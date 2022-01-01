Duff's Famous Wings Depew
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
550 Dick Road, Depew, NY 14043
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill - Galleria
No Reviews
1 Walden Galleria Cheektowaga, NY 14225
View restaurant
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill - Galleria
No Reviews
2130 Walden Ave Cheektowaga, NY 14225
View restaurant