Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen

110 N Main St.
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Popular Items
Beer Packs
Wheel of Fortune 6 pack
Miss your bartender? Can't decide on a beer? Let us choose your 6 pack! This 6er is packed with random beers in different styles for the connoisseur in you.
Beat Your Wheats 4 pack
Miss your bartender? Can't decide on a beer? Let us choose your 4 pack! This beer pack features Hefe's, Wheats, Blondes, and Specialties.
The Dark Side 4 pack
Miss your bartender? Can't decide on a beer? Let us choose your 4 pack! This beer pack features Stouts, Porters, Browns.
Working Man 4 Pack
Miss your bartender? Can't decide on a beer? Let us choose your 4 pack! This beer pack is for all you PBR and Domestic drinkers.
Hop Heads 4 Pack
Miss your bartender? Can't decide on a beer? Let us choose your 4 pack! This beer pack features IPA's, double IPA's and Pale Ales.
Crazy Hazy 4 pack
Miss your bartender? Can't decide on a beer? Let us choose your 4 pack! This beer pack features New England IPA's.
These Pils Got Me Bocked Up 4 pack
Miss your bartender? Can't decide on a beer? Let us choose your 4 pack! This pack features Pilsners, Lagers, and Bocks.
Orchard 4 Pack
Miss your bartender? Can't decide on a beer? Let us choose your 4 pack! This beer pack features Ciders, Fruit beers, Lambics, and Kombucha beers.
Overseas 4 Pack
Miss your bartender? Can't decide on a beer? Let us choose your 4 pack! This beer pack features Belgians and other beers from across the pond.
Strong Red Bearded Scotchman 4 pack
Miss your bartender? Can't decide on a beer? Let us choose your 4 pack! This beer pack features Strong ales, Scotch ales, and Reds.
Sour Patch 4 Pack
Miss your bartender? Can't decide on a beer? Let us choose your 4 pack! This beer pack features Wilds and Sours.
Buy The Kitchen A 6 Pack
Treat our kitchen crew to a round of beers. Nothing makes them happier.
Stuff
Food Specials
Appetizers
Grilled Flatbread Pizza
Sweet potato puree, apples, brussels sprouts, almond chermoula, feta cheese.
Tempura Beans
Fresh green beans fried crispy in our tempura-ale batter and served with a teriyaki-ginger dipping sauce.
Pretzel
Hand-rolled pretzels served with doppelbock mustard for dipping.
Chips and Salsa
Crispy corn tortilla chips served with Duke's roasted tomatillo salsa. Vegan. Gluten-Free.
Cheese Curds
Cornbread battered cheese curds served with alehouse mustard aioli for dipping.
Jalapeño Hummus
Jalapeño hummus topped with olive tapenade & paprika. Served with pita, cucumber, & Van Laar's grilled sunflower-flax sourdough for dipping. Vegan. Gluten-Free with vegetables only.
Fries
Arrogant Cheese Fries
Hand-cut fries served with Arrogant Bastard Ale beer cheese sauce on the side.
Arrogant Cheese Tots
Tater tots served with Arrogant Bastard Ale beer cheese sauce on the side.
Danger Tots
Tater tots served with Duke's vegan chili and Arrogant Bastard Ale beer cheese sauce on the side.
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Hand-cut fries tossed with fresh chopped garlic and shredded parmesan cheese.
Garlic Parmesan Tots
Tater tots tossed with fresh chopped garlic and shredded parmesan cheese.
Hand Cut Fries
Inferno Fries
Hand-cut fries tossed with cajun spices and served with Duke's chipotle mayo for dipping.
Inferno Tots
Tater tots tossed with cajun spices and served with Duke's chipotle mayo for dipping.
Tater Tots
Togarashi Fries
Hand-cut fries tossed in togarashi seasoning and topped with kewpie mayonnaise, teriyaki, & scallions.
Soups
Vegetable Sides
Salads
Grilled Romaine Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine grilled and topped with jalapeño-lime caesar dressing, sweet corn, pinto beans, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, and tortilla strips.
Beet Salad
Beets tossed with apples, bleu cheese, candied pecans, and belgian endive in a house-made bacon vinaigrette. Gluten-Free.
Vegan Chopped Salad
Red oak leaf lettuce, Tribe Country Farms bibb lettuce, avocado-ranch dressing, cucumbers, tomatoes, cauliflower, carrots, peas, scallions. Vegan. Gluten-Free.
Fried Goat Cheese
Arugula, Sam Smith Strawberry Cider vinaigrette, strawberries, craisins, candied pecans, fried goat cheese. Vegetarian.
Burgers
Friendsgiving Burger
Grilled Slagel Farm turkey burger topped with green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, mayonnaise, onion frizzles, and gravy on a toasted potato bun.
Duke's Burger
Your choice of burger patty topped with chipotle bacon jam, Duke's mayo, white cheddar cheese and Mighty Vine tomato on a toasted pretzel bun.
Classic Burger
Grass-fed beef, special sauce, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, potato bun.
Veggie Burger
Duke's hand-packed veggie burger with sweet potatoes, pinto beans, breadcrumbs, oatmeal, jalapeños, and golden raisins. Grilled and topped with vegan chipotle mayo, Tribe Country lettuce, & Mighty Vine tomato on a toasted pretzel bun. Vegetarian. No longer vegan due to pretzel bun.
Black and Bleu Burger
Your choice of burger patty topped with cajun spices, crumbled bleu cheese, onion frizzles, Tribe Country lettuce, Mighty Vine tomato, and red onion on a toasted pretzel bun.
