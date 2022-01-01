Duffy's Tavern imageView gallery
American

Duffy's Tavern Madison

review star

No reviews yet

60 West Main Street

Madison, OH 44057

Popular Items

Duffys Burger
Fresh Cut Fries
Fingers (4)

Burgers & Dawgs

Duffys Burger

$8.00

Blue Streak Burger

$9.50

Black Belt Burger

$9.50

Sliders (3)

$7.49

1/4LB Hot Dog

$4.00

Madison Dog

$6.00

Corn Dog

$2.50

Small Hotdog

$2.00

Duffy Jr. 1/3#

$7.00

Double Duffy Jr. 1/3#

$8.50

Sides

Sour Cream

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Cheese

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Saloon

$0.75

Garlic

$0.75

Garlic Parm

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Cattlemans Gold

$0.75

Dry Cajun

$0.75

Old Bay

$0.75

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.75

Lemon Pepper

$0.75

Jamacian Jerk

$0.75

BrewPub Mustard

$0.75

Xtra Cocktail

$0.75

Cocktail

$0.75

Tarter

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Hot

$0.75

Medium

$0.75

1000 Island

$0.75

Mild

$0.75

Celery & Blue Cheese

$1.00

Celery & Ranch

$1.00

Citrus Chipolte

$0.75

Side Mango

$0.75

Little Ones (Under 12)

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Mini Corn Dogs (6)

$5.25

Hot Dog

$4.00

Sliders (2)

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.75

Chicken Fingers (2)

$5.50

Salads

Chicken Salad

$9.75

Garden Salad

$6.50

Garden Salad 1/2 Portion

$4.50

Philly Steak Salad

$9.75

Philly Chicken Salad

$9.75

Sideliners

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Philly Steak & Cheese

$9.25

Chicken Philly

$9.25

Fish Filet Sandwich

$7.25

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$6.75

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Double Decker BLT

$7.25

Snacks

Chicken & Waffle Skewers

$6.50

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.00

1/2 Order Fresh Cut Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Deep Fried Pork Rinds

$5.00

Onion Rings (8)

$5.00

Pizza Logs (4)

$6.00

Breaded Mushrooms (12)

$5.50

Chili

$3.50+

Mini Corn Dogs (8)

$6.25

Nachos w/ Cheese

$5.00

Mozz Sticks (5)

$6.50

12 Mini Tacos

$7.00

Fried Pickled Chips (15)

$5.75

Hot Pepper Cheese Cubes (10)

$5.00

Soft Pretzel Sticks (4)

$6.50

Jalapeno Poppers (5) Cream Cheese Stuffed

$6.50

Spring Rolls (10)

$6.50

Spicy Cauliflower (15)

$5.50

Pretzel Bag

$1.50

Popcorn

$1.50

Chips

$1.50

Celery & Blue Cheese

$1.50

Celery & Ranch

$1.50

Celery Only

$1.25

Wings and Fingers

Wings

$6.75+

Boneless Chicken

$7.00+

Fingers (4)

$6.50

Breaded Shrimp (12)

$11.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

60 West Main Street, Madison, OH 44057

