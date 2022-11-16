Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen

1,149 Reviews

$$

110 N Main St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Duke's Chicken
Classic Burger
Grain Bowl

Beer Packs

Wheel of Fortune 6 pack

$26.00

Miss your bartender? Can't decide on a beer? Let us choose your 6 pack! This 6er is packed with random beers in different styles for the connoisseur in you.

Beat Your Wheats 4 pack

$24.00

Miss your bartender? Can't decide on a beer? Let us choose your 4 pack! This beer pack features Hefe's, Wheats, Blondes, and Specialties.

The Dark Side 4 pack

$30.00

Miss your bartender? Can't decide on a beer? Let us choose your 4 pack! This beer pack features Stouts, Porters, Browns.

Working Man 4 Pack

$8.00

Miss your bartender? Can't decide on a beer? Let us choose your 4 pack! This beer pack is for all you PBR and Domestic drinkers.

Hop Heads 4 Pack

$26.00

Miss your bartender? Can't decide on a beer? Let us choose your 4 pack! This beer pack features IPA's, double IPA's and Pale Ales.

Crazy Hazy 4 pack

$30.00

Miss your bartender? Can't decide on a beer? Let us choose your 4 pack! This beer pack features New England IPA's.

These Pils Got Me Bocked Up 4 pack

$24.00

Miss your bartender? Can't decide on a beer? Let us choose your 4 pack! This pack features Pilsners, Lagers, and Bocks.

Orchard 4 Pack

$24.00

Miss your bartender? Can't decide on a beer? Let us choose your 4 pack! This beer pack features Ciders, Fruit beers, Lambics, and Kombucha beers.

Overseas 4 Pack

$30.00

Miss your bartender? Can't decide on a beer? Let us choose your 4 pack! This beer pack features Belgians and other beers from across the pond.

Strong Red Bearded Scotchman 4 pack

$24.00

Miss your bartender? Can't decide on a beer? Let us choose your 4 pack! This beer pack features Strong ales, Scotch ales, and Reds.

Sour Patch 4 Pack

$30.00

Miss your bartender? Can't decide on a beer? Let us choose your 4 pack! This beer pack features Wilds and Sours.

Buy The Kitchen A 6 Pack

$10.00

Treat our kitchen crew to a round of beers. Nothing makes them happier.

Stuff

Include Napkins and Flatware

Include Napkins and Flatware

Add this to your cart if you'd like us to add flatware and napkins to your order.

Food Specials

Fish Fry

Fish Fry

$19.00Out of stock

MSC cod tempura-ale battered and fried crispy. Served with hand cut fries, hush puppies, cole slaw, tartar sauce, and fresh lemons.

Appetizers

Grilled Flatbread Pizza

$12.00

Sweet potato puree, apples, brussels sprouts, almond chermoula, feta cheese.

Tempura Beans

Tempura Beans

$10.00

Fresh green beans fried crispy in our tempura-ale batter and served with a teriyaki-ginger dipping sauce.

Pretzel

Pretzel

$8.00

Hand-rolled pretzels served with doppelbock mustard for dipping.

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Crispy corn tortilla chips served with Duke's roasted tomatillo salsa. Vegan. Gluten-Free.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Cornbread battered cheese curds served with alehouse mustard aioli for dipping.

Jalapeño Hummus

Jalapeño Hummus

$10.00

Jalapeño hummus topped with olive tapenade & paprika. Served with pita, cucumber, & Van Laar's grilled sunflower-flax sourdough for dipping. Vegan. Gluten-Free with vegetables only.

Fries

Arrogant Cheese Fries

Arrogant Cheese Fries

$6.00+

Hand-cut fries served with Arrogant Bastard Ale beer cheese sauce on the side.

Arrogant Cheese Tots

Arrogant Cheese Tots

$6.00+

Tater tots served with Arrogant Bastard Ale beer cheese sauce on the side.

Danger Tots

Danger Tots

$7.00+

Tater tots served with Duke's vegan chili and Arrogant Bastard Ale beer cheese sauce on the side.

Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.00+

Hand-cut fries tossed with fresh chopped garlic and shredded parmesan cheese.

