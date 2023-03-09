Main picView gallery

Duke's Northwoods

7 East Main Street

St. Charles, IL 60174

FOOD

APPETIZERS

CHEESE CURDS

$12.00

FRIED PICKLES

$11.00

FISH NUGGETS

$12.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$16.00

TENDERS

$13.00

WINGS

$13.00

PREZTEL BITES

$11.00

MARGARITA FLATBREAD

$13.00

BBQ CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$14.00

LUMBERJACK FLATBREAD

$13.00

MEAT+CHEESE BOARD

$20.00

BETSY'S SLIDERS

$13.00

ENTREES

FISH N CHIPS

$18.00

LAKE SUP WHITEFISH

$22.00

STEAK DIANE

$36.00

WALLEYE

$22.00

GRILLED SALMON

$22.00

ROASTED CHICKEN

$24.00

BURGERS

DUKES SMASH BURGER

$14.00

BUTTER BURGER

$15.00

MORNING GLORY BURGER

$15.00

BARNHOUSE BURGER

$15.00

SANDWICHES

FISH SANDWICH

$15.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

CLUB SANDWICH

$14.00

HAM & SWISS SANDWICH

$14.00

BRATWURST

$12.00

SALAD

DOOR COUNTY SALAD

$13.00

CAESER SALAD

$11.00

COBB SALAD

$14.00

SALMON SALAD

$16.00

WEDGE SALAD

$13.00

SOUP

CUP CHX NOODLE

$4.00

BOWL CHX NOODLE

$6.00

CUP BROCC CHEDDAR

$4.00

BOWL BROCC CHEDDAR

$6.00

BOWL FRENCH ONION

$6.00

CUP CHILI

$4.00

BOWL CHILI

$6.00

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

TATER TOTS

$5.00

FINGERLING POTATOES

$5.00

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$5.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

