Duffy's Tavern & Grill - Old Orchard Beach

review star

No reviews yet

168 Saco Avenue

Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064

Order Again

Popular Items

Baked Haddock
Mac & Cheese
Duffy Burger

Bottles & Can Beer to Go

Bud Lite Bottle

Bud Lite Bottle

$4.00

Lager, St. Louis, MO.

Budweiser Bottle

Budweiser Bottle

$4.00

Lager, St. Louis, MO.

Coors Lite Bottle

Coors Lite Bottle

$4.00

Light Lager, Golden, CO.

Corona

Corona

$5.00

Cerveza Especial, Mexico

Corona Light

Corona Light

$5.00

Cerveza Especial, Mexico

Heineken

Heineken

$5.00

Lager, Netherlands

Non-Alcoholic Clausthaler

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic, Netherlands

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Light Lager, St. Louis, MO.

Michelob Ultra Gold

Michelob Ultra Gold

$4.00

Light Lager, St. Louis, MO. Experience Pure Gold – beer in its organic form. Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is a USDA certified organic light lager with a pure, refreshing taste. With only 2.5 carbs and 85 calories, Pure Gold is triple-filtered and brewed free of artificial colors and flavors. Inspired by nature, enjoyed in nature.

Miller Lite Bottle

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00

Pilsner, Milwukee, WI.

Mike's Hard Lemonade

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$5.00

Mike’s Hard Lemonade is the flavor that started it all. With the delicious taste of tart lemons and just the right amount of carbonation and sweetness, it's a new level of refreshment.

PBR

PBR

$4.00

Lager, Los Angeles, CA

Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Made from select tea and natural lemon flavor, Twisted Tea Original is refreshing, smooth, delicious, and of course, a little twisted. ABV: 5%

White Claw Raspberry

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

White Claw is made from a blend of seltzer water, a gluten-free alcohol base, and fruit flavor

White Claw Grapefruit

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00

White Claw is made from a blend of seltzer water, a gluten-free alcohol base, and fruit flavor

White Claw Black Cherry

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw is made from a blend of seltzer water, a gluten-free alcohol base, and fruit flavor

Whites By The Bottle To Go

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle

$18.00

California Chardonnay

Ruffino Pinot Grigio Bottle

Ruffino Pinot Grigio Bottle

$16.00

Italy Pinot Grigio

Chateau St. Michelle Reisling Bottle

Chateau St. Michelle Reisling Bottle

$16.00

Reisling from Washington

Lobster Reef Saugvignon Blanc Bottle

Lobster Reef Saugvignon Blanc Bottle

$16.00

Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc is intensely aromatic. Full of Marlborough flavor and style. Beautifully balanced, refreshing, and generous on the palate. This Sauvignon Blanc is crafted to maximize the grapes' freshness and flavor.

Cupcake Moscato Bottle

Cupcake Moscato Bottle

$16.00

Crafted with fine effervescence that tickles the palate, Cupcake Moscato d’Asti is a vibrant wine with flavors of nectarine, honey and peach. Pair with coconut pudding or a fruit tart.

House Chardonnay Bottle (1.75 Liter)

House Chardonnay Bottle (1.75 Liter)

$14.00

Tasting Notes: From its enticing aromas to its lingering finish, our Chardonnay brims with delicious fruit expression. Swirl the wine in the glass to fully release the aromas; you’ll find them reminiscent of citrus, apple, pear and nectarine, with just a hint of floral and spice.

House Pinot Grigio Bottle (1.75 Liter)

House Pinot Grigio Bottle (1.75 Liter)

$14.00

Aromas of wildflowers, peaches and pears. Fresh, tropical flavors combined with a touch of spice in this medium-bodied wine provide a lovely finish that is crisp and refreshing on the palate.

Red By The Bottle To Go

Columbia Crest Merlot Bottle

Columbia Crest Merlot Bottle

$18.00

For Grand Estates, Artisan winemaking is combined with the best vineyards in the Columbia Valley to craft world-class wines of outstanding quality and value. Every bottle of Grand Estates is crafted to capture the authentic interpretation of the varietal. Classic Merlot aromas of spice, blackberry and cocoa carry through the palate of this complex artisanal crafted wine. The balance of oak and black fruits creates a velvety, seductive finish.

