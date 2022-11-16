- Home
Duffy's Tavern & Grill - Old Orchard Beach
168 Saco Avenue
Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064
Popular Items
Bottles & Can Beer to Go
Bud Lite Bottle
Lager, St. Louis, MO.
Budweiser Bottle
Lager, St. Louis, MO.
Coors Lite Bottle
Light Lager, Golden, CO.
Corona
Cerveza Especial, Mexico
Corona Light
Cerveza Especial, Mexico
Heineken
Lager, Netherlands
Non-Alcoholic Clausthaler
Non-Alcoholic, Netherlands
Michelob Ultra
Light Lager, St. Louis, MO.
Michelob Ultra Gold
Light Lager, St. Louis, MO. Experience Pure Gold – beer in its organic form. Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is a USDA certified organic light lager with a pure, refreshing taste. With only 2.5 carbs and 85 calories, Pure Gold is triple-filtered and brewed free of artificial colors and flavors. Inspired by nature, enjoyed in nature.
Miller Lite Bottle
Pilsner, Milwukee, WI.
Mike's Hard Lemonade
Mike’s Hard Lemonade is the flavor that started it all. With the delicious taste of tart lemons and just the right amount of carbonation and sweetness, it's a new level of refreshment.
PBR
Lager, Los Angeles, CA
Twisted Tea
Made from select tea and natural lemon flavor, Twisted Tea Original is refreshing, smooth, delicious, and of course, a little twisted. ABV: 5%
White Claw Raspberry
White Claw is made from a blend of seltzer water, a gluten-free alcohol base, and fruit flavor
White Claw Grapefruit
White Claw is made from a blend of seltzer water, a gluten-free alcohol base, and fruit flavor
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw is made from a blend of seltzer water, a gluten-free alcohol base, and fruit flavor
Whites By The Bottle To Go
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle
California Chardonnay
Ruffino Pinot Grigio Bottle
Italy Pinot Grigio
Chateau St. Michelle Reisling Bottle
Reisling from Washington
Lobster Reef Saugvignon Blanc Bottle
Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc is intensely aromatic. Full of Marlborough flavor and style. Beautifully balanced, refreshing, and generous on the palate. This Sauvignon Blanc is crafted to maximize the grapes' freshness and flavor.
Cupcake Moscato Bottle
Crafted with fine effervescence that tickles the palate, Cupcake Moscato d’Asti is a vibrant wine with flavors of nectarine, honey and peach. Pair with coconut pudding or a fruit tart.
House Chardonnay Bottle (1.75 Liter)
Tasting Notes: From its enticing aromas to its lingering finish, our Chardonnay brims with delicious fruit expression. Swirl the wine in the glass to fully release the aromas; you’ll find them reminiscent of citrus, apple, pear and nectarine, with just a hint of floral and spice.
House Pinot Grigio Bottle (1.75 Liter)
Aromas of wildflowers, peaches and pears. Fresh, tropical flavors combined with a touch of spice in this medium-bodied wine provide a lovely finish that is crisp and refreshing on the palate.
Red By The Bottle To Go
Columbia Crest Merlot Bottle
For Grand Estates, Artisan winemaking is combined with the best vineyards in the Columbia Valley to craft world-class wines of outstanding quality and value. Every bottle of Grand Estates is crafted to capture the authentic interpretation of the varietal. Classic Merlot aromas of spice, blackberry and cocoa carry through the palate of this complex artisanal crafted wine. The balance of oak and black fruits creates a velvety, seductive finish.
Silver Palm Cabernet Bottle
California Silver Palm Cabernet Sauvignon is dark ruby in color, with aromas of blackberry and cassis. Flavors of black cherry, spice and oak with round firm tannins lead to a soft, silky, lingering finish. Cabernet was abundant and ripe flavors, soft tannins and complexity are the hallmarks of the vintage. It provides the soft, black cherry flavors to the wine. The palate and small amount of Cabernet Franc for spice and to round out the finish.
Castlerock Pinot Noir Bottle
California Our Pinot Noir is elegant and medium bodied, with aromas of herbal spice and cherry. On the palate the wine gives flavors of blackberry, cinnamon, and sweet vanilla oak, and it finishes long and harmoniously. This versatile wine pairs well with lamb, chicken, veal, salmon, and light pasta dishes. The aromas don't seem entirely harmonious in this young wine, bringing herb, glue and light volatile notes. The red fruit and floral flavors are light, simple and not fully integrated.