SIDE WEDGE

$5.00

DRESSING / SAUCE

RANCH

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

ITALIAN

$0.50

MAPLE BALSAMIC VIN

$0.50

CAESER

$0.50

OIL N VIN

$0.50

LEMON VINEGRETTE

$0.50

CHIPOTLE RANCH

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

BUFFALO

$0.50

TARTAR SAUCE

$0.50

CHIPOTLE RANCH

$0.50

DIJON MUSTARD

$0.50

MARINARA

$0.50

LEMON AIOLI

$0.50

GARLIC PARM

$0.50

HORSE RADISH

$0.50

COCKTAIL SAUCE

$0.50

WINE SAUCE

$0.50

MUSHROOM SAUCE

$0.50

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

MAYO

$0.50

STRAWBERRY SAUCE

$0.50

CHOCOLATE SAUCE

$0.50

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$6.00

KIDS PIZZA

$6.00

KIDS TENDERS

$6.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE

$8.00

SKILLET COOKIE

$8.00

DRINKS

LIQUOR

MAKERS MARK

$8.00

CROWN ROYAL

$8.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$10.00

JACK DANIELS

$8.00

JIM BEAM

$6.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$9.00

TX BLEND

$8.00

YELLOWSTONE

$14.00

KNOB CREEK

$8.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$10.00

BULLEIT

$8.00

ANGELS ENVY

$10.00

FEW

$8.00

HUDSON

$8.00

MAKERS MARK CASK

$9.00

OLD ELK BLEND

$9.00

OLD ELK WHEATED

$11.00

DUKE'S BOURBON

$8.00

BASIL HAYDENS TOAST

$10.00

GEORGE REMUS STRAIGHT

$14.00

EZRA BROOKS 99

$12.00

DAVID NICHOLSON

$10.00

4 ROSES SMALL BATCH

$14.00

KESSLER

$7.00

FEW RYE

$8.00

ANGELS ENVY RYE

$14.00

BASIL HAYDEN RYE

$10.00

SAZARAC RYE

$8.00

WHISTLE PIG 10

$16.00

WHISTLE PIG 15

$43.00

TEMPLETON RYE

$10.00

JAMESON

$7.00

QUIET MAN

$8.00

TULLAMORE DEW

$8.00

JAMESON BLACK

$8.00

KORBEL

$7.00

CIROC BRANDY

$9.00

VSOP

$9.00

AMERICAN HONEY

$7.00

JACK FIRE

$8.00

FIREBALL

$7.00

SCREWBALL

$7.00

CROWN APPLE

$8.00

CROWN PEACH

$8.00

JAMESON ORANGE

$8.00

WHISKEY SMITH CHOCOLATE

$7.00

CANADIAN CLUB

$7.00

SOCO

$7.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$7.00

MACALLAN 12

$13.00

MACALLAN 15

$17.00

MACALLAN 18

$42.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLK

$10.00

DEWARS

$8.00

GLENFIDDICH 12

$10.00

GLENLIVIT 12

$10.00

CORAZON

$7.00

CASAMIGOS

$10.00

DON JULIO

$10.00

CASAMIGOS REPO

$11.00

CLASE AZUL

$25.00

DON JULIO REPO

$11.00

CINCORO REPO

$20.00

1942

$25.00

EL MAYOR REPO

$8.00

DOS HOMBRES MEZCAL

$8.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$12.00

CINCORO ANEJO

$25.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$12.00

DEEP EDDY

$7.00

TITOS

$7.00

GREY GOOSE

$9.00

BELVIDERE

$9.00

KETEL ONE

$8.00

ABSOLUT

$8.00

NEW AMSTERDAM

$7.00

CIROC APPLE

$11.00

DEEP EDDY GRAPEFRUIT

$7.00

DEEP EDDY LEMON

$7.00

DEEP EDDY LIME

$7.00

DEEP EDDY ORANGE

$7.00

DEEP EDDY TEA

$7.00

EFFEN CUCUMBER

$8.00

KETEL CITRON

$8.00

NEW AM PEACH

$7.00

NEW AM RAZZ

$7.00

TANQUERAY

$8.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$9.00

HENDRICKS

$8.00

NEW AM GIN

$7.00

BACARDI

$7.00

FLOR DE CANA

$7.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$7.00

MALIBU

$7.00

CRUZAN

$7.00

RUMCHATA

$7.00

TIKI LOVERS

$7.00

CRUZAN DARK

$7.00

DR CHERRY

$7.00

DR MENTHOL

$7.00

GOLD SCHLAGER

$7.00

JAGER

$7.00

KAHLUA

$7.00

APEROL

$7.00

CHAMBORD

$7.00

ST GERMAINE

$7.00

LICOR 43

$7.00

RUMPLEMINTZ

$7.00

SAMBUCA

$7.00

TRDR VICKS CHOCOLATE

$7.00

ST. BRENDANS

$7.00

DR PEACH

$7.00

FORO DRY VERMOUTH

FORO SWEET VERMOUTH

FORO AMARO

GALLIANO

$7.00

LICOR 43 HORCHATA

$7.00

LICOR 43 CHOCOLATE

$7.00

MR B BANANA

$6.00

MR B PEACH SCHNAPPS

$6.00

MR B TRIPLE SEC

$6.00

MR B AMARETTO

$6.00

MR B MELON

$6.00

MR B BUTTERSCOTCH SCHNAPPS

$6.00

MR B BLUE CURACAO

$6.00

ST GERMAIN

$7.00

MR BLACK COFFEE

$7.00

BOLS CACAO BROWN

$7.00

COINTREAU

$7.00

CREME DE MENTHE

$7.00

BUMBU CREAM

$7.00

GRAND MARNIER

$7.00

ST BRENDANS

$7.00

WINE

GL LINE 39 PINOT NOIR

$7.00

GL KNOTTY VINES PINOT NOIR

$8.00

GL MEOMI PINOT NOIR

$13.00

GL BIG FIRE PINOT NOIR

$17.00

GL LINE 39 CAB

$7.00

GL KNOTTY VINES CAB

$8.00

GL DECOY CAB

$14.00

GL LINE 39 RED BLEND

$7.00

GL FREAKSHOW RED BLEND

$10.00

GL LOCATIONS RED BLEND

$13.00

GL CLARR CELLARS RED BLEND

$13.00

GL INTERCEPT RED BLEND

$14.00

GL LINE 39 PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00

GL ECCO DOMANI PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

GL BIG FIRE PINOT GRIS

