Dukes Old Fashion onion burger's

review star

No reviews yet

5020 Baltimore Dr suit D

La Mesa, CA 91942

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

THE SINGLE
REGULAR ORDER FRIES
THE DOUBLE

FOOD

THE SINGLE

$9.95

FRESH GROUND BEEF, THIN SLICED ONIONS COOKED INTO THE BURGER ADD ANY TOPPINGS

THE DOUBLE

$13.95

DOUBLE PATTY. FRESH GROUND BEEF, THIN SLICED ONIONS COOKED INTO THE BURGER ADD ANY TOPPINGS

WWYT TRIPLE

$16.95

MORE THAN A POUND AND A QUARTER. FRESH GROUND BEEF, THIN SLICED ONIONS COOKED INTO THE BURGER ADD ANY TOPPINGS

THE BARTLESVILLE

$12.95

A large plate of fresh FRENCH FRIES topped with our SINGLE ONION BURGER PATTY WITH CHEESE SMOTHERED IN BROWN GRAVY! A MEAL IN ITSELF

LITTLE D Kids Meal

$7.00

KIDS MEAL SERVED WITH FRIES AND A DRINK, SERVED DRY BUT ADD ANY TOPPINGS YOU LIKE

Adult Kids Meal

$9.95

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.95

HAND BREADED PERFECTLY FRIED, SERVED ON A BUTTER TOASTED BUN WITH 'DUKES ' SAUCE. YOUR CHOICE OF TOPPINGS

HOT HONEY BUTTER CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.95

OUR FAMOUS HAND BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH A HOT HONEY BUTTER SERVED ON A BUTTER TOASTED BUN WITH PICKLES.

SHAKER SALAD

$8.95

FRESH GREANS, PICO , CUCMBERS, AND CHEESE SERVED WITH DRESSING ON THE SIDE, YOU POUR OVER AND SHAKE SALAD

REGULAR ORDER FRIES

$4.95

FRESH CUT DOUBLE FRIED FOR PERFECT FRIES. SALT & PEPPER

SPANISH FRIES

$6.50

WITH ONIONS AND JALAPENOS FRIED RIGHT IN

CHEESE FRIES

$7.95

LOADED WITH CHEESE TOPPED WITH GREEN ONIONS,

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$9.95

SAME AS CHEESE FRIES BUT LOTS OF BACON

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$9.95

TOPPED WITH OUR HOME MAED CHILE, CHEESE, AND ONION, VERY MESSY

GARLIC PARMESAN FRIES

$9.95

FRESH CUT DOUBLE FRIED FRIES TOSSED IN OUR GARLICE SAUCE AND TOPPED WITH TWO KINDS OF PARMESAN CHEESE.

STEAK AND BLEU CHEESE FRIES

$15.95

TENDER STEAK, BLUE CHEESE AND A BALSAMIC GLAZE

VANILLA BEAN SHAKE

$5.50

VANILLA BEAN INFUSED MILK , VANILLA ICE CREAM

DEATH BY CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$5.50

CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM, CHOCOLATE MILK, CHOCOLATE SYRUP, CHOCOLATE SHAVINGS.

FIELD FRESH STRAWBERRY

$5.50

STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM, FRESH STRAWBERRIES, MORE STRAWBERRY ON TOP

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$3.25

COKE, DIET COKE, DR. PEPPER, ROOT BEER, SIERA MIST, ORANGE FANTA

FRESH BREWED ICE TEA

$3.25

SWEET OR REGULAR

HOUSE MADE LEMON AID

$3.25

Add Bleu Cheese

$2.99

Add cheese to fries

$3.95

EXTRA PATTY

$5.99

ADD STEAK

$10.99

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$21.00

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$26.25
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5020 Baltimore Dr suit D, La Mesa, CA 91942

Directions

