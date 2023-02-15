Restaurant header imageView gallery

Duff's Famous Wings Southlake

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2787 E. Southlake

Southlake, TX 76092

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

ONLINE MENU

APPETIZERS (ONLINE)

MOZZARELLA STICKS
$9.99

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.99
FRIED MAC AND CHEESE

FRIED MAC AND CHEESE

$7.99

Fried macaroni and creamy pepper jack cheese.

SMALL CHEESE FRY

SMALL CHEESE FRY

$7.99

Thick cut French fries topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with Ranch

LARGE CHEESE FRY

LARGE CHEESE FRY

$9.99

Thick cut French fries topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with Ranch

SMALL FRIED PICKLES

$6.49

Fresh-cut lightly breaded pickles.

LARGE FRIED PICKLES

LARGE FRIED PICKLES

$8.99

Fresh-cut lightly breaded pickles.

SMALL FRIED JALAPENOS

$6.49

Bottle cap Jalapenos lightly breaded and fried.

LARGE FRIED JALAPENOS

LARGE FRIED JALAPENOS

$8.99

Bottle cap Jalapenos lightly breaded and fried.

SMALL 1/2 PICKLE 1/2 JALAPENOS

SMALL 1/2 PICKLE 1/2 JALAPENOS

$6.49

A mix of fried Jalapenos and Pickles

LARGE 1/2 PICKLE 1/2 JALAPENOS

LARGE 1/2 PICKLE 1/2 JALAPENOS

$8.99

A mix of fried Jalapenos and Pickles

FRIED MUSHROOMS

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$8.99

Fresh mushrooms lightly breaded and deep fried.

CHICKEN TENDERS (5)

CHICKEN TENDERS (5)

$9.99

(5) Hand-battered and breaded tenders.

CHICKEN BITES

CHICKEN BITES

$9.99

Bacon-wrapped, swiss cheese and jalapeno stuffed chicken.

PIZZA LOGS

PIZZA LOGS

$10.99

(4) Pepperoni and cheese stuffed rolls. A realy Buffalo treat!

HUMMUS AND PITA

HUMMUS AND PITA

$9.99

Served with hot pita and topped with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, olive oil, and Balsamic drizzle.

SIDES (ONLINE)

SMALL FRIES

SMALL FRIES

$3.79
SMALL TOTS

SMALL TOTS

$3.79
SMALL ONION RING

SMALL ONION RING

$5.99

Crispy beer battered thick cut onion rings.

SMALL FRY W/GRAVY
$4.89

$4.89
LARGE FRIES

LARGE FRIES

$5.99

LARGE TOTS

$5.99
LARGE ONION RINGS
$7.99

LARGE ONION RINGS

$7.99

LARGE FRY W/GRAVY
$6.99

$6.99

SIDE KRAFT MAC AND CHEESE
$3.00

$3.00

COLESLAW

$2.20Out of stock
SIDE OF GRAVY
$0.89

SIDE OF GRAVY

$0.89

FAMOUS WINGS (ONLINE)

6 - TRADITIONAL FAMOUS WINGS

6 - TRADITIONAL FAMOUS WINGS

$8.99

JUMBO WINGS! Fresh never frozen!

10 - TRADITIONAL FAMOUS WINGS

10 - TRADITIONAL FAMOUS WINGS

$15.49

JUMBO WINGS! Fresh never frozen!

20 - TRADITIONAL FAMOUS WINGS

20 - TRADITIONAL FAMOUS WINGS

$28.99

JUMBO WINGS! Fresh never frozen!

30 - TRADITIONAL FAMOUS WINGS

30 - TRADITIONAL FAMOUS WINGS

$39.99

JUMBO WINGS! Fresh never frozen!

50 - TRADITIONAL FAMOUS WINGS

$59.99

JUMBO WINGS! Fresh never frozen!

SIDE OF WING SAUCE

$0.89

EXTRA DIPPING SAUCE

BONELESS WINGS (ONLINE)

6 BONELESS

6 BONELESS

$8.49

Cut fresh daily!

10 BONELESS

10 BONELESS

$14.49

Cut fresh daily!

20 BONELESS

$26.99

Cut fresh daily!

30 BONELESS

$37.99

Cut fresh daily!

50 BONELESS

$56.99

Cut fresh daily!