$14.00

GL LINE 39 CHARD

$7.00

GL WILLIAM HILL CHARD

$9.00

GL NV SYLVESTER CHARD

$11.00

GL FARMERS FRIEND CHARD

$13.00

GL CHATEAU SAUV BLANC

$9.00

GL NOBILO SAUV BLANC

$11.00

GL MIRASSOU MOSCATO

$8.00

GL JUST PINK ROSE

$14.00

PROSECCO SPLIT

$10.00

GL CLARR REISLING

$9.00

MIONETTO ROSE SPLIT

$10.00

BTL LINE 39 PINOT NOIR

$25.00

BTL KNOTTY VINES PINOT NOIR

$28.00

BTL MEOMI PINOT NOIR

$46.00

BTL BIG FIRE PINOT NOIR

$60.00

BTL LINE 39 CAB

$25.00

BTL KNOTTY VINES CAB

$28.00

BTL DECOY CAB

$52.00

BTL DUCKHORN CAB

$150.00

BTL LINE 39 RED BLEND

$25.00

BTL FREAKSHOW RED BLEND

$38.00

BTL LOCATIONS RED BLEND

$46.00

BTL INTERCEPT RED BLEND

$52.00

BTL LINE 39 PINOT GRIGIO

$25.00

BTL ECCO DOMANI PINOT GRIGIO

$32.00

BTL BIG FIRE PINOT GRIS

$49.00

BTL LINE 39 CHARD

$25.00

BTL WILLIAM HILL CHARD

$32.00

BTL NV SYLVESTER CHARD

$38.00

BTL FARMERS FRIEND CHARD

$45.00

BTL CHATEAU SAUV BLANC

$32.00

BTL NOBILO SAUV BLANC

$38.00

BTL MIRASSOU MOSCATO

$28.00

BTL CLARR RIESLING

$38.00

BTL JUST PINK ROSE

$49.00

BTL PROSECCO

$32.00

COCKTAILS

WISCONSIN OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

FLAGSHIP OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

NEW YORK OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

NEW MEXICO OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

APPLE MARTINI

$14.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$14.00

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$14.00

BANANA FOSTER

$14.00

DUKE MARTINI

$14.00

GRASSHOPPER MARTINI

$14.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

BOOZY BLACK COW

$12.00

DALEY PEACH

$12.00

MANHATTAN

$12.00

ROB ROY

$12.00

HARVEY WALLBANGER

$12.00

EARLY RISER

$12.00

LONG ISLAND

$11.00

MOJITO

$11.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$11.00

MAITAI

$11.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$11.00

N/A BEVERAGE

PEPSI

$2.50

DIET PEPSI

$2.50

SIERRA MIST

$2.50

SHIRLY TEMPLE

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

SPRECHER'S ROOT BEER

$5.00

DR PEPPER

$2.50

ICED TEA

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.50

WATER

SODA

TONIC

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.50

CHOC MILK

$2.50

REDBULL

$3.50

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$3.50

GINGER BEER

$3.50

COFFEE

$3.00

SHOOTERS

CAR BOMB

$7.00

VEGAS BOMB

$6.00

LEMON DROP

$6.00

GREEN TEA

$6.00

BABY BREWSKI

$5.00

JOLLY RANCHER

$6.00

JAGER BOMB

$6.00

LIQUID MJ

$7.00

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN

$7.00

MARG SHOT

$7.00

CHERRY BOMB

$7.00

RED HEADED SLUT

$7.00

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

MIMOSA

$10.00

MOCKTAILS

N/A MOJITO

$8.00

N/A MARG

$8.00

HOT DRINKS

HOT TODDY

$10.00

IRISH COFFEE

$10.00

SIDE CAR

DFT LITE SIDECAR

$2.00

DFT DUKES SIDECAR

$2.00

PRETZELS

BBQ PRETZELS

$6.00

BUFFALO PRETZELS

$6.00

PARM PRETZELS

$6.00

MUSTARD PRETZELS

$6.00

HAPPY HOUR

HH FOOD

SMASH BURGER

$8.00

MARG FLATBREAD

$8.00

LUMBERJACK FLATBREAD

$8.00

BBQ FLATBREAD

$8.00

PRETZEL BITES

$8.00

FRIED PICKLES

$8.00

HH DRINKS

$5 CHERRY BOMBS

$5.00

HH DFT LITE

$3.50

HH DFT SPECKLED

$3.50

HH DFT BLUE MOON

$3.50

HH $3 BUSCH LIGHT

$3.00

HH DFT LABATT BLUE

$3.50

HH DEEP EDDYS

$4.00

HH DEEP EDDYS LIME

$4.00

HH DEEP EDDYS LEMON

$4.00

HH DEEP EDDYS ORANGE

$4.00

HH DEEP EDDYS TEA

$4.00

HH DEEP EDDYS GRAPEFRUIT

$4.00

HH LINE 39 CAB

$5.00

HH LINE 39 PINOT NOIR

$5.00

HH LINE 39 RED BLEND

$5.00

HH LINE 39 PINOT GRIGIO

$5.00

HH LINE 39 CHARD

$5.00

RETAIL

EMPLOYEE SHIRT SCRIPT (GREEN)

$12.00

EMPLOYEE SHIRT DUKE LOGO (BLACK)

$12.00

EMPLOYEE SHIRT SCRIPT (GREY)

$12.00

EMPLOYEE TANK SCRIPT (BLACK)

$12.00

EMPLOYEE SHIRT (JERSEY)

$12.00

MANAGER POLO (BLACK)

$25.00

DUKE LOGO HAT (TRUCKER)

$25.00

DUKE SCRIPT HAT (GREEN)

$25.00

DUKE SCRIPT HAT (BLUE)

$25.00

DUKE BALL CAP (BLACK)

$25.00

DUKES BALL CAP (GREY)

$25.00

EMPLOYEE HAT

$12.00

EMPLOYEE FLANNEL

$25.00

DUKE SHIRT GREEN SCRIPT

$25.00

DUKE SHIRT GREY SCRIPT

$25.00

DUKE WOMENS JERSEY

$25.00

GREEN FLANNEL

$45.00

INGREDIENTS

INGREDIENT CHOICE

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Enjoy the Northwoods of Wisconsin, without having to travel north!

7 East Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174

