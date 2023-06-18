Duffy's Tavern & Grill - Kennebunk
696 Reviews
$$
4 Main Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
Popular Items
Duffys Smash Burger
Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, Duffy's sauce. **Our burger is cooked to one temperature. We will try to accommodate any specific temperature requests but a specific temperature cannot be guaranteed.*
French Dip
Roast beef, cheddar, garlic baguette, au jus.
Chicken Finger Meal
3 tenders, choice of sauce, fries.
Bottles & Cans To Go
Boothbay Thirsty Botanist IPA
Banded Milltown Lager
Kaliber NA
bRosé label bRosé Citizen Cider Cider - Rosé
Moat Mountain Bone Shaker Brown
An English-style brown ale. This beer has a biscuit-like smoothness with a rich, malt body and medium hop bitterness.
Truly Wild Berry
Rotating flavors.
Woodland Farms Galaxy Pale
A bold, hoppy, malt-balanced American Pale made with Galaxy hops.
Austin Street Patina Pale Ale
Angry Orchard
A crisp and refreshing cider, its fresh apple aroma and slightly sweet, ripe apple flavor make it hard to resist.
Bud Lite Bottle
Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. Its superior drinkability and refreshing flavor makes it the world’s favorite light beer.
Budweiser Bottle
Known as "The King of Beers," Budweiser was first introduced by Adolphus Busch in 1876 and it's still brewed with the same high standards today. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp American-style lager.
Coors Lite
Coors Light is Coors Brewing Company's largest-selling brand and the fourth best-selling beer in the U.S. Introduced in 1978, Coors Light has been a favorite in delivering the ultimate in cold refreshment for more than 25 years.
Corona
Corona Extra Mexican Beer is a crisp, clean and well balanced cerveza with fruity-honey aromas and a touch of malt, making it a great tailgating beer, beach drink or barbecue refreshment.
Corona Premier
Corona Premier Mexican Beer is a smooth and drinkable light lager beer, offering a mild, malty taste with a crisp finish. Pair this import beer with Mexican food or citrus-infused dishes.
Heineken
Heineken is a 5% ABV euro pale lager, made by Heineken International since 1873.
Michelob Ultra
A superior light beer. Brewed using the finest barley malt, select grains, all-imported hops and a pure-cultured yeast strain. The special choice of grains combined with the extended mashing process produces a smooth, refreshing beer with fewer carbohydrates.
Mahaffeys Irish Stout
Miller Lite Blt
Our flagship brand, Miller Lite, is the great tasting, less filling beer that defined the American light beer category in 1975.
Glutenberg IPA *GF*
Omission Lager is a refreshing and crisp beer, brewed in the traditional lager style. Perfect for a variety of beer drinking occasions, Omission Lager’s aromatic hop profile offers a unique, easy-drinking beer for those looking for a lighter and approachable beer style.
PBR
This is the original Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer. Nature's choicest products provide its prized flavor. Only the finest of hops and grains are used.
Athletic, NA
For those that prefer a non-alcoholic Girl, St. Pauli Non-Alcoholic (N.A.) has a pleasant hop aroma, a well-balanced malt flavor, crisp hop finish and the taste of an imported beer without the alcohol.
High Noon Grapefruit
This hop-forward IPA features bright citrus notes with a clean, balanced malt profile. It has been liberally dry hopped with Citra and Amarillo creating unmistakable aromatics.
White Wine by the Bottle To Go
Chateau St. Michelle Reisling Bottle
Chateau Ste. Michelle's goal is to craft a refreshing, flavorful, medium-dry Riesling vintage after vintage. The wine offers crisp apple aromas and flavors with subtle mineral notes. This is "everyday Riesling" that is a pleasure to drink and easy to match with a variety of foods.
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle
This wine interlaces a light buttery-oak nuance with vibrant, appealing fruit flavors. It's medium weight yet fresh, with a smooth, well-balanced palate that displays a harmonized mix of savory oak and citrus nuances.
La Vieille Ferme Rose Bottle
This wine is made from a blend of grenache, syrah, and cinsault grapes. The color is darker than other French rosés, almost a ruby color. The taste is absolutely delicious. Fruity, dry, crisp, and smooth.
Lobster Reef Saugvignon Blanc Bottle
This is a delicious white wine from New Zealand. It displays a crisp, mineral quality that is balanced by Marlborough's characteristic grapefruit and citrus notes. It is the perfect wine for seafood and especially, appropriately, shellfish.
