Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Duke's of Highland

review star

No reviews yet

1200 S Milford Road

Highland, MI 48357

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
Chicken Tenders
Botana

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Hand battered and served with celery sticks.

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Coconut Shrimp App

$12.00

Coconut Tenders

$12.00

Deluxe FF

$5.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Garlic Shrimp

$9.00

Mozz Sticks

$8.00

Pork Nacho

$8.00

Potato Skins

$11.00

fried and filled with muenster cheese, bacon and green onions

Sampler Platter

$15.00

Ten Tip App

$15.00

Wings

$11.00

Burgers

Burger

$11.00

Garden Burg

$11.00

Patty Melt

$12.00

Pork Sliders

$10.00

Sliders

$10.00

Turk Burger

$11.00

Desserts

Add Ice Cream

$1.00

Bumpy Cake

$4.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Jenis Apple

$5.00

Jenis Coco Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Jenis Pumpkin

$5.00

Lava Cake

$5.00

Sundae

$3.00

Entrees

Apple Cinnamon Pork

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Mac

$14.00

Chopped Sirloin

$15.00

Cod

$15.00

Kielbasa

$15.00

Pasta Alfredo

$14.00

Pasta Shells

$15.00

Roasted Turkey

$15.00

Sweet & Spicy Stir Fry

$11.00

Sirloin Steak

$20.00

Spaghetti & Sausage

$15.00

Teriyaki Stir Fry

$10.00

Tenderloin Tips

$19.00

Tuscan Chicken

$16.00

Kids Meals

Kid Alfredo

$8.00

Kid Fish

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid Hamburger

$6.00

Kid Hot Dog

$5.00

Kid Mac & Chez

$5.00

Kid Nacho

$5.00

Kid Spaghetti

$5.00

Kid Taco

$5.00

Kid Tenders

$6.00

Mexican

1/2 Botana

$7.00

Botana

$13.00

Chimichanga

$12.00

Fajitas

$12.00

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Nachos

$9.00

Mex Tort Burrito

$12.00

Wet Burrito

$12.00

Two Combo

$9.00

Three Combo

$12.00

Mexican Sides

One Soft Taco

$3.00

One Hard Taco

$2.50

One Burrito

$3.00

One Enchilada

$3.00

One Chimichanga

$3.00

One Tostada

$3.00

Fajita Shells

$1.00

Half Avocado

$1.50

2 oz Salsa

$0.50

4 oz Salsa

$1.00

16 oz Salsa

$3.00

Pizza

Breadsticks

$4.00

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$9.00

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Cheese Dip

$2.00

Personal Pizza

$7.00

Personal Margherita Pizza

$8.00

Sm Pizza

$10.00

Sm Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$15.00

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Sm BLT Pizza

$12.00

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Sm Margherita

$11.00

Sm Philly Pizza

$12.00

Sm Pickle Pizza

$11.00

Med Pizza

$12.00

Med BLT Pizza

$14.00

Med BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Med Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Med Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$18.00

Med Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Med Philly Pizza

$15.00

Med Pickle Pizza

$13.00

Lg Pizza

$14.00

Lg Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.00

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Lg BLT Pizza

$15.00

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Lg Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Lg Philly Pizza

$19.00

Lg Pickle Pizza

$15.00

Quesadillas

BBQ Pork Quesadilla

$11.00

Beef Quesadilla

$11.00

BLT Quesadilla

$11.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Club Quesadilla

$12.00

Philly Quesadilla

$12.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.00

Spin Chik Quesadilla

$12.00

Steak Quesadilla

$20.00

Veg Quesadilla

$11.00

Salads

Brussels Salad

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Cajun Chicken Salad

$11.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Club Salad

$10.00

Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.00

Coconut Salad

$13.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$4.00

Maurice Salad

$13.00

Michigan Chicken Salad

$13.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Greek

$5.00

Soup & Salad

$7.00

Taco Salad

$9.00

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$11.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sand

$10.00

Bistro Chicken Sand

$10.00

BLT Sand

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Cali Club

$11.00

Club Sandwich

$11.00

Fish Sand

$11.00

Name That Tuna

$11.00

Philly Beef Dip

$12.00

Reuben

$10.00

Tuna Melt

$11.00

Tuna Sand

$11.00

Turkey Sand

$11.00

Veggie Melt

$7.00

Sides

1 Pc Garlic Bread

$1.00

2 oz Dressing/Sauce

$0.50

Half Avocado

$1.50

2 oz Pico De Gallo

$0.75

4 oz Dressing/Sauce

$1.00

Whole Avocado

$2.50

4 oz Pico De Gallo

$1.25

Baked Potato

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Curly Fries

$2.00

Extra PC Cod

$4.00

French Fries

$2.00

Garlic Bread Basket

$2.00

Gravy

$0.50

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

Homefries

$2.00

Homemade Chips

$1.00

Hunters Butter

$1.00

Loaded Potato

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Mashed & Gravy

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

One Slider

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.00

Pita Bread

$1.00

Potato Wedges

$2.00

Side Fett Alf

$6.00

Side Angel Hair Mar

$2.00

Side Ref Beans

$2.00

Span Rice

$2.00

Sweet Pot Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$2.00

Veg of the day

$2.00

Soups

Soup

$3.00+

French Onion

$3.00+

Mex Tort Soup

$3.00+

Chili

$3.00+

Specials

Asparagus Chicken

$15.00

Chuck Roast

$16.00

Haddock

$15.00

Meatballs

$14.00

Perch

$20.00

Pork Chops

$14.00

Whitefish

$18.00

Wraps

Deli Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$9.00

Fried Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Greek Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Hawaiian Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Ribeye Wrap

$10.00

Veggie Wrap

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Duke's is the perfect place to enjoy awesome food in our recently renovated family friendly dining room or in our bar area. We have very creative specials and a wide variety of menu items. We are sure you will be able to find what you are looking for from appetizers, incredible salads, sandwiches, wraps, burgers, pizza, entrees, fiesta flavors and desserts. And don't forget about our homemade soups, especially our famous Mexican Tortilla Soup. We have a wide selection of wines, bottled beer, and seven draft beers, not to mention our extensive liquors to choose from.

Website

Location

1200 S Milford Road, Highland, MI 48357

Directions

Gallery
Dukes of Highland image
Dukes of Highland image
Dukes of Highland image

Similar restaurants in your area

Highland House Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 828
2630 E Highland Rd Highland, MI 48356
View restaurantnext
The Weal Inn
orange starNo Reviews
2933 E Highland Rd Highland Charter Twp, MI 48356
View restaurantnext
Palate of Milford
orange starNo Reviews
449 North Main Street Milford Charter Township, MI 48381
View restaurantnext
Highland House Cafe + Carry Out - White Lake
orange star3.0 • 39
10719 Highland Rd White Lake, MI 48386
View restaurantnext
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza - Howell
orange starNo Reviews
10051 Highland Rd Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
Gus's Carryout - Hartland
orange starNo Reviews
10590 Highland Rd Highland, MI 48353
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Highland

Highland House Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 828
2630 E Highland Rd Highland, MI 48356
View restaurantnext
Norms's Ice Cream - 700 N Milford Rd
orange star4.9 • 39
700 N Milford Rd Highland, MI 48357
View restaurantnext
The LIFT
orange star4.5 • 2
786 West Highland Rd Highland, MI 48357
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Highland
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
White Lake
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Walled Lake
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Clarkston
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Waterford
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
West Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Fenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston