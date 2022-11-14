Dukes Plates & Pints imageView gallery
Salad
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Dukes Plates & Pints

368 Reviews

$$

510 La Sierra Dr

Sacramento, CA 95864

Popular Items

Duke Burger
Garden Burger
Hamburger

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

$14.99

8 Wings Served with Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery Sticks

Carnitas Tacos

$15.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.99

Seasoned Shredded Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Peppers, Chipotle Aioli*, Whole Grain Tortilla, Sides of Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo

Classic Fry Basket

$8.99

Classic Fries with House Seasoning

Garlic Fry Basket

$9.99

Classic Fries with House Seasoning, Fresh Chopped Garlic

House Sliders

$15.99

3 Angus Beef Sliders**, Sauteed Peppers, Spring Mix, Horse Radish Crème, Challah Buns

Loaded Fry Basket

$12.99

Classic Fries with House Seasoning, Loaded with Cheddar Cheese, Green Onion, Bacon, Chipotle Aioli*

Macho Nachos

$17.99

Your Choice Meat, Served with Shredded Cheddar, Green Onions, Chopped Tomatoes, Salsa, Chipotle Aioli*

Sausage Plate

$15.99

Sausages of the Day, Served with Caramelized Onions, House Ketchup, Stone Ground Mustard

Spicy Fritters

$10.99

10 Fritters Stuffed with Cream Cheese, Corn, Jalapeno, Bacon, Served with Creamy Dill Dressing

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$10.99

Sweet Potato Fries with House Seasoning

Basket Onion Rings

$11.99

Salads

Chopped Cobb Salad

$18.99

Romaine, Chopped Tomatoes, Salami, Applewood Smoked Bacon, House Roasted Turkey, Boiled Egg, Creamy Dill Dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.99

House Marinated Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onions, Orange Sage Vinaigrette

House Salad

$11.99

Mixed Greens, Chopped Tomatoes, Cucumber, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Burgers & Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork

$16.99

Pulled Pork, Rumiano Cheddar, Coleslaw, House BBQ Sauce, Soft Roll

Brisket Burger

$19.99

1/2 LB. Grilled Brisket Patty**, Rumiano Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Onion Rings, House BBQ Sauce, Seeded Bun

Duke Burger

$19.99

1/2 LB. Grilled Angus**, Rumiano Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Avocado, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli*, Seeded Bun

Duke's Sausage Sandwich

$17.99

Sausages of the Day, Served with Sauerkraut, Relish, Sauteed Peppers, Stone Ground Mustard, Soft Roll

Garden Burger

$15.99

Garden Patty, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli*, Seeded Bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.99

Marinated Chicken Breast, Melted Brie, Crisp Lettuce, Caramelized Onions, Tomato, Garlic Aioli*, Soft Roll

Hamburger

$16.99

1/2 LB. Grilled Angus**, Red Onion, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli*, Seeded Bun

Hot Pastrami

$17.99

Thin Sliced Pastrami, Melted Swiss Cheese, Whole Grain Mustard, Garlic Aioli*, Toasted Rye

House Roasted Turkey

$16.99

Sliced Turkey Breast, Pepperjack Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pesto Aioli, Toasted Cranberry Walnut Bread

Smoked Gouda Burger

$18.99

1/2 LB. Grilled Angus**, Smoked Gouda, Onion Rings, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli*, Seeded Bun

Turkey Burger

$17.99

1/2 LB. Seasoned Turkey, Red Onion, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli*, Fresh Serrano Peppers, Seeded Bun

Turkey Wrap

$16.99

Sliced Turkey Breast, Avocado, Whipped Chipotle Goat Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Creamy Dill Dressing, Whole Grain Tortilla

Kids

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla Basket

$6.99

Whole Grain Tortilla, Melted Cheddar

Kid's Chicken Strips Basket

$8.49

Tempura Battered Strips

Kid's Grilled Cheese Basket

$6.99

Melted Cheddar on Toasted Sourdough

Kid's Hot Dog Basket

$6.99

All Beef Dog

Kid's Mini Burger Basket

$6.99

Mini Burger

Kid's Nachos Basket

$5.99

Tortilla Chips, Melted Cheddar

SPECIALS

BLTA

$15.99

Burger Of The Day

$19.99

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Chicken Mango Salad

$17.99Out of stock

Duke's Chicken Sandwich

$17.99

Patty Melt

$16.99

Reuben Sandwich

$18.99

Tri Tip Sandwich

$18.99Out of stock

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.99Out of stock

Beet Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Meatball Sub

$16.99

Sides

Add Cheese

$1.99

Add Egg

$2.49

Add Mushrooms

$2.99

Side Applewood Bacon

$2.99

Side Avocado

$1.99

Side Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Side Classic Fries

$4.99

Side Coleslaw

$4.99

Side Fresh Serrano Peppers

$1.79

Side Garlic Fries

$5.99

Side Grapes

$3.99

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.99

Side Ice Cream

$2.99

Side Loaded Fries

$6.99

Side Onion Rings

$6.99

Side Pickles

$1.99

Side Potato Salad

$5.49

Side Salad

$5.49

Side Sour Cream

$1.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Angus Patty

$8.79

Bourbon

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$10.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$11.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon

$10.00

Whistle Pig

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Frozen

Frozen Pink Lemonade

$5.00

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Frozen Raspberry Vodka Lemonade

$12.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray Gin

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Mixed Drinks

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Orange Crush

$9.00

Paloma

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

Martini

Martini

$11.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior Rum

$10.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$9.00

Tequila

Patron Silver Tequila

$12.00

Cazadores Reposado Tequila

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio 1942 Ultima Reserva

$100.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Vodka

Ketel One Vodka

$10.00

Tito's Vodka

$11.00

Deep Eddy Vodka

$9.00

Whiskey

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey

$9.00

Catoctin Creek White Whisky

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

High Noon

Black Cherry

$6.00

Grapefruit

$6.00

Mango

$6.00

Passionfruit

$6.00

Peach

$6.00

Pineapple

$6.00

Watermelon

$6.00

Guava

$6.00

Kiwi

$6.00
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and Enjoy

Location

510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento, CA 95864

Directions

Dukes Plates & Pints image

