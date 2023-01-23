Restaurant header imageView gallery

Duffers' Tavern Treasure Lake

No reviews yet

47 Castletan Court

Treasure Lake, PA 15801

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain Pizza
Wings
Boneless Wings

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Wraps

$12.00

Pan seared sushi wraps glazed sweet Thai chili served with pepper jack cheese, romaine lettuce, and avocado

Boom Boom Shrimp

$11.00

lightly breaded shrimp deep fried and served boom-boom sauce

Wings

$8.00+

hot/ mild / bbq / hot ranch / butter garlic / garlic parmesan / thai sweet chili / sweet hot sweet & tangy / Old Bay dry rub / mesquite bbq dry rub / dry ranch rub

Boneless Wings

$7.00+

Cheeseburger Pub Fries

$14.00

battered fries smothered in chopped burger, shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, topped with fresh tomato, pickle, and thousand island dressing

Chips and Salsa

$9.00

House-fried tortilla chips served with salsa and beer cheese

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Crispy fried pickle spears served with boom boom sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Breaded jalapenos stuffed with cheddar cheese.

Loaded Pork Nachos

$14.00

House- fried tortilla chips covered with beer cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pulled pork.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Served with marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$8.00

Served with our own Bistro Sauce

Pizza Logs

$9.00

Crispy wraps filled with pepperoni, cheese, and served with pizza sauce

Pulled Pork Sliders

$11.00

three pork sliders topped with coleslaw

Pretzel Basket

$10.00

Soft pretzel sticks lightly salted and served with beer cheese

Three Cheese Flatbread

$8.00

garlic flatbread topped with mozzarella, served with marinara

Tomato Mozz Flatbread

$10.00

garlic flatbread topped with fresh tomato, mozzarella, basil, pesto, and balsamic glaze

Quesadilla

$12.00

Choice of chicken or steak with peppers, onions, and cheddar jack cheese served with side of salsa and sour cream

Lemon Pepper Tofu

$8.00Out of stock

Coconut crusted shrimp served with pineapple sriracha sauce

Salads

Dinner Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, cheddar jack cheese, topped with fries. Choice of protein for an additional charge.

Buffalo Crisper Salad

$15.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, bacon , and cheddar jack cheese. topped with boneless chicken tossed in hot sauce

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, croutons, grated parmesan cheese.

Chef Salad

$14.00

lettuce and tomato topped with ham, turkey, hard boiled eggs, cheese, and bacon bits

Thai Steak Salad

$15.00

Lettuce and tomato topped with shredded steak, sauteed mushrooms, and onions tossed in sweet thai chili sauce, and crispy tortilla strips

Blueberry Chicken Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Crisp lettuce blend with fresh blueberries, crumbled goat cheese, maple candied walnuts, red onion, and grilled chicken

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$12.00Out of stock

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Grilled chipped steak with peppers and onions topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Philly Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken, peppers and onions, hot sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Haddock Sub

$15.00

Beer battered haddock filet topped with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Italian Sub

$12.00

Sliced ham and pepperoni topped with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, mayo, and Italian dressing

Patty Melt

$14.00

fresh 1/2 pound sirloin burger served on grilled rye bread with swiss cheese, grilled onions, and yellow mustard

Tuna Melt

$11.00

Fresh made tuna salad on grilled sourdough bread with American cheese, & bacon

Rachel

$13.00

Sliced turkey breast, swiss cheese, coleslaw, and thousand island dressing, served on grilled rye bread

Hot Dog

$2.50

Reuben

$14.00

Sliced corned beef swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing served on grilled rye bread

Turkey Devonshire

$14.00Out of stock

Burgers

Specialty Burger

$15.00

Mushroom Swiss

$15.00

1/2 pound burger smothered in sauteed mushrooms and onions covered in swiss cheese

BBQ Bacon

$15.00

1/2 pound burger with cheddar jack cheese, BBQ sauce, onion rings and bacon

Jalapeno

$15.00

1/2 pound burger covered with jalapenos, banana peppers, sauteed onions, and pepperjack cheese

Classic

$15.00

1/2 pound burger topped with lettuce, onion, and tomato.

Wraps

Steak Fajita Wrap

$15.00

Grilled steak with onions and mushrooms, tossed with sweet chili sauce, and wrapped alongside provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato in a flour tortilla

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$14.00

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing

Rancher Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken and bacon, wrapped alongside swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

Wedgies

Veggie Wedgie

$11.00

Flatbread with mozzarella, onions, peppers, mushrooms topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Italian dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wedgie

$12.00

Flatbread with mozzarella, onions, and peppers topped with lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

Ham & Cheese Wedgie

$12.00

Flatbread with ham, mozzarella, onions, and peppers topped with lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

Philly Wedgie

$14.00

Flatbread with grilled steak, mozzarella, onions, and peppers topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Pizza

Plain Pizza

$14.00

Hand tossed dough, thin crust, or cauliflower crust. Choose up to 2 toppings -additional toppings extra.

Stromboli

$15.00

Choose up to 2 toppings. Additional topping may be extra.

Cheesesteak Stromboli

$17.00

Grilled steak with mozzarella, onions, and peppers topped with lettuce, tomato and brushed with garlic butter

Bbq Pork

$10.00

Dessert

Waffles and Ice Cream

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Tres Leches

$6.00Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Coconut Cream Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Roll

$5.00

Sides & Soups

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Apple Sauce

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Sauteed Veggies

$4.00

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Beer Cheese

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Kids Flatbread Pizza

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$6.00

Paper gift cards

$25 gift certificate

$25.00

$5 Gift Certificate

$5.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

47 Castletan Court, Treasure Lake, PA 15801

