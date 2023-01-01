QUICK MENU

MILLER LT 16oz. CAN

$5.00

MILLER HIGH LIFE

$4.00

COORS LT 16oz. CAN

$5.00

BUSCH LT 16oz CAN

$3.00

HIGH NOON: PEACH

$6.00

HIGH NOON: PINEAPPLE

$6.00

CORONA BOTTLE

$5.00

TITOS

$5.50

JAMESON

$6.00

CASA AMIGOS

$7.50

JACK DANIELS

$5.50

WASHINGTON APPLE SHOT

$6.50

GREEN TEA SHOT

$6.50

WHITE TEA SHOT

$6.50

LEMON DROP

$6.00

BEER (COLD SNACKS)

CORONA BOTTLE

$5.00

LABATT BOTTLE

$5.00

PBR 15oz. CAN

$5.00

MONTUCKY

$3.50

BUSCH LT 16oz CAN

$3.00

GENESSE CREAM ALE

$3.50

MILLER LT 16oz. CAN

$5.00

COORS LT 16oz. CAN

$5.00

BUD LT 16oz CAN

$5.00

BUDWEISER 16oz. CAN

$5.00

Michelob 16oz

$5.00

3 Floyds: Zombie Dust

$9.50

Sierra Nevada 16oz. CAN

$6.50

Sycamore: Mountain Candy

$8.00

Heavy Seas: Tropi Cannon Citrus IPA

$5.50

Market Garden: Citramax IPA

$5.50

Alaskan: Juneau Juice

$5.50

Wolf ridge: IPA

$5.50

RhineG : Truth

$5.50

12oz. DAWG

$5.50

RHINEG: LAWN CHAIR

$6.00

PACIFICO

$5.00

KARRIKIN: PILS

$5.50

MARKET GARDEN: PIN HIGH

$5.50

GREAT LAKES: DORTMUNDER

$6.50

LEINKEUGEL: SHANDY

$5.00

SYCAMORE: SOUTHERN GIRL

$7.00Out of stock

ALASKAN: AMBER ALE

$5.50

Market Garden: Prosperity Wheat

$5.50

BROOKLYN: SFX PILSNER

$5.00

GUINNESS: ZERO

$6.00

BREWDOG: ELVIS JUICE AF

$5.00Out of stock

ANDERSON VALLEY: OATMEAL STOUT

$5.00

WOLF RIDGE: DIRE WOLF

$9.00

CIDER BOYS

$5.50

DOWNEAST

$6.00

MAGIS CIDER

$6.00

BUCKET 16oz. DOMESTIC

$29.00

BUCKET OF CORONA

$30.00

BUCKET OF PACIFICO

$30.00

HAZE JUDE IPA DRAFT

$6.50

MILLER LT DRAFT

$4.00

LAGER DRAFT

$6.00

BUBBLES DRAFT

$5.00

COORS BANQUET DRAFT

$4.00

WOLF RIDGE:WALKING TACO

$6.50

FRANZ OKTOBERFEST

$5.00Out of stock

HH HAZE JUDE DRAFT

$5.50Out of stock

HH MILLER LT DRAFT

$3.00Out of stock

HH LAGER DRAFT

$5.00Out of stock

HH COORS BANQUET DRAFT

$3.00Out of stock

HH WOLF RIDGE: WALKING TACO DRAFT

$5.50Out of stock

HH FRANZ OKTOBERFEST

$4.00Out of stock

HH BUBBLES DRAFT

$4.00Out of stock

COCKTAILS

MANHATTAN- UP

$11.00

MOJITO

$10.00

DIRTY MARTINI- CALL

$10.00

DIRTY MARTINI- TOP

$12.00

LONG ISLAND

$11.00

MARGARITA- TOP

$14.00

MANHATTAN- ROCKS

$11.00

OLD FASHION

$10.00

KENTUCKY MULE

$12.00

TEXAS MULE

$12.00

AVIATION

$12.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$11.00

ITALICUS SPRITZ

$11.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$11.00

MARGARITA- CALL

$12.00

NEGRONI-CALL

$9.00

NEGRONI- TOP

$11.00

BLOODY MARY

$12.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

HH KENTUCKY MULE

$10.00Out of stock

HH TEXAS MULE

$10.00Out of stock

HH AVIATION

$10.00Out of stock

HH ESPRESSO MARTINI

$9.00Out of stock

HH ITALICUS SPRITZ

$9.00Out of stock

HH APEROL SPRITZ

$9.00Out of stock

MARGARITA(ROCKS)

$10.00Out of stock

FUZZY NAVAL

$8.00

UP IN SMOKE

$13.00

TEXAS "T"