Garlic Parmesan Tots

Garlic Parmesan Tots

$5.00+

Tater tots tossed with fresh chopped garlic and shredded parmesan cheese.

Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$3.00+
Inferno Fries

Inferno Fries

$5.00+

Hand-cut fries tossed with cajun spices and served with Duke's chipotle mayo for dipping.

Inferno Tots

Inferno Tots

$5.00+

Tater tots tossed with cajun spices and served with Duke's chipotle mayo for dipping.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.00+
Togarashi Fries

Togarashi Fries

$6.00+

Hand-cut fries tossed in togarashi seasoning and topped with kewpie mayonnaise, teriyaki, & scallions.

Soups

Vegan Chili

Vegan Chili

$4.00+

Pinto beans, kidney beans, and sweet corn stewed with tomatoes, chiles & spices, served with cilantro and red onion.

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Bacon & Lentil. Gluten-Free.

Vegetable Sides

Dipping Vegetables

Dipping Vegetables

$4.00

Gluten-Free. Vegan with Hummus.

Roasted Beets

Roasted Beets

$4.00

Vegan. Gluten-Free.

Sautéed Spinach

Sautéed Spinach

$4.00

Vegan. Gluten-Free.

Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Salads

baby arugula, sam smith strawberry cider vinaigrette, craisins, candied pecans
Grilled Romaine Caesar Salad

Grilled Romaine Caesar Salad

$17.00

Fresh romaine grilled and topped with jalapeño-lime caesar dressing, sweet corn, pinto beans, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, and tortilla strips.

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$15.00

Beets tossed with apples, bleu cheese, candied pecans, and belgian endive in a house-made bacon vinaigrette. Gluten-Free.

Vegan Chopped Salad

Vegan Chopped Salad

$15.00

Red oak leaf lettuce, Tribe Country Farms bibb lettuce, avocado-ranch dressing, cucumbers, tomatoes, cauliflower, carrots, peas, scallions. Vegan. Gluten-Free.

Fried Goat Cheese

Fried Goat Cheese

$17.00

Arugula, Sam Smith Strawberry Cider vinaigrette, strawberries, craisins, candied pecans, fried goat cheese. Vegetarian.

Burgers

choice of burger patty, melrose pepper giardiniara, butterkase cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, garlic-chive aioli, toasted brioche bun

Friendsgiving Burger

$20.00

Grilled Slagel Farm turkey burger topped with green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, mayonnaise, onion frizzles, and gravy on a toasted potato bun.

Duke's Burger

Duke's Burger

$19.00

Your choice of burger patty topped with chipotle bacon jam, Duke's mayo, white cheddar cheese and Mighty Vine tomato on a toasted pretzel bun.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$19.00

Grass-fed beef, special sauce, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, potato bun.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$17.00

Duke's hand-packed veggie burger with sweet potatoes, pinto beans, breadcrumbs, oatmeal, jalapeños, and golden raisins. Grilled and topped with vegan chipotle mayo, Tribe Country lettuce, & Mighty Vine tomato on a toasted pretzel bun. Vegetarian. No longer vegan due to pretzel bun.

Black and Bleu Burger

Black and Bleu Burger

$19.00

Your choice of burger patty topped with cajun spices, crumbled bleu cheese, onion frizzles, Tribe Country lettuce, Mighty Vine tomato, and red onion on a toasted pretzel bun.

Brunch Burger

Brunch Burger

$20.00

Your choice of burger patty topped with Beeler's bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeños, a fried Slagel Family Farm egg, Tribe Country lettuce, and Mighty Vine tomato on a Simple Bakery potato bun.

Sandwiches

Cumin Roasted Mushroom Sandwich

Cumin Roasted Mushroom Sandwich

$19.00

Cumin-chili roasted Atmosphere Farms mushrooms, green pipian sauce, and pickled red onions on toasted Simple Bakery ciabatta. Vegan.

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$17.00

Chickpea fritters, jalapeño hummus, cucumber salsa, tzatziki, pickled red onions, arugula, sriracha, grilled pita. Vegetarian. Vegan by request.

