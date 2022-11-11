Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood

Duke’s La Jolla

review star

No reviews yet

1216 Prospect Street

La Jolla, CA 92037

Sauteed Mac Nut & Herb Crusted Fresh Fish
Hula Pie
Fish Tacos

Starters (BFB)

Poke Tacos

Poke Tacos

$18.50

Fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flake, avocado, wasabi aioli

Crispy Coconut Shrimp

Crispy Coconut Shrimp

$17.50

Lilikoi chili water, pickled cucumbers.

Korean Sticky Ribs

Korean Sticky Ribs

$16.50

Crispy compart family farms duroc pork ribs, spicy gochujang glaze, fresh herbs, lime

Panko Crusted Calamari

Panko Crusted Calamari

$16.50

Guava cocktail sauce, meyer lemon remoulade

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, parmesan, lemon-anchovy dressing, garlic focaccia crumble

Black Bean Nachos

Black Bean Nachos

$14.00

Corn tortilla chips, cheddar, pepper jack & queso fresco, chipotle cream, pico de gallo

Macadamia Nut Hummus

Macadamia Nut Hummus

$15.00

Hawaii grown mac nuts, seasonal vegetables, lemon EVOO, herb flatbread, sumac

Duke's Favorites (BFB)

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$19.00

Corn tortillas from el nopalito, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chipotle salsa, tortilla chips

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.50

Maui Brewing Co. Big Swell IPA beer batter, meyer lemon remoulade, bok choy macadamia nut slaw

Seared Ahi Bowl

Seared Ahi Bowl

$21.50

seared rare, furikake crust, seaweed salad, wasabi edamame, kimchi, pickled cucumbers, diced avocado, jasmine rice, yuzu ponzu

Kalua Pork Sandwich

Kalua Pork Sandwich

$16.50

imu cooked compart family farms duroc pork, mango bbq sauce, onion strings, apple cider slaw, fries *Option to substitute fries for salad available.

Duke's Classic Burger

Duke's Classic Burger

$17.50

1/2 lb. Angus chuck, brisket & hanger blend, white cheddar, maui island dressing, tomato, onion, pickles, brioche bun, fries *Option to substitute fries for salad available.

Waikiki Chicken Plate Lunch

$17.00

Choice of grilled or crispy fried chicken, served with jasmine rice, macaroni salad, bok choy macadamia nut slaw

Kids Menu (BFB)

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.50

1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese

Kids Fried Chicken

Kids Fried Chicken

$11.00

Crispy all natural chicken strips, panko breaded, ranch dipping sauce

Kids Fresh Fish & Chips

Kids Fresh Fish & Chips

$13.00

Battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce

Kids Teriyaki Chicken

$11.00

Grilled all natural Wayne Farms chicken breast, teriyaki glaze

Desserts

Hula Pie

Hula Pie

$13.00

Our signature dessert. Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Graham cracker coconut crust, whipped cream (gluten free)

Hula Pie Shake

$9.00

A liquid version of our famous Kimo's Original Hula Pie!

Take home an original Hula Pie plate

Take home an original Hula Pie plate

$20.00Out of stock
Enjoy eating with an original T S spork (each)

Enjoy eating with an original T S spork (each)

$8.00Out of stock
Whole Hula Pie (feeds 8-16 people)

Whole Hula Pie (feeds 8-16 people)

$100.00

WOW everyone with a whole Hula Pie, comes complete with a pint of hot fudge, a pound of whipped cream, toasted macadamia nuts AND instructions. Buy as many Hula Pie plates & Sporks as needed under the dessert section

Cocktails, Beer, Wine & Seltzer

Mai Tai

Mai Tai

$12.00

Duke's signature cocktail made with aloha, fresh hawaiian juices & two types of rum

Mai Tai for two

Mai Tai for two

$20.00
Tiki Mug & umbrella for your Mai Tai

Tiki Mug & umbrella for your Mai Tai

$10.00Out of stock

Great glass tiki mug for all your tropical drinks, this does come empty, so buy a Mai Tai to fill it up, discount when you buy the drink & glass together.

