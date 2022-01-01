Duff's Famous Wings - Eastern Hills
4545 Transit Rd.
Eastern Hills Mall
Williamsville, NY 14221
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Small Fries
Deep fried, shoestring cut, unsalted slices of potato
Large Fries
Deep fried, shoestring cut, unsalted slices of potato
Fried Pickles
Sliced & battered dill pickle chips served with our spicy ranch.
Bavarian Pretzels
Salted and freshly toasted! Light and fluffy on the inside, with a crunchy exterior! Your choice of two dipping sauces.
Chicken Fingers
Breaded chicken tenders served with celery, carrots and Duff’s blue cheese.
Onion Rings
Tempura battered, wrapped with the sweetness of Spanish onions
Pizza Logs
Cheese & pepperoni stuffed rolls served with marinara sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Warm melted cheese surrounded by savory breading. Served with marinara sauce
Crispy Zucchini Fries
Seasoned and battered zucchini strips fried crispy. Served with a side of spicy blue cheese.
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
These battered bites of Cauliflower make for a great meatless option. Perfectly fried and shaken in your sauce of choice. Served with celery, carrots and Duff's blue cheese
Duff's Chicken Wing Dip
Homemade recipe Duff’s hot sauce & blue cheese. Served with housemade tortilla chips.
Chips n Queso
Packed with flavor, lite in spice. Served with our housemade tortilla chips.
Chips n Salsa
Mild, thick & chuncky salsa. Served with our housemade tortilla chips
Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded jalapeño peppers stuffed with mild cheddar cheese and served with salsa.
Duff's Buffalo Fried Shrimp
Shaken in your choice of sauce. Served atop a large basket of fries.
WINGS
12" PIZZA
12" New School
Traditional style pizza with red sauce, asiago and romano blend topped with shredded mozzarella.
12" Old School
Margherita style with fresh mozzarrella, red sauce, asiago, romano blend, swirl of extra virgin olive oil. After cooked topped with fresh basil.
12" Vodka BYO
Add your toppings to our homemade vodka sauce with fresh mozzarella, asiago & romano blend. After cooked topped with fresh basil.
12" White Pizza
Combination of fresh and shredded mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with garlic extra virgin olive oil and oregano.
12" Beef On Weck Pizza
Au ju cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with freshly sliced roast beef, light cherry pepper sauce, finished with a sprinkle of caraway seeds.
12" CharBQ Chicken Pizza
Shredded cheddar and pepper jack cheese. Topped with green peppers and marinated chicken, finshised with a drizzle of Duff's CharBQ sauce.
12" Honey Italian
Fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend with red sauce. Topped with pepperoni, Duff's italian sausage, crushed red pepper and honey. After cooked topped with fresh basil.
12" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Au ju cream sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperjack, asiago and romano blend. Topped with shaved steak, onions and green peppers
12" Pizza Vodka
Homemade vodka sauce with fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with bacon, mushrooms and fresh baby spinach.
12" Buffalo Stinger Pizza
Homemade buffalo cream sauce with shedded mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with shaved steak, Buffalo style chicken fingers and banana peppers
12" Veggie Pizza
Homemade vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with fresh baby spinach, mushrooms, broccoli florets and shredded carrots
12" Buffalo Chicken Wing Pizza
Homemade buffalo cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. All topped with buffalo chicken fingers. Finished with shredded carrots and chopped celery
16" PIZZA
16" New School
Traditional style pizza with red sauce, asiago and romano blend topped with shredded mozzarella.
16" Old School
Margherita style with fresh mozzarella, red sauce, asiago, romano blend, swirl of extra virgin olive oil. After cooked topped with fresh basil.
16" Vodka BYO
Add your toppings to our homemade vodka sauce with fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with fresh basil.
16'' White Pizza
Combination of fresh and shredded mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with garlic extra virgin olive oil and oregano.
16" Beef On Weck Pizza
Au ju cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with freshly sliced roast beef, light cherry pepper sauce, finished with a sprinkle of caraway seeds.
16" CharBQ Chicken Pizza
Shredded cheddar and pepper jack cheese. Topped with green peppers and marinated chicken, finshised with a drizzle of Duff's CharBQ sauce.
16" Honey Italian
Fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend with red sauce. Topped with pepperoni, Duff's italian sausage, crushed red pepper and honey. After cooked topped with fresh basil.
16" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Au ju cream sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperjack, asiago and romano blend. Topped with shaved steak, onions and green peppers
16" Pizza Vodka
Homemade vodka sauce with fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with bacon, mushrooms and fresh baby spinach.
