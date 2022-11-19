Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Duke's on 7

No reviews yet

15600 HW 7

Minnetonka, MN 55345

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Phuket
Build Your Own Burger
French Dip

Free Utensils & Napkins

In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.
Silverware Pack

Silverware Pack

In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.

Appetizers

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.55

Deep-fried fresh cauliflower, vegan buffalo, coconut flour batter, served with celery and choice of ranch, bleu cheese or vegan ranch. *Gluten-Friendly* *Vegan Option*

Ellsworth, WI Cheese Curds

Ellsworth, WI Cheese Curds

$12.60

Served with spicy jam

Sunflower Brussels Sprouts

Sunflower Brussels Sprouts

$11.55

Crispy Brussels, honey glaze, bacon, sunflower seeds *Gluten-Frriendly*

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$10.50

Served with queso and mustard

Tamale Cakes

Tamale Cakes

$12.60

Salsa roja, pico de gallo, cilantro, sour cream, avocado

Half Order Duke's Wings

Half Order Duke's Wings

$14.70

Smoked bone-in wings finished on the grill and tossed in one of our signature sauces. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese. *Gluten-Friendly*

Full Order Duke's Wings

Full Order Duke's Wings

$21.00

Smoked bone-in wings finished on the grill and tossed in one of our signature sauces. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese. *Gluten-Friendly*

Half Order Duke's Boneless Wings

Half Order Duke's Boneless Wings

$11.55

Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in one of our signature sauces. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese

Full Order Duke's Boneless Wings

Full Order Duke's Boneless Wings

$17.85

Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in one of our signature sauces. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese

Lobster Artichoke Dip

Lobster Artichoke Dip

$18.90

Lobster and arugula artichoke dip served with celery, grilled baguette, and multigrain pita

Prosciutto Fig Flatbread

Prosciutto Fig Flatbread

$18.90

4 cheese spread, artichoke, prosciutto, arugula, and balsamic fig reduction

Duke's Marinated Steak Bites

Duke's Marinated Steak Bites

$16.80

Whiskey-glazed sirloin bites served over crispy onions, garnished with green onions and horseradish sauce.

Coconut Chili Mussels

Coconut Chili Mussels

$18.90

P.E.I. mussels with a chili lime coconut broth, charred lime, green onions, and a grilled baguette *Gluten-Friendly Option*

Soup & Salad

Quinoa Salmon Salad

Quinoa Salmon Salad

$23.10

Pan-seared salmon, crispy chickpeas, avocado, quinoa, spring mix, pickled Fresnos, and roasted cauliflower tossed in Italian vinaigrette **Gluten-Friendly*

Duke's House Salad

Duke's House Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, diced red onion, cucumber, and choice of dressing

Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Fall

Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Fall

$17.85

Crispy or grilled chicken, honey mustard drizzle, mixed greens, boiled egg, craisins, roasted squash, and apple tossed in green goddess dressing. *Gluten-Friendly Option*

Cassie's Italian Chop

Cassie's Italian Chop

$16.80

Iceberg lettuce, turkey, salami, tomato, garbanzo beans, shredded mozzarella, basil, red wine vinaigrette

Duke's Burrata Salad

Duke's Burrata Salad

$17.85

Arugula tossed in a roasted tomato vinaigrette with roasted tomato, prosciutto, rutabaga, puffed wild rice, and burrata cheese with fresh cracked pepper

Chef Kyle's French Onion

Chef Kyle's French Onion

$8.40

Braised onion, beef broth, Swiss, crostini *Gluten-Friendly Option*

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$8.40

Cup of Soup of the Day

$5.25

Sandwiches

Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$17.85

Slow roasted brisket, BBQ, sauteéd onions, cheddar, and provolone on sourdough *Gluten-Friendly Option*

Walleye Sandwich

Walleye Sandwich

$24.15

Beer battered walleye, spring mix, tomato, tartar sauce, and chipotle aioli served on a hoagie

Duke's Reuben

Duke's Reuben

$17.85

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island, marble rye *Make it a Rachel at no charge*

Hot Chic Sandwich

Hot Chic Sandwich

$17.85

Crispy chicken, hot chic sauce, slaw, and pickles, served on a brioche bun

Vegan Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Vegan Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$16.80

TiNDLE vegan chicken, arugula, vegan Pomodoro sauce, and vegan mozzarella *Vegan*

French Dip

French Dip

$17.85

Shaved prime rib, house-made horsey sauce and provolone served with au jus

Burgers

Double Royale with Cheese*

Double Royale with Cheese*

$15.75

Two 1/4 lb patties, American cheese, red onion, pickles, and garlic mayo *Gluten-Friendly Option*

Triple Royale with Cheese

Triple Royale with Cheese

$19.95

Three 1/4 lb patties, American cheese, red onion, pickles, and garlic mayo *Gluten-Friendly Option*

Horsey Burger

Horsey Burger

$16.80

Two 1/4lb patties, provolone cheese, “horsey” sauce, caramelized onions, bacon *Gluten-Friendly Option*