Prospect Margarita

Prospect Margarita

$12.00

Herradura tequila, grand marnier, with Duke's house made sour

Tropical Mule

Tropical Mule

$12.00

cutwater vodka, ginger beer, fresh pineapple, lime

Cutwater Cocktails

Cutwater Cocktails

$8.00

Crafted in San Diego, assorted cocktails

Bikini Blonde Lager

Bikini Blonde Lager

$7.00

12 oz. can, Maui Brewing, Maui - clean, crisp, lightly sweet with a subtle hop back

Stone IPA

Stone IPA

$8.00

12 oz. can, Stone Brewing, California - citrus flavor, hop aroma, subtle malt

Mohua, Sauvignon Blanc (glass)

Mohua, Sauvignon Blanc (glass)

$11.00

Marlborough, New Zealand

Rickshaw, Chardonnay (glass)

Rickshaw, Chardonnay (glass)

$11.00

California

Banshee, Pinot Noir (glass)

Banshee, Pinot Noir (glass)

$13.00

Sonoma County, California

Santa Julia, Malbec (glass)

Santa Julia, Malbec (glass)

$10.00

Mendoza, Argentina

Broadside, Cabernet (glass)

Broadside, Cabernet (glass)

$11.00

Paso Robles

Sodas, Juices, & Non-Alcoholic

Sprite

$3.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Soda

Diet Coke

$3.00

Soda

Ginger Lime Fizz

$7.00

Ginger beer, pineapple, lime

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

T-shirts

Men's White 3 board

Men's White 3 board

$25.00
Woman's Royal Blue 3 boards

Woman's Royal Blue 3 boards

$25.00

Fun Duke's stuff

Reusable & insulated Duke's tote bag

Reusable & insulated Duke's tote bag

$13.00
Duke's tote bag, great for anything

Duke's tote bag, great for anything

$5.00
Tiki Salt & Pepper shakers, please don't take ours :)

Tiki Salt & Pepper shakers, please don't take ours :)

$14.00

Entrees

Sauteed Mac Nut & Herb Crusted Fresh Fish

Sauteed Mac Nut & Herb Crusted Fresh Fish

$35.00

Parmesan & panko dusted, lemon caper butter, herbed jasmine farro rice, seasonal vegetables

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$44.00

Dijon rubbed, maui onion jam, watercress sauce, creamed corn, mashed yukon gold potatoes

Baked "Duke's Fish"

Baked "Duke's Fish"

$31.00

Garlic, lemon & sweet basil glazed roasted fresh fish, herbed jasmine farro rice, seasonal vegetables

Rib & Chicken Plate

Rib & Chicken Plate

$28.00

Compart family farms pork, mango bbq sauce, grilled huli chicken, jasmine rice, macaroni salad, bok choy macadamia nut slaw

Roasted Tristan Lobster Tails

$47.00

Two ¼ lb. Tristan Da Cunha tails, roasted with a basil garlic glaze, herbed jasmine farro rice, butter & lemon

Furikake Ahi Steak

Furikake Ahi Steak

$33.50

Sashimi grade ahi, chili oil, truffle unagi glaze, shiitake mushrooms, black bean bok choy, coconut bamboo rice, cucumber namasu

USDA Prime Sirloin

USDA Prime Sirloin

$29.00

Double R Signature Ranch beef, mushroom gravy, roasted fingerling potatoes, broccolini

Seafood Hot Pot

Seafood Hot Pot

$35.00

Lobster, shrimp, fresh fish, mussels, oyster mushrooms, coconut cilantro broth, jasmine rice

Kabocha Squash & Mascarpone Ravioli

Kabocha Squash & Mascarpone Ravioli

$27.00

Coconut ginger broth, roasted sweet potatoes, locally sourced vegetables

All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Come pick up and taste Aloha in the comforts of your own home!

1216 Prospect Street, La Jolla, CA 92037

