  • Duke's Counter - British Embassy - 3100 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest
Duke's Counter - British Embassy 3100 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest

No reviews yet

3100 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest

Washington, DC 20008

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Coffee DECAF

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke ZERO

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Acqua Panna

$4.00

Only Water - Still

$3.00

Only Water - SPARKLING

$3.00

Bottled Water - Poland Spring

$1.50

Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Gatorade

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull SUGARFREE

$5.00

Food

Avocado Toast (No Egg)

$11.00

Avocado Toast with Egg

$13.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Banana

$1.00

Muffins

$4.00

Berry Tart

$5.00

Candy - Fruit Gums

$2.50

Candy - Hersheys

$2.00

Candy - KitKat

$2.00

Candy Bars

$3.00

Chips -Lays

$1.75

Fries

$6.00

Granola Bar

$1.50

Grinder

$15.00

Hummus

$12.00

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Mum's Tuna Melt

$15.00

Posh BLTA

$16.00

Proper Burger

$15.00

Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$5.00

Spicy Aubergine

$15.00

Yogurt & Granola

$7.00

Omelette

$9.00

Daily Specials

English Breakfast (Monday)

$17.00

Banger Dog (Tuesday)

$9.00

Curry (Wednesday)

$15.00

Omelette (Thursday)

$11.00

Fish & Chips (Friday)

$17.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3100 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008

Directions