Ruffino Pinot Grigio Bottle
Lumina Pinot Grigio offers golden apple, honeyed pear, and citrus notes, along with a pleasant touch of minerality. Medium-bodied, lively and clean, this is a well-balanced wine with crisp acidity and a satisfying finish.
Bottle-House Chardonnay
From its enticing aromas to its lingering finish, this Chardonnay brims with delicious fruit expression. Swirl the wine in the glass to fully release the aromas; you'll find them reminiscent of citrus, apple, pear and nectarine, with just a hint of floral and spice.
Bottle-House Pinot Grigio
This pinot grigio has aromas of wildflowers, peaches and pears. Fresh, tropical flavors combined with a touch of spice in this medium-bodied wine provide a lovely finish that is crisp and refreshing on the palate.
Red Wine by the Bottle To Go
Castlerock Pinot Noir Bottle
This elegant and medium-bodied wine has delicate aromas of violet and rose petals, complex flavors and long silky textures, with layers of strawberry and raspberry leading into a long refined finish.
Cigar Box Malbec Bottle
This wine displays aroma of ripe plum and violets along with subtle hints of vanilla. Of great structure, this wine stands out for its meatiness and intense rich flavor while a soft silky finish balance the overall experience.
Silver Palm Cabernet Bottle
Silver Palm Cabernet Sauvignon is dark ruby in color, with aromas of blackberry and cassis. Flavors of black cherry, spice and oak with round firm tannins lead to a soft, silky, lingering finish.
Klinker Brickmason Red Blend Bottle
This blend is comprised of 80% Zinfandel, 10% Syrah, 5% Cabernet Sauvignon and 5% Petite Sirah. Deep red fruit aromas lead into notes of toasty vanilla with firm tannins and bold structure.
Bottle-House Cabernet 1.5 Liter Bottle
Rich in flavor with a smooth mouth feel, Domino Cabernet sports blackberry, currant and black cherry flavors with notes of sweet vanilla and toast for a concentrated finish.
Bottle-House Merlot 1.5 Liter Bottle
True to its varietal character, the wine opens with vibrant red-fruit aromas and sweet baking spices. The palate is smooth and supple, with bright acidity and refined tannins.
Starters
Chicken Tenders App
Two or Three to an order. Tossed in buffalo, bbq, honey teriyaki, garlic parmesan, or sweet chili.
Chicken Wings
Five or Ten wings tossed in buffalo, bbq, honey teriyaki, garlic parmesan or sweet chili.
Fried Pickles
Pickle chips, zesty dipping sauce.
Pub Pretzels
3 soft pretzels served with honey mustard.
Loaded Totchos
Ahi Tuna
Sesame crusted tuna, teriyaki, pickled ginger, wasabi aioli.
Soups & Salads
Soup of the Day
Clam Chowder
New England clam chowder, oyster crackers.
French Onion Soup
Croutons, Swiss.
Duffy's Chili
Black bean chili, melted Monterey jack cheese, cornbread.
Garden Salad
Fresh greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, radishes, peppers.
Caesar Salad
The classic.
Chicken Caesar Salad
The classic plus chicken.
Cobb Salad
Romaine, bacon, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, tomato, avocado
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, dijon chicken salad, cranberries, walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Summer Berry Salad
Mesclun, strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, fried goat cheese, strawberry poppy seed dressing.
Demi Garden
Demi Caesar
Entrees
Haddock Tacos
Fried Atlantic haddock, guacamole cabbage slaw, choice of salad.
Fried Shrimp Tacos
Fried shrimp, guacamole cabbage slaw, choice of salad.
Blackened Salmon Tacos
blackened salmon, pineapple jalapeno slaw, sriracha honey aioli, flour tortilla
Pulled Pork Taco
slow braised pork, pineapple jalapeno slaw, jalapenos, spicy crema
Chicken Finger Meal
3 tenders, choice of sauce, fries.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast, marsala wine sauce, mushrooms, onions, penne pasta, garlic bread.
Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi, cheese sauce, crumbs, garlic points.
Orange Chicken
Crispy chicken, white rice, sesame seeds, scallion, broccoli, onion, carrots.
Pasta of the Day
Eggplant Parmesan - breaded eggplant, served over linguine and marinara, topped with mozzarella and parmesan
Steak Tips
Marinated steak tips, peppers and onions, mashed potato, choice of veg.