$14.00

COWBOY QUENCHER

$10.00

RANCH WATER COCKTAIL

$10.00

JOLENE

$12.00

BLUEGRASS FLOAT

$14.00

LONGHORN FLOAT

$14.00Out of stock

MICHELADA

$12.00

N/A OK CORRAL

$10.00

N/A DAISY DUKES

$10.00

HH TEXAS T

$12.00Out of stock

HH UP IN SMOKE

$11.00Out of stock

HH COWBOY QUENCHER

$8.00Out of stock

HH JOLENE

$10.00Out of stock

HH BLUEGRASS FLOAT

$12.00Out of stock

HH MICHELADA

$10.00Out of stock

SLUSH TEQUILA

$13.00

SLUSH FROZE

$13.00

DRAFT COCKTAIL

$12.00

LAGER BOILER MAKER

$10.00

SHANDY BOILER MAKER

$10.00

IPA BOILER MAKER

$10.00

MIXED SHOT-CALL

$6.00

MIXED SHOT- TOP

$8.00

WASHINGTON APPLE SHOT

$6.50

GREEN TEA SHOT

$6.50

LEMON DROP

$6.00

JAEGER BOMB

$7.50

LIQUOR

JIMADOR BLANCO

$5.00

ALTOS BLANCO

$5.50

ALTOS ANEJO

$5.50

AVION SILVER

$6.50

CODIGO BLANCO

$7.00

LOS LOBOS JOVEN

$7.50

CASA AMIGOS

$7.50

AVION REPOSADO

$8.00

DON JULIO

$8.50

CASA AMIGOS REPOSADO

$9.00

CODIGO ROSA

$10.00

CODIGO REPOSADO

$10.00

CODIGO ANEJO

$20.00

FIRE BALL

$5.50

JACK DANIELS

$5.50

GENTLEMAN JACK

$6.00

JACK HONEY

$5.50

JAMESON

$6.00

JAMESON ORANGE

$6.00

PROPER 12

$5.00

TX BLENDED

$6.50

TOKI WHISKY

$7.50

CROWN

$6.50

CROWN APPLE

$6.50

RATTLE & SNAP 4YR

$7.50

RATTLE & SNAP 8YR

$17.00

JIM BEAM

$5.50

OLD GRANDAD

$4.50

Jack Fire

$5.50

BUFFALO TRACE

$12.00

CROWN PEACH

$7.50

SKREWBALL

$7.50

OLD GRANDAD

$4.50

JIM BEAM

$5.00

FOUR ROSES

$5.50

OLD FORESTER

$5.50

GREEN RIVER BOURBON

$6.50

GREEN RIVER WHEATED

$6.50

TX BOURBON

$7.50

MAKERS MARK

$7.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$8.00

KNOB CREEK

$8.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$7.00

WOODFORD DOUBLE OAKED

$11.00

HIGH WEST BOURBON

$7.50

RABBIT HOLE CAVEHILL

$10.50

ANGELS ENVY

$9.00

JEFFERSON RESERVE

$9.00

JEFFERSON OCEAN

$15.00

CHICKEN COCK

$10.00

DEWERS WHITE LABEL

$5.50

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$8.50

OBAN 14YR.

$14.50

MACALLAN 12YR.

$17.50

LAGAVULIN 16YR.

