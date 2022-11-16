Duffy's Tavern & Grill - Old Orchard Beach

Cigar Box Malbec Bottle

$18.00

Aromas of mint gumdrop and green herbs shield shy berry scents. This is high in acid, modest in body and short on palate appeal. Salty flavors of plum skins finish short. Sourced from a single vineyard, the grapes for this wine were bunch selected and hand harvested. The wine displays aroma of ripe plum and violets along with subtle hints of vanilla. Of great structure, this wine stands out for its meatiness and intense rich flavor while a soft silky finish balance the overall experience. Malbec in Argentina has come to be appreciated for a spicy white pepper characteristic, the aroma of violets, and sweet, jammy fruit. It is a seductive wine that is typically warm and generous in the mouth, with plenty of flesh, and very appealing when young. Almost always producing a ripe and fruity, even plummy wine, Malbec can take oak aging or show well without it; it's juicy and quaffable when young but can benefit from aging, developing an intriguing complexity with time in the bottle.