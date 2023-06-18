Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Duffy's Tavern & Grill - Kennebunk

696 Reviews

$$

4 Main Street

Kennebunk, ME 04043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Duffys Smash Burger

Duffys Smash Burger

$15.00

Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, Duffy's sauce. **Our burger is cooked to one temperature. We will try to accommodate any specific temperature requests but a specific temperature cannot be guaranteed.*

French Dip

French Dip

$15.00

Roast beef, cheddar, garlic baguette, au jus.

Chicken Finger Meal

Chicken Finger Meal

$18.00

3 tenders, choice of sauce, fries.


Bottles & Cans To Go

Boothbay Thirsty Botanist IPA

$9.00

Banded Milltown Lager

$5.00
Kaliber NA

Kaliber NA

$4.50+Out of stock

bRosé label bRosé Citizen Cider Cider - Rosé TOTAL (?) 6,551 UNIQUE (?) 5,846 MONTHLY (?) 72 YOU 0 6.1% ABV No IBU (3.72) 5,029 Ratings AddCheck-in bRosé: Cider rosé made by three bros right in the great state of Vermont. bRosé is hand crafted by co-fermenting 100% Vermont blueberries and sweet cider pressed at our press house in Burlington, Vermont. bRosé is the embodiment of cooperation. Blueberry and apple, summer and fall, farmers and cider makers. Here’s to getting along

Moat Mountain Bone Shaker Brown

Moat Mountain Bone Shaker Brown

$7.00

An English-style brown ale. This beer has a biscuit-like smoothness with a rich, malt body and medium hop bitterness.

Truly Wild Berry

Truly Wild Berry

$5.00

Rotating flavors.

Woodland Farms Galaxy Pale

Woodland Farms Galaxy Pale

$7.00Out of stock

A bold, hoppy, malt-balanced American Pale made with Galaxy hops.

Austin Street Patina Pale Ale

$8.00
Angry Orchard

Angry Orchard

$5.00

A crisp and refreshing cider, its fresh apple aroma and slightly sweet, ripe apple flavor make it hard to resist.

Bud Lite Bottle

Bud Lite Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. Its superior drinkability and refreshing flavor makes it the world’s favorite light beer.

Budweiser Bottle

Budweiser Bottle

$4.00

Known as "The King of Beers," Budweiser was first introduced by Adolphus Busch in 1876 and it's still brewed with the same high standards today. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp American-style lager.

Coors Lite

Coors Lite

$4.00

Coors Light is Coors Brewing Company's largest-selling brand and the fourth best-selling beer in the U.S. Introduced in 1978, Coors Light has been a favorite in delivering the ultimate in cold refreshment for more than 25 years.

Corona

Corona

$5.00

Corona Extra Mexican Beer is a crisp, clean and well balanced cerveza with fruity-honey aromas and a touch of malt, making it a great tailgating beer, beach drink or barbecue refreshment.

Corona Premier

Corona Premier

$5.00

Corona Premier Mexican Beer is a smooth and drinkable light lager beer, offering a mild, malty taste with a crisp finish. Pair this import beer with Mexican food or citrus-infused dishes.

Heineken

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken is a 5% ABV euro pale lager, made by Heineken International since 1873.

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

A superior light beer. Brewed using the finest barley malt, select grains, all-imported hops and a pure-cultured yeast strain. The special choice of grains combined with the extended mashing process produces a smooth, refreshing beer with fewer carbohydrates.

Mahaffeys Irish Stout

$7.00
Miller Lite Blt

Miller Lite Blt

$4.00

Our flagship brand, Miller Lite, is the great tasting, less filling beer that defined the American light beer category in 1975.

Glutenberg IPA *GF*

Glutenberg IPA *GF*

$7.00

Omission Lager is a refreshing and crisp beer, brewed in the traditional lager style. Perfect for a variety of beer drinking occasions, Omission Lager’s aromatic hop profile offers a unique, easy-drinking beer for those looking for a lighter and approachable beer style.

PBR

PBR

$4.00

This is the original Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer. Nature's choicest products provide its prized flavor. Only the finest of hops and grains are used.

Athletic, NA

Athletic, NA

$4.50

For those that prefer a non-alcoholic Girl, St. Pauli Non-Alcoholic (N.A.) has a pleasant hop aroma, a well-balanced malt flavor, crisp hop finish and the taste of an imported beer without the alcohol.

