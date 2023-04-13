Main picView gallery

Duke's House of Bowls 262 Lake Avenue

262 Lake Avenue

St. James, NY 11780

Popular Items

PULLED PORK RAMEN BOWL
GINGER GARLIC CHICKEN RAMEN BOWL
Build Your Own Bowl

BOWLS

SPECIALTY BOWLS

Lamb Tagine Bowl

$18.00

Mediterranean Couscous, Hummus, Currants, Preserved Lemon, Kalamata Olives, Mint Parsley Salad, Creamy Feta Dressing

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$18.00

Steamed Rice, Pickled Red Onions, Cucumbers, Scallions

Sweet Chili Glazed Salmon

$18.00

Buckwheat Soba Noodles, Napa Cabbage, Peppers, Sesame Zucchini

Crispy Oat Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Coconut Rice, Mangoes, Pickled Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Mint, Dragon Sauce

Green Curry Crispy Cauliflower Bowl

$16.00

Jasmin Rice, Baby Carrots, Cilantro, Scallions

RAMEN BOWLS

GINGER GARLIC CHICKEN RAMEN BOWL

$17.00

Kim Chee, Egg, Scallions, Furikake, Soy Dashi

PULLED PORK RAMEN BOWL

$17.00

Egg, Scallions, Chili Crunch, Pork Shoyu Dashi

MUSHROOM MISO RAMEN BOWL

$16.00

Assorted Seasonal Mushrooms, Spinach, Scallions, Tofu, Truffle Mushroom Dashi

BUILD YOUR OWN

Choice of: Pick 1 - Noodles or Rice Pick 2 - Vegetables Pick 1 - Dressing or Sauce Option for - Protein Option for - Condiments

Build Your Own Bowl

$10.00

Noodles or Rice - Choose 1 Vegetables - Choose 2 Dressing or Sauce - Choose 1 Option for - Protein Option for - Condiments

KEIKI (CHILDRENS) BOWLS

Steamed Rice, Vegetables

Beef Birria Bowl

$8.00

Steamed Rice, Vegetables

Pulled Pork Bowl

$8.00

Steamed Rice, Vegetables

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$8.00

Steamed Rice, Vegetables

EXTRAS

Coconut Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Rice Noodles

$2.00

Zucchini Noodles

$2.00

Buckwheat Soba Noodles

$3.00

Crispy Curry Cauliflower

$5.00

Chili Tofu

$6.00

Crispy Chicken

$7.00

Beef Birria

$7.00

Pulled Pork

$7.00

Sweet Chili Glazed Salmon

$8.00

Ahi Tuna Poke

$8.00

BEVERAGE

BEVERAGES

BOTTLED BEVERAGE

$3.00

HOMEMADE DESSERTS

Dessert

Chocolate Truffles

$8.00

Chocolate Truffles - Gluten Free, Vegan

$8.00

Macaroons

$8.00

Macaroons - Gluten Free

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Dukes House of Bowls is a chef crafted kitchen that serves up refined comfort bowls with classical culinary techniques and flavorful ingredients with a modern touch. Build your own bowls with gluten free noodles, rice and grains, with an assortment of vegetables, dressings, sauces and your option for a protein.

262 Lake Avenue, St. James, NY 11780