Duke's Chicken

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with Beeler's bacon, smoked cheddar, and Duke's chipotle mayo. Served with Tribe Country lettuce and tomato on a toasted pretzel bun.

Cuban

Cuban

$19.00

Thinly sliced Beeler's ham, slow roasted Slagel Family Farms pork shoulder, Prairie Pure swiss cheese, dill pickles, and Duke's mustard aioli on a grilled Simple Bakery ciabatta.

Hot Chicken

Hot Chicken

$19.00

All-Natural cayenne marinated chicken breast breaded and fried crispy. Served on a toasted Simple Bakery potato bun with Duke's dill pickles, Duke's mayo, Tribe Country Farms lettuce, Mighty Vine tomato, and red onion.

Entrees

Brown Butter Scallops

$26.00Out of stock

Pan-roasted diver scallops, mushroom risotto, parmesan, sautéed spinach, kale relish.

Chipotle Chicken Pasta

Chipotle Chicken Pasta

$24.00

GF penne pasta tossed in our house-made chipotle cream sauce with chorizo, organic sweet corn, & chicken breast, topped with Parmesan cheese. Gluten-Free.

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$18.00

Chickpeas, short grain brown rice, quinoa, lentils, & sweet potatoes topped with roasted peppers, vegan chipotle mayonnaise, avocado, kale chips & toasted almonds. Vegan. Gluten-Free.

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$23.00

Duke's meatloaf made with ground Slagel Family Farms beef, pork, and chopped veggies glazed in ketchup and baked. Served with your choice of vegetable and garlic mashed potatoes topped with our house-made gravy.

Pan-Roasted Salmon

Pan-Roasted Salmon

$26.00

Pan-roasted salmon served with confit Nichol's Farm fingerling potatoes and your choice of vegetable. Topped with provencal relish. Gluten-Free. Contains dairy.

Kid's Menu

Kids Bison Corn Dog

$7.00

Organic bison hot dog cornbread battered and fried.

Kids Build-Your-Own Mac and Cheese

Kids Build-Your-Own Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed with Prairie Pure butterkase and gouda cheese sauce then topped with butter toasted breadcrumbs.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

GF chicken tenders fried crispy. Gluten-Free.

Kids Grass-fed Burger

Kids Grass-fed Burger

$7.00

Slagel Family Farms grass-fed burger patty on a toasted Simple Baking potato bun.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Ciabatta bread stuffed with Prairie Pure butterkase cheese and grilled.

Kids Meatloaf

$7.00

Grass-fed beef and pork meatloaf with mashed potatoes.

Desserts

Vegan Chocolate Torte

Vegan Chocolate Torte

$7.00

Ethereal Confections ecuadorian chocolate, coconut milk, avocado, pecan crust. Vegan. Gluten-Free.

Sides

Nichols Farm sweet potatoes wrapped in Beelers bacon, tossed in maple sriracha with a brussel sprout slaw.
Chipotle Mayonnaise

Chipotle Mayonnaise

$0.50

Gluten-Free.

Duke's Mayonnaise

Duke's Mayonnaise

$0.50

Gluten-Free.

Duke's Ranch

Duke's Ranch

$0.50

Gluten-Free.

Vegan Chipotle Mayonnaise

Vegan Chipotle Mayonnaise

$0.50

Gluten-Free.

Thousand Island

Thousand Island

$0.50

Gluten-Free.

Side Mac and Cheese

Side Mac and Cheese

$5.00

A side portion of mac & cheese.

Fruit

Fruit

$5.00

A side portion of seasonal fruits. Vegan. Gluten-Free.

Red Wine

ANKO MALBEC BTL

ANKO MALBEC BTL

$30.00

Dark ruby color. Notes of black plums, boysenberries and other dark fruits. balanced acidity with a elegant long finish.

DONATI CLARET BORDEAUX BTL

$33.00
FERRARI SIENA RED BLEND BTL

FERRARI SIENA RED BLEND BTL

$36.00

Sangiovese blend with Cab and Malbec, Delicious aromas and flavors of fresh picked blackberries, raspberry jam, cola, cinnamon and clove

GOOSE RIDGE G3 MERLOT BTL

GOOSE RIDGE G3 MERLOT BTL

$30.00

Possesses a smooth, elegant mouthfeel and richness with aromas and flavors of black cherry, cranberry, spice, and cocoa. long finish of dark accented notes. pairs well with poultry and pork.

