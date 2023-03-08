Restaurant header imageView gallery

Duke Walter's

No reviews yet

3701 Banks St

New Orleans, LA 70119

Appetizer

Garlic Pretzel Bites

$10.00

CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUCE, CREOLE MUSTARD

Dukes Fries

$11.00

CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUCE, ONION GRAVY, CRISPY SHALLOTS AND PICKLED JALAPENOS

Walter's Wings

$16.00

8pc, CHOICE OF SAUCE

Side Fries

$6.50+

Salad

Wedge Salad

$13.00

BACON, CHERRY TOMATOES, RANCH, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES AND CRISPY SHALLOTS

Baby Romain Caeser

$13.00

ANCHOVY-CAPER DRESSING, CROUTONS AND PARMESAN

Charred Beet and Cauliflower

$12.00

SPICED PEANUTS, BLUE CHEESE, RED ONIONS AND BUFFALO VINAIGRETTE

Sandwich

Burger

$16.00

8OZ PATTY, WHITE CHEDDAR AND AMERICAN CHEESE, DRESSED, RED ONION ON A SESAME ROLL

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

HOT CURRY OIL DIPPED CHICKEN, LIME MARINATED CABBAGE, PICKLED ONIONS & JALAPENO, CILANTRO & MAYO. **CURRY SAUCE CONTAINS SHRIMP**

Spinach and Artichoke Grilled Cheese

$13.00

THE DIP WE ALL LOVE, PARMESAN, AND CHEDDAR

Fish Filet

$14.00

BEER-BATTERED GULF FISH, AMERICAN CHEESE AND TARTAR SAUCE

Danger Dog

$8.50

BACON WRAPPED ALL BEEF FRANK, CARMALIZED ONIONS, PICKLED JALAPENOS, MAYO, MUSTARD AND KETCHUP

Main

Bangers and Mash

$18.00

TWO BANGERS, MASHED POTATOES AND ONION GRAVY

Fish and Chips

$19.00

BEER-BATTERED GULF FISH, LEMON AND TARTAR

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Simple and Easy

Website

Location

3701 Banks St, New Orleans, LA 70119

Directions