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$13.65

A burger built how you like it! *Gluten-Friendly Option* *Vegan Option*

Cow, Duck, Goat

Cow, Duck, Goat

$17.85

Beef patty, duck confit, sweet onion marmalade, goat cheese, and arugula *Gluten-Free Option*

Duke's Black Bean Burger

Duke's Black Bean Burger

$16.80

Black bean patty, wild mushroom blend, pico, corn, cilantro, vegan dill, and crispy tortilla strips *Gluten-Friendly Option* *Vegan*

Bowls

Ahi Poke Bowl

Ahi Poke Bowl

$16.80

Marinated sushi-grade ahi tuna*, avocado, bell peppers, green onions, cucumber, red cabbage, and edamame over coconut rice *Gluten-Frienndly*

Volcano Poke Bowl

Volcano Poke Bowl

$17.85

Marinated sushi-grade ahi tuna*, avocado, bell peppers, green onions, cucumber, red cabbage, edamame, jalapeños & spicy aioli served over coconut rice. *Gluten-Friendly*

Phuket

Phuket

$16.80

Yellow curry sauce, power veggie mix, spiced peanuts, green onion, and cilantro served over coconut rice. Choice of chicken or tofu *Gluten Friendly* *Vegan*

Yum Yum Bowl

Yum Yum Bowl

$16.80

Marinated steak, kimchi, fried egg, yum yum sauce, and green onion served over coconut rice *Gluten-Friendly*

Mongolian Steak Bowl

Mongolian Steak Bowl

$16.80

Roasted red peppers and onions, edamame, green onion, noodle threads, and sesame over coconut rice *Vegan Option*

Entrees

Beer Battered Walleye Dinner

Beer Battered Walleye Dinner

$24.15

Beer battered walleye served with coleslaw, choice of side, and house tartar sauce.

The Bird - Half

The Bird - Half

$27.30

Choice of 2 sauces and 2 sides *Gluten-Friendly*

Duke's Filet

Duke's Filet

$29.40

8oz filet of beef, smashed and fried potatoes, bacon, pearl onions, port reduction *Gluten-Friendly*

Duke's Brisket Mac & Cheese

Duke's Brisket Mac & Cheese

$19.95

Brisket, jalapeño mac sauce, corn, green chili, cornbread crumbs, smoked paprika

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$18.90

Lobster, gouda mac sauce, brioche crumble, chives

Salmon Risoto

Salmon Risoto

$26.25

Hazelnut-crusted salmon, pumpkin risotto, fried sage, maple balsamic glaze

Famous Dog

Tail Chaser

Tail Chaser

$3.15

Beef flavored dog Brew! Make it a Combo!! Add Blue Buffalo chicken and brown rice dry dog food :) @tailchaserdogbrew

Tail Chaser 4-Pack

Tail Chaser 4-Pack

$9.44

Beef Flavored Dog Brew! @tailchaserdogbrew

Frozen Smoked Beef Marrow Bone(Small)

Frozen Smoked Beef Marrow Bone(Small)

$5.25
Frozen Smoked Beef Marrow Bone(Large)

Frozen Smoked Beef Marrow Bone(Large)

$11.55
Chewy Pig's Ear

Chewy Pig's Ear

$6.30
Homemade Pup Cream

Homemade Pup Cream

$5.25

Bananas + Peanut butter + coconut oil topped with fresh whipped cream and a pup cookie

Boxer Bites

Boxer Bites

$6.30

3 House-Made pup cookies baked with Sweet Potatoes, Peanut Butter, Oats, Blueberries, & Love

K-9 Chicken

K-9 Chicken

$9.45

6 oz. grilled chicken breast served on a bed or organic jasmine brown rice, veggies, and sweet potatoes

NE Pup Burger

NE Pup Burger

$9.45

1/3 pound burger served on a bed of organic brown jasmine rice, with carrots, sweet potatoes, and celery. Topped with parsley.

Nala's Turkey Mutloaf

Nala's Turkey Mutloaf

$8.40

Sides

French Fries Basket

$9.45

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$10.50

Tater Tots Basket

$10.50

Truffle Fries Basket

$12.60
Side Bacon **

Side Bacon **

$4.20

Side White Rice

$3.15

Side Coleslaw

$3.15

Side Sauce, Dressing or Topping

Choose from a wide variety of sauces, dips and condiments

Side Fresh Fruit

$4.20

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$8.40

Vanilla-ginger snap crust. topped with toasted meringue

Joy's Oreo Delight

Joy's Oreo Delight

$8.40

Oreo Crusted cream pie

Duke's Banana Bread Pudding

Duke's Banana Bread Pudding

$9.45

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.83

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.88

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.83

Kids Buttered Noodles

$5.78

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.83

Kids GRL Chicken

$7.88

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.88
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Duke’S On 7 offers a wide variety of American fare, craft cocktails, beer, and wine. Check out our brand new indoor space, grab a seat at our large bar or enjoy some fresh air on our giant, dog-friendly pawtio®

Website

Location

15600 HW 7, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Directions

