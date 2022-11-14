Salad
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Dukes Plates & Pints
368 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and Enjoy
Location
510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento, CA 95864
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar - Pavilions Shopping Center
4.5 • 670
556 Pavilions Lane Sacramento, CA 95825
View restaurant
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Howe Bout Arden
No Reviews
2100 Arden Way Suite 123 Sacramento, CA 95825
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurant