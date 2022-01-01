Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Duke's Grocery Dupont Circle 1513 17th street Washington DC 20036 (202) 733-56-23

2,381 Reviews

$$

1513 17th Street NW

Washington, DC 20036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

East London-inspired gastropub in Dupont Circle serving DC's Best Burger, hearty sandwiches, plenty of salads & sides plus a full bar. Happy Hour 12-7pm. Weekend Brunch is always buzzing.

Website

Location

1513 17th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036

Directions

Gallery
Duke's Grocery image
Duke's Grocery image
Duke's Grocery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Madhatter
orange star4.0 • 86
1319 Connecticut Ave NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Dupont Italian Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 1,559
1637 17th St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
All Day by Kramers - Dupont Circle
orange star4.3 • 91
1517 Connecticut Avenue NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Residents Cafe & Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,458
1306 18th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
The Commodore DC
orange star4.9 • 34
1636 17th St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Swahili Village - DC - The Consulate
orange starNo Reviews
1990 M St. NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

ala | Elegant Levantine cuisine with mezze from the southeast corner of the Mediterranean
orange star4.3 • 3,542
1320 19th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Anju
orange star4.5 • 2,883
1805 18th Street NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Bombay Street Food - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
orange star4.7 • 2,351
1413 Park Road Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Dupont Italian Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 1,559
1637 17th St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Bethesda Bagels - DC
orange star4.0 • 1,311
1718 Connecticut Ave NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Dupont
orange star4.7 • 947
1303 19th Street NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Woodley Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Tenleytown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
NoMa
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Foggy Bottom
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Adams Morgan
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston