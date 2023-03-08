Duke Walter's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Simple and Easy
Location
3701 Banks St, New Orleans, LA 70119
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ciao Tapas Bar & Lounge - 4033 Tulane Ave
No Reviews
4033 Tulane Ave New Orleans, LA 70118
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New Orleans
Gris-Gris - 1800 Magazine Street
4.6 • 2,607
1800 Magazine Street New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurant
Coterie Restaurant & Oyster Bar - 135 Decatur St
4.4 • 1,621
135 Decatur St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurant