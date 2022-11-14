American
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Duke's of Highland
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Duke's is the perfect place to enjoy awesome food in our recently renovated family friendly dining room or in our bar area. We have very creative specials and a wide variety of menu items. We are sure you will be able to find what you are looking for from appetizers, incredible salads, sandwiches, wraps, burgers, pizza, entrees, fiesta flavors and desserts. And don't forget about our homemade soups, especially our famous Mexican Tortilla Soup. We have a wide selection of wines, bottled beer, and seven draft beers, not to mention our extensive liquors to choose from.
Location
1200 S Milford Road, Highland, MI 48357
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Highland House Cafe + Carry Out - White Lake
3.0 • 39
10719 Highland Rd White Lake, MI 48386
View restaurant