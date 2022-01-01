Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Duke's Grocery Dupont Circle 1513 17th street Washington DC 20036 (202) 733-56-23
2,381 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
East London-inspired gastropub in Dupont Circle serving DC's Best Burger, hearty sandwiches, plenty of salads & sides plus a full bar. Happy Hour 12-7pm. Weekend Brunch is always buzzing.
1513 17th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036
