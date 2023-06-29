Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Duke's Donut Worx Mashpee Commons

review star

No reviews yet

10 North Street

MASHPEE, MA 02649

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pre-Order

Weekly Pre-Order (24hr notice required)

Classic Six Pack - Double Glazed

$18.00

A sixer of fresh, yeast-raised, double glazed beauties.

Classic Six Pack - Neapolitan

$18.00

Pretty little sixer of glazed/frosted yeast-raised rings: 2 Pinkies 2 Double Glazed 2 Real Chocolate

Six Mix

$21.75

A full range of classic, special, and premiums. *Feel free to make requests from our monthly menu—we'll do our best to accommodate (no guarantees).

Premium Six Pack

$25.00

Six of only premium donuts. You should probably be celebrating something. *Feel free to make requests from our monthly menu—we'll do our best to accommodate (no guarantees).

Bulk

Tea Party 5 Doz +

Classic Doz (5+)

$29.25

Deluxe Doz (5+)

$36.00

Premium Doz (5+)

$42.75

J Lo 10 Doz +

Classic Doz (10+)

$27.30

Deluxe Doz (10+)

$33.60

Premium Doz (10+)

$39.90

Turtle Banquet 15 Doz +

Classic Doz (15+)

$25.35

Deluxe Doz (15+)

$31.20

Premium (15+)

$37.05
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rise of The Independent. Hand cut, craft donuts made fresh throughout the day.

Location

10 North Street, MASHPEE, MA 02649

Directions

Gallery
Duke's Donut Worx image
Banner pic
Duke's Donut Worx image

Map