High Noon Grapefruit

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

This hop-forward IPA features bright citrus notes with a clean, balanced malt profile. It has been liberally dry hopped with Citra and Amarillo creating unmistakable aromatics.

White Wine by the Bottle To Go

Chateau St. Michelle Reisling Bottle

Chateau St. Michelle Reisling Bottle

$16.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle's goal is to craft a refreshing, flavorful, medium-dry Riesling vintage after vintage. The wine offers crisp apple aromas and flavors with subtle mineral notes. This is "everyday Riesling" that is a pleasure to drink and easy to match with a variety of foods.

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle

$18.00

This wine interlaces a light buttery-oak nuance with vibrant, appealing fruit flavors. It's medium weight yet fresh, with a smooth, well-balanced palate that displays a harmonized mix of savory oak and citrus nuances.

La Vieille Ferme Rose Bottle

La Vieille Ferme Rose Bottle

$16.00Out of stock

This wine is made from a blend of grenache, syrah, and cinsault grapes. The color is darker than other French rosés, almost a ruby color. The taste is absolutely delicious. Fruity, dry, crisp, and smooth.

Lobster Reef Saugvignon Blanc Bottle

Lobster Reef Saugvignon Blanc Bottle

$16.00

This is a delicious white wine from New Zealand. It displays a crisp, mineral quality that is balanced by Marlborough's characteristic grapefruit and citrus notes. It is the perfect wine for seafood and especially, appropriately, shellfish.

Ruffino Pinot Grigio Bottle

Ruffino Pinot Grigio Bottle

$16.00

Lumina Pinot Grigio offers golden apple, honeyed pear, and citrus notes, along with a pleasant touch of minerality. Medium-bodied, lively and clean, this is a well-balanced wine with crisp acidity and a satisfying finish.

Bottle-House Chardonnay

Bottle-House Chardonnay

$35.00

From its enticing aromas to its lingering finish, this Chardonnay brims with delicious fruit expression. Swirl the wine in the glass to fully release the aromas; you'll find them reminiscent of citrus, apple, pear and nectarine, with just a hint of floral and spice.

Bottle-House Pinot Grigio

Bottle-House Pinot Grigio

$35.00

This pinot grigio has aromas of wildflowers, peaches and pears. Fresh, tropical flavors combined with a touch of spice in this medium-bodied wine provide a lovely finish that is crisp and refreshing on the palate.

Red Wine by the Bottle To Go

Castlerock Pinot Noir Bottle

Castlerock Pinot Noir Bottle

$18.00

This elegant and medium-bodied wine has delicate aromas of violet and rose petals, complex flavors and long silky textures, with layers of strawberry and raspberry leading into a long refined finish.

Cigar Box Malbec Bottle

Cigar Box Malbec Bottle

$18.00

This wine displays aroma of ripe plum and violets along with subtle hints of vanilla. Of great structure, this wine stands out for its meatiness and intense rich flavor while a soft silky finish balance the overall experience.

Silver Palm Cabernet Bottle

Silver Palm Cabernet Bottle

$18.00

Silver Palm Cabernet Sauvignon is dark ruby in color, with aromas of blackberry and cassis. Flavors of black cherry, spice and oak with round firm tannins lead to a soft, silky, lingering finish.

Klinker Brickmason Red Blend Bottle

Klinker Brickmason Red Blend Bottle

$16.00

This blend is comprised of 80% Zinfandel, 10% Syrah, 5% Cabernet Sauvignon and 5% Petite Sirah. Deep red fruit aromas lead into notes of toasty vanilla with firm tannins and bold structure.

Bottle-House Cabernet 1.5 Liter Bottle

Bottle-House Cabernet 1.5 Liter Bottle

$14.00

Rich in flavor with a smooth mouth feel, Domino Cabernet sports blackberry, currant and black cherry flavors with notes of sweet vanilla and toast for a concentrated finish.

Bottle-House Merlot 1.5 Liter Bottle

Bottle-House Merlot 1.5 Liter Bottle

$14.00

True to its varietal character, the wine opens with vibrant red-fruit aromas and sweet baking spices. The palate is smooth and supple, with bright acidity and refined tannins.