Silver Palm Cabernet Bottle

Silver Palm Cabernet Bottle

$18.00

California Silver Palm Cabernet Sauvignon is dark ruby in color, with aromas of blackberry and cassis. Flavors of black cherry, spice and oak with round firm tannins lead to a soft, silky, lingering finish. Cabernet was abundant and ripe flavors, soft tannins and complexity are the hallmarks of the vintage. It provides the soft, black cherry flavors to the wine. The palate and small amount of Cabernet Franc for spice and to round out the finish.

Castlerock Pinot Noir Bottle

Castlerock Pinot Noir Bottle

$18.00

California Our Pinot Noir is elegant and medium bodied, with aromas of herbal spice and cherry. On the palate the wine gives flavors of blackberry, cinnamon, and sweet vanilla oak, and it finishes long and harmoniously. This versatile wine pairs well with lamb, chicken, veal, salmon, and light pasta dishes. The aromas don't seem entirely harmonious in this young wine, bringing herb, glue and light volatile notes. The red fruit and floral flavors are light, simple and not fully integrated.

Cigar Box Malbec Bottle

Cigar Box Malbec Bottle

$18.00

Aromas of mint gumdrop and green herbs shield shy berry scents. This is high in acid, modest in body and short on palate appeal. Salty flavors of plum skins finish short. Sourced from a single vineyard, the grapes for this wine were bunch selected and hand harvested. The wine displays aroma of ripe plum and violets along with subtle hints of vanilla. Of great structure, this wine stands out for its meatiness and intense rich flavor while a soft silky finish balance the overall experience. Malbec in Argentina has come to be appreciated for a spicy white pepper characteristic, the aroma of violets, and sweet, jammy fruit. It is a seductive wine that is typically warm and generous in the mouth, with plenty of flesh, and very appealing when young. Almost always producing a ripe and fruity, even plummy wine, Malbec can take oak aging or show well without it; it's juicy and quaffable when young but can benefit from aging, developing an intriguing complexity with time in the bottle.

House Cabernet Bottle (1.75 Liter)

House Cabernet Bottle (1.75 Liter)

$14.00

California Deep red color, rich with cherry and blackberry flavors with a hint of oak and a long, silky finish for a perfectly balanced wine.

House Merlot Bottle (1.75 Liter)

House Merlot Bottle (1.75 Liter)

$14.00

California True to its varietal character, the wine opens with vibrant red-fruit aromas and sweet baking spices. The palate is smooth and supple, with bright acidity and refined tannins. Raspberries and ripe cherry flavors are met by a sweet oak finish. Pair this approachable wine with a variety of dishes, including roasted pork loin or oven-baked chicken.

Daily Blackboard Specials

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$8.00

Five Vegetable Spring Rolls served with a side of Sweet Chili Sauce.

Winter Platter

$30.00

Scallop Wrapped in Bacon

$12.00

Chipotle Bacon Meatballs

$7.00

Rib Eye

$30.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

ABC Wrap with Fries

$15.00

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$7.00

Soup of the Day- Cup

$5.00

Starters

Pub Pretzels

Pub Pretzels

$10.00

Three pretzels served with Honey Mustard.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

Wings tossed in Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Teriyaki or served plain.

Chicken Tenders

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Fried Pickle Chips served Ranch Dressing.

Nachos

Nachos

$17.00

Corn chips, monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, black bean & corn salsa, guacamole.

Nachos w/ Chicken

Nachos w/ Chicken

$22.95

Corn chips, monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, black bean & corn salsa, guacamole, chicken.

Nachos W/ Chili

Nachos W/ Chili

$22.95

Onion Rings

$8.00

Stack of homemade onion rings served with our onion ring sauce.