$19.00

PRAIRIE VODKA

$4.50

TITOS

$5.50

ABSOLUTE

$5.50

ABSOLUTE CITRON

$5.50

ABSOLUTE PEAR

$5.50

WATERSHED VODKA

$6.00

OYO VANILLA

$5.50

OYO STONE FRUIT

$5.50

KETEL ONE

$6.50

KETEL ONE ORANGE

$6.50

GREY GOOSE

$6.50

THREE OLIVES:CHERRY

$6.50

TANQUERAY GIN

$5.00

CITADELLE GIN

$5.50

MALFY GIN

$5.50

MALFY ROSA GIN

$5.50

BLUECOAT GIN

$6.00

EMPRESS GIN

$6.00

WATERSHED GUILT

$6.50

ROKU GIN

$6.50

GUNPOWDER GIN

$6.50

HENDRICKS GIN

$7.00

BACARDI

$5.00

BACADRI LIMON

$5.00

MOUNT GAY

$5.50

SAILOR JERRY

$5.50

NOVO FOGO CACHACA

$6.50

CLEMENT RUM

$6.50

Malibu

$5.00

CAMPARI

$5.50

LUXARDO

$6.50

AMARO NONINO

$6.50

FRENET BRANCA

$5.50

GRAND MARNIER

$8.00

HARLIQUIN ORANGE

$5.50

BRANDY

$4.50

FRATELLO HAZELNUT

$4.50

DISARONNO

$5.50

ANCHO REYES

$5.50

YUZURI YUZU

$7.00

ORANGE TIGER

$5.50

KING AND DANE COFFEE LIQ

$5.50

LILLET

$5.50

LILLET ROSE

$5.50

LA FUERA BLANCO

$6.00

LA FUERA PRIMAVERA

$6.00

ST ELDER

$5.50

MALORT

$3.00

ITALICUS

$5.50

APEROL

$6.00

JAEGER

$5.50

Rumplmans

$7.50

DICKEL RYE

$4.50

TIN CUP RYE

$5.50

WOODFORD RYE

$6.50

SMOOTH AMBLER CONTRADICTION

$7.50

KNOB CREEK RYE

$7.50

RABBIT HOLE RYE

$9.50

ANGELS ENVY RYE

$17.00

WAHAKA MEZCAL

$6.50

DEL MAGUEY VIDA

$7.00

DEL MAGUEY DE MUERTOS

$8.50

BOZAL MEZCAL

$8.00

VAGO ELOTE

$10.00

VAGO ENSEMBLE

$13.00

WINE

PIONEER CAB GLASS

$12.00Out of stock

Pioneer CHARDONNAY glass

$10.00

DRAFT PROSECCO

$12.00

LUBANZI: ROSE

$12.00

LUBANZI: RED

$12.00

FRICO: LAMBRUSCO

$12.00

SHE CAN: ROSE

$12.00

SHE CAN: WHITE

$12.00

OREGON: PINOT NOIR

$12.00Out of stock

ARCHER SAUV

$12.00

BUZZKILL: SAUV BLANC

$12.00

WJL: REISLING

$11.00

GRAYSON CELLARS

$38.00Out of stock

PIKE ROAD

$48.00

HITCHING POST

$60.00

MATT FRITZ CAB

$38.00

HEDGES FAMILY

$42.00Out of stock

GOOSE CROSS CELLARS

$110.00

LAVA CAP

$38.00

PIONEER CHARD BTL

$38.00

LAVA CAP BTL

$46.00

GOOSECROSS CHARD

$72.00

PULLUS PINOT GRIGIO BTL

$38.00Out of stock

DANTE OCEAN- SPARKLING BTL

$36.00

E. GUIGAL ROSE BTL

$40.00

BODEGAS ROSE BTL

$34.00

REVELRY VINTERS

$40.00

ANT MOORE SAUV BLANC BTL

$34.00

BEVERAGES

BOTTLE COKE

$4.00

FANTA

$4.00Out of stock

SOUIX CITY ROOT BEER

$4.00

COCK N' BULL GINGER BEER

$4.00

COFFEE

$3.00Out of stock

COLD BREW

$5.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

SODA OTG

$3.00

RED BULL

$5.00

CBD SODA

$5.00

APPS (SNACKS)

PICKLES

$5.00

GRAVY FRIES

$15.00

TOMATOES APP

$8.00

CORNBREAD

$10.00

ENTREES (CHOW)

HOT DOG

$14.00

SMASH BURGER

$18.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

CHEESEBURGER SALAD

$14.00

VEGETABLE SKILLET

$12.00

BBQ RIBS

$28.00

MUSHROOM SANDWICH

$13.00

Chef Special

$12.00Out of stock

CHICKEN SALAD

$10.00Out of stock

FRENCH TOAST STICKS

$10.00

CHICKEN HASH

$10.00Out of stock

FRENCH SANDWICH

$16.00

SKEWERS

$15.00

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$16.00

GLORIFRIED CHICKEN

3 PIECE

$12.00

6 PIECE

$20.00

12 PIECE

$38.00

DOZEN WINGS

$18.00

BUCKETS N' BUBBLES

$69.00

SIDES

MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

BRAISED GREENS

$6.00

COLE SLAW

$5.00

FRIES SIDE

$6.00

SIDE OF CHEESE SAUCE

$3.00

DESSERT

BREAD PUDDIN'

$8.00

ICE CREAM

$6.00

Pizookie

$8.00

SHOTS

GREEN TEA SHOT

$6.50

WASHINGTON APPLE SHOT

$6.50

MIXED SHOT-CALL

$6.00

MIXED SHOT- TOP

$8.00

WHITE TEA SHOT

$6.50

LEMON DROP

$6.00

MALORT

$3.00

ORANGE TEA SHOT

$7.50

MERCH

TSHIRT

$30.00

HAT

$29.00

BAN-DANA

$20.00

CANDLE

$25.00

HAPPY HOUR

$1 WINGS

$1.00

LADIES NIGHT BOOT

$25.00