Starters

Chicken Tenders App

Chicken Tenders App

Two or Three to an order. Tossed in buffalo, bbq, honey teriyaki, garlic parmesan, or sweet chili.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

Five or Ten wings tossed in buffalo, bbq, honey teriyaki, garlic parmesan or sweet chili.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Pickle chips, zesty dipping sauce.

Pub Pretzels

Pub Pretzels

$10.00

3 soft pretzels served with honey mustard.

Loaded Totchos

$10.00

Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Sesame crusted tuna, teriyaki, pickled ginger, wasabi aioli.

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day

$6.00+Out of stock

Clam Chowder

$9.00+

New England clam chowder, oyster crackers.

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Croutons, Swiss.

Duffy's Chili

Duffy's Chili

$14.00

Black bean chili, melted Monterey jack cheese, cornbread.

Garden Salad

$11.00

Fresh greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, radishes, peppers.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

The classic.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.00

The classic plus chicken.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Romaine, bacon, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, tomato, avocado

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, dijon chicken salad, cranberries, walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Summer Berry Salad

$16.00

Mesclun, strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, fried goat cheese, strawberry poppy seed dressing.

Demi Garden

$5.00

Demi Caesar

$5.00

Entrees

Haddock Tacos

Haddock Tacos

$15.00

Fried Atlantic haddock, guacamole cabbage slaw, choice of salad.

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Fried shrimp, guacamole cabbage slaw, choice of salad.

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$16.00

blackened salmon, pineapple jalapeno slaw, sriracha honey aioli, flour tortilla

Pulled Pork Taco

$15.00

slow braised pork, pineapple jalapeno slaw, jalapenos, spicy crema

Chicken Finger Meal

Chicken Finger Meal

$18.00

3 tenders, choice of sauce, fries.

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Chicken breast, marsala wine sauce, mushrooms, onions, penne pasta, garlic bread.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Cavatappi, cheese sauce, crumbs, garlic points.

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$19.00

Crispy chicken, white rice, sesame seeds, scallion, broccoli, onion, carrots.

Pasta of the Day

$16.00

Eggplant Parmesan - breaded eggplant, served over linguine and marinara, topped with mozzarella and parmesan

Steak Tips

$28.00

Marinated steak tips, peppers and onions, mashed potato, choice of veg.

Turkey Dinner

Turkey Dinner

$18.00

Herb roasted turkey, red bliss smashed potato, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, choice of vegetable.

Handhelds

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Fried chicken, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, tortilla wrap.

California Turkey Wrap

$15.00

Roast turkey, bacon, avocado, ranch, lettuce, tomato, tortilla wrap.

Duffys Smash Burger

Duffys Smash Burger

$15.00

Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, Duffy's sauce. **Our burger is cooked to one temperature. We will try to accommodate any specific temperature requests but a specific temperature cannot be guaranteed.*

French Dip

French Dip

$15.00

Roast beef, cheddar, garlic baguette, au jus.

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$15.00

Atlantic haddock filet, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, tartar sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Marinated chicken, bacon, cheddar, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun.

Maine Lobster Roll

Maine Lobster Roll

$29.00

Maine lobster, lettuce, hot dog roll, house chips. Small or jumbo options.

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Black bean patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Chicken, romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$15.00

Dijon chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, tortilla wrap.

Haddock Tacos

Haddock Tacos

$15.00

Fried Atlantic haddock, guacamole cabbage slaw, choice of salad.

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Fried shrimp, guacamole cabbage slaw, choice of salad.

Cuban Panini

$15.00

Slow roasted pork, ham , Swiss, pickles, mustard, ciabatta bread.

Veggie Panini

$16.00

eggplant, mushroom, roasted red pepper, grilled onion, pesto, goat cheese, chips.

Pizza

Pizza of the Day

$17.00

"The Mac" - Thousand Island base, hamburger, onion, pickles, lettuce, sesame seeds

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Grilled buffalo chicken, blue cheese, red onion, buffalo sauce base.

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

The classic.

Gluten Free MYO Pizza

$17.00

Cauliflower crust and add your favorite toppings!

MYO Pizza

MYO Pizza

$15.00

Add your favorite toppings!

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.75

The classic with pepperoni.

Veggie Pizza

$18.00

Green peppers, broccoli, onion, mushrooms, tomato.

White Pizza

$15.00

Dough, garlic oil, and cheese - no red sauce.