Brunch Burger
Your choice of burger patty topped with Beeler's bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeños, a fried Slagel Family Farm egg, Tribe Country lettuce, and Mighty Vine tomato on a Simple Bakery potato bun.
Sandwiches
Cumin Roasted Mushroom Sandwich
Cumin-chili roasted Atmosphere Farms mushrooms, green pipian sauce, and pickled red onions on toasted Simple Bakery ciabatta. Vegan.
Falafel Pita
Chickpea fritters, jalapeño hummus, cucumber salsa, tzatziki, pickled red onions, arugula, sriracha, grilled pita. Vegetarian. Vegan by request.
Duke's Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with Beeler's bacon, smoked cheddar, and Duke's chipotle mayo. Served with Tribe Country lettuce and tomato on a toasted pretzel bun.
Cuban
Thinly sliced Beeler's ham, slow roasted Slagel Family Farms pork shoulder, Prairie Pure swiss cheese, dill pickles, and Duke's mustard aioli on a grilled Simple Bakery ciabatta.
Hot Chicken
All-Natural cayenne marinated chicken breast breaded and fried crispy. Served on a toasted Simple Bakery potato bun with Duke's dill pickles, Duke's mayo, Tribe Country Farms lettuce, Mighty Vine tomato, and red onion.
Entrees
Brown Butter Scallops
Pan-roasted diver scallops, mushroom risotto, parmesan, sautéed spinach, kale relish.
Chipotle Chicken Pasta
GF penne pasta tossed in our house-made chipotle cream sauce with chorizo, organic sweet corn, & chicken breast, topped with Parmesan cheese. Gluten-Free.
Grain Bowl
Chickpeas, short grain brown rice, quinoa, lentils, & sweet potatoes topped with roasted peppers, vegan chipotle mayonnaise, avocado, kale chips & toasted almonds. Vegan. Gluten-Free.
Meatloaf
Duke's meatloaf made with ground Slagel Family Farms beef, pork, and chopped veggies glazed in ketchup and baked. Served with your choice of vegetable and garlic mashed potatoes topped with our house-made gravy.
Pan-Roasted Salmon
Pan-roasted salmon served with confit Nichol's Farm fingerling potatoes and your choice of vegetable. Topped with provencal relish. Gluten-Free. Contains dairy.
Kid's Menu
Kids Bison Corn Dog
Organic bison hot dog cornbread battered and fried.
Kids Build-Your-Own Mac and Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed with Prairie Pure butterkase and gouda cheese sauce then topped with butter toasted breadcrumbs.
Kids Chicken Tenders
GF chicken tenders fried crispy. Gluten-Free.
Kids Grass-fed Burger
Slagel Family Farms grass-fed burger patty on a toasted Simple Baking potato bun.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Ciabatta bread stuffed with Prairie Pure butterkase cheese and grilled.
Kids Meatloaf
Grass-fed beef and pork meatloaf with mashed potatoes.
Desserts
Sides
Red Wine
ANKO MALBEC BTL
Dark ruby color. Notes of black plums, boysenberries and other dark fruits. balanced acidity with a elegant long finish.
DONATI CLARET BORDEAUX BTL
FERRARI SIENA RED BLEND BTL
Sangiovese blend with Cab and Malbec, Delicious aromas and flavors of fresh picked blackberries, raspberry jam, cola, cinnamon and clove
GOOSE RIDGE G3 MERLOT BTL
Possesses a smooth, elegant mouthfeel and richness with aromas and flavors of black cherry, cranberry, spice, and cocoa. long finish of dark accented notes. pairs well with poultry and pork.
HEDGES CMS CABERNET SAUV BTL
LA QUERCIA MONTEPULCIANO BTL
RIpe Fruity palate, juicy blackberry, raspberry and a hint of anise. Organic and delicious
MEIOMI PINOT NOIR BTL
Soft berry nose, silky and rich, full bodied with flavors of strawberry jam, a crisp clean blend from three important appellations, hints of creamy vanilla on the extended finish
METTLER ZINFANDEL BTL
Deep, Opaque garnet color. Enticing aromas of dried red currant, brambly blackberry and vanilla delight the senses
MATERRA MIDNIGHT
PASO ROBLES BIG RED MONSTER CABERNET SAUV BTL
ROW ELEVEN PINOT NOIR BTL
White Wine
AMORE DI AMANTI PROSECCO BTL 75oml
ARONA SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL
Guava, fresh, clean, tropical fruit, minerality with a long finish
THE ATOM CHARDONNAY BTL
BARNARD GRIFFEN ROSE BTL
Raspberry, orange and pomegranate balanced by the perfect amount of acidity. Dry , tangy and vibrant. Mineral notes and a long finish
CHAMPAGNE BTL
FESS PARKER CHARDONNAY BTL
100% barrel fermented and aged in french and Hungarian oak. Light, spices, apple, pear, lemon, melon, butter, vanilla and oak
FESS PARKER RIESLING BTL
FORIS VINEYARD MOSCATO
MATERRA CHARDONNAY
THREE BROOMS SAUVIGNON BLANC
TORRE DI LUNA PINOT GRIGIO BTL
LOVO PROSECCO SPLIT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood restaurant and pub featuring gourmet comfort foods and sandwiches utilizing local and sustainable ingredients. Our bar features over 100 different craft brews and Belgian ales along with wines and award winning cocktails.
110 N Main St., Crystal Lake, IL 60014