American
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Duke’s La Jolla
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come pick up and taste Aloha in the comforts of your own home!
Location
1216 Prospect Street, La Jolla, CA 92037
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurant
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
No Reviews
1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010 La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in La Jolla
Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurant
More near La Jolla