Restaurant header imageView gallery

Duff's Famous Wings Southlake

review star

No reviews yet

2787 E. Southlake

Southlake, TX 76092

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Buffalo Wings from the place that made Buffalo Wings Famous.

Location

2787 E. Southlake, Southlake, TX 76092

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Manny's Uptown Tex-Mex - Southlake
orange starNo Reviews
151 N. Nolen Dr. Suite 100 Southlake, TX 76092
View restaurantnext
Fresh Fit Foods - Southlake,TX
orange starNo Reviews
2750 East Southlake Blvd Southlake, TX 76092
View restaurantnext
Kincaid's - Southlake
orange star4.5 • 908
100 N Kimball Ave Southlake, TX 76092
View restaurantnext
Meat U Anywhere- Grapevine
orange star4.6 • 1,681
919 W Northwest Hwy Grapevine, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
Taverna Rossa - Southlake
orange starNo Reviews
1151 E. Southlake Blvd. Ste. 300 Southlake, TX 76092
View restaurantnext
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Southlake - 228 State St
orange starNo Reviews
228 State St Southlake, TX 76092
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Southlake

Kincaid's - Southlake
orange star4.5 • 908
100 N Kimball Ave Southlake, TX 76092
View restaurantnext
Pure Cafe Southlake
orange star4.7 • 854
1244 PROSPECT ST SOUTHLAKE, TX 76092
View restaurantnext
Jon Smith Subs - Southlake
orange star4.5 • 459
2001 W Southlake Blvd Southlake, TX 76092
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 055 - Southlake
orange star4.6 • 215
1241 E. State Highway 114 Southlake, TX 76092
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Southlake
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston