+

Guinness

$7.00+

Miller Lite

$5.00+

Modelo

$7.00+

New Holland Dragon's Milk

$11.00

Peroni

$7.00+

Revolution Fist City

$9.00+

Spiteful Working for the Weekend

$9.00+

Sam Adam’s Wicked Hazy

$9.00+

Gin

Bombay Dry

$9.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00+

Tanqueray

$9.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00+

Bacardi Limon

$7.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Malibu

$7.00+

Shots

Cherry Bomb

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Jager

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Rumpleminze

$6.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Soda

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Tequila

Casamigos

$8.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$9.00+

Don Julio

$8.00+

Patron

$8.00+

Patron Reposado

$9.00+

Vodka

Belvedere

$10.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Kettle One

$9.00+

Smirnoff

$7.00+

Tito's

$8.00+

Whiskey/Bourbon/Scotch

Basil Hayden

$10.00+

Buffalo Trace

$9.00+

Bulleit

$9.00+

Canadian Club

$7.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00+

Dewars

$7.00+

Glenlivet 12 yr

$10.00+

Glenlivet 18 yr

$14.00+

Hennessy

$7.00+

Highland Park 12 yr

$10.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jameson

$7.00+

Jefferson's Bourbon

$14.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$18.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$16.00

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00+

Knob Creek

$9.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00+

Macallan 12 yr

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$9.00+

Old Elk Blended Straight

$13.00

Old Elk Double Wheat

$14.00

Old Elk Four Grain

$20.00

Old Elk Infinity Blend

$26.00

Seagram's 7

$7.00+

Southern Comfort

$7.00+

Woodford Reserve

$10.00+

Wine

Mionetto Split

$10.00

Josh Cabernet

$10.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

Velvet Devil Merlot

$10.00

Bieler Pere & Fils Rose

$12.00

Ferrari Chardonnay

$12.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