16" Buffalo Stinger Pizza
Homemade buffalo cream sauce with shedded mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with shaved steak, buffalo chicken fingers and banana peppers
16" Veggie Pizza
Homemade vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with fresh baby spinach, mushrooms, broccoli florets and shredded carrots
16" Buffalo Chicken Wing Pizza
Homemade buffalo cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with buffalo chicken fingers. Finished with shredded carrots and chopped celery
SANDWICHES
Beef on Weck
Another Buffalo favorite! Trimmed and seasoned angus beef, seared and 24-hour slow cooked.
Hamburger
Juicy premium beef burger. Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato and housemade chips.
Cheeseburger
Juicy premium beef burger topped with your choice of melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo and housemade chips.
Blue Burger
Juicy premium beef burger. Topped with crisp bacon. Served with Duff’s blue cheese and housemade chips.
Southwest Burger
Juicy premium beef burger topped with melted pepper jack and crispy onion straws. Served with lettuce, tomato, housemade chips and southwest Ranch dressing.
CharBQ Bacon Burger
Juicy premium burger topped with crisp bacon and served with Duff's Char-BQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and housemade chips.
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved steak, fried peppers topped with crispy onion straws, melted mozzarella and cherry pepper sauce.
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Sandwich
Tender & juicy chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, mayo and housemade chips,
Sweet Cajun Glaze Chicken Sandwich
Sweet and spicy glazed chicken breast, topped with crispy onion straws and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and housemade chips.
Chicken Finger Sandwich
Two breaded chicken tender strips fried. Served with lettuce, tomato and housemade chips
Turkey BLT Club
Turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, housemade chips and Duff’s spicy blue cheese. Served on wheat bread or a grilled & pressed Duff’s style roll.
Turkey Burger
Turkey patty seasoned to perfection with our homemad recipe. Served with lettuce, tomato and housemade chips.
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of melted cheese on a grilled & pressed Duff's style role.
Bacon Grilled Cheese
Melted cheese and crisp bacon on a grilled & pressed Duff's style roll.
BLT Sandwich
"The Classic" Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on the side.
Fried Bologna
Thick, steak-cut Bologna that will take you right back to your childhood kitchen. Add fried peppers & onions upon request. Add cheese +.99
SALAD
Small Caesar
A blend of house mixed greens. Served with slices of cucumber and tomato.
Small Salad
A blend of house mixed greens. Served with slices of cucumber and tomato.
Large Salad
A blend of house mixed greens. Served with slices of cucumber and tomato.
Caesar Salad
Romaine topped with grated parmesan, croutons and caesar dressing. Add grilled chicken +4.99 Add crispy onion straws +.59
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad
Romaine, carrots, celery, tomato and cheddar cheese topped with crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce. Served with Duff's blue cheese.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Romaine with crispy or grilled seasoned chicken, black olives, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and tortilla chips. Served with our southwest ranch dressing.
Southwest Salad (No Meat)
Romaine, black olives, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and tortilla chips. Served with our southwest ranch dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, marinated grilled chicken, topped with grated parmesan, croutons and caesar dressing. Add grilled chicken +4.99 Add crispy onion straws +.59
Seasonal Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with crispy or grilled chicken, seasonal fruit, shredded mozzarella cheese, almonds and crispy wontons noodles.
Seasonal No Meat
Mixed greens topped seasonal fruit, shredded mozzarella cheese, almonds and crispy wontons noodles.
WRAPS
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap
Sliced chicken tenders tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with Duff's blue cheese. Grilled chicken upon request
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken with chopped romaine, grated parmesan and croutons with a drizzle of Caesar dressing. Crispy chicken upon request.
Turkey Cheddar BLT
Sauteed Turkey, melted cheddar, & crisp bacon, with lettuce, tomato and your choice of dressing.
KIDS
Kids Build Your Own Pizza
8" Traditional style pizza with red sauce, asiago and romano blend topped with shredded mozzarella
Kids Cheese Burger
100% All beef patty served with melted cheese on a roll, pickle and your choice of a side.
Kids Chicken Fingers
Plain breaded chicken tenders served with Honey & BBQ sauce on the side.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Your choice of melted cheese on grilled thick cut white bread. Served with a pickle and your choice of side.
Kids Hamburger
100% All beef patty served on a roll, pickle and your chioce of side
Kids Hot Dog
Charred sahlens hot dog served on a bun with a pickle and your choice of side
Kids Macaroni & Cheese
Kraft premium classic white cheddar mac & cheese served with a pickle and your choice of side.
Kids Pizza Logs
3 Cheese & pepperoni stuffed rolls served with marinara sauce and your choice of side
SIDES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Great Wings, Great Pizza, Great Burgers and More!
4545 Transit Rd., Eastern Hills Mall, Williamsville, NY 14221