HEDGES CMS CABERNET SAUV BTL

$33.00
LA QUERCIA MONTEPULCIANO BTL

LA QUERCIA MONTEPULCIANO BTL

$29.00

RIpe Fruity palate, juicy blackberry, raspberry and a hint of anise. Organic and delicious

MEIOMI PINOT NOIR BTL

MEIOMI PINOT NOIR BTL

$33.00

Soft berry nose, silky and rich, full bodied with flavors of strawberry jam, a crisp clean blend from three important appellations, hints of creamy vanilla on the extended finish

METTLER ZINFANDEL BTL

METTLER ZINFANDEL BTL

$36.00

Deep, Opaque garnet color. Enticing aromas of dried red currant, brambly blackberry and vanilla delight the senses

MATERRA MIDNIGHT

$48.00

PASO ROBLES BIG RED MONSTER CABERNET SAUV BTL

$33.00

ROW ELEVEN PINOT NOIR BTL

$40.00

White Wine

AMORE DI AMANTI PROSECCO BTL 75oml

$19.00
ARONA SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL

ARONA SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL

$24.00

Guava, fresh, clean, tropical fruit, minerality with a long finish

THE ATOM CHARDONNAY BTL

$30.00
BARNARD GRIFFEN ROSE BTL

BARNARD GRIFFEN ROSE BTL

$29.00

Raspberry, orange and pomegranate balanced by the perfect amount of acidity. Dry , tangy and vibrant. Mineral notes and a long finish

CHAMPAGNE BTL

CHAMPAGNE BTL

$19.00
FESS PARKER CHARDONNAY BTL

FESS PARKER CHARDONNAY BTL

$31.00

100% barrel fermented and aged in french and Hungarian oak. Light, spices, apple, pear, lemon, melon, butter, vanilla and oak

FESS PARKER RIESLING BTL

$29.00

FORIS VINEYARD MOSCATO

$29.00

MATERRA CHARDONNAY

$42.00

THREE BROOMS SAUVIGNON BLANC

$33.00

TORRE DI LUNA PINOT GRIGIO BTL

$30.00

LOVO PROSECCO SPLIT

$12.00

Apparel

Duke's Mug

Duke's Mug

$10.00

Comes with an attachment to lock in a beer can!

Duke's Sticker

Duke's Sticker

$1.00

Duke's Pom Hat

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Neighborhood restaurant and pub featuring gourmet comfort foods and sandwiches utilizing local and sustainable ingredients. Our bar features over 100 different craft brews and Belgian ales along with wines and award winning cocktails.

Website

Location

110 N Main St., Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Directions

Gallery
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen image
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen image
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen image
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Cottage Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,566
6 E Crystal Lake Ave Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Cafe Olympic
orange star4.7 • 889
90 N Williams St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Cary Ale House & Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 463
208 W Main St Cary, IL 60013
View restaurantnext
Bullseye Pub & Eatery - Algonquin
orange star4.2 • 270
119 S Main St. Algonquin, IL 60102
View restaurantnext
Montarra Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1491 S. Randall Rd Algonquin, IL 60102
View restaurantnext
The Metalwood Grille - The Metalwood Grille at The McHenry Country Club
orange starNo Reviews
820 N John St McHenry, IL 60050
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Crystal Lake

The Cottage Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,566
6 E Crystal Lake Ave Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Georgio's Pizza - Crystal Lake
orange star4.5 • 1,166
75 E Woodstock St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Cafe Olympic
orange star4.7 • 889
90 N Williams St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Tony's Cafe- Crystal Lake, Il.
orange star4.5 • 779
1030 McHenry Ave crystal lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Taste of Benedict's
orange star4.5 • 6
35 N Williams St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Crystal Lake
Algonquin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Huntley
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Mchenry
review star
Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)
Carpentersville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Dundee
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Wauconda
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Barrington
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Lake Zurich
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston