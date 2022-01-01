Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Duff's Famous Wings - Eastern Hills

review star

No reviews yet

4545 Transit Rd.

Eastern Hills Mall

Williamsville, NY 14221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

20 Wings
10 Wings
Large Fries

APPETIZERS

Small Fries

Small Fries

$4.99

Deep fried, shoestring cut, unsalted slices of potato

Large Fries

Large Fries

$6.49

Deep fried, shoestring cut, unsalted slices of potato

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Sliced & battered dill pickle chips served with our spicy ranch.

Bavarian Pretzels

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.99

Salted and freshly toasted! Light and fluffy on the inside, with a crunchy exterior! Your choice of two dipping sauces.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$13.49

Breaded chicken tenders served with celery, carrots and Duff’s blue cheese.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99+

Tempura battered, wrapped with the sweetness of Spanish onions

Pizza Logs

Pizza Logs

$9.99

Cheese & pepperoni stuffed rolls served with marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Warm melted cheese surrounded by savory breading. Served with marinara sauce

Crispy Zucchini Fries

Crispy Zucchini Fries

$7.99

Seasoned and battered zucchini strips fried crispy. Served with a side of spicy blue cheese.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$10.99

These battered bites of Cauliflower make for a great meatless option. Perfectly fried and shaken in your sauce of choice. Served with celery, carrots and Duff's blue cheese

Duff's Chicken Wing Dip

Duff's Chicken Wing Dip

$9.49

Homemade recipe Duff’s hot sauce & blue cheese. Served with housemade tortilla chips.

Chips n Queso

Chips n Queso

$7.49

Packed with flavor, lite in spice. Served with our housemade tortilla chips.

Chips n Salsa

Chips n Salsa

$5.99

Mild, thick & chuncky salsa. Served with our housemade tortilla chips

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.49

Breaded jalapeño peppers stuffed with mild cheddar cheese and served with salsa.

Duff's Buffalo Fried Shrimp

Duff's Buffalo Fried Shrimp

$10.99

Shaken in your choice of sauce. Served atop a large basket of fries.

WINGS

5 Wings

5 Wings

$9.99

10 Wings

$16.99

20 Wings

$30.99

30 Wings

$43.99

50 Wings

$68.99

5 Boneless

$8.49

10 Boneless

$14.49

20 Boneless

$26.99

30 Boneless

$38.99

50 Boneless

$61.99

12" PIZZA

12" New School

12" New School

$11.99

Traditional style pizza with red sauce, asiago and romano blend topped with shredded mozzarella.

12" Old School

$12.99

Margherita style with fresh mozzarrella, red sauce, asiago, romano blend, swirl of extra virgin olive oil. After cooked topped with fresh basil.

12" Vodka BYO

$12.99

Add your toppings to our homemade vodka sauce with fresh mozzarella, asiago & romano blend. After cooked topped with fresh basil.

12" White Pizza

$11.99

Combination of fresh and shredded mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with garlic extra virgin olive oil and oregano.

12" Beef On Weck Pizza

$15.99

Au ju cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with freshly sliced roast beef, light cherry pepper sauce, finished with a sprinkle of caraway seeds.

12" CharBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Shredded cheddar and pepper jack cheese. Topped with green peppers and marinated chicken, finshised with a drizzle of Duff's CharBQ sauce.

12" Honey Italian

12" Honey Italian

$15.99

Fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend with red sauce. Topped with pepperoni, Duff's italian sausage, crushed red pepper and honey. After cooked topped with fresh basil.

12" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

12" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$15.99

Au ju cream sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperjack, asiago and romano blend. Topped with shaved steak, onions and green peppers

12" Pizza Vodka

$15.99

Homemade vodka sauce with fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with bacon, mushrooms and fresh baby spinach.

12" Buffalo Stinger Pizza

12" Buffalo Stinger Pizza

$15.99

Homemade buffalo cream sauce with shedded mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with shaved steak, Buffalo style chicken fingers and banana peppers

12" Veggie Pizza

$15.99

Homemade vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with fresh baby spinach, mushrooms, broccoli florets and shredded carrots

12" Buffalo Chicken Wing Pizza

$15.99

Homemade buffalo cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. All topped with buffalo chicken fingers. Finished with shredded carrots and chopped celery

16" PIZZA

16" New School

$15.99

Traditional style pizza with red sauce, asiago and romano blend topped with shredded mozzarella.

16" Old School

$16.99

Margherita style with fresh mozzarella, red sauce, asiago, romano blend, swirl of extra virgin olive oil. After cooked topped with fresh basil.

16" Vodka BYO

$17.99

Add your toppings to our homemade vodka sauce with fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with fresh basil.

16'' White Pizza

$16.99

Combination of fresh and shredded mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with garlic extra virgin olive oil and oregano.

16" Beef On Weck Pizza

$23.99

Au ju cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with freshly sliced roast beef, light cherry pepper sauce, finished with a sprinkle of caraway seeds.

16" CharBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.99

Shredded cheddar and pepper jack cheese. Topped with green peppers and marinated chicken, finshised with a drizzle of Duff's CharBQ sauce.

16" Honey Italian

$23.99

Fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend with red sauce. Topped with pepperoni, Duff's italian sausage, crushed red pepper and honey. After cooked topped with fresh basil.

16" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

16" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$23.99

Au ju cream sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperjack, asiago and romano blend. Topped with shaved steak, onions and green peppers

16" Pizza Vodka

$23.99

Homemade vodka sauce with fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with bacon, mushrooms and fresh baby spinach.