SIDE OF WING SAUCE

$0.89

EXTRA DIPPING SAUCE

SALADS (ONLINE)

SMALL DINNER SALAD

SMALL DINNER SALAD

$6.49

Fresh spring mix and iceberg, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar and crutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

LARGE DINNER SALAD

$9.99

Fresh spring mix and iceberg, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

SMALL GREEK SALAD

SMALL GREEK SALAD

$6.49

Crispy iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, red onions, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives. The Greek dressing pairs perfect with this salad.

LARGE GREEK SALD

$9.99

Crispy iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, red onions, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives. The Greek dressing pairs perfect with this salad.

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$6.49

Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

SOUTHWEST SALAD

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$10.99

Roamine with crispy or grilled chicken, tomaotes, cheddar cheese, corn and tortilla chips. Served with Salsa and your choice of dressing. The spicy ranch is a paerfect dressing for this salad.

CHICKEN BREAST
$3.99

$3.99

WRAPS/QUESADILLA (ONLINE)

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$11.99

Sliced breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite Duff's sauce and wrapped in a flour tortilla with, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheddar cheese.

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$11.99

Grilled chicken tossed in your favorite Duff's sauce and wrapped in a flour tortilla with, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheddar cheese.

CAESAR WRAP

$11.99

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken mixed with our classic caesar salad and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$10.99

Choose grilled or crispy chicken tossed in your favorite Duff's sauce.

SANDWICHES (ONLINE)

BEEF ON WECK

BEEF ON WECK

$14.99

Tender sliced roast beef served on a NY Costanza kimmelweck roll, crusted in caraway seed and sea salt. Served with a side or horseradish and au jus.

1/2 CHEESEBURGER

1/2 CHEESEBURGER

$11.99

Two quarter pound patties served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Tender breaded chicken breast served with lettuce and tomato

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce and tomato.

BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Juicy blackened chicken breast served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$13.99

Shaved roast beef sauteed with onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with provolone and swiss cheese.

FRIED BOLONGA SANDWICH

$8.99

Thick-cut fried bologna, grilled peppers, onions and choice of cheese. Served on a New York Costanza roll.

BLACKBEAN BURGER

$10.99

Chipotle black bean burger with grilled onions, grilled bell pepper, and choice of cheese. served on a New York Costanza roll.

"BEYOND MEAT" BURGER

"BEYOND MEAT" BURGER

$13.99

A Vegetarian and Vegan friendly plant-based patty.

CLASSIC CHICKEN CLUB

CLASSIC CHICKEN CLUB

$10.99

Grilled Chicken breast, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, served on Texas toast.

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

Melted American and Swiss cheese on Texas toast.

SLIDERS (ONLINE)

3 BURGER SLIDERS

$12.99

Three mini burgers. Served plain and dry.

3 BUFFALO SLIDERS

3 BUFFALO SLIDERS

$12.99

Three breaded chicken sliders tossed in your favorite Duff's sauce.

KID'S MEALS (ONLINE)

KID'S TENDERS

KID'S TENDERS

$7.49

(3) Crispy breaded tenders tossed in your favorite Duff's sauce or plain.

KID'S MAC AND CHEESE

KID'S MAC AND CHEESE

$7.49

Kraft mac and cheese! Kid's love it!

KID'S BURGER SLIDERS

KID'S BURGER SLIDERS

$7.49

2 Mini burgers with your choice of cheese.

KID'S BUFFALO SLIDERS

$7.49

2 Breaded chicken sliders tossed in your favorite Duff's sauce.

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$7.49

Melted American and Swiss cheese on Texas toast.

KID'S PIZZA LOGS

KID'S PIZZA LOGS

$7.49

(2) Pepperoni and cheese stuffed rolls. A realy Buffalo treat!

KID'S QUESADILLA

$7.49

Flour tortilla with melted cheese.

DESSERTS (ONLINE)

ICE CREAM

$2.49

CHEESECAKE

$6.49

BROWNIE W/ICE CREAM
$6.49

$6.49

ADDITIONS AND RETAIL

RANCH DIP
$0.98

$0.98

BLUE CHEESE DIP
$0.98

$0.98

SPICY RANCH DIP
$0.98

$0.98

BOTTLE OF HOT SAUCE
$5.50

$5.50
CHIAVETTA'S

CHIAVETTA'S

$14.25

KETCHUP

PLASTICWARE

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Authentic Buffalo Wings from the place that made Buffalo Wings Famous.

Location

2787 E. Southlake, Southlake, TX 76092

Directions

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