Turkey Dinner
Herb roasted turkey, red bliss smashed potato, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, choice of vegetable.
Handhelds
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, tortilla wrap.
California Turkey Wrap
Roast turkey, bacon, avocado, ranch, lettuce, tomato, tortilla wrap.
Duffys Smash Burger
Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, Duffy's sauce. **Our burger is cooked to one temperature. We will try to accommodate any specific temperature requests but a specific temperature cannot be guaranteed.*
French Dip
Roast beef, cheddar, garlic baguette, au jus.
Fried Haddock Sandwich
Atlantic haddock filet, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, tartar sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken, bacon, cheddar, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun.
Maine Lobster Roll
Maine lobster, lettuce, hot dog roll, house chips. Small or jumbo options.
Veggie Burger
Black bean patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken, romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing.
Chicken Salad Wrap
Dijon chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, tortilla wrap.
Haddock Tacos
Fried Atlantic haddock, guacamole cabbage slaw, choice of salad.
Fried Shrimp Tacos
Fried shrimp, guacamole cabbage slaw, choice of salad.
Cuban Panini
Slow roasted pork, ham , Swiss, pickles, mustard, ciabatta bread.
Veggie Panini
eggplant, mushroom, roasted red pepper, grilled onion, pesto, goat cheese, chips.
Pizza
Pizza of the Day
"The Mac" - Thousand Island base, hamburger, onion, pickles, lettuce, sesame seeds
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled buffalo chicken, blue cheese, red onion, buffalo sauce base.
Cheese Pizza
The classic.
Gluten Free MYO Pizza
Cauliflower crust and add your favorite toppings!
MYO Pizza
Add your favorite toppings!
Pepperoni Pizza
The classic with pepperoni.
Veggie Pizza
Green peppers, broccoli, onion, mushrooms, tomato.
White Pizza
Dough, garlic oil, and cheese - no red sauce.
Works Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, green peppers.
Seafood
Fish of the Day
Grilled swordfish, roasted cauliflower, parmesan risotto, asparagus.
Baked Haddock
Atlantic haddock, lemon butter crumbs, red bliss smashed potato and choice of vegetable.
Baked Scallops
Baked sea scallops, herbed butter crumbs, smashed potato, vegetable.
Maine Lobster Roll
Maine lobster, lettuce, hot dog roll, house chips. Small or jumbo options.
Fra Diavolo
sea scallops, gulf shrimp, linguine, spicy marinara sauce, garlic bread
Fried Haddock Dinner
Atlantic haddock, fries, coleslaw, tartar.
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Fried Clams
Fried clam strips, fries, coleslaw.
Fried Scallops
Fried sea scallops, hand cut fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce.
Fried seafood combo
Kids Menu
Cheese Pizza
The classic.
Kids Chicken Fingers
Two chicken tenders and fries.
Kids Fish Nuggets
Chucks of fried haddock and fries.
Kids Cheese Burger
Hamburger patty, American cheese, brioche bun, fries.
Kids Hamburger
Hamburger patty, brioche bun, fries.
Kids Hot Dog
Grilled hot dog, grilled bun, fries.
Kids Pasta & Butter
Cavatappi noodles and butter.
Kids Pasta & Marinara
Cavatappi noodles with our marinara.
Kraft Mac & Cheese
Everyone's favorite!
Kids Grilled Cheese
American cheese, white bread, fries.
Desserts
Gluten Free Options
GF Baked Haddock
Baked Atlantic haddock, smashed potato, vegetable.
GF Smash Burger
Our smashed burger on a gluten free bun. **Our fries are fried in oil that may contain gluten**
GF Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Our grilled chicken sandwich on gluten free bread. **Our fries are fried in oil that may contain gluten.**
GF Baked Haddock Sandwich
Baked Atlantic haddock, lettuce, tomato, onion, gluten free roll. **Our fries are fried in oil that may contain gluten.**
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, dijon chicken salad, cranberries, walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
The classic plus chicken.
Garden Salad
Fresh greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, radishes, peppers.
Sides
Side Of Risotto
Side Bread 1 Piece
Side Cole Slaw
Side Garlic Bread
Side GF Roll
Side Hand Cut Fries
Side Mashed Potato
Side Onion Rings
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Vegetable
Side Guacamole
Side House Chips
Side Tortilla Chips
Side White Rice
Side Corn Bread
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
4 Main Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043