16" Buffalo Stinger Pizza

16" Buffalo Stinger Pizza

$23.99

Homemade buffalo cream sauce with shedded mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with shaved steak, buffalo chicken fingers and banana peppers

16" Veggie Pizza

$23.99

Homemade vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with fresh baby spinach, mushrooms, broccoli florets and shredded carrots

16" Buffalo Chicken Wing Pizza

$23.99

Homemade buffalo cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with buffalo chicken fingers. Finished with shredded carrots and chopped celery

SANDWICHES

All sandwiches are served on grilled Costanzo’s rolls. Fresh ground burgers are made from USDA Choice Premium blended Angus chuck and sirloin steakburger on a grilled Costanzo’s roll. All sandwiches are served with housemade chips.
Beef on Weck

Beef on Weck

$12.99

Another Buffalo favorite! Trimmed and seasoned angus beef, seared and 24-hour slow cooked.

Hamburger

$10.99

Juicy premium beef burger. Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato and housemade chips.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Juicy premium beef burger topped with your choice of melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo and housemade chips.

Blue Burger

Blue Burger

$12.49

Juicy premium beef burger. Topped with crisp bacon. Served with Duff’s blue cheese and housemade chips.

Southwest Burger

Southwest Burger

$12.49

Juicy premium beef burger topped with melted pepper jack and crispy onion straws. Served with lettuce, tomato, housemade chips and southwest Ranch dressing.

CharBQ Bacon Burger

$12.49

Juicy premium burger topped with crisp bacon and served with Duff's Char-BQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and housemade chips.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Shaved steak, fried peppers topped with crispy onion straws, melted mozzarella and cherry pepper sauce.

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Tender & juicy chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, mayo and housemade chips,

Sweet Cajun Glaze Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Sweet and spicy glazed chicken breast, topped with crispy onion straws and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and housemade chips.

Chicken Finger Sandwich

$11.99

Two breaded chicken tender strips fried. Served with lettuce, tomato and housemade chips

Turkey BLT Club

Turkey BLT Club

$11.99

Turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, housemade chips and Duff’s spicy blue cheese. Served on wheat bread or a grilled & pressed Duff’s style roll.

Turkey Burger

$11.99

Turkey patty seasoned to perfection with our homemad recipe. Served with lettuce, tomato and housemade chips.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Your choice of melted cheese on a grilled & pressed Duff's style role.

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Melted cheese and crisp bacon on a grilled & pressed Duff's style roll.

BLT Sandwich

$9.49

"The Classic" Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on the side.

Fried Bologna

$8.99

Thick, steak-cut Bologna that will take you right back to your childhood kitchen. Add fried peppers & onions upon request. Add cheese +.99

SALAD

Small Caesar

$4.99

A blend of house mixed greens. Served with slices of cucumber and tomato.

Small Salad

Small Salad

$4.99

A blend of house mixed greens. Served with slices of cucumber and tomato.

Large Salad

Large Salad

$5.99

A blend of house mixed greens. Served with slices of cucumber and tomato.

Caesar Salad

$8.49

Romaine topped with grated parmesan, croutons and caesar dressing. Add grilled chicken +4.99 Add crispy onion straws +.59

Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad

Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad

$13.99

Romaine, carrots, celery, tomato and cheddar cheese topped with crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce. Served with Duff's blue cheese.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.99

Romaine with crispy or grilled seasoned chicken, black olives, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and tortilla chips. Served with our southwest ranch dressing.

Southwest Salad (No Meat)

$9.99

Romaine, black olives, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and tortilla chips. Served with our southwest ranch dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.49

Romaine, marinated grilled chicken, topped with grated parmesan, croutons and caesar dressing. Add grilled chicken +4.99 Add crispy onion straws +.59

Seasonal Chicken Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens topped with crispy or grilled chicken, seasonal fruit, shredded mozzarella cheese, almonds and crispy wontons noodles.

Seasonal No Meat

$8.99

Mixed greens topped seasonal fruit, shredded mozzarella cheese, almonds and crispy wontons noodles.

WRAPS

Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap

$12.99

Sliced chicken tenders tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with Duff's blue cheese. Grilled chicken upon request

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken with chopped romaine, grated parmesan and croutons with a drizzle of Caesar dressing. Crispy chicken upon request.

Turkey Cheddar BLT

$12.99

Sauteed Turkey, melted cheddar, & crisp bacon, with lettuce, tomato and your choice of dressing.

KIDS

Kids Build Your Own Pizza

$6.99

8" Traditional style pizza with red sauce, asiago and romano blend topped with shredded mozzarella

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

100% All beef patty served with melted cheese on a roll, pickle and your choice of a side.

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Plain breaded chicken tenders served with Honey & BBQ sauce on the side.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Your choice of melted cheese on grilled thick cut white bread. Served with a pickle and your choice of side.

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

100% All beef patty served on a roll, pickle and your chioce of side

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Charred sahlens hot dog served on a bun with a pickle and your choice of side

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$6.99

Kraft premium classic white cheddar mac & cheese served with a pickle and your choice of side.

Kids Pizza Logs

$6.99

3 Cheese & pepperoni stuffed rolls served with marinara sauce and your choice of side

SIDES

Hot Sauce

$0.89

SuperHot

$1.29

Death

$1.79

Dressing

$0.50

Gravy

$1.49

Queso Cheese Sauce

$1.49

Bleu Cheese

$0.99

Celery & Carrots

$0.99

Marinara

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Apple Sauce

$1.50

5 Pickles

$1.50

Dough Ball

$3.50

SOUP

Chili

Chili

$5.99
Chicken Wing Soup

Chicken Wing Soup

$4.99Out of stock

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great Wings, Great Pizza, Great Burgers and More!

Location

4545 Transit Rd., Eastern Hills Mall, Williamsville, NY 14221

Directions

Gallery
Duffs Famous Wings image
Duffs Famous Wings image
Duffs Famous Wings image
Main pic

