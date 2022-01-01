Restaurant header imageView gallery

Duggers Bar and Grills

review star

No reviews yet

11 West Center St

Madisonville, KY 42431

Popular Items

20 Wings Bone In
Chips & Queso
10 Wings Bone In

Appetizers

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.99

Beer Battered Onion Rings(6)

$4.99

Buffalo Chicken Ragoon (7)

$7.99

Cheese Balls

$6.99+

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Chips & Queso

$3.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Loaded Nachos

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Philly Cheese Steak Nachos

$9.99

Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$6.99

SoutWest Eggroll(3)

$5.99

Taco Mini (12)

$8.99

Entrees

10 Boneless Wings

$10.99

10 Wings Bone In

$10.99

20 Boneless Wings

$16.99

20 Wings Bone In

$16.99

50 Bone In Wings

$45.99

7 Bone In Wings

$8.99

7 Boneless Wings

$8.99

BLT w/ FF

$7.99Out of stock

Cheese Burger w/FF

$8.99

Chicken Tenders - 3pc w/FF

$5.50

Chicken Tenders -5pc w/FF

$8.95

Double Cheesburger w/ FF

$11.99

Double Dugger Burger

$17.99

Dugger Burger w/ FF

$13.99

Fried Chicken Wrap W/Tots

$9.99+

Grilled Cheese w/FF

$3.99

Philly Cheese Steak (Meal w/FF)

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak Fries

$8.99

Philly Cheese Steak Tots

$10.99

Ultimate Grilled Cheese w/FF

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries

$11.99

Sides

French Fries

$1.99

Tater Tots

$2.50

Kids Menu

1 Chicken w/FF

$3.99

Grilled Cheese w/FF

$3.99

Dessert

Banana Foster

$6.99Out of stock

Blondie

$5.00Out of stock

Brownie Caramel Drizzle

$4.99Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$4.99+Out of stock

Milky Carmel Galaxy Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$6.99Out of stock

SeaSalt Caramel Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

Red bull

Redbull (Full)

$4.00

Redbull Infusion

$8.00

Soft Drinks

7up

$2.29

Ale8

$2.29

Ale8 Cherry

$2.29

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.29

Diet Rite

$2.29

Dr Pepper

$2.29

Lemon Shake Up

$4.00

Orange juice

$2.29

Rc

$2.29

RedBull

$5.00

Ski

$2.29

Water

Coozie

Koozie

$6.00

Hoodie

Small

$30.00

Medium

$30.00

Large

$30.00Out of stock

XL

$32.00Out of stock

XXL

$34.00

XXXL

$36.00

Shot Glass

Shot Glass

$10.00

T-Shirt

Small

Small

$20.00Out of stock

Medium

$20.00Out of stock

Large

$20.00

XL

$21.00

XXL

$22.00Out of stock

XXXL

$23.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11 West Center St, Madisonville, KY 42431

Directions

Gallery
Duggers Bar and Grill image
Banner pic
Duggers Bar and Grill image

