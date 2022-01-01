Main picView gallery

Duff's Famous Wings Depew

review star

No reviews yet

550 Dick Road

Depew, NY 14043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
20 Wings
Large Fries

NA BEVERAGE

2 Liter

$5.49

WINGS

5 Wings

5 Wings

$9.99

10 Wings

$16.99

20 Wings

$30.99

30 Wings

$43.99

50 Wings

$68.99

5 Boneless

$8.49

10 Boneless

$14.49

20 Boneless

$26.49

30 Boneless

$38.99

50 Boneless

$61.99

APPETIZERS

Small Fries

$4.99

Deep fried, shoestring cut, unsalted slices of potato

Large Fries

$6.49

Deep fried, shoestring cut, unsalted slices of potato

Sm Onion Ring

$6.49

Tempura battered, wrapped with the sweetness of Spanish onions

Lg Onion Ring

$8.49

Chicken Fingers

$12.49

Breaded chicken tenders served with celery, carrots and Duff’sblue cheese

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Sliced & battered dill pickle chips served with our spicy ranch.

Pizza Logs

$9.99

Cheese & pepperoni stuffed rolls served with marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Warm melted cheese surrounded by savory breading. Served with marinara sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.49

Breaded jalapeño peppers stuffed with mild cheddar cheese andserved with salsa.

Duff's Buffalo Fried Shrimp

$10.99

Shaken in your choice of sauce. Served atop a large basket of fries.

Duff's Chicken Wing Dip

Duff's Chicken Wing Dip

$9.49

Homemade recipe with Duff’s hot sauce and blue cheese.Served with bottomless tortillachips.

Chips n Queso

Chips n Queso

$7.49

Packed with flavor, lite in spice. Served with our bottomless housemade tortilla chips.

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.99

Salted and freshly toasted! Light and fluffy on the inside, with a crunchy exterior! Your choice of two dipping sauces.

Cauliflower Bites

$10.99

Zucchini Sticks

$7.99

SANDWICHES

All sandwiches are served on grilled Costanzo’s rolls. Fresh ground burgers are made from USDA Choice Premium blended Angus chuck and sirloin steakburger on a grilled Costanzo’s roll. All sandwiches are served with housemade chips.

Beef on Weck

$11.99

Another Buffalo favorite!

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Your choice of melted cheese on a grilled & pressed Duff's style role.

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Melted cheese and crisp bacon on a grilled & pressed Duff's style roll.

BLT

$9.49

"The Classic" Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on the side.

Blue Burger

$12.49

Juicy premium beef burger. Topped with crisp bacon. Served with Duff’s blue cheese and housemade chips.

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Juicy premium beef burger topped with your choice of melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo and housemade chips.

Chicken Finger Sandwich

$11.49

Two breaded chicken tender strips fried. Served with lettuce, tomato and housemade chips

Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Tender & juicy chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, mayo and housemade chips,

Fried Bologna

$8.99

Thick, steak-cut Bologna that will take you right back to your childhood kitchen. Add fried peppers & onions upon request. Add cheese +.99

Hamburger

$10.99

Juicy premium beef burger. Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato and housemade chips.

Italian Sausage

$11.49

Another homemade recipe! Our Italian sausage patty has the perfect blend of spices. Don't forget to ask for fried peppers & onions. Add cheese +.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Shaved steak, fried peppers topped with crispy onion straws, melted mozzarella and cherry pepper sauce.

Turkey BLT

Turkey BLT

$12.99

Turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, housemade chips and Duff’s spicy blue cheese. Served on wheat bread or a grilled & pressed Duff’s style roll.

Turkey Burger

$11.99

Turkey patty seasoned to perfection with our homemad recipe. Served with lettuce, tomato and housemade chips.

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Battered Fish Filet

Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Tenderloin steak with melted mozzarella. Served with lettuce and tomato

CHAR-BQ BURGER

$12.49

SOUTHWEST BURGER

$12.49

SALAD

Small Salad

$4.99

A blend of house mixed greens. Served with slices of cucumber and tomato.

Large Salad

$5.99

A blend of house mixed greens. Served with slices of cucumber and tomato.

Caesar Salad

$8.49

Romaine topped with grated parmesan, croutons and caesar dressing. Add grilled chicken +4.99 Add crispy onion straws +.59

Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad

$13.99

Romaine, carrots, celery, tomato and cheddar cheese topped with crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce. Served with Duff's blue cheese.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.99

Romaine with crispy or grilled seasoned chicken, black olives, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and tortilla chips. Served with our southwest ranch dressing.

Southwest Salad (No Meat)

$9.99

Romaine, black olives, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and tortilla chips. Served with our southwest ranch dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.49

Romaine, marinated grilled chicken, topped with grated parmesan, croutons and caesar dressing. Add grilled chicken +4.99 Add crispy onion straws +.59

Seasonal Chicken Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens topped with crispy or grilled chicken, seasonal fruit, shredded mozzarella cheese, almonds and crispy wontons noodles.

Seasonal No Meat

$8.99

Mixed greens topped seasonal fruit, shredded mozzarella cheese, almonds and crispy wontons noodles.

Chef Steak Sal

$14.99

WRAPS

Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap

$12.99

Sliced chicken tenders tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with Duff's blue cheese. Grilled chicken upon request

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken with chopped romaine, grated parmesan and croutons with a drizzle of Caesar dressing. Crispy chicken upon request.

Turkey BLT Wrap

$12.99

Sauteed Turkey, melted cheddar, & crisp bacon, with lettuce, tomato and your choice of dressing.

Steak Wrap

$15.99Out of stock

Grilled Tenderloin steak with sauteed peppers and onions, melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of dressing.

KIDS

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.99

100% All beef patty served with melted cheese on a roll, pickle and your choice of a side.

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Plain breaded chicken tenders served with Honey & BBQ sauce on the side.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Your choice of melted cheese on grilled thick cut white bread. Served with a pickle and your choice of side.

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

100% All beef patty served on a roll, pickle and your chioce of side

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

Charred sahlens hot dog served on a bun with a pickle and your choice of side

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$7.99

Kraft premium classic white cheddar mac & cheese served with a pickle and your choice of side.

Kids Pizza Logs

$7.99

3 Cheese & pepperoni stuffed rolls served with marinara sauce and your choice of side

SIDES

Hot Sauce

$0.89

SuperHot

$1.29

Death

$1.79

GARLIC PARM

$1.00

CHARBQ

$1.00

Dressing

$0.50

Gravy

$1.49

Bleu Cheese

$0.99

Queso Cheese Sauce

$1.49

Celery & Carrots

$0.99

Sweet Cajun Glaze

$1.29

HOT HONEY GLAZE

$1.29

Queao Refill

$3.00

Queso Refill

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

550 Dick Road, Depew, NY 14043

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
4455 Genesee Street Cheektowaga, NY 14225
View restaurantnext
Macy's Place Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
3348 Genesee St Cheektowaga, NY 14225
View restaurantnext
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill - Galleria
orange starNo Reviews
1 Walden Galleria Cheektowaga, NY 14225
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Buffalo NY
orange star4.6 • 2,703
1 Walden GalleriaSuite D224 Buffalo, NY 14225
View restaurantnext
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill - Galleria
orange starNo Reviews
2130 Walden Ave Cheektowaga, NY 14225
View restaurantnext
Bobby J's Italian American Grille
orange starNo Reviews
204 Como Park Blvd Cheektowaga, NY 14227
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Depew

Margie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 257
5044 Broadway Depew, NY 14043
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Depew
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Orchard Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
East Aurora
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston