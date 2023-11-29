Restaurant info

With the crystal blue waters of Kalapaki Bay and the Hoary Head Mountains surrounding you, Duke’s Kauai invites you to celebrate life like the legend, Duke Kahanamoku, himself. The unique island-inspired atmosphere connects guests to the garden isle with luscious indoor waterscapes and a breezy Barefoot Bar. The Barefoot Bar is seated on a first come-first serve basis. Savor the fresh tastes of the island with locally sourced, contemporary beachside cuisine and handcrafted cocktails. The aloha spirit and Duke’s legacy live on at Duke’s Kauai.