Soups & Salads

Clam Chowder - Cup

$9.00

Clam Chowder - Bowl

$13.00

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Crostini, Swiss Cheese

Garden Salad

$11.00

Fresh Romaine & Mesclun Greens with Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onions and homemade Croutons.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce with shredded Parmesan cheese and our homemade Caesar dressing topped with homemade croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.95

Fresh Romaine Lettuce with shredded Parmesan cheese and our homemade Caesar dressing topped with homemade croutons with a grilled 6oz Chicken Breast.

Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$14.00

Homemade Beef & Bean Chili topped with Monteray Jack Cheese and Served with Cornbread.

Burgers & Sandwiches

French Dip

French Dip

$15.00

Roast Beef served on our garlic baguette with Cheddar Cheese and a side of Au Jus. Served with homemade Chips

Cape Cod Wrap

$15.00

Roast Turkey, Stuffing, and Cranberry Sauce in a wrap. Served with homemade Chips.

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$15.00

Freshly Breaded Haddock served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served with house made potato chips.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Freshly Grilled Chicken served on a Brioche Roll with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Honey Mustard.

Duffy Burger

Duffy Burger

$15.00

Fresh Hamburg Patty on a Brioche Roll served with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle and Duffy's Sauce.

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Black Bean Veggie Burger served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. This is a Vegan Burger as well.

Haddock Tacos

Haddock Tacos

$15.00

Fried Atlantic haddock, with guacamole cabbage slaw and bean salad.

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Fried Shrimp with guacamole cabbage slaw and bean salad.

Two Hot Dogs

$10.00

Seafood

Baked Haddock

Baked Haddock

$23.00

8oz Haddock Filet topped with a Ritz cracker topping with mashed potato and choice of vegetable.

Baked Sea Scallops

$26.00

Sea scallops, lemon butter crumbs, whipped potato, vegetable.

Fried Scallops

$26.00

Fried sea scallops, fries, coleslaw.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$23.00

8oz Freshly battered Haddock served with fries and coleslaw.

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Fried Shrimp with guacamole cabbage slaw and bean salad.

Haddock Tacos

Haddock Tacos

$15.00

Fried Atlantic haddock, with guacamole cabbage slaw and bean salad.

Fried Shrimp

$20.00

Fried gulf shrimp, French fries, coleslaw

Entrees

Turkey Dinner

Turkey Dinner

$18.00

Herb Roasted Turkey, whipped potato, gravy, stuffing, and cranberry sauce.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Cavatappi with our homemade Cheese sauce topped with a Ritz cracker crumbs. Served with Garlic Bread.

Chicken Tender Meal

Chicken Tender Meal

$17.00

4 Freshly breaded Chicken Tenders served with french fries.

Short Rib Sheperds Pie

$18.00

Short Ribs, carrots, peas in our demi glaze and topped with whipped mashed potato.

Garlic Meatloaf

Garlic Meatloaf

$19.00

Homemade Meatloaf topped with a demi glaze and served with mashed potato and choice of vegetable.

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Breaded chicken, marinara, parmesan over linguine served with garlic bread.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.95

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.70
MYO Pizza

MYO Pizza

$14.95

Veggie Pizza

$21.95

Green peppers, red peppers, broccoli, onion, mushrooms, tomato

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.95

Grilled buffalo chicken, blue cheese, red onion

Blackboard Pizza

$18.95

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

House Chips

$2.50

Onion Rings

$8.00

Stack of homemade onion rings served with our onion ring sauce.

Cole Slaw

$1.50

Side Garlic Bread

$2.50

Side Mashed Potato

$2.00

Side Vegetable

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kids Fish Nuggets & Fries

$11.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$10.00

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$7.00

Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pasta & Butter

$7.00

Kids Pasta & Marinara

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Lemon Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.50

Ice Cream Dish- Large

$5.00

Ice Cream Dish- Small

$3.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Gluten Free Menu

GF Baked Haddock

$22.45

GF Duffy's Burger

$17.95

GF Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

GF MYO Plain Pizza

$17.95

GF Veggie Burger

$18.95

GF Veggie Pizza

$22.45

GF MYO Cauliflower Pizza

$17.95
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

168 Saco Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064

Duffy's Tavern & Grill image
Duffy's Tavern & Grill image
Duffy's Tavern & Grill image