Cigar Box Malbec Bottle
Aromas of mint gumdrop and green herbs shield shy berry scents. This is high in acid, modest in body and short on palate appeal. Salty flavors of plum skins finish short. Sourced from a single vineyard, the grapes for this wine were bunch selected and hand harvested. The wine displays aroma of ripe plum and violets along with subtle hints of vanilla. Of great structure, this wine stands out for its meatiness and intense rich flavor while a soft silky finish balance the overall experience. Malbec in Argentina has come to be appreciated for a spicy white pepper characteristic, the aroma of violets, and sweet, jammy fruit. It is a seductive wine that is typically warm and generous in the mouth, with plenty of flesh, and very appealing when young. Almost always producing a ripe and fruity, even plummy wine, Malbec can take oak aging or show well without it; it's juicy and quaffable when young but can benefit from aging, developing an intriguing complexity with time in the bottle.
House Cabernet Bottle (1.75 Liter)
California Deep red color, rich with cherry and blackberry flavors with a hint of oak and a long, silky finish for a perfectly balanced wine.
House Merlot Bottle (1.75 Liter)
California True to its varietal character, the wine opens with vibrant red-fruit aromas and sweet baking spices. The palate is smooth and supple, with bright acidity and refined tannins. Raspberries and ripe cherry flavors are met by a sweet oak finish. Pair this approachable wine with a variety of dishes, including roasted pork loin or oven-baked chicken.
Daily Blackboard Specials
Starters
Pub Pretzels
Three pretzels served with Honey Mustard.
Chicken Wings
Wings tossed in Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Teriyaki or served plain.
Chicken Tenders
Fried Pickles
Fried Pickle Chips served Ranch Dressing.
Nachos
Corn chips, monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, black bean & corn salsa, guacamole.
Nachos w/ Chicken
Corn chips, monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, black bean & corn salsa, guacamole, chicken.
Nachos W/ Chili
Onion Rings
Stack of homemade onion rings served with our onion ring sauce.
Soups & Salads
Clam Chowder - Cup
Clam Chowder - Bowl
French Onion Soup
Crostini, Swiss Cheese
Garden Salad
Fresh Romaine & Mesclun Greens with Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onions and homemade Croutons.
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce with shredded Parmesan cheese and our homemade Caesar dressing topped with homemade croutons.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce with shredded Parmesan cheese and our homemade Caesar dressing topped with homemade croutons with a grilled 6oz Chicken Breast.
Chili Bowl
Homemade Beef & Bean Chili topped with Monteray Jack Cheese and Served with Cornbread.
Burgers & Sandwiches
French Dip
Roast Beef served on our garlic baguette with Cheddar Cheese and a side of Au Jus. Served with homemade Chips
Cape Cod Wrap
Roast Turkey, Stuffing, and Cranberry Sauce in a wrap. Served with homemade Chips.
Fried Haddock Sandwich
Freshly Breaded Haddock served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served with house made potato chips.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Freshly Grilled Chicken served on a Brioche Roll with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Honey Mustard.
Duffy Burger
Fresh Hamburg Patty on a Brioche Roll served with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle and Duffy's Sauce.
Veggie Burger
Black Bean Veggie Burger served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. This is a Vegan Burger as well.
Fried Atlantic haddock, with guacamole cabbage slaw and bean salad.
Fried Shrimp with guacamole cabbage slaw and bean salad.
Two Hot Dogs
Seafood
Baked Haddock
8oz Haddock Filet topped with a Ritz cracker topping with mashed potato and choice of vegetable.
Baked Sea Scallops
Sea scallops, lemon butter crumbs, whipped potato, vegetable.
Fried Scallops
Fried sea scallops, fries, coleslaw.
Fish & Chips
8oz Freshly battered Haddock served with fries and coleslaw.
Shrimp Tacos
Fried Shrimp with guacamole cabbage slaw and bean salad.
Haddock Tacos
Fried Atlantic haddock, with guacamole cabbage slaw and bean salad.
Fried Shrimp
Fried gulf shrimp, French fries, coleslaw
Entrees
Turkey Dinner
Herb Roasted Turkey, whipped potato, gravy, stuffing, and cranberry sauce.
Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi with our homemade Cheese sauce topped with a Ritz cracker crumbs. Served with Garlic Bread.
Chicken Tender Meal
4 Freshly breaded Chicken Tenders served with french fries.
Short Rib Sheperds Pie
Short Ribs, carrots, peas in our demi glaze and topped with whipped mashed potato.
Garlic Meatloaf
Homemade Meatloaf topped with a demi glaze and served with mashed potato and choice of vegetable.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken, marinara, parmesan over linguine served with garlic bread.
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
168 Saco Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064