Works Pizza

Works Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, green peppers.

Seafood

Fish of the Day

$26.00

Grilled swordfish, roasted cauliflower, parmesan risotto, asparagus.

Baked Haddock

Baked Haddock

$23.00

Atlantic haddock, lemon butter crumbs, red bliss smashed potato and choice of vegetable.

Baked Scallops

$26.00

Baked sea scallops, herbed butter crumbs, smashed potato, vegetable.

Maine Lobster Roll

Maine Lobster Roll

$29.00

Maine lobster, lettuce, hot dog roll, house chips. Small or jumbo options.

Fra Diavolo

$26.00

sea scallops, gulf shrimp, linguine, spicy marinara sauce, garlic bread

Fried Haddock Dinner

Fried Haddock Dinner

$23.00

Atlantic haddock, fries, coleslaw, tartar.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$20.00

Fried Clams

$30.00

Fried clam strips, fries, coleslaw.

Fried Scallops

$26.00

Fried sea scallops, hand cut fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce.

Fried seafood combo

$28.00

Kids Menu

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

The classic.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Two chicken tenders and fries.

Kids Fish Nuggets

$10.99

Chucks of fried haddock and fries.

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.45

Hamburger patty, American cheese, brioche bun, fries.

Kids Hamburger

$9.99

Hamburger patty, brioche bun, fries.

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Grilled hot dog, grilled bun, fries.

Kids Pasta & Butter

$6.99

Cavatappi noodles and butter.

Kids Pasta & Marinara

$7.99

Cavatappi noodles with our marinara.

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Everyone's favorite!

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

American cheese, white bread, fries.

Desserts

Blueberry Bread Pudding

$8.00

Maine blueberries, croissant, custard

Italian Lemon Cake

$8.00

Yellow cake with Italian lemon cream filling.

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

cheesecake, caramel, pecans, chocolate

Gluten Free Options

GF Baked Haddock

$19.00

Baked Atlantic haddock, smashed potato, vegetable.

GF Smash Burger

$17.00

Our smashed burger on a gluten free bun. **Our fries are fried in oil that may contain gluten**

GF Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Our grilled chicken sandwich on gluten free bread. **Our fries are fried in oil that may contain gluten.**

GF Baked Haddock Sandwich

$17.00

Baked Atlantic haddock, lettuce, tomato, onion, gluten free roll. **Our fries are fried in oil that may contain gluten.**

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, dijon chicken salad, cranberries, walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.00

The classic plus chicken.

Garden Salad

$11.00

Fresh greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, radishes, peppers.

Sides

Side Of Risotto

$8.00Out of stock

Side Bread 1 Piece

$2.00

Side Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side Garlic Bread

$4.00

Side GF Roll

$4.00

Side Hand Cut Fries

$7.45

Side Mashed Potato

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$7.95

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95

Side Vegetable

$4.00

Side Guacamole

$1.75

Side House Chips

$4.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Side White Rice

$4.00

Side Corn Bread

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4 Main Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043

Directions

Gallery
Duffy's Tavern & Grill image
Banner pic
Duffy's Tavern & Grill image
Duffy's Tavern & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stripers Waterside Restaurant - 133 Ocean Blvd, Kennebunkport PO Box M
orange star4.1 • 1,382
133 Ocean Blvd Kennebunkport, ME 04046
View restaurantnext
Gravy
orange star4.7 • 343
231 Post Road Wells, ME 04090
View restaurantnext
Stutesy's Pub & Grille
orange star4.5 • 435
52 Post Rd Wells, ME 04090
View restaurantnext
Magnus on Water
orange star5.0 • 370
12 Water St #101 Biddeford, ME 04005
View restaurantnext
Golden Rooster Restaurant - 236 Main Street Saco, ME 04072
orange star4.3 • 692
236 Main St Saco, ME 04072
View restaurantnext
Jonathan's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
92 Bourne Lane Ogunquit, ME 03907
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kennebunk

Batson River Brewing & Distilling - Kennebunk
orange star4.7 • 383
12 Western Ave Kennebunk, ME 04043
View restaurantnext
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Kennebunk, ME
orange star4.5 • 321
200 Sea Rd Kennebunk, ME 04043
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kennebunk
Kennebunkport
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Wells
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Biddeford
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Ogunquit
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Saco
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Scarborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston