Duke's Northwoods 7 East Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Enjoy the Northwoods of Wisconsin, without having to travel north!
Location
7 East Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near